Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Chris Lau, CNN

Updated 1:28 a.m. ET, March 30, 2024
8 min ago

Israel admits killing 2 Palestinians and then burying them with a bulldozer after shocking video surfaces

From CNN's Tim Lister, Allegra Goodwin, Gianluca Mezzofiore, Abeer Salman, Alex Stambaugh and Paul P. Murphy

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has admitted killing two Palestinian men and burying their bodies with a bulldozer after Al Jazeera published a video purportedly showing the incident Wednesday. 

The men approached its "operational area" in central Gaza “in a suspicious manner” and didn’t respond to a warning shot, the IDF said in a statement to CNN. The Israelis killed them and bulldozed their bodies fearing they carried explosives, it said.

What the video shows: In the video, which is filmed from a distance and has been heavily edited, two men are seen walking along a beach in Gaza, apart from one another; both appear to be waving white flags, to symbolize surrender, as they cautiously approach a group of Israeli soldiers. The video shows one man walking toward the soldiers with his hands in the air. He passes out of view behind some sand and concrete. It's not clear what happens to him next. The second man turns away from the soldiers. As he hurriedly walks away from the camera, he is seen being followed by an Israeli armored vehicle. Suddenly, he falls to the sand, apparently shot. 

The video then cuts to another angle, a location that CNN has been unable to geolocate, where an Israeli military bulldozer is seen unceremoniously burying two bodies in sand and debris. It’s not clear whether the bodies shown in the second half of the film are the two men who were filmed at the start of the sequence. Al Jazeera claims the bodies are the same men.

Al Jazeera said in its commentary that the "giant bulldozer shovels the two bodies and buries them in sand and litter. The Israeli soldiers attempt to conceal the executions."

CNN has asked Al Jazeera for an unedited copy of the footage. Al Jazeera said the incident happened near Al Rasheed Street in central Gaza. CNN geolocated the video and confirmed it showed the incident at the beach. Additional visual evidence – satellite imagery and videos – shows Israeli military engineering vehicles such as bulldozers were deployed there.

What Israel said: The edited video "represents two different incidents," the IDF said.

"The first incident occurred in the southern part of the corridor. After the suspect did not respond to a warning shot, the (force) fired to his direction and he was shot and slightly wounded," the IDF said, adding he was released after receiving medical treatment and questioning. 

The second incident occurred in the northern part of the corridor and the two suspects were fired at after approaching Israeli forces "in a suspicious manner," the IDF said.

"Two suspects with bags on their backs observed our forces and approached them, in a suspicious manner. After not responding to a warning shot, the forces conducted live fire towards them as a result of which they were killed. The bodies were moved from the area using the documented tool out of fear of [there] being explosives on the suspects and risk to the forces," the IDF said.
1 min ago

Rescheduled talks between US and Israel about potential Rafah operation could happen on Monday, officials say

From CNN's Kayla Tausche

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza, on March 27.
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza, on March 27. Bassam Masoud/Reuters

High-level talks between US and Israeli officials over potential military operations in Rafah could take place in Washington, DC, as soon as Monday, US officials tell CNN. 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly called off talks scheduled for this week after the United States refused to block a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of captives held by Hamas. 

The Israeli delegation proposed to reschedule the talks for Monday, officials said, acknowledging the timing is complicated by a March 31 deadline facing the Israeli government to design a new law governing conscription for ultra-Orthodox Jews, long exempted from mandatory military service. 

Netanyahu has requested that Israeli’s top court defer the deadline to draft a new plan, and it remains unclear whether the delegation would be authorized to travel to the United States if those plans are in flux. 

US officials have said no date is finalized. 

The White House has said it supports the rescheduling of the talks and is working with its counterparts to do so in a timely manner. 

“We’re now working with them to find a convenient date that’s obviously going to work for both sides,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.