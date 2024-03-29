World
Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Deva Lee and James Legge, CNN

Updated 1:01 AM ET, Fri March 29, 2024
14 Posts
17 min ago

Biden says Arab nations "prepared to fully recognize Israel" for the first time

From CNN's DJ Judd and MJ Lee in New York City 

President Joe Biden is seen at a fundraising event in New York City on Thursday. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

President Joe Biden said Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries are “prepared to fully recognize Israel” during remarks at an off-camera fundraiser Thursday night, according to reporters in the room.

He repeated calls for a “post-Gaza plan” for Israel, including “a train to a two-state solution.” 

The remarks reflect Biden’s increased willingness to publicly call for Israel to increase efforts to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

"I won't go into detail now. But look, I've been working with the Saudis and with all the other Arab countries, including Egypt and Jordan and Qatar. They're prepared to fully recognize Israel, fully recognize Israel for the first time,” Biden said, according to reports from journalists in the room.

“But there has to be a post-Gaza plan, and there has to be a train to a two-state solution, it doesn't have to occur today, but there has to be a progression, and I think we can do that,” Biden said. 

The fundraiser, which featured Biden in conversation with former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, was interrupted at least four times by protesters, with at least three calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. 

“That's alright. Let them go. There's a lot of people who are very, very — there are too many innocent victims, Israeli and Palestinian. We've got to get more food and medicine, supplies in to the Palestinians,” Biden said, according to reports.

“But we can't forget, Israel is in a position where its very existence is at stake. You have to have all those people. They weren't killed. They were massacred. They were massacred.”

25 min ago

Israel has not been given every requested US weapon, top general says

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand 

Israel has not been provided every weapon it has asked the US for, according to Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair CQ Brown.

“Although we’ve been supporting them with capability, they have not received everything that they’ve asked for,” Brown told reporters on Thursday. 

“Some of that is because they've asked for stuff that we either don't have the capacity right now to provide or are not willing to provide right now in particular."

Brown’s spokesperson Navy Captain Jereal Dorsey said the chairman’s comments “were solely in reference to a standard practice before providing military aid to any of our allies and partners. We assess US stockpiles and any possible impact on our own readiness to determine our ability to provide the requested aid. There is no change in US policy. The United States continues to provide security assistance to our ally Israel as they defend themselves from Hamas."

Brown also told reporters that during the meetings he had with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and his team this week in DC, “they did make requests” for different forms of military assistance.

“They've made requests in pretty much every meeting I've been in as well.” 

Some background: CNN previously reported that Gallant reiterated Israel’s desire to buy a new squadron of F-15 and F-35 fighter jets and Apache helicopters. 

The growing weapons sales from the US remain top of mind for Israeli defense officials, who have been pushing their US counterparts for faster approval and progress on the weapons transfers, multiple officials and people familiar with the requests told CNN.

37 min ago

It's morning in the Middle East. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

Palestinians carry the body of a woman found under the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, Gaza, on Wednesday. Fatima Shbair/AP

In an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Thursday, Annelle Sheline discussed her decision to publicly resign from her fellowship with the State Department, where she worked in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor.

"As it became clear what US policy was going to be as far as enabling the ongoing military operations in Gaza, as well as the intentional use of starvation as a weapon... eventually it became clear that from my position inside State, there was really very little that I could do," Sheline said.

Sheline said she speaks for "many people" when she stands against the US government's relationship with Israel and its actions in Gaza, telling Amanpour that "people are shocked and appalled by what the US government is doing."

Here are the latest developments in the conflict:

  • Rafah offensive looms: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country’s military has “conquered” the north of Gaza and the southern city of Khan Younis and is “preparing to enter Rafah,” where more than 1 million people are sheltering in dire conditions.
  • Hospital raids: More traumatic accounts have emerged from people who escaped Al-Shifa Hospital or are still trapped there. The Israeli military has laid siege to Gaza's largest hospital for nearly two weeks. Seven members of the Palestine Red Crescent Society detained during an Israeli military raid on Al-Amal Hospital in the city of Khan Younis have been released after 47 days. Eight PRCS staff members “are still missing and their fate unknown," the group said.
  • ICJ provisional measures: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has issued further provisional measures against Israel in an ongoing genocide case brought by South Africa, compelling Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza in light of famine “setting in." Israel said it is committed to “its legal obligations” to allow and facilitate aid. Aid agencies have accused Israel of denying access for arbitrary reasons.
  • Children dying of hunger: At least 24 children have died of hunger-related causes in Gaza, according to medical sources speaking to CNN. This includes six-year-old Mohammad Al-Najjar, who died Thursday because of malnutrition, dehydration and the scarcity of medical supplies.
  • Aid crisis: Israel has committed to help protect US troops traveling to the Mediterranean to build and operate a floating dock that will be used to transport humanitarian aid to Gaza, the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Thursday. Rights groups have repeatedly said that land crossings are the most effective aid route. Also on Thursday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said “there is no alternative to the large-scale delivery of aid by land” to Gaza.

1 hr 8 min ago

Netanyahu tells families of kidnapped Israeli soldiers "we are preparing to enter Rafah" and will not "leave anyone behind"

From CNN’s Larry Register in Atlanta

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint press conference in Jerusalem on March 17. Leo Correa/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/File

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told families of soldiers kidnapped and held hostage by Hamas that the country's forces “will not leave anyone behind," according to a statement from his office Thursday.

He said Israel’s military had “conquered” the north of Gaza and Khan Younis.

“We have secured the strip, and we are preparing to enter Rafah.”

Netanyahu told the families: "I know that every day you go through is hell”. He said to date “we have returned 123 of our abductees” adding: “I am obliged to return them all, including everyone.”

He said all assets Israel has, including military pressure on Hamas, “need to be used wisely in the negotiations that I conduct myself every day - to get them all back and not just some."

38 min ago

Why a former US State Department employee publicly resigned in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war

From CNN’s Catherine Nicholls and the Amanpour team in London

In an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour Thursday, Annelle Sheline discussed her decision to publicly resign from her fellowship with the State Department, where she worked in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor.

"As it became clear what US policy was going to be as far as enabling the ongoing military operations in Gaza, as well as the intentional use of starvation as a weapon... eventually it became clear that from my position inside State, there was really very little that I could do," Sheline said.

Israel has repeatedly justified its military action in Gaza by stating that it is in self-defense. A senior US defense official told reporters on Tuesday that the US “will continue to stand up for Israel's right to defend itself in accordance with the law of armed conflict and international humanitarian law, and to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself.”

Sheline said that she speaks for "many people" when she stands against the US government's relationship with Israel and its actions in Gaza, telling Amanpour that "people are shocked and appalled by what the US government is doing."

The former employee suggested that the US has made a "political calculation" to "maintain extreme support for Israel regardless of the illegal behaviors that Israel engages in."  

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller addressed questions about Sheline's resignation during a press briefing on Wednesday.

“There is a broad diversity of views inside the State Department about our policy with respect to Gaza, just as there is a broad diversity within the State Department about our policy in a number of important foreign policy issues, as there is a broad diversity of views and opinions throughout American society about this issue and others,” he said. “What we try to do in the State Department – what the Secretary has instructed his team to do – is to make sure that people have an opportunity to make their views known.”

Watch the interview.

1 hr 11 min ago

Israel commits to helping protect US troops off coast of Gaza, Joint Chiefs chair says 

From CNN’s Natasha Bertrand

Israel has committed to help protect US troops who are traveling to the eastern Mediterranean to build and operate a floating dock and causeway that will be used to transport humanitarian aid to Gaza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff C.Q. Brown said on Thursday.  

His comments come as Republican senators have posed questions to the White House and Pentagon about how the military plans to protect the approximately 1,000 US personnel who will be involved in the construction of the pier, which will be based off the coast of Gaza and therefore a potential target for terror groups like Hamas and Palestine Islamic Jihad. 

"Force protection is at the top of the list, anytime our forces are being placed in harm's way," Brown told a small group of reporters, "there will be our own capability and capacity to protect our forces, but you know, the Israelis have also committed to help protect the forces in the area."

Brown said other US partners and allies have capabilities that they will be contributing to help protect the troops in the area. 

He added that he spoke recently to his Israeli counterpart about the pier, and he does feel he has received the necessary assurances that the floating dock won’t just be another bottleneck for humanitarian aid into Gaza — as it has been via land crossings into the enclave. 

On Thursday, a group of 12 senators wrote to President Joe Biden asking what force protection risks the mission entails, and what the rules of engagement are for US troops if they are fired upon by Hamas or another terrorist group. 

The Pentagon has said repeatedly that US forces will not step foot on shore in Gaza and that a regional partner or ally will help to secure the causeway built by the US military to the shore.

1 hr 10 min ago

Israel says South Africa fails again to undermine Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas

From CNN’s Lauren Izso in Tel Aviv and Larry Register in Atlanta

Israel's government responded to additional provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday in the genocide case brought against it by South Africa. The provisional measures call on Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into the Gaza strip in light of famine “setting in."

“South Africa has failed yet again in its cynical attempts to exploit the ICJ in order to undermine Israel's inherent right and obligation to defend its citizens from the ongoing Hamas attacks and to secure the release of hostages still held in Gaza in brutal captivity," Lior Haiat, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, said in a statement.

Hamas “is to blame for the situation in the Gaza Strip and is responsible for the war” because it launched “an unprecedented terrorist attack on the State of Israel and its citizens while committing atrocities, war crimes, and crimes against humanity,” he added. The statement said Israel “goes to great lengths in order to mitigate the harm to the civilian population while fighting Hamas.”

Israel said it is committed to “its legal obligations” with respect to “allowing and facilitating” the transfer of aid, and “places no limitations on the amount of essential humanitarian aid that enters the Gaza Strip, including in particular food, water, shelter equipment and medicines."

It will continue to “promote new initiatives, and to expand existing ones, in order to enable and facilitate the flow of aid to the Gaza Strip in a continuous and extensive manner, by land, air, and sea, together with UN bodies and other partners in the international community.”

Israel accused Hamas of “using the civilian population of Gaza as human shields. Hamas displays utter disdain for international law and the lives of civilians, Israelis and Palestinians alike, and deliberately harms the humanitarian efforts aimed at helping the population of Gaza.”

CNN's Niamh Kennedy, Amy Cassidy and Sugam Pokharel in London contributed to this report.

1 hr 12 min ago

ICJ issues additional provisional measures against Israel in light of famine “setting in” Gaza

From CNN's Amy Cassidy and Lauren Izso

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday issued additional provisional measures against Israel in the ongoing genocide case brought by South Africa, compelling Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza in light of famine “setting in."

In a news release, the ICJ — also know as the world court — reaffirmed its original ruling earlier this year that Israel should take measures to prevent genocide in Gaza.

In Thursday’s order, the ICJ states that since that ruling on January 26, “the catastrophic living conditions of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have deteriorated further, in particular in view of the prolonged and widespread deprivation of food and other basic necessities to which the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been subjected."

It continued to say that “Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine,” as noted in the January 26 order, “but that famine is setting in.” Therefore, the original provisional measures “do not fully address the consequences arising from the changes in the situation […] thus justifying the modification of these measures."

The court unanimously voted that Israel should “take all necessary and effective measures to ensure, without delay, in full co-operation with the United Nations, the unhindered provision at scale by all concerned of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance."

By fifteen votes to one, the ICJ judges also ruled that Israel should “ensure with immediate effect that its military does not commit acts which constitute a violation of any of the rights of the Palestinians in Gaza as a protected group under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, including by preventing, through any action, the delivery of urgently needed humanitarian assistance."

1 hr 12 min ago

Israel to "copy and paste Gaza onto Lebanon" if Hezbollah escalates tensions, Prime Minister’s Office says

From CNN's Larry Register and Benjamin Brown

Israel will “copy and paste Gaza onto Lebanon” if militant group Hezbollah escalates tensions, a spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said Wednesday. 

“We have made it clear to Hezbollah that if they raise the volume, we will raise the volume in turn and copy and paste Gaza onto Lebanon,” spokesperson Avi Hyman said.

With “increased activity” on Israel’s border with Lebanon, Israel was “returning fire to the source of fire,” Hyman added.

The spokesperson alleged that Iranian proxies were seeking to attack Israel on multiple fronts and that Israel would “take them out one by one when the time is right and at the time of [its] choosing.”

At least 16 people were killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon on Wednesday, according to Lebanese state media.

At least one person was killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack on the city of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel on Wednesday, according to Israel’s national emergency medical service.

Hezbollah said it had launched “dozens of rockets” targeting the northern Israeli city in response to an attack on a medical facility in the town of Habariyeh in southern Lebanon.