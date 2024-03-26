Ambassador Zhang Jun of China speaks to the press at a stakeout after the Security Council meeting in New York on March 25. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket /Getty Images

China welcomed the UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire between Gaza and Israel that was approved on Monday, hailing it as "unequivocal and correct in its direction" in comparison to a resolution put forward by the US last week that did not pass.

"The current draft is unequivocal and correct in its direction, demanding an immediate ceasefire, while the previous one has been evasive and ambiguous," China's ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said.

"The differences between the two drafts boil down to nothing but whether there should be an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and whether the collective punishment of the people in Gaza should be allowed to continue."

Zhang also highlighted the "unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza, saying "this resolution, if fully and effectively implemented, could still bring long-awaited hope."

China also urged an end to civilian harm and called for humanitarian supplies to be able to enter Gaza "in sufficient quantities" to reach people in need. It hailed the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and urged all parties to fully restore funding, as well as welcomed efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the US "to promote the release of the hostages."

Last week, the US put forward a resolution calling for “an immediate and sustained ceasefire … in connection with the release of all remaining hostages,” which failed after China and Russia vetoed it. It came after the US vetoed prior UNSC resolutions citing concerns they would jeopardize sensitive negotiations.