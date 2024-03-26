World
Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Heather Chen, CNN

Updated 12:17 a.m. ET, March 26, 2024
32 min ago

China welcomes UN Security Council resolution calling for immediate ceasefire, while criticizing US

From CNN's Simone McCarthy and Alex Stambaugh

Ambassador Zhang Jun of China speaks to the press at a stakeout after the Security Council meeting in New York on March 25. 
Ambassador Zhang Jun of China speaks to the press at a stakeout after the Security Council meeting in New York on March 25.  Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket /Getty Images

China welcomed the UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire between Gaza and Israel that was approved on Monday, hailing it as "unequivocal and correct in its direction" in comparison to a resolution put forward by the US last week that did not pass.

"The current draft is unequivocal and correct in its direction, demanding an immediate ceasefire, while the previous one has been evasive and ambiguous," China's ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said.
"The differences between the two drafts boil down to nothing but whether there should be an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and whether the collective punishment of the people in Gaza should be allowed to continue."

Zhang also highlighted the "unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza, saying "this resolution, if fully and effectively implemented, could still bring long-awaited hope."

China also urged an end to civilian harm and called for humanitarian supplies to be able to enter Gaza "in sufficient quantities" to reach people in need. It hailed the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and urged all parties to fully restore funding, as well as welcomed efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the US "to promote the release of the hostages."

Last week, the US put forward a resolution calling for “an immediate and sustained ceasefire … in connection with the release of all remaining hostages,” which failed after China and Russia vetoed it. It came after the US vetoed prior UNSC resolutions citing concerns they would jeopardize sensitive negotiations. 

12 min ago

Eyewitness says Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants were at Al-Shifa Hospital before Israeli raid

From CNN's Abeer Salman and Jeremy Diamond

Smoke rises during an Israeli raid at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza and the area around it on March 21.
Smoke rises during an Israeli raid at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza and the area around it on March 21. Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

On the eve of the Israeli military raid last Monday on Al-Shifa Hospital, an eyewitness spotted hundreds of Hamas and Islamic Jihad members inside the hospital.

The eyewitness, who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, estimated about 400 to 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad members and their families arrived at the hospital in mid-March. Some of them appeared to be members of Hamas' political branch, while others were armed militants.

The eyewitness said some of the militants were carrying guns inside the hospital.

CNN has asked the Gaza Health Ministry for comment.

The Israeli military launched a major operation at Al-Shifa last Monday, alleging that Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants had embedded themselves within the hospital.

As the military operation enters its second week, the Israeli military says it has detained “approximately 500” Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants in and around the hospital and killed about 170 militants.

Thousands of civilians were also sheltering inside the medical complex at the time of the raid and eyewitnesses said medical personnel and other civilians were also detained by Israeli troops.

Hundreds of those sheltering were stranded inside the hospital for days — with little food or water — and warned by the Israeli military that they would be shot if they exited the hospital without first receiving instructions to evacuate.

35 min ago

Israeli military says it killed 180 "terrorists" in and around Al-Shifa Hospital

From CNN's Lauren Izso in Tel Aviv and Benjamin Brown in London

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, Israeli army spokesperson, speaks to the press in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023.
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, Israeli army spokesperson, speaks to the press in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023. Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP/Getty Images/File

The Israeli military said it killed 180 people it described as "terrorists" in and around Gaza City's Al-Shifa medical complex in its raid on the site, which is now in its second week.

Daniel Hagari, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson, said Monday that those killed had been "fighting," that Israeli forces had been fired upon from the yard of the emergency and the maternity wards, and that the militants remained barricaded inside the wards.

He said "no patients, doctors, medical teams were harmed," but some buildings had been destroyed by militants using explosives. 

He also reiterated that 500 people had been detained.

CNN is unable to independently verify the numbers due to a lack of reporting access to Gaza. Due to the ongoing siege, communication with people inside Al-Shifa has been very limited.

A high-ranking IDF officer said Saturday the raid will finish "only when the last terrorist is in our hands — alive or dead."

Yaron Finkelman said the raid, which started last Monday, "struck hundreds of terrorists, apprehended hundreds of terrorists and brought in significant operational and intelligence assets."

Patients trapped: Gaza's Health Ministry said patients were trapped inside "without water, or food, or medical services and the rest of the wounded and injured are in a dire situation."

Five patients at Al-Shifa died on Saturday as a result of the Israeli raid on the facility, the ministry said.

Witnesses told CNN that hundreds of civilians, including patients and medical staff, were trapped.

38 min ago

Israel "will not cease fire," foreign minister says after UN Security Council resolution

From CNN's Ami Kaufman in London

Israel Foreign Minister Israel Katz speaks during a Security Council meeting at UN Headquarters, New York on March 11.
Israel Foreign Minister Israel Katz speaks during a Security Council meeting at UN Headquarters, New York on March 11. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images/File

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz has said that Israel "will not cease fire" after the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan, the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, and "the urgent need to expand the flow" of aid into Gaza.

Israel "will destroy Hamas and continue to fight until the last of the hostages returns home," Katz said on X on Monday.

38 min ago

Israeli defense minister tells US outcomes of war in Gaza "will impact the region for decades to come"

From CNN's Ami Kaufman 

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant arrives for a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department on March 25.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant arrives for a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department on March 25. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan from the White House on Monday that the outcomes of the war in Gaza "will impact the region for decades to come."

"The meeting was held in private, over a period of one-and-a-half hours," according to a statement released by the Israeli government. 

"The Minister and (US) Advisor discussed efforts to ensure the release of hostages held by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, as well as the measures required to ensure the destruction of Hamas' governing and military capabilities," the statement said. 
39 min ago

Netanyahu cancels Israeli delegation's trip to Washington after US abstains from UN vote

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond and Lauren Izso

Tensions between the US and Israel were exposed on Monday when Washington stood aside and allowed the UN Security Council to pass a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The US decision to abstain from the vote prompted Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cancel a scheduled trip to the US by two of his top advisers, two Israeli officials said.

Israel’s national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and Ron Dermer, a member of the war cabinet and close adviser to Netanyahu, had been scheduled to travel to Washington on Monday night to discuss the offensive and US alternatives, but the visit was canceled after the vote.

National Security spokesman John Kirby offered a fuller response to Netanyahu’s decision to cancel the delegation, saying the US was disappointed by the decision to cancel the trip.

“We’re very disappointed that they will not be coming to Washington, DC, to allow us to have a fulsome conversation with them about viable alternatives to going in on the ground in Rafah,” he said.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller called the cancelation “surprising and unfortunate.”

Read more about the UN vote and Israel's response.

39 min ago

Lebanon says Israeli airstrikes killed two people

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq and Charbel Mallo 

At least two people were killed as a result of Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Monday, according to Lebanon's state-run NNA news. 

The airstrikes hit an area in the town of Meiss El Jabal, near the border with Israel, NNA said in the report. 

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday that "IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Meiss El Jabal."

The airstrike came after "an aircraft identified Hezbollah terrorists inside a military post in the area of Abou Chach. In response, fighter jets were directed to strike the military post, as well as the terrorists inside it," IDF said in the statement. 

According to figures released by the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health on March 20, at least 316 people have been killed since October 8 as a result of the "Israeli aggression against southern Lebanon." 

At least 91,300 people have been displaced from areas and towns close to the border with Israel since the conflict started, the country's Health Ministry said in its report. 

40 min ago

Hamas says it will hold to its original "position and vision" on a complete ceasefire in Gaza

From CNN's Kareem Khadder 

Hamas said it has informed mediators that it will hold to its original "position and vision," that it presented on March 14 on a complete ceasefire in Gaza.

The group said that Israel has not responded to "a complete ceasefire, withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the return of the displaced people," according to a Hamas statement released on Monday.

Hamas said they are holding Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government "full responsibility for thwarting all negotiation efforts and obstructing reaching an agreement so far."

6 min ago

US negotiators remain in Doha for ceasefire negotiations, source says 

From CNN’s Alex Marquardt

CIA Director Bill Burns attends a hearing in Washington on March 11.
CIA Director Bill Burns attends a hearing in Washington on March 11. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc /Getty Images/File

US officials remain in Doha to continue discussions over a ceasefire deal after CIA Director Bill Burns traveled to the Qatari capital for meetings with Israel’s intelligence chief and fellow mediators Egypt and Qatar, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

CNN previously reported that technical teams remained after Mossad Director David Barnea left Doha on Saturday.

The source also confirmed that the current proposal is for 40 Israeli hostages to be released by Hamas in exchange for around 700 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, dozens of whom have life sentences.

CNN affiliate Channel 11 (Kan News) and CNN analyst Barak Ravid reported the number of those with life sentences could be as high as 100.  

Separately, a US official said Monday that progress was made over the weekend and expressed optimism that an agreement will come together.

Aside from the ratio of hostages to prisoners being negotiated, the official said, there are discussions about the ability of Palestinians to move around Gaza once the expected six-week ceasefire starts, about getting more humanitarian aid in, and the location of Israeli troops.

The discussions are tedious and slow, the official added, because Hamas representatives engaging in the talks in Doha and elsewhere then have to send the proposals into Gaza for the head of Hamas there, Yahya Sinwar, to respond.

Sinwar is believed to be hiding in part of Gaza’s extensive tunnel system, US and Israeli officials say.