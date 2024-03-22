A US-proposed United Nations Security Council resolution on Gaza will be brought to a vote on Friday, US Mission to the UN spokesperson Nate Evans told CNN.
The resolution, which the US has been working on for weeks, calls for “an immediate and sustained ceasefire… in connection with the release of all remaining hostages.”
The US vetoed multiple prior UNSC resolutions calling for immediate ceasefires. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after vetoing an Algerian resolution in late February that it “would put sensitive negotiations in jeopardy.”
Here are the latest developments in the conflict:
- Ceasefire talks: Talks on a deal to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza alongside a ceasefire will resume in Qatar today, according to sources familiar with the plans. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is expected in Israel today, said "gaps are narrowing" in negotiations on a deal but challenges remain.
- Blinken's stern message: The Secretary of State delivered a stern message to Qatar earlier this month: Tell Hamas they must deliver on a hostage and ceasefire deal that would halt the war in Gaza or risk getting kicked out of the Qatari capital of Doha where senior members of the terror group are based, two US officials told CNN.
- Al-Shifa Hospital updates: The Israeli military and Israel Security Agency said their troops had arrested more than 600 people in their incursion on Al-Shifa Hospital. The agencies said the military killed more than 140 people in the raid it launched Monday at Al-Shifa, Gaza’s largest hospital facility, where hundreds of people are still thought to be trapped.
- Israel will not send patients back to Gaza: The Israeli government will not send about two dozen Palestinian hospital patients back to Gaza until Israel's Supreme Court rules on the merits of the case. Human rights groups petitioned Israel’s highest court following a CNN report about some of the patients, including mothers and their 6-month-old babies.
- Weapons compliance: Israel has submitted a letter assuring that its use of US-provided weapons complies with international humanitarian law, a US official said. All nations receiving US military aid are obligated to submit such assurances, and the US must assess whether they are "credible and reliable."
- Aid crisis: The US military airdropped another load of supplies into northern Gaza on Thursday. Aid agencies have said such airdrops are ineffective, given the scale of the need in Gaza. The World Health Organization chief said Thursday that famine in Gaza can only be prevented by opening up more land crossings into the strip.
- EU leaders fall short of ceasefire call: EU leaders fell short of calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza at the European Council summit on Thursday. The move is sure to dismay leaders of member states such as Ireland and Spain who advocated for an immediate ceasefire before the summit.