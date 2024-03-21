World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:09 a.m. ET, March 21, 2024
9 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 min ago

It's morning in Gaza. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

Smoke rises during an Israeli raid at Al-Shifa hospital and the area around it in Gaza City on Wednesday, March 20.
Smoke rises during an Israeli raid at Al-Shifa hospital and the area around it in Gaza City on Wednesday, March 20. Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

Negotiations to secure a ceasefire tied to the release of hostages held by Hamas are "getting closer" to a deal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

“We worked very hard with Qatar, with Egypt, and with Israel to put a strong proposal on the table. We did that; Hamas wouldn’t accept it. They came back with other requests, other demands. The negotiators are working on that right now,” Blinken said. 

Israel's response to Hamas' latest counterproposal "was negative in general" and did not meet the demands of Hamas, according to Hamas spokesperson Osama Hamdan.

The counterproposal delivered last week included the release of Israeli hostages for 700 to 1,000 Palestinian prisoners. Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu has called the Hamas proposal “unrealistic.”

Blinken, who is on a trip in the Middle East, will travel to Egypt to meet with Arab leaders today and head to Israel on Friday.

Here are some other key developments:

  • Hospital raid: Israel's raid on Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital has lasted three days. Civilians in the hospital are running out of basic necessities, a Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson said. The Israeli military said it had killed 90 "terrorists" and detained a senior Hamas operative allegedly involved in the murder of three boys in 2014. According to eyewitness accounts, Israeli forces shot at people in the hospital, and detained Palestinian journalists and health workers, whom they blindfolded and stripped down to their underwear.
  • Israeli court halts government plan: Israel's Supreme Court temporarily halted a government plan to send a group of Palestinian hospital patients and babies back to Gaza following a CNN report. The decision follows a petition by an Israeli non-profit, which decided to take action following the CNN report.
  • Rafah evacuation plan: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government will soon approve a plan for the evacuation of civilians from Gaza's southern city of Rafah, where about 1.5 million people are sheltering. But he suggested the planned military offensive into the city was not imminent.
  • Canada suspends arms exports to Israel: Canada has “not approved new arms export permits to Israel” since January 8, "and this will continue until we can ensure full compliance with our export regime.” CNN previously reported that Canada had paused exports of non-lethal military goods and technology to Israel in January given the risk that goods could be used in connection with human rights violations. 
  • Netanyahu addresses Senate Republicans: The Israeli prime minister addressed the Senate Republican policy lunch on Wednesday for 15 minutes via video, and then took about 45 minutes of questions, according to Sen. John Kennedy. Netanyahu was sharply critical of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's comments calling for elections to form a new government in Israel, Kennedy said.
25 min ago

US and coalition forces destroy drone and unmanned surface vessel launched by Houthis

From CNN's Mary Kay Mallonee

US and coalition forces destroyed one drone and one unmanned surface vessel launched by the Houthis in Yemen on Wednesday, according to US Central Command.

A coalition aircraft destroyed the drone and US forces destroyed the unmanned surface vessel, CENTCOM said in a statement.

"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region. These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels," CENTCOM said.

There were no injuries or damage to US or coalition ships, CENTCOM said.

The Houthis have been targeting ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since shortly after Israel's war with Hamas began, with the group trying to pressure Israel and its allies to stop its offensive in Gaza.

26 min ago

Blinken says gaps are narrowing in negotiations on Gaza ceasefire and hostage release

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken departs the Philippines en route to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken departs the Philippines en route to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Evelyn Hockstein/AFP/Getty Images

Negotiations to secure a ceasefire tied to the release of hostages held by Hamas are “getting closer” to a deal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

“I think the gaps are narrowing, and I think an agreement is very much possible,” Blinken said in an interview with Al Hadath in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to a transcript released by the State Department.
“We worked very hard with Qatar, with Egypt, and with Israel to put a strong proposal on the table. We did that; Hamas wouldn’t accept it. They came back with other requests, other demands. The negotiators are working on that right now,” Blinken said. 

Blinken reiterated that the onus is on Hamas to accept the proposal.

“We have to see if Hamas can say yes to the proposal. If it does — if it does — that’s the most immediate way to alleviate the misery of people in Gaza, which is very much what we want,” he said.

Blinken, who will travel to Egypt to meet with Arab leaders today, said that it is important to be ready “for what happens with the governance of Gaza” after the war ends.

MBS meeting: Blinken met with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in Jeddah on Wednesday and discussed the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

According to Saudi state-run SPA news, MBS and Blinken discussed "developments in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings in addition to efforts to stop military operations." 

Blinken will head to Israel on Friday.

6 min ago

Israeli court halts plan to return Palestinian hospital patients to Gaza after doctors appeal

From CNN’s Jeremy Diamond, Kareem Khadder, Mick Krever, and Abeer Salman in Jerusalem

Israel’s Supreme Court has temporarily halted a government plan to send a group of Palestinian patients being treated in East Jerusalem and Tel Aviv hospitals back to Gaza.

The decision follows a petition by the Israeli non-profit organization Physicians for Human Rights Israel, which decided to take action following a CNN report on the Palestinian hospital patients.

“Returning residents to Gaza during a military conflict and a humanitarian crisis is against international law and poses a deliberate risk to innocent lives,” the organization’s spokesperson Ran Yaron said Wednesday. “All the more so when it concerns patients who may face a death sentence due to insanitary conditions and hunger, along with the unlikely availability of medical care.”

Following the group’s appeal, the court issued a temporary injunction to prevent the Israeli government from sending around two dozen Palestinian patients and their companions back to Gaza.

﻿The Palestinians were set to be bussed to Gaza early Thursday morning. However, after the temporary court injunction, the Israeli government delayed that until at least Monday, hospital officials told CNN.

27 min ago

Regional relationships are needed for sustained peace in Gaza, US and Saudi officials say

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud emphasized the importance of continuing regional partnerships in getting humanitarian aid to Gaza and eventually resolving the conflict.

The two “discussed the urgent need to protect all civilians in Gaza" and immediately increase the flow of aid, according to a readout from their Jeddah meeting by State Department spokesperson Matt Miller.

“The Secretary emphasized the United States’ commitment to achieving sustained peace through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel,” the readout said.

US officials have been working to lay the groundwork for such a “sustained peace” for months, with the idea that this facilitates a Saudi-Israel normalization agreement. 

On his recent trips to the region, Blinken has stressed that the Israeli government must make “difficult” decisions and move toward a two-state solution if it wants to achieve that normalization with Saudi Arabia and if it wants the support of its Arab neighbors for security and reconstruction in Gaza. 

The top US diplomat will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman on Wednesday. 

28 min ago

Netanyahu critical of Schumer in address to Senate Republicans

From CNN's Ted Barrett and Kristin Wilson

During his address to the Senate Republican policy lunch Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sharply critical of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's comments calling for elections to form a new government in Israel.

"Clearly, the prime minister was not happy with Sen. Schumer's speech. Nor was he happy with President (Joe) Biden's praise of Sen. Schumer's speech. But I think the prime minster understands the politics of all of it," Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy said afterward. 

"We made it clear to the prime minister that in our judgment, the American people overwhelmingly support Israel's war," Kennedy said. "And he made clear he intends to prosecute the war against Hamas to the full extent of his power" 

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz said Netanyahu was not critical of Biden.

"He said he was grateful of the support he's gotten from President Biden and he hopes that support continues," Cruz said.  

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, said Netanyahu was "candid" and "thorough" and said the Israeli leader gave a "pretty detailed update" of the war, answering questions about the prosecution of the war and explaining what Israel's needs are from the US.   

Hawley said Netanyahu was "very mindful" of concerns over civilian deaths and "talked about it at some length" and was "alert to the sensitives" over that issue, even talking about the estimated death toll of Palestinians.  

"He wanted to project that the end is in sight," Hawley said. "By far the greatest portion of this war is over."  

Netanyahu told the senators he does not envision US troops getting directly involved in combat. 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pushed back on Republican criticism of his Israel speech, in which he called for the US ally to hold new elections. 
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pushed back on Republican criticism of his Israel speech, in which he called for the US ally to hold new elections.  Pool

More on Schumer's speech: Schumer pushed back on Republican criticism of his Israel speech, in which he called for the US ally to hold new elections. 

“I gave this speech, out of a real love for Israel. And if you read the speech, we called only for there to be an election after the hostilities, declined after Hamas was defeated,” he told CNN’s Manu Raju, when asked about GOP critics saying that his remarks amounted to foreign election interference, and that there shouldn’t be any daylight between the US and an ally when they are at war.
29 min ago

Israel’s response to latest Hamas counterproposal was "negative in general," spokesperson says

From CNN's Jen Deaton and Mitch McCluskey

Israel's response to Hamas' latest counterproposal on a ceasefire and hostage release deal "was negative in general" and did not meet the demands of Hamas, according to Hamas spokesperson Osama Hamdan.

Israel's response "was negative in general and did not meet the demands of our people and their resistance. In fact, they backed away from agreements previously made to the mediators," Hamdan said at press conference in Beirut on Wednesday.

He also said it was a "continuation of their policy of procrastination, which could hamper the negotiations or even lead them to a dead end."

On March 14, Hamas delivered a counterproposal that included the release of Israeli hostages for 700 to 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu has called the Hamas proposal “unrealistic.”

29 min ago

Canada indefinitely suspends arms exports to Israel

From CNN’s Paula Newton

The Canadian government has indefinitely suspended arms exports to Israel, according to the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. 

“Canada has one of the most rigorous export permit regimes in the world,” a statement from the office reads. “There are no open permits for exports of lethal goods to Israel.”

“The export permits approved between October 7th and January 8th have been shared with the parliamentary committee studying this matter. Since January 8th, the government has not approved new arms export permits to Israel and this will continue until we can ensure full compliance with our export regime,” the statement continued. 

Export permits that were approved before January 8 are still in effect, according to the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Remember: CNN previously reported that Canada had paused exports of non-lethal military equipment and technology to Israel in January given the risk of human rights violations. 

18 min ago

Netanyahu says Rafah evacuation plan will be approved soon

From CNN's From Amir Tal

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that his government will soon approve a plan for the evacuation of civilians from Gaza's southern city of Rafah – and that a planned military offensive into the area would proceed “to complete the victory over Hamas.”

In a message to the citizens of Israel, Netanyahu said he wanted to provide an update on his latest conversation with US President Joe Biden. 

“At the very beginning, we agreed that Hamas should be eliminated. But during the war, it's no secret, we had differences of opinion about the best way to achieve this goal.”
“There have been times when we have agreed with our friends, and there have been times when we have not agreed with them,” he said.

Netanyahu said he told Biden that “it is impossible to complete the victory without the IDF entering Rafah, and this in order to eliminate the rest of the Hamas battalions.”

“Soon we will also approve the plan to evacuate the civilian population from the battle zones,” Netanyahu said.

But he repeated that Biden asked “to present us with the proposals from his side in the humanitarian field and on other issues.”

An Israeli delegation is due to travel to Washington in the next week for discussions on those proposals, according to US and Israeli officials. 

Netanyahu said Israel “always did what was essential for our safety, and we will do so this time as well.”

But he suggested an operation into Rafah was not imminent.

“While we are preparing to enter Rafah, which will take some time, we continue to operate with all our might,” Netanyahu said, referencing ongoing ground operations in Khan Younis, “in the central camps, in the elimination and capture of senior Hamas officials as we did now in Shifa (hospital), in the elimination of many hundreds of terrorists.”

There are an estimated 1.4 million people in Rafah, many of whom have been displaced several times from other parts of Gaza. 