Smoke rises during an Israeli raid at Al-Shifa hospital and the area around it in Gaza City on Wednesday, March 20. Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

Negotiations to secure a ceasefire tied to the release of hostages held by Hamas are "getting closer" to a deal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

“We worked very hard with Qatar, with Egypt, and with Israel to put a strong proposal on the table. We did that; Hamas wouldn’t accept it. They came back with other requests, other demands. The negotiators are working on that right now,” Blinken said.

Israel's response to Hamas' latest counterproposal "was negative in general" and did not meet the demands of Hamas, according to Hamas spokesperson Osama Hamdan.

The counterproposal delivered last week included the release of Israeli hostages for 700 to 1,000 Palestinian prisoners. Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu has called the Hamas proposal “unrealistic.”

Blinken, who is on a trip in the Middle East, will travel to Egypt to meet with Arab leaders today and head to Israel on Friday.

Here are some other key developments: