The UK's largest aid delivery to Gaza has entered the enclave, the British Foreign Office said Wednesday.

More than 2,000 tonnes of food aid that entered Gaza via the Jordanian land corridor were being distributed by the World Food Programme and will feed "more than 275,000 people," the office said.

The delivery includes fortified wheat flour for use in bakeries, hot meals, and Ready To Eat (RTE) food parcels.

"The food parcels will be used to feed more than 275,000 people in Gaza. Each food parcel is designed for family of five and consists of canned vegetables, meat and fish, and date bars. The parcel can meet half of the daily calorie needs of the family for 15 days," the Foreign Office said.

The delivery adds to a previous batch of 150 tonnes of UK-funded relief items, including blankets and tents, which arrived last Wednesday and will be distributed by UNICEF, the Foreign Office said.

"A full UK field hospital run by UK-Med has also arrived in Gaza and is now operational and providing life-saving care", the office said.

Imminent famine: The aid comes amid warnings of imminent famine among Palestinians. Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the UK continues "to push Israel to allow more crossings to be open and for longer, and for healthcare, water, and sanitation to be restored."

Cameron also urged Israel to open a "land crossing in the north" and allow the entry of more UN staff to facilitate the delivery of aid in Gaza to tackle "the devastating and growing humanitarian crisis."