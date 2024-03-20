World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Israel-Hamas war

live news

Recap

Primary night

Live Updates

Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:12 a.m. ET, March 20, 2024
9 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
13 min ago

UK says its largest aid package to Gaza has arrived

From CNN's Mia Alberti

The UK's largest aid delivery to Gaza has entered the enclave, the British Foreign Office said Wednesday.

More than 2,000 tonnes of food aid that entered Gaza via the Jordanian land corridor were being distributed by the World Food Programme and will feed "more than 275,000 people," the office said.

The delivery includes fortified wheat flour for use in bakeries, hot meals, and Ready To Eat (RTE) food parcels.

"The food parcels will be used to feed more than 275,000 people in Gaza. Each food parcel is designed for family of five and consists of canned vegetables, meat and fish, and date bars. The parcel can meet half of the daily calorie needs of the family for 15 days," the Foreign Office said.

The delivery adds to a previous batch of 150 tonnes of UK-funded relief items, including blankets and tents, which arrived last Wednesday and will be distributed by UNICEF, the Foreign Office said.

"A full UK field hospital run by UK-Med has also arrived in Gaza and is now operational and providing life-saving care", the office said.

Imminent famine: The aid comes amid warnings of imminent famine among Palestinians. Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the UK continues "to push Israel to allow more crossings to be open and for longer, and for healthcare, water, and sanitation to be restored."

Cameron also urged Israel to open a "land crossing in the north" and allow the entry of more UN staff to facilitate the delivery of aid in Gaza to tackle "the devastating and growing humanitarian crisis."

1 min ago

Israeli raid continues at Al-Shifa Hospital, where thousands are sheltering. Here's the latest

From CNN staff

Smoke is seen billowing in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa hospital complex in Gaza on March 18.
Smoke is seen billowing in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa hospital complex in Gaza on March 18. Emmy Shaheen/Gaza MoH

An Israeli military raid launched on Monday is ongoing at Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, where thousands of people are sheltering in dire conditions.

Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal told CNN the hospital is "besieged" by Israeli forces. The Israeli military said the site was being used by "senior Hamas terrorists."

Inside the hospital, people have reported being detained and “severely beaten,” and being fearful of moving between rooms. Others have called for "urgent intervention before the hospital turns into a mass grave."

Here are the latest developments in the war:

  • Warnings about hunger: Famine is set to break out in northern Gaza between now and May, a UN-backed report warns. The World Health Organization issued another stark warning about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, with a spokesperson saying that a growing number of infants are on the “brink of death” from acute hunger. Israel's sustained restrictions on aid to Gaza may amount to the war crime of starvation, UN rights chief Volker Turk also said. 
  • Rafah plan: US and Israeli officials are expected to meet in Washington next week to discuss alternatives to a planned military ground offensive in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, where about 1.5 million displaced people are sheltering.
  • Ceasefire talks: An Israeli delegation left Qatar after one day of indirect talks with no breakthrough in a ceasefire-hostages deal, but mediators are "cautiously optimistic" about the restart of discussions. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Saudi Arabia and Egypt this week for talks on efforts to secure a ceasefire.
  • Hostages: The Israeli military sent text messages to Palestinians in Gaza on Tuesday offering cash in exchange for any information about Israeli hostages. A CNN journalist in Gaza received the message in Arabic on their phone.
  • Officials meet: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to address Senate Republicans during their closed-door conference lunch today via video, according to a person familiar with the matter. Next week, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host his Israeli counterpart at the Pentagon, according to a defense official. 
23 min ago

Netanyahu will address US Senate Republicans via video today

From CNN's Manu Raju

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media on March 16, 2023, in Berlin, Germany.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the media on March 16, 2023, in Berlin, Germany. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to address Senate Republicans during their closed-door conference lunch today via video, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Netanyahu’s appearance today comes as Senate Republicans have rallied around him after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Netanyahu an obstacle to peace last week.

Netanyahu was invited by Sen. John Barrasso last week to address Senate Republicans during their annual retreat but he couldn’t make it.

24 min ago

Netanyahu confidant and Israeli national security adviser will visit DC to discuss Rafah offensive

From CNN's Alex Marquardt and Sahar Akbarzai

Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, left, and Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.
Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, left, and Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi. Getty Images

One of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s closest confidants, Ron Dermer, and Israel's national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi will be heading to Washington, DC, to meet with US officials, according to a statement from Netanyahu's office obtained by CNN.

The statement did not say which US officials the Israeli delegation will meet with or when the visit will happen. The White House said it expects the visit to happen early next week

Dermer is currently a member of Israel’s war cabinet and a former ambassador to the United States.

The US has been calling on Israel to explain how it intends to keep safe over 1 million Palestinians who are seeking refuge in southern Gaza, as Israel warns that it will soon launch a military offensive into Rafah. So far, US President Joe Biden's administration says a plan has not been presented.

US wants Rafah alternatives: On Monday, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Biden had asked Netanyahu to send a team to Washington “to hear U.S. concerns about Israel’s current Rafah planning and to lay out an alternative approach that would target key Hamas elements in Rafah and secure the Egypt-Gaza border without a major ground invasion.”

But the Israeli statement Tuesday said that Netanyahu “is determined to act in Rafah in order to finally eliminate the remaining Hamas battalions, while providing humanitarian solutions to the civilian population.” 

The Israeli delegation will be accompanied by a representative — who was not named — for Israel’s Coordination of Government Actions in the Territories, the statement said.

24 min ago

Growing number of infants in Gaza are on the "brink of death" due to lack of food, WHO warns

From CNN’s Ibrahim Dahman

Feda al-Zahhar takes care of her 4-month-old baby as the family struggles to survive in a makeshift tent under difficult conditions on February 29.
Feda al-Zahhar takes care of her 4-month-old baby as the family struggles to survive in a makeshift tent under difficult conditions on February 29. Abed Zagout/Anadolu/Getty Images

The World Health Organization issued another stark warning about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza and a spokesperson on Tuesday said a growing number of infants there are on the “brink of death” from acute hunger.

"What doctors and medical staff are telling us is, more and more, they are seeing the effects of starvation; they’re seeing newborn babies simply dying because they (have) too low birth weight," WHO spokesperson Dr. Margaret Harris said.

While young children and infants are among the least able to cope with chronic hunger, the WHO says there is a rising number of dangerously underweight pregnant women, as well.

"This is entirely man-made, everything we're seeing medically; this was a territory where the health system functioned well," Harris said.

The WHO was aiming to build emergency malnutrition stabilization centers in Gaza, but progress had been hampered by a lack of security.

One center had been established in southern Gaza, and the WHO is attempting to establish one in northern Gaza, “but we can’t bring them in at the scale and to the people without the access and the safety. So there is no answer until there’s a ceasefire,” Harris said.

25 min ago

US and Israel talks on Rafah are likely to occur "early next week," White House says

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

Displaced Palestinians shelter at a tent camp in Rafah, Gaza, on February 27.
Displaced Palestinians shelter at a tent camp in Rafah, Gaza, on February 27. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

A meeting in Washington between US and Israeli officials to discuss alternatives to a ground invasion of Gaza's southern city of Rafah is likely to occur next week, the White House said.

US President Joe Biden asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call Monday to dispatch a delegation of military, intelligence and humanitarian officials to Washington to discuss the Rafah plans.

The timing of the meeting was unclear Monday, but press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday it was likely to happen early next week. She didn't have additional details on who would participate in the talks.

On Monday, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the meeting was intended to bring officials together in the same room at a critical moment in the conflict.

"Now we really need to get down to brass tacks and have the chance for a delegation from each side on an integrated basis — everyone sitting around the same table, talking through the way forward," Sullivan said.
25 min ago

Aid group confirms 200 tons of food from first ship delivered successfully to northern Gaza 

From CNN's Muhammad Darwish and Niamh Kennedy in London

A ship belonging to the Open Arms aid group approaches the shores of Gaza towing a barge with 200 tons of humanitarian aid on March 15.
A ship belonging to the Open Arms aid group approaches the shores of Gaza towing a barge with 200 tons of humanitarian aid on March 15. Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

The nonprofit that organized the first aid boat to Gaza said Tuesday that the boat's cargo of food aid has been delivered to northern Gaza. 

The roughly 200 tons of aid was delivered to northern Gaza alongside a World Food Program convoy on Tuesday morning, World Central Kitchen (WCK) said. 

Fears are mounting over hunger in northern Gaza after a United Nations-backed report published on Monday warned that famine could break out any time from mid-March to May.

WCK is now pushing for Arab nations to band together to create a coalition "to get humanitarian food aid to Gaza immediately through all routes available; land, air and sea." 
200 tons of food from an aid boat was delivered to northern Gaza on March 19, and NGO said.
200 tons of food from an aid boat was delivered to northern Gaza on March 19, and NGO said. World Central Kitchen

The nonprofit said it has a second boat, named Jennifer, loaded with 240 tons of aid and ready to depart Cyprus. Unfavorable weather conditions have prevented the second boat from leaving the port of Larnaca, WCK said. 

Alongside canned food and bulk products, the boat has also been loaded with two forklifts and a crane to assist future aid deliveries to Gaza, according to the NGO. 

Remember: While welcoming the success of the maritime corridor into Gaza, aid agencies and the UN have warned that sea deliveries and airdrops remain much less effective methods of delivering aid than over land.  

29 min ago

Israeli military sends texts to Palestinians in Gaza offering cash for information on hostages

From CNN’s Abeer Salman

Photographs of some of those taken hostage by Hamas during their recent attacks are seen on October 18, in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Photographs of some of those taken hostage by Hamas during their recent attacks are seen on October 18, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Israel Defense Forces sent text messages to Palestinians in Gaza on Tuesday offering cash in exchange for any information about Israeli hostages.

A CNN journalist in Gaza received the message in Arabic on their phone on Tuesday stating:

"Do you want to end the war? If you have reliable information about the abducted or their abductors. Do not hesitate to contact us and you can receive a valuable cash reward.”

The message had two phone numbers attached to it as well as a link to a website that directs one to another website with the pictures, names and ages of Israeli hostages.

Some background: Gaza is facing a humanitarian crisis following Israeli bombardment across the enclave, where most of the population is already suffering from catastrophic levels of hunger, a UN-backed report said Monday.

Following the Hamas attack on October 7 in Israel last year, the group took Israeli hostages back to Gaza, many of whom are still in Gaza. According to CNN's count last week, a total of 33 of the 130 October 7 hostages are now believed to be dead. 

30 min ago

Israeli restrictions on aid to Gaza may amount to war crime of starvation, UN human rights chief says

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy in London

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk addresses a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on December 6.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk addresses a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on December 6. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

UN human rights chief Volker Turk warned that Israel's sustained restrictions on aid into Gaza may amount to the war crime of starvation. 

Just one day after a UN-backed report predicted an "imminent" famine in northern Gaza, Turk pinned the blame squarely on Israel, saying the "situation of hunger, starvation and famine" in Gaza is "a result of Israel’s extensive restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid." 

"The extent of Israel’s continued restrictions on the entry of aid into Gaza, together with the manner in which it continues to conduct hostilities, may amount to the use of starvation as a method of war, which is a war crime."

Turk also noted that as the occupying power, Israel has the responsibility to ensure and facilitate food and medical provisions as well as assist the work of humanitarian organizations.

Israel has repeatedly rejected accusations that it has been preventing aid from entering Gaza through its iron-clad controls at checkpoints. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to shift the blame for limited aid deliveries onto Hamas during a recent interview with CNN, accusing the group of looting supplies. 

"Our policy is to not have famine, but to be the entry of humanitarian support as needed, and as much as is needed," Netanyahu told CNN on Sunday.

Turk also reminded Israel on Tuesday of its obligation under international human rights law to ensure civilians in Gaza can access aid "in a safe and dignified manner."

It comes as a string of violent incidents have taken place, including allegations of Israel firing at civilians gathered to receive aid deliveries. 

Anesthetics, crutches, dates: The aid Israel is arbitrarily keeping from Gaza | CNN
RELATED

Anesthetics, crutches, dates: The aid Israel is arbitrarily keeping from Gaza | CNN