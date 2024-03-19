World
Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Chris Lau, CNN

Updated 12:28 a.m. ET, March 19, 2024
22 min ago

US and Israeli officials will discuss alternatives to Rafah ground offensive. Here's what to know

From CNN staff

Palestinians take shelter at the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza on February 17.
Palestinians take shelter at the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza on February 17. Omar Qattaa/Anadolu/Getty Images

The Biden administration will meet with Israeli officials "soon" in Washington to discuss alternatives to a planned military ground offensive in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, where about 1.5 million people are sheltering after fleeing fighting in northern areas.

In a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Joe. Biden said Israel's plans for a major operation in Rafah could be catastrophic for Palestinian civilians, and asked the Israeli leader to send a delegation of military leaders to Washington to discuss alternatives.

Netanyahu agreed to the request, and national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the meeting would be held at the end of this week or early next week.

Biden's concerns over Israel’s planned Rafah offensive fell within three areas:

  • Civilians sheltering in Rafah have nowhere safe to go
  • Rafah is an entry point for critical humanitarian assistance
  • Neighboring Egypt has voiced serious concerns about a potential military operation in the city.

In the call, Netanyahu reiterated Israel's commitment to achieving its war goals, including eliminating Hamas and releasing hostages.

Here are the other major developments in the conflict:

  • "Fierce clashes" around Gaza's largest hospital: Hamas' military wing said its fighters engaged in “fierce clashes” with Israeli forces around Al-Shifa Medical Complex after Israel said it launched an incursion because the Gaza City hospital was being used by "senior Hamas terrorists." The Health Ministry said there were multiple casualties at the complex, where about 30,000 people were sheltering, and the head of the World Health Organization said "hospitals should never be battlegrounds." 
  • Mass arrests at Al-Shifa: The IDF said it arrested over 200 "terror suspects" at Al-Shifa hospital. One was Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent Ismail Al-Ghoul, the network said. The US is aware of the arrest and has asked Israel for more information, a State Department official said.
  • Humanitarian crisis: A report published by the UN World Food Programme warned that sustained fighting and lack of humanitarian aid means famine is now "imminent in the northern governates" of Gaza between now and May. The top US humanitarian aid official called it "a horrific milestone" and urged Israel to open more land routes to deliver aid. A growing number of children are dying of starvation and dehydration, according to WHO and Palestinian officials, and doctors say malnutrition is complicating the recovery of children from their injuries.
  • Hamas commander killed: Israel killed a senior Hamas commander in an airstrike last week, according to the White House. Marwan Issa was one of the planners of the October 7 attack against Israel, the IDF said last week. On Monday, an IDF spokesperson did not confirm the information but said Israeli forces attacked an underground compound used by senior Hamas officials on March 9. The IDF was not able to verify if Issa was killed, the spokesperson said.

34 min ago

US military says it destroyed anti-ship missiles and drones in Houthi-controlled Yemen

From CNN's Rashard Rose

US forces destroyed seven anti-ship missiles, three drones, and three weapons storage containers in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Monday, according to US Central Command.

The strike took place between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Sanaa time), CENTCOM said in a statement, calling it an act of "self-defense."

"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region," CENTCOM said.

US forces have been conducting similar strikes in the area where tensions have heightened amid the Iran-backed militant groups' attack on commercial vessels passing through the key waterway.

Earlier this month, a ballistic missile by the Houthis struck a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden, killing three crew members in its first fatal attack since October.

39 min ago

US and Israeli officials will discuss alternatives to Rafah ground offensive, White House says

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal and Kevin Liptak

The Biden administration will meet with Israeli officials “soon” in Washington to “discuss alternative approaches that would target key elements of Hamas and secure the Egypt-Gaza border without a major ground operation in Rafah,” the White House said in a statement.

President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday and voiced "deep concerns" over Israel's planned major operation in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, according to White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

It was the first known phone conversation between the leaders in over a month as their rift deepens.

Biden asked Netanyahu to send a delegation of military leaders to Washington to discuss an alternative approach for going after Hamas in Rafah, to which Netanyahu agreed.

The meeting could take place at the end of this week or early next week, Sullivan said.

The leaders also discussed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and hostage negotiations in Qatar, according to a White House statement on the call.

Emphasis on northern Gaza: The leaders discussed “the urgent need” to increase the flow of aid to Gaza, especially in the north of the enclave.

“The President stressed the urgent need to significantly increase the flow of lifesaving aid reaching those in need throughout Gaza, with special emphasis on the north,” the White House said.
26 min ago

Malnutrition is complicating children’s recovery from injuries in Gaza, doctors say

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

Displaced Palestinians gather to collect food donated by a charitable youth group in Rafah, Gaza, on March 12.
Displaced Palestinians gather to collect food donated by a charitable youth group in Rafah, Gaza, on March 12. Loay Ayyoub/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Malnutrition is complicating the recovery of children from their injuries in war-torn Gaza’s collapsing health care system, according to doctors.

A growing number of children are dying of starvation and dehydration, according to the World Health Organization and Palestinian officials. Acute malnutrition doubled within one month among children in northern Gaza, according to UNICEF.

Project Hope is a US-based health and humanitarian aid organization that operates in regions facing health crises. Its emergency teams report that 5%-15% of the children arriving at its two clinics in Deir Al-Balah and Rafah are malnourished.

“Malnutrition amplifies the fragility of the situation,” Rondi Anderson of Project Hope said. “If you’re malnourished, you’re weak. A child’s immune system is weak, it gets infected, then the healing can’t happen, and it gets prolonged.”

CNN spoke to multiple doctors who have been to Gaza since the war began. They reported seeing a lot of orthopedic injuries like limb injuries as well as burns, which present multiple layers of treatment.

In these situations, a patient needs good pain management, nutrition, antibiotic care and fluid management. In Gaza, “all those four pillars are gone,” said Dr. Amber Alayyan from Doctors Without Borders, also known as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). Adding a malnourished state to that means the healing is complicated, she added.

“People who have really huge injuries are dying on the spot,” she said. “At the beginning, we were seeing people with really big abdominal injuries and thoracic injuries and things like that. And now, I think that I truly think that they’re dying on the spot, because we’re seeing fewer and fewer. You do see them, but they don’t necessarily make it to the ICU very quickly.”

25 min ago

Top US humanitarian aid official says report on imminent famine in Gaza “is a horrific milestone”

From CNN's Mike Callahan

Children wait with bottles to get water in Rafah, Gaza on March 16.
Children wait with bottles to get water in Rafah, Gaza on March 16. Yasser Qudaih/Anadolu/Getty Images

The top US humanitarian aid official called a report warning that famine is set to break out in northern Gaza sometime between now and May “a horrific milestone” and urged Israel to open more land routes to deliver aid into the enclave.

“We continue to call on Israel to open more land routes into Gaza and reduce bottlenecks and inspection delays to get land crossings operating at full capacity, even as we pursue air and maritime options to supplement these land routes,” US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power said in a statement.

The report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification said that the sustained fighting and lack of humanitarian aid means famine is now "imminent in the northern governates" of Gaza and "projected to occur anytime between mid-March and May 2024." 

Power said the "catastrophic levels of hunger and malnutrition" detailed in the report "should be unimaginable in the current era, but for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza, this is the reality."

“With just two previous Famine declarations in the twenty-first century, this is a horrific milestone," she added.
25 min ago

Doctors Without Borders calls for protection of staff and patients in Al-Shifa Hospital after heavy fighting

From CNN's Hamdi Alkhshali and Celine Alkhaldi

Doctors Without Borders recounted reports from its staff of heavy fighting around Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza as Israeli forces announced a military operation inside and around the facility on Monday.

A staff member of the organization, also called Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), reported hearing “drones, tanks, and shelling” near the hospital in the early hours of Monday, witnessing a fire rising from Al-Shifa's main building. 

Clashes were also reported around the organization's clinic and office in Gaza City where some staff and their families are sheltering.

"We call on all warring parties to respect the grounds and perimeter of Al-Shifa Hospital and ensure the safety of medical personnel, patients, and civilians," MSF said in a statement.

According to MSF staff, Israeli forces conducted “mass arrests in the area surrounding Al-Shifa,” and one of the organization’s staff members is currently unreachable.

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said on Monday that Israel has been waiting for the “right time to act” at Al-Shifa Hospital, in comments addressing Israel’s military operation there. Hagari said that the IDF arrested over 200 “terror suspects” who are “now under investigation.”

22 min ago

The World Food Programme warns famine in northern Gaza is "imminent"

From CNN’s Morayo Ogunbayo, Richard Roth and Niamh Kennedy

Boys wait while holding empty pots with other displaced Palestinians queueing for meals provided by a charity organisation in Rafah, Gaza, on March 16.
Boys wait while holding empty pots with other displaced Palestinians queueing for meals provided by a charity organisation in Rafah, Gaza, on March 16. Said Khatib/AFP/Getty Images

The World Food Programme released a statement Monday on their Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report about food security in the Gaza Strip that found 88% of the region’s entire population faces “emergency or worse” food insecurity and warns that famine in northern Gaza is “imminent.”

“People in Gaza are starving to death right now,” said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain. “The speed at which this man-made hunger and malnutrition crisis has ripped through Gaza is terrifying.” 

The IPC report, which was written by a group of NGOs, governments and UN agencies warned that "between mid-March and mid-July, in the most likely scenario and under the assumption of an escalation of the conflict including a ground offensive in Rafah, half of the population of the Gaza Strip (1.11 million people) is expected to face catastrophic conditions (IPC Phase 5)."

Here's what else we know: According to the report, for the 300,000 people that remain trapped in Nornhern Gaza, "famine is expected to arrive between now and May,” and one in three children in Gaza below the age of two are “acutely malnourished.”   

Southern Gaza is also slowly nearing famine, according to the report, which found that the region may reach famine conditions by July. 

The report goes on to say that the nearing famine could be halted if aid organizations are allowed full access to the Gaza Strip to bring food, water and other nutritional products to the civilian population, and that “a humanitarian ceasefire is necessary,” for this to occur.

20 min ago

WHO chief says "hospitals should never be battlegrounds" after Israeli military raid at Al-Shifa

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy in London

Director-General of the World Health Organisation Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a meeting with Brazil's Health Minister Nisia Trindade in Brasilia, Brazil, on February 7.
Director-General of the World Health Organisation Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a meeting with Brazil's Health Minister Nisia Trindade in Brasilia, Brazil, on February 7. Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

The World Health Organization's chief expressed concern about the situation in the Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza wheIfter anraeli military opeiaid on the medical complexThe organization's chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted the concerning situation in a post on X, saying: "Hospitals should never be battlegrounds." 

"We are terribly worried about the situation at Al-Shifa Hospital in northern #Gaza, which is endangering health workers, patients and civilians," he consaidA displaced Palestinian, Hamada Abdelhadi told CNN that Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers have been “demolishing and excavating the outer edges of the hospital yards” as part of the operation which began during the early hours of Monday morning. 

According to Ghebreyesus, the hospital had only recently managed to restore "minimal health services," warning that fighting there or "militarization of the facility jeopardize health services, access for ambulances, and delivery of life-saving supplies." 