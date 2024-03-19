Palestinians take shelter at the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza on February 17. Omar Qattaa/Anadolu/Getty Images

The Biden administration will meet with Israeli officials "soon" in Washington to discuss alternatives to a planned military ground offensive in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, where about 1.5 million people are sheltering after fleeing fighting in northern areas.

In a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Joe. Biden said Israel's plans for a major operation in Rafah could be catastrophic for Palestinian civilians, and asked the Israeli leader to send a delegation of military leaders to Washington to discuss alternatives.

Netanyahu agreed to the request, and national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the meeting would be held at the end of this week or early next week.

Biden's concerns over Israel’s planned Rafah offensive fell within three areas:

Civilians sheltering in Rafah have nowhere safe to go

Rafah is an entry point for critical humanitarian assistance

Neighboring Egypt has voiced serious concerns about a potential military operation in the city.

In the call, Netanyahu reiterated Israel's commitment to achieving its war goals, including eliminating Hamas and releasing hostages.

Here are the other major developments in the conflict: