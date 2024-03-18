Netanyahu's office said the military is preparing to evacuate the estimated 1.4 million people stranded there — many after being displaced from other parts of the enclave. Aid agencies warn civilians have nowhere left to go.
The operation will take "several weeks," Netanyahu said Sunday.
"I reiterate: We will operate in Rafah. This will take several weeks, and it will happen," Netanyahu said before an interview on CNN's State of the Union.
Hostage and ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu told CNN that Israel will keep trying to secure a deal that would see the release of hostages in exchange for a six-week pause in fighting — despite what he called "outlandish" Hamas demands. A Hamas official said the group's latest proposal for a ceasefire was "logical." Mossad Director David Barnea is expected to travel to Doha for further ceasefire talks with mediators beginning as early as Monday, according to a diplomat familiar with the talks.
Protests in Israel: Thousands of protesters filled the streets of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem Saturday night, calling for the return of hostages in Gaza and for the resignation of the Israeli government. Some called for elections near one of Netanyahu's homes.
West Bank arrests: Israeli forces arrested at least 25 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society. The IDF denied claims by the group that the prisoners were beaten and otherwise mistreated and said only six people were arrested.
23 min ago
Israeli military announces death of soldier abducted by Hamas on October 7
From CNN's Amir Tal
The Israel Defense Forces announced Sunday the death of Daniel Perez, who was abducted by Hamas on October 7.
Perez, 22, had served as a platoon commander, according to the IDF.
The Hostage and Missing Families Forum said that Perez had immigrated to Israel 10 years ago.
According to CNN's count, 33 of the 130 people still held captive in Gaza after being taken hostage on October 7 are now believed to be dead.
39 min ago
Irish leader remarks on shared history with Palestinians in White House visit
From CNN's Sam Fossum
The war in Gaza was top of mind for both US President Joe Biden and Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as the two men celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at the White House on Sunday.
Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza has loomed large while the taoiseach, Ireland's prime minister, visits Washington. Ireland’s leaders face domestic pressure to make a strong case for a ceasefire in meetings with their US counterparts.
A shared history: Support for the Palestinian cause runs deep in Ireland, with many pointing to what they believe is a shared history — one the taoiseach addressed directly Sunday.
“We see our history in their eyes. A story of displacement, of dispossession, a national identity questioned and denied. Forced immigration, discrimination, and now hunger,” Varadkar said.
“Mr. President, we also see Israel’s history reflected in our eyes. A diaspora whose heart never left home no matter how many generations passed. A nation state that was reborn. And a language revived. I believe it’s possible be for Israel and for Palestine. And I believe you do, too,” he said.
Biden's comments: “The Taoiseach and I agree about the urgent need to increase humanitarian aid in Gaza, and get this ceasefire deal that brings the hostages home and moves toward a two-state solution — which is the only path, the only path — to lasting peace and security,” Biden told guests on Sunday.
40 min ago
Senior Hamas official says the group's latest proposal for a ceasefire is "logical"
From CNN’s Eyad Kourdi in Gaziantep and Mostafa Salem in Doha
Hamas official Ghazi Hamad said the latest proposal submitted for a ceasefire by the group to mediators is "logical."
"Our demands have become clear. We have spent a long time in talks and meetings with our brothers in Qatar and Egypt, and proposed our vision in a detailed and written way, and I think the mediators are convinced that Hamas has proposed a logical proposal that can achieve a reasonable agreement," Hamad, who is a senior figure in the political bureau of Hamas, told Al-Arabiya channel on Sunday.
He said that the proposal could bring about a "breakthrough" in the negotiations, but blamed Israel for "insisting" on continuing the war.
"We know (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu would say our demands are unrealistic. The judges on this are the mediators, and we believe the mediators are convinced that Hamas offered a proposal that can make a breakthrough and achieve an agreement," Hamad said.
Netanyahu told CNN on Sunday that Israel will keep trying to secure a deal that would see the release of hostages in exchange for a six-week pause in fighting, despite what he described as "outlandish" demands by Hamas.
Hamas submitted a new set of demands on Thursday, including calls for a large number of Palestinian prisoners to be released and an eventual agreement on a permanent ceasefire.
Israel and Hamas have at turns accused one another of not negotiating in good faith, while US officials have spoken with more cautious optimism about the talks.
41 min ago
White House says it hasn't seen a "credible" plan from Israel to protect civilians if it moves into Rafah
From CNN’s Sam Fossum
The White House said on Sunday that it still has not seen a "credible" plan from the Israeli government on how it would protect the hundreds of thousands of civilians in southern Gaza if it moves forward with an extensive military operation in the city of Rafah.
"We will not support, cannot support, an operation in Rafah that doesn't have an executable, verifiable, achievable plan to take care of the 1.5 million people that are trying to find refuge in Rafah,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on "Fox News Sunday."
Kirby said the Israeli government has said they have an evacuation plan called "humanitarian islands," but the US is only open "any credible plan plan to take care of them. But we haven't seen it yet."
International concern: The head of the World Health Organization and other aid agencies have raised alarm about a potential Rafah incursion, saying the Palestinians sheltering there have already been displaced from elsewhere in the enclave and do not have anywhere safe to move to.
CNN has previously reported on Gazans who followed evacuation orders being killed by Israeli strikes, underscoring the reality that evacuation zones and warnings from the Israeli military haven’t guaranteed safety for civilians.
15 min ago
Schumer's speech about the Israeli government sends ripples from Washington to Jerusalem
From CNN's Andrew Millman, Aileen Graef and Avery Lotz
Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee,slammed Schumer's comments as "inappropriate" and "embarrassing" Sunday.
“There’s a way to talk about your differences – not to topple a democratic country,” the Texas Republican said on “Fox News Sunday.” McCaul characterized the speech as indicative of a "split in the Democratic party" between what he called a "pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel faction" and those who support Israel.
McCaul said a Rafah offensive would allow Israel to take out "high-value targets" in Hamas.
On the campaign trail:Former President Donald Trump has criticized Schumer, suggesting Israel is loyal to the Democratic Party "to a fault." Asked on Fox News if the majority leader's words amounted to the US telling a sovereign ally how to run its government, Trump answered, "100%. There's no question about it and they don't know where to go. They're very bad for Israel."
Trump has repeatedly been criticized for parroting the antisemitic trope that US Jews, a population that historically has voted for Democrats by wide margins, have dual loyalties to the US and Israel.
11 min ago
Why a new maritime corridor is unlikely to stop the looming famine in Gaza
A 200-ton shipment does not match up to the daily average of about 94.5 trucks crossing into Gaza via land as of last month. Each carries about 20 tons of aid — and even that’s far below the estimated 500 trucks the UN says are needed daily to alleviate the suffering of Gazans.