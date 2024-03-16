World
Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Brad Lendon and Andrew Raine, CNN

Published 12:23 AM ET, Sat March 16, 2024
12 Posts
18 min ago

It's morning in the Middle East. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

A ship belonging to the Open Arms aid group approaches the shores of Gaza towing a barge with 200 tons of humanitarian aid on Friday, March 15.
A ship belonging to the Open Arms aid group approaches the shores of Gaza towing a barge with 200 tons of humanitarian aid on Friday, March 15. Mohammed Hajjar/AP

Israel will review the latest response from Hamas in the talks for a ceasefire and hostage release, Israel's Prime Minister's Office said Friday, and a delegation is likely to travel to Qatar early next week for further talks.

A diplomat familiar with the discussions told CNN it's "not going to be easy to convince Israelis" to agree to Hamas' terms in the latest proposal, while another diplomatic source said mediation efforts are moving in a positive direction "but are not there yet."

Relatives of hostages gathered in protest outside the Israeli military headquarters on Friday, calling on the government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "make a decision that will save our beloved ones."

Here's what else you need to know:

  • Israel approves plan for Rafah: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has "approved the plans for action in Rafah," his office said in a statement Friday, adding that the Israel Defense Forces is preparing for the same. This comes after Israel said it intends to move displaced Palestinians from Rafah to “humanitarian enclaves” in Gaza before any Israeli military assault, IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told reporters Wednesday. The White House says it has not seen any plans from Israel related to Rafah.
  • Aid ship reaches Gaza: A Spanish aid ship reached the central Gaza shoreline and the first pallet of aid was offloaded successfully on Friday, according to the nongovernmental organization World Central Kitchen, which helped organize the mission that set off from Cyprus on Tuesday. The 200 tons of food aid onboard is being moved to smaller boats off the shore of the Gaza City neighborhood of Sheikh Ajleen, the nonprofit said.
  • Acute malnutrition doubles in a month in northern Gaza: The United Nations agency for children on Friday reported an increase in acute malnutrition rates among children in the northern Gaza Strip, with figures doubling within just one month. At least 23 children have died from malnutrition and dehydration in northern Gaza in recent weeks, according to UNICEF.
  • Israel denies responsibility for violence in Kuwait Square: The Israel Defense Forces claimed that a preliminary review found that Israeli forces “did not open fire at the aid convoy in Kuwait Square” in northern Gaza on Thursday when more than 20 people waiting for food aid were reported killed. On Friday, the IDF released video it claimed showed Palestinian gunmen "opening fire in the midst of Gazan civilians." CNN cannot independently verify the content of the video, the location or the time.
  • Biden praises Schumer's comments: US President Joe Biden described Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s floor speech criticizing Netanyahu as “good,” saying the New York Democrat “expressed serious concern” that is shared by many Americans. Biden said Schumer had contacted his senior staff beforehand to let the White House know he’d be making the speech. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Schumer’s speech was a direct contradiction of US policy and called on the White House not to go down that road.
19 min ago

Acute malnutrition doubles within one month among children in northern Gaza, according to UNICEF

From CNN’s Eyad Kourdi

A child reacts as Palestinians wait to receive food in Rafah, southern Gaza on March 13.
A child reacts as Palestinians wait to receive food in Rafah, southern Gaza on March 13. Mohammed Salem/Reuters

The United Nations agency for children on Friday reported an increase in acute malnutrition rates among children in the northern Gaza Strip, with figures doubling within just one month.

According to findings published by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, "1 in 3 children under 2 years of age are today acutely malnourished in the north," citing information gathered from nutrition screenings conducted by UNICEF and its partners.

At least 23 children have died from malnutrition and dehydration in northern Gaza in recent weeks, UNICEF added.

UNICEF's screenings in February revealed that severe wasting, the most dangerous form of malnutrition, affects 4.5% of children in shelters and health centers, a condition that significantly increases the risk of death without immediate treatment.

"The speed at which this catastrophic child malnutrition crisis in Gaza has unfolded is shocking, especially when desperately needed assistance has been at the ready just a few miles away," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said on Friday.

The health ministry in Gaza reports that 13,450 Gazan children have been killed since October 7. 

19 min ago

Senior Hamas official tells CNN he "cannot reassure anyone" that hostages in Gaza are safe

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond and Abeer Salman

Basem Naim speaks at a press conference in Cape Town, South Africa, in November 2023.
Basem Naim speaks at a press conference in Cape Town, South Africa, in November 2023. Rodger Bosch/AFP/Getty Images/File

A senior Hamas official told CNN that he cannot provide any assurances about the wellbeing of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, but rejected a United Nations special representative’s finding that there is “clear and convincing information” that some of them have been sexually abused.

“I cannot now reassure you, anyone, because all these war prisoners are facing the same bombardment and starvation our people (are) facing on the ground,” said Basem Naim, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, even as he “absolutely” denied the allegations of sexual abuse.

In a wide-ranging and sometimes contentious Zoom interview from his office in Istanbul, Turkey, Naim spoke to CNN on Wednesday about the state of ceasefire negotiations with Israel, the fate of 130 Israeli hostages still held by Hamas, and Hamas’ share of responsibility for the widespread devastation unleashed by the Israeli military in Gaza in response to the October 7 terrorist attacks that killed more than 1,200 people.

During the interview, Naim rejected defining Hamas’ attacks as terrorism, falsely claiming that his organization does not target civilians. Instead, he blamed Israel for carrying out what he claimed is “state terrorism” in Gaza and reiterated Hamas’ calls for Palestinians to join in “armed resistance” against Israel during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began Sunday night.

Israel has denied targeting civilians and accuses Hamas of hiding behind civilian infrastructure. More than 31,000 people, a majority of whom are women and children, have been killed in Gaza since the Israeli military campaign began, according to the health ministry in the enclave.

Read more of the wide-ranging interview with Basem Naim.

19 min ago

Israel's military claims video shows "Palestinian gunmen" opening fire in the midst of Gazans waiting for food

From CNN's Amir Tal and Mohammed Tawfeeq

The Israeli military released a video Friday that it claimed shows "Palestinian gunmen opening fire in the midst of Gazan civilians" as they waited for desperately needed food in Gaza City on Thursday.

The Israel Defense Forces' aerial video does not show clear details on whether the people in the video were carrying guns or opening fire on civilians around them. CNN can not independently verify the content of the video, the location or the time.

The Israel Defense Forces said the events in the video happened "about an hour before the humanitarian aid convoy entered the area" of the Kuwait roundabout in Gaza City on Thursday. The roundabout is an area where aid trucks are known to pass out food and where crowds of people frequently gather.

What Gazans have said: While the IDF denies opening fire on civilians Thursday, the video does not disprove claims made by the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza and eyewitness accounts that CNN previously reported.

The health ministry said at least 20 people were killed and 155 were wounded by Israeli shelling as they sought humanitarian aid at the roundabout. Eyewitnesses said the area was struck by what sounded like tank or artillery fire.

A man identifying himself as Ibrahim Al-Najar, who went to Al-Shifa Hospital after the reported attack, said: "We were sitting there, and there was nothing. Suddenly, they bombarded us with shells."

Israel's military denied these accounts Thursday.

Violence at aid distributions: Gazans have reported several other attacks by Israeli soldiers on crowds lining up for aid in recent weeks, including Wednesday at the same site as Thursday's incident.

19 min ago

Israeli delegation likely heading to Doha early next week for hostage release talks, officials say

From Amir Tal in Tel Aviv

An Israeli delegation is likely traveling to Doha early next week for further talks on a ceasefire-hostage release deal, an Israeli official with direct knowledge told CNN Friday.

Israel's war cabinet will convene on Saturday evening to discuss and formulate the guidelines for the delegation, the official said.

The delegation will go to Doha after Hamas submitted a new response to Egyptian and Qatari mediators in the ongoing talks, which the source called "extreme and absurd."

“Very tough negotiations are expected,” the official said.

A second Israeli official who spoke to CNN on Friday said Israel will make a decision by the end of Saturday about the scope of the mandate given to the negotiating team and will authorize the mediators to promote indirect negotiations with Hamas.

The delegation is expected to depart at the beginning of next week, the second Israeli official said.

The Israeli and Hamas delegations are both set to be in Doha at the same time, but not sitting in the same room.

19 min ago

Nonprofit confirms first pallet of aid has been offloaded after barge connected to Gaza jetty

From CNN's Muhammad Darwish, Niamh Kennedy and Alexander Marquardt 

A World Central Kitchen team member works to load a boat with food aid bound for Gaza in Cyprus on Thursday.
A World Central Kitchen team member works to load a boat with food aid bound for Gaza in Cyprus on Thursday. World Central Kitchen/Reuters

Nongovernmental organization World Central Kitchen, which organized the first aid ship to Gaza, confirmed to CNN Friday that the first pallet of aid has been offloaded successfully into the besieged enclave. 

A spokesperson for the nonprofit, founded by chef José Andrés, said the pallet was offloaded after the ship's barge was connected successfully to the purpose-built jetty in central Gaza. The jetty was rapidly assembled by workers who began construction on or after March 10, according to satellite images provided to CNN by Maxar on Thursday. 

The Israeli military completed a security inspection on the ship and the aid it was carrying when it arrived, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Friday. The check was to ensure "compliance with safety standards," the IDF said.

WCK said it also hopes to send a second aid ship to Gaza soon and began loading new supplies onto a vessel docked in the Cypriot port of Larnaca on Friday. 

The 300 tons of aid in the second shipment include "pallets of canned goods and bulk product – including beans, carrots, canned tuna, chickpeas, canned corn, parboiled rice, flour, oil and salt," it said in a statement. 

They also managed to load a large crane, which they hope "will assist with future maritime deliveries to Gaza." The NGO has not yet been able to confirm when this second ship will be able to set sail toward Gaza. 

More on aid to Gaza: With Palestinians in Gaza in dire need, any aid is welcome, but aid groups say maritime and airdropped aid should be complementary to land deliveries, not a substitute. Agencies and officials have repeatedly warned that no method of humanitarian relief can be as effective as delivery by land.

In a joint statement, 25 non-governmental organizations called on states to prioritize a ceasefire and increased land-based aid deliveries, warning that maritime aid may set a dangerous precedent that undermines land routes and allows for prolonged hostilities.

CNN’s Amir Tal and Eyad Kourdi contributed reporting to this post

19 min ago

White House says it has not seen any plan on Rafah from Israel 

From CNN's MJ Lee

The White House has not seen any plans from the Israeli government related to Rafah, a US National Security Council spokesperson told CNN, following comments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office Friday approving "plans for action" in the southernmost Gazan city.

"We have been clear about the need to prioritize civilian protection," the spokesperson said. "We have not seen a plan from Israel related to Rafah."

A spokesperson for Netanyahu said the Israel Defense Forces was preparing for both “the operational side” of a military operation, as well as for the “evacuation of the population.” More than a million Palestinians are in the city, with many of them having been forced to flee there since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

US President Joe Biden said last weekend in an interview that he viewed Israel going into Rafah as a "red line," which the White House then attempted to walk back. White House officials have said repeatedly that the Biden administration would not condone Israel expanding its military operations into Rafah without a credible plan to protect civilians in the area. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed the comments during a news conference in Vienna on Friday with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

"We have to see a clear and implementable plan, not only to get civilians out of harm's way, but also to make sure that once out of harm's way, they're appropriately cared for with shelter, with food, with medicine, with clothing, and we've not yet seen such a plan,” Blinken said.

CNN's Michael Conte contributed reporting to this post.

19 min ago

US airdrops more humanitarian aid into Gaza

From CNN's Oren Liebermann

Planes drop humanitarian aid over Gaza City, Gaza on Friday.
Planes drop humanitarian aid over Gaza City, Gaza on Friday. Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The US carried out its 11th airdrop of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Friday, US Central Command said in a statement.

Two C-130 Hercules aircraft and a C-17 Globemaster dropped 35,700 meals into northern Gaza, as well as 31,800 bottles of water, CENTCOM said. 

“These airdrops are part of a sustained effort, and we continue to plan follow-on aerial activities,” the statement said.

The effort to airdrop aid into Gaza continues as the US has begun the process of establishing a floating pier to allow in far greater quantities of aid.

Some key context: While the United Nations and aid groups have welcomed the meals, they have warned that maritime or airdropped aid cannot replace aid delivered by land, which since October 7 has been increasingly restricted by Israel. Israel maintains that it is working to respond to the needs on the ground in Gaza.

19 min ago

Experts have repeatedly warned that no method of humanitarian relief is as effective as delivery by land

From CNN's Nadeen Ebrahim

The first batch of humanitarian aid by sea reached Gaza on Friday, intended to provide the equivalent of one meal each for a quarter of the enclave’s more than 2 million people — of whom hundreds of thousands are on the brink of famine.

The nonprofit spearheading the operation, World Central Kitchen, said it is working with international partners to open a maritime aid corridor, and that it has “another 500 tons of aid in Cyprus ready to be loaded on future boats.”

With Palestinians in Gaza in dire need, any assistance is welcome, but aid groups say maritime and airdropped aid should be complementary to land deliveries, not a substitute. And some have warned it risks setting a “dangerous precedent” where land-based aid is undermined and hostilities continue.

“States cannot hide behind airdrops and efforts to open a maritime corridor to create the illusion that they are doing enough to support the needs in Gaza,” wrote 25 non-governmental organizations in a joint statement calling on governments to prioritize a ceasefire and land-based aid deliveries.

The ship is carrying 200 tons of aid. By comparison, one truck can carry about 20 tons of aid, and an average of about 94.5 trucks were getting into Gaza every day through two crossings as of last month. That’s far below the 500 trucks that entered through the Rafah crossing alone before the war started.

Land crossings into Gaza remain heavily restricted by Israel. Aid agencies have accused Israel of imposing arbitrary and contradictory criteria that obstruct the entry of relief into the war-ravaged territory. Israel insists there is “no limit” on the amount of relief that can enter.