Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

Israel will review the latest response from Hamas in the talks for a ceasefire and hostage release, Israel's Prime Minister's Office said Friday, and a delegation is likely to travel to Qatar early next week for further talks.
A diplomat familiar with the discussions told CNN it's "not going to be easy to convince Israelis" to agree to Hamas' terms in the latest proposal, while another diplomatic source said mediation efforts are moving in a positive direction "but are not there yet."
Relatives of hostages gathered in protest outside the Israeli military headquarters on Friday, calling on the government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "make a decision that will save our beloved ones."
Here's what else you need to know:
- Israel approves plan for Rafah: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has "approved the plans for action in Rafah," his office said in a statement Friday, adding that the Israel Defense Forces is preparing for the same. This comes after Israel said it intends to move displaced Palestinians from Rafah to “humanitarian enclaves” in Gaza before any Israeli military assault, IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told reporters Wednesday. The White House says it has not seen any plans from Israel related to Rafah.
- Aid ship reaches Gaza: A Spanish aid ship reached the central Gaza shoreline and the first pallet of aid was offloaded successfully on Friday, according to the nongovernmental organization World Central Kitchen, which helped organize the mission that set off from Cyprus on Tuesday. The 200 tons of food aid onboard is being moved to smaller boats off the shore of the Gaza City neighborhood of Sheikh Ajleen, the nonprofit said.
- Acute malnutrition doubles in a month in northern Gaza: The United Nations agency for children on Friday reported an increase in acute malnutrition rates among children in the northern Gaza Strip, with figures doubling within just one month. At least 23 children have died from malnutrition and dehydration in northern Gaza in recent weeks, according to UNICEF.
- Israel denies responsibility for violence in Kuwait Square: The Israel Defense Forces claimed that a preliminary review found that Israeli forces “did not open fire at the aid convoy in Kuwait Square” in northern Gaza on Thursday when more than 20 people waiting for food aid were reported killed. On Friday, the IDF released video it claimed showed Palestinian gunmen "opening fire in the midst of Gazan civilians." CNN cannot independently verify the content of the video, the location or the time.
- Biden praises Schumer's comments: US President Joe Biden described Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s floor speech criticizing Netanyahu as “good,” saying the New York Democrat “expressed serious concern” that is shared by many Americans. Biden said Schumer had contacted his senior staff beforehand to let the White House know he’d be making the speech. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Schumer’s speech was a direct contradiction of US policy and called on the White House not to go down that road.