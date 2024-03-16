Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

A ship belonging to the Open Arms aid group approaches the shores of Gaza towing a barge with 200 tons of humanitarian aid on Friday, March 15. Mohammed Hajjar/AP

Israel will review the latest response from Hamas in the talks for a ceasefire and hostage release, Israel's Prime Minister's Office said Friday, and a delegation is likely to travel to Qatar early next week for further talks.

A diplomat familiar with the discussions told CNN it's "not going to be easy to convince Israelis" to agree to Hamas' terms in the latest proposal, while another diplomatic source said mediation efforts are moving in a positive direction "but are not there yet."

Relatives of hostages gathered in protest outside the Israeli military headquarters on Friday, calling on the government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "make a decision that will save our beloved ones."

