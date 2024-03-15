World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Kathleen Magramo

Updated 12:17 AM ET, Fri March 15, 2024
10 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
11 min ago

It's morning in Gaza. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

Israeli shelling killed at least 20 people and wounded 155 others as civilians waited for food aid in Gaza City on Thursday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the enclave.

The ministry accused Israeli forces of "targeting a gathering of citizens waiting for humanitarian aid to satisfy their thirst at the Kuwaiti roundabout in Gaza."

The roundabout is known to be an area where aid trucks commonly distribute food, attracting crowds of people desperate for supplies.

Videos showed dozens of bodies at the scene covered in rubble. Eyewitnesses said the area was struck by what sounded like tank or artillery fire.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied the attack and said it was assessing "the incident with the thoroughness that it deserves."

The attack came a day after at least seven Palestinians were killed at the same roundabout when Israeli troops opened fire as civilians waited for humanitarian aid.

If you're just joining our coverage, here are the latest headlines:

  • Schumer criticizes Netanyahu: US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has criticized Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and called for new elections in a speech about the war on the Senate floor. Schumer said Israelis needed to consider whether they should change course on how Israel is waging its war on Hamas and suggested new elections were the way to do so.
  • US sanctions: The US has sanctioned three Israeli settlers and two farms in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, as the administration targets threats to peace and security in the area. It comes after President Joe Biden signed an executive order last month aimed at targeting violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank.
  • Aid ships: A food aid group is hoping to load another 300 tons of humanitarian aid onto a ship bound for Gaza, the organization told CNN. If successful, the ship would be loaded with 50% more aid than the first vessel, the Open Arms, which set off toward Gaza with 200 tons of aid on Tuesday. 
  • Food scarce: As food runs out across Gaza, so too is animal feed that some people were turning to to feed themselves. Hazem Saeed Al-Naizi told CNN his family is having to resort to eating plants like hibiscus.
  • Airdrops: The US and Jordanian militaries dropped aid into northern Gaza on Thursday for the tenth time, as Palestinians face extreme food shortages. While airdrops evade the often rigorous and lengthy examinations at land checkpoints, aid agencies say their drawbacks overwhelmingly outweigh their benefits.

7 min ago

Israeli shelling kills at least 20 people waiting for aid in Gaza City, Palestinian Health Ministry says

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq, Kareem Khadder and Abeer Salman

Israeli shelling killed at least 20 people and wounded 155 others as civilians waited for food aid in Gaza City on Thursday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the enclave.

The ministry accused Israeli forces of "targeting a gathering of citizens waiting for humanitarian aid to satisfy their thirst at the Kuwaiti roundabout in Gaza."

The roundabout is known to be an area where aid trucks commonly distribute food, attracting crowds of people desperate for supplies.

The ministry said nearby hospitals didn't have the staff or supplies to deal with the volume and severity of injuries.

Videos showed dozens of bodies at the scene covered in rubble. Eyewitnesses said the area was struck by what sounded like tank or artillery fire.

In a statement shared with CNN early Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied carrying out an attack on the food line and said it was assessing "the incident with the thoroughness that it deserves."

"The reports that the IDF attacked dozens of Gazans at an aid distribution point are false," it said.

Earlier violence at the site: At least seven Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded on Wednesday when Israeli forces opened fire on civilians gathered to receive aid at the roundabout, an eyewitness and a doctor at Al-Shifa Hospital told CNN on Thursday.

The IDF did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday's alleged shooting.

The Gaza-based Government Media Office said Tuesday that at least 400 people had been killed in similar incidents since the beginning of the war.

On February 29, at least 112 people were killed and 760 wounded after IDF troops used live fire as hungry and desperate Palestinian civilians were gathering around food aid trucks. 

CNN cannot independently verify casualty figures due to the lack of international media access to the enclave.

35 min ago

US announces more sanctions on Israeli settlers in West Bank

From CNN's Kylie Atwood, Lauren Iszo and Radina Gigova

An aerial view shows the Israeli settler outpost of Homesh in the occupied West Bank, on May 29, 2023.
An aerial view shows the Israeli settler outpost of Homesh in the occupied West Bank, on May 29, 2023. Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images

The US State Department announced new sanctions on three Israeli settlers and two farms in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, as the administration targets threats to peace and security in the area.

The latest sanctions follow an executive order signed by President Joe Biden last month aimed at targeting violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank whom he said undermined stability in the area.

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said that "since the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7, violence in the West Bank has increased sharply."

"Today, we are taking further action to promote accountability for those perpetuating violence and causing turmoil in the West Bank by imposing sanctions on three Israeli individuals and two associated entities involved in undermining stability in the West Bank."

Miller reiterated the US position that there is "no justification for extremist violence against civilians or forcing families from their homes, whatever their national origin, ethnicity, race, or religion."

More on US sanctions: One of the individuals sanctioned, Moshe Sharvit, "repeatedly harassed, threatened, and attacked Palestinian civilians and Israeli human rights defenders in the vicinity of MOSHES FARM, an outpost in the West Bank," a fact sheet from the State Department said. 

A settlement that was sanctioned, Zvis Farm, "perpetrates violence against Palestinians and prevents local Palestinian farmers from accessing and using their lands," the document said. 

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said that the US Treasury Department's decision to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank was "further proof that the US government does not understand who is the enemy and who is a friend."

Settler violence: About 500,000 Israeli Jewish settlers live in the West Bank according to Peace Now, an Israeli rights and monitoring group. Many settlements are heavily guarded, fenced-off areas that are off-limits to Palestinians.

Most of the world considers the settlements illegal under international law and Israel has been criticized for allowing their expansion.

36 min ago

It will take years to clear the millions of tons of debris in Gaza, UN chief says

From CNN’s Sahar Akbarzai

It will take years to clear nearly 23 million metric tons of debris in Gaza from the destruction of the Israel-Hamas war, according to the United Nations.

Much of the debris is from residential units and other properties across the enclave following Israeli bombardment, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, citing UN humanitarian partners.

It will also take years to “clear up unexploded ordnances,” said Dujarric, to give a scope of the “rebuilding efforts that will be necessary once this conflict ends,” he said.

36 min ago

Hamas delivers latest response in talks for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release

From CNN's Alex Marquardt and Kylie Atwood

Hamas submitted a new response to Egyptian and Qatari mediators in talks for a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza, according to a diplomat familiar with the negotiations and a Qatari official.

It is unclear how Hamas may have countered to bridge the significant gaps between the two sides.

CNN previously reported that the first phase of a deal had been expected to include a six-week humanitarian pause, the release of around 40 Israeli hostages, and a large number of Palestinian prisoners.

The hostages would be the remaining Israeli women — including Israel Defense Forces soldiers, the elderly, sick and wounded.

Sticking points: Hamas had refused to send Israel a list of all the hostages believed to be alive or dead. Hamas has been asking for a large number of Palestinian prisoners to be exchanged, additional aid into the strip, and the IDF to withdraw from Gaza in a second phase.

A US official tells CNN the administration currently feels “cautiously optimistic” about the direction that the talks are going. But they declined to share any further details.

CNN's MJ Lee and Becky Anderson contributed reporting.

37 min ago

Palestinian Authority president appoints prime minister to form new government

From CNN's Samantha Waldenberg,  Kareem Khadder, Catherine Nicholls, and Eyad Kourdi

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, poses for a photo with Mohammed Mustafa after appointing him as the new Prime Minister in Ramallah, West Bank, on Thursday.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, poses for a photo with Mohammed Mustafa after appointing him as the new Prime Minister in Ramallah, West Bank, on Thursday. Palestinian Presidency/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has appointed Dr. Mohammad Mustafa as prime minister to form a new government, according to the official WAFA news agency Thursday.

"I call on you as Prime Minister-designate of the next government to commit to the highest interests of the Palestinian people, preserve their gains, protect their achievements, develop them and advance them," Abbas said in a presidential decree, as posted by WAFA.

Mustafa replaces former Prime Minister Mohammed Shttayah, who resigned in February along with his government.

Mustafa has been a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization since 2022 and has held the positions of deputy prime minister and minister of economy in previous governments, according to WAFA.

Welcome from the US and UK: The White House on Thursday welcomed the appointment.

“We urge the formation of a reform cabinet as soon as possible,” National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.
“A reformed Palestinian Authority is essential to delivering results for the Palestinian people and establishing the conditions for stability in both the West Bank and Gaza.”

UK Secretary of State David Cameron also welcomed the appointment, saying that "the formation of a new Palestinian government for the West Bank and Gaza, accompanied by an international support package, is one of the vital elements for a lasting peace."

48 min ago

US military says it destroyed 9 anti-ship missiles and 2 drones in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen

From CNN staff

US forces destroyed nine anti-ship missiles and two drones in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Thursday, according to US Central Command.

“It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Iranian-backed Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden and two more missiles toward the Red Sea, CENTCOM said.

No one was injured and no ships reported any damage.

The Houthis have been targeting ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since shortly after Israel's war with Hamas began, with the group trying to pressure Israel and its allies to stop its offensive in Gaza.

49 min ago

Canada paused military equipment exports to Israel in January over rights violation risks, source says

From CNN's Paula Newton

Canada paused exports of non-lethal military goods and technology to Israel on January 8 due to the risk that goods could be used in connection with human rights violations, according to a government source with knowledge of the situation.

The Canadian government source said the approach to reviewing export permits had not changed but, given the changing situation in Israel, export permits to that country would have to be reassessed.

The source said Canada has a robust framework for export approval and, given the dynamic situation on the ground, export permits to Israel were paused.

The source said that export permits are continually reviewed and the approval process for non-lethal exports to Israel is ongoing.

This story was first reported by the Toronto Star.

52 min ago

Netanyahu's Likud party slams Schumer for not respecting the Israeli government

From CNN's Lauren Iszo, Radina Gigova and Kylie Atwood

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is "expected to respect Israel's elected government and not undermine it," Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party said Thursday after the US senator criticized the Israeli prime minister and his government.

"Israel is not a banana republic but an independent and proud democracy that elected Prime Minister Netanyahu," reads the Likud statement. "Contrary to Schumer's words, the Israeli public supports a total victory over Hamas" and "opposes the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza," it said. 

Remember: In its annual report released Monday, the US intelligence community assessed that the distrust in Netanyahu’s leadership has “deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war, and we expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections.”

Israeli war cabinet minister and the head of the National Unity party Benny Gantz also criticized Schumer's remarks. 

Schumer "is a friend of Israel, who helps it a lot, also in these days, but he was wrong in his statement," Gantz said. "Israel is a strong democracy, and only its citizens will determine its leadership and future. Any external intervention in the matter is not right and unacceptable."

Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the US, made the remarks on Thursday. “As a lifelong supporter of Israel, it has become clear to me: The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after October 7," he said.

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said he does not believe that the remarks will make it more difficult for the US to deal with Netanyahu, pointing out that the Israelis know that the comments did not come from the executive branch.