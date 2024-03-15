Israeli shelling killed at least 20 people and wounded 155 others as civilians waited for food aid in Gaza City on Thursday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the enclave.

The ministry accused Israeli forces of "targeting a gathering of citizens waiting for humanitarian aid to satisfy their thirst at the Kuwaiti roundabout in Gaza."

The roundabout is known to be an area where aid trucks commonly distribute food, attracting crowds of people desperate for supplies.

Videos showed dozens of bodies at the scene covered in rubble. Eyewitnesses said the area was struck by what sounded like tank or artillery fire.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied the attack and said it was assessing "the incident with the thoroughness that it deserves."

The attack came a day after at least seven Palestinians were killed at the same roundabout when Israeli troops opened fire as civilians waited for humanitarian aid.

If you're just joining our coverage, here are the latest headlines: