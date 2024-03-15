Israeli shelling killed at least 20 people and wounded 155 others as civilians waited for food aid in Gaza City on Thursday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the enclave.
The ministry accused Israeli forces of "targeting a gathering of citizens waiting for humanitarian aid to satisfy their thirst at the Kuwaiti roundabout in Gaza."
The roundabout is known to be an area where aid trucks commonly distribute food, attracting crowds of people desperate for supplies.
Videos showed dozens of bodies at the scene covered in rubble. Eyewitnesses said the area was struck by what sounded like tank or artillery fire.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied the attack and said it was assessing "the incident with the thoroughness that it deserves."
The attack came a day after at least seven Palestinians were killed at the same roundabout when Israeli troops opened fire as civilians waited for humanitarian aid.
- Schumer criticizes Netanyahu: US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has criticized Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and called for new elections in a speech about the war on the Senate floor. Schumer said Israelis needed to consider whether they should change course on how Israel is waging its war on Hamas and suggested new elections were the way to do so.
- US sanctions: The US has sanctioned three Israeli settlers and two farms in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, as the administration targets threats to peace and security in the area. It comes after President Joe Biden signed an executive order last month aimed at targeting violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank.
- Aid ships: A food aid group is hoping to load another 300 tons of humanitarian aid onto a ship bound for Gaza, the organization told CNN. If successful, the ship would be loaded with 50% more aid than the first vessel, the Open Arms, which set off toward Gaza with 200 tons of aid on Tuesday.
- Food scarce: As food runs out across Gaza, so too is animal feed that some people were turning to to feed themselves. Hazem Saeed Al-Naizi told CNN his family is having to resort to eating plants like hibiscus.
- Airdrops: The US and Jordanian militaries dropped aid into northern Gaza on Thursday for the tenth time, as Palestinians face extreme food shortages. While airdrops evade the often rigorous and lengthy examinations at land checkpoints, aid agencies say their drawbacks overwhelmingly outweigh their benefits.