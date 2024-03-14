A Delta airlines aircraft arrives at JFK International Airport in New York on February 7. Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images/File

Delta has said it will resume daily flights between Tel Aviv and New York on June 7.

The service will provide nearly 2,000 weekly seats, Delta said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The route was suspended in October last year after Hamas' attack on Israel triggered the ongoing war.

Delta said the decision to resume the service "follows an extensive security risk assessment by the airline."

"Delta continues to closely monitor the situation in Israel in conjunction with government and private-sector partners," it said.

Delta was among multiple airlines that halted services to Tel Aviv following the October 7 attack, including American Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Air Canada.