Delta has said it will resume daily flights between Tel Aviv and New York on June 7.
The service will provide nearly 2,000 weekly seats, Delta said in a statement late on Wednesday.
The route was suspended in October last year after Hamas' attack on Israel triggered the ongoing war.
Delta said the decision to resume the service "follows an extensive security risk assessment by the airline."
"Delta continues to closely monitor the situation in Israel in conjunction with government and private-sector partners," it said.
Delta was among multiple airlines that halted services to Tel Aviv following the October 7 attack, including American Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Air Canada.
1 min ago
"Staggering" number of children killed in Gaza. Here's what to know
From CNN staff
More children were killed during four months of war in Gaza than in four years of conflict worldwide, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini called the number "staggering" on social media and shared a graph comparing the number of children killed in global conflicts between the years of 2019 and 2022 to the number of those killed between October 2023 and February 2024 in Gaza, citing the UN and Palestinian health officials.
A total of 12,193 children were killed between 2019 and 2022 globally, and a total of 12,300 children were killed in Gaza between October 2023 and February 2024, according to those figures.
Here are the major developments in the conflict:
Humanitarian crisis: Israel’s severe restrictions on aid entering Gaza have left at least 27 people dead due to malnutrition and dehydration, the Health Ministry in Gaza said. The humanitarian crisis is so dire that the “very survival” of the population in Gaza is at stake, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
Aid efforts: The European Commission, the US, Cyprus, the UAE, the UK and Qatar have called on Israel to open additional crossings so more aid can reach Gaza in a joint statement. The US conducted the ninth airdrop of humanitarian aid into northern Gaza on Wednesday. The UN and aid agencies have questioned how effective airdrops will be at alleviating the unfolding humanitarian crisis there, however.
White House to meet Arab and Muslim leaders: Senior White House officials are planning to meet with Arab, Muslim and Palestinian-American community leaders in Chicago on Thursday, multiple sources familiar with the meeting tell CNN, as President Joe Biden grapples with anger and concern across the country about the Israel-Hamas war.
Ramadan in Gaza: Gazans are struggling to find places to pray during the Islamic holy month after Israel’s bombardment razed hundreds of mosques. Palestinians told CNN the war in Gaza has crushed hopes of observing a peaceful month of fasting, festivities and worship during Ramadan this year.
High-profile killing: An Israeli airstrike killed Hamas operative Hadi Ali Mustafa in southern Lebanon, according to a statement published by the Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday.
Hezbollah vows to continue fighting Israel: Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed to continue the fight against Israel, saying the Israeli military had been secretive about its losses in the north.
45 min ago
US military destroys 4 drones and 1 surface-to-air missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen
From CNN's Colin McCullough
US forces destroyed four drones and one surface-to-air missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Wednesday, according to US Central Command, the latest in a series of repeated attempts fend off attacks launched by the Iran-backed militant group against commercial vessels in the Red Sea.
The strike on the Houthi weapons came after the group fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Yemen into the Gulf of Aden, CENTCOM said.
The missile did not hit any ships and there were no injuries reported.
46 min ago
Gazans struggle to find places to pray during Ramadan after mosques are destroyed
From CNN's Sana Noor Haq, Ibrahim Dahman, Kareem Khadder and Mohammad Al Sawalhi
Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has wiped out entire neighborhoods, crushed the medical system and razed hundreds of mosques – turning religious sanctuaries into relics of war.
At least 1,000 of 1,200 mosques, including ancient sites, have been partially or completely destroyed as of February, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in Gaza told CNN.
Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 have killed more than 100 preachers, including religious scholars, imams, muezzins (those who perform the call to prayer) and hafiz (Muslims who have memorized the Quran), according to the ministry.
Residents told CNN they cannot find enough space to attend nightly taraweeh prayers because places of worship have been destroyed. Taraweeh prayers are performed every night of Ramadan in a congregation.
Limited access to water means others cannot make the obligatory ablution before prayer.
Many are unable to share communal meals with relatives because forced displacement has separated families across the enclave.
Mohammed Hamouda, a displaced health worker in Rafah, told CNN he is struggling to explain to his young children why they will not be able to feast on traditional Palestinian dishes or receive gifts this Ramadan.
“Ramadan usually has a lot of dinner invitations for our extended families. Nowadays, everybody from the family is in a different place,” Aseel Mousa, 26, a journalist displaced in Rafah, told CNN.
“When was the last time I heard the call to prayer without the sound of Israeli drones? I don’t remember.”
White House officials expected to meet Arab and Muslim leaders in Chicago on Thursday
From CNN's Khalil Abdallah, MJ Lee and Betsy Klein
Senior White House officials are planning to meet with Arab, Muslim and Palestinian-American community leaders in Chicago on Thursday, multiple sources familiar with the meeting told CNN, as President Joe Biden continues to grapple with anger and concern across the country about the Israel-Hamas war.
Thursday’s meeting is part of the Biden White House's efforts to hear concerns about the Gaza situation from these communities, though that is hardly expected to be the only issue discussed.
Officials are also expected to more broadly discuss concerns about Islamophobia in the US in the aftermath of October 7.
Some context: Along with Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden and other top US officials have escalated calls for a ceasefire and more humanitarian aid in recent weeks, urging Israel to do more to protect civilians.
But negotiations remain stalled, even as the humanitarian toll of Israel’s war in Gaza rises. Biden is confronting mounting discontent within his own party over his handling of the conflict, including young and progressive voters and voters in battleground states like Michigan that will be critical to his 2024 coalition.
Hezbollah leader vows to continue fighting against Israel as he claims Netanyahu has “lost the war”
From CNN’s Kareem El Damanhoury
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed to continue the fight against Israel, saying the Israeli military has been secretive about its losses in the north.
“[Our southern front] continues to carry out its task of pressuring the enemy at the human, material, military and economic levels,” Nasrallah said in a televised statement Wednesday.
The fighting has continued since October 7 on Lebanon’s southern border with Israel between the Iran-backed Lebanese armed group and the Israeli military. As a result, Israel has ordered the evacuation of communities along the Lebanese border.
The Israeli military has said it killed numerous Hezbollah militants and commanders since October 7. On Monday, it said it struck two Hezbollah compounds in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, the farthest north Israel has struck in Lebanon since the latest Israel-Hamas conflict began.
Nasrallah said the Israeli prime minister has “lost the war” in Gaza, and that an Israeli invasion of Rafah would not change that.
“After five months of fighting, [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] was unable of presenting any spectacle of victory,” he said, adding that Hamas has not been defeated and is still able to impose its conditions on the negotiations.
The Hezbollah leader also decried the US stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict, labeling it as “hypocritical.”
“I don’t think anyone on earth believes that [US President Joe] Biden cannot stop the war on Gaza,” he said, adding that Biden can stop the fighting by ceasing military aid to Israel and not obstructing United Nations Security Council resolutions calling for ceasefire.
52 min ago
Blinken speaks with parents of killed hostage and reiterates call for Hamas to accept ceasefire proposal
“No one should have to go through what they've gone through and what the other hostage families continue to go through,” Blinken said. “It's another reason why getting the ceasefire would be so crucial to enable us to bring the hostages home.”
Blinken said that there is a “very strong proposal on the table right now,” but said the ball is in Hamas’ court to accept it.
“The question – will Hamas take it? Does Hamas want to end the suffering that it’s provoked?” he asked. “The question is there but I can tell you that we're intensely engaged every single day, almost every single hour with Qatar, with Egypt, to see if we can get a ceasefire agreement that will get the hostages out, get more aid in and create a pathway perhaps for a more lasting, secure solution.”
The top US diplomat also said that ensuring Israel can “effectively defend itself” is “an enduring commitment that’s not going to go away." Blinken said the US remains focused on trying “to make sure that October 7 never happens again.”
He also reiterated that Israel must take steps to protect civilians and get humanitarian aid to those who need it.
53 min ago
UN relief agency director calls for accountability after deadly Israeli strike on its building in Gaza
From CNN's Ibrahim Dahman, Amir Tal, Sahar Akbarzai and Eyad Kourdi
The head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) called for an investigation into attacks against UN facilities, emphasizing "the need for accountability."
Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini's call follows an Israeli strike that killed five Palestinians and wounded another 22 people at a UNRWA food distribution center in Rafah, the agency said.
At least one UNRWA staff was among those killed, the agency said.
"Today’s attack on one of the very few remaining UNRWA distribution centres in the Gaza Strip comes as food supplies are running out, hunger is widespread and, in some areas, turning into famine," Lazzarini said.
He said the coordinates of all UNRWA facilities across Gaza are shared "with parties to the conflict."
"The Israeli Army received the coordinates including of this facility yesterday," Lazzarini said.