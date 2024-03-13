A ship carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza is on its way to the enclave from Cyprus, according to nonprofit World Central Kitchen, which said it was the first maritime shipment of humanitarian aid to the enclave.

The departure comes after announcements that Cyprus, the European Union, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom were working to establish a maritime corridor to deliver aid to Gaza.

World Central Kitchen said it plans to distribute 200 tons of food — roughly 500,000 meals — once the vessel reaches Gaza, including rice, flour, beans, lentils, and canned meats.

The UN welcomed the news of the shipment but stressed it was “not a substitute” for overland assistance to Gazans on the verge of famine.

The UN World Food Programme said a food convoy reached Gaza City on Tuesday, making it the first to successfully get to the northern part of the enclave since February 20.

Here's what to know: