A ship carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza is on its way to the enclave from Cyprus, according to nonprofit World Central Kitchen, which said it was the first maritime shipment of humanitarian aid to the enclave.
The departure comes after announcements that Cyprus, the European Union, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom were working to establish a maritime corridor to deliver aid to Gaza.
World Central Kitchen said it plans to distribute 200 tons of food — roughly 500,000 meals — once the vessel reaches Gaza, including rice, flour, beans, lentils, and canned meats.
The UN welcomed the news of the shipment but stressed it was “not a substitute” for overland assistance to Gazans on the verge of famine.
The UN World Food Programme said a food convoy reached Gaza City on Tuesday, making it the first to successfully get to the northern part of the enclave since February 20.
Here's what to know:
- Status of negotiations: Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told CNN that "we are nowhere near a deal at the moment." The Qatari spokesperson said some officials — including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — "have the keys to secure a deal right now," urging them to consider negotiations. CIA Director Bill Burns said there is "still the possibility" of a deal, but it is "a very tough process."
- Death toll: The Gaza health ministry said Wednesday that 31,184 people have been killed since October 7, with over 72,000 wounded. CNN cannot independently confirm these numbers due to the lack of international media access to Gaza.
- Dual citizen dead: Itay Chen, a dual American-Israeli citizen, was killed on October 7, the Israeli military said Tuesday. He was serving on the Gaza border on that day, and the Israel Defense Forces said his remains were taken into the enclave after he was killed. US President Joe Biden said he was "devastated to learn" of his death.
- Police kill boy: An Israeli border police officer fatally shot a 12-year-old Palestinian boy in Shuafat refugee camp in occupied east Jerusalem, according to hospital officials and Israeli police. In a video obtained by CNN, the boy is seen holding a lit firework above his head before the sound of a single gunshot.
- Warning to Palestinians: Hamas-linked website Al Majd Security has warned Palestinians that working with Israel — including facilitating the delivery of aid and food — would be considered as collaborating with the enemy and an act of betrayal against the Palestinian people. Al Majd Security is Hamas' intelligence body, founded in the 1980s by Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' political leader in Gaza, to monitor Palestinian entities directly working with Israel.