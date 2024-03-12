World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Chris Lau, CNN

Updated 12:17 a.m. ET, March 12, 2024
12 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
7 min ago

It's morning in the Middle East. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “viability as a leader” is “in jeopardy,” according to an annual unclassified threat assessment from the US intelligence community.

“Distrust of Netanyahu’s ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war, and we expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections,” according to the report released on Monday.

Netanyahu has faced fierce criticism within Israel for his government’s failure to predict or forestall the October 7 Hamas attack, and public polling suggested many Israelis question whether his crushing military offensive in response is the best way to recover the hostages.

The report also warns that Israel will struggle to defeat Hamas militarily.

“Israel probably will face lingering armed resistance from HAMAS for years to come, and the military will struggle to neutralize HAMAS’s underground infrastructure, which allows insurgents to hide, regain strength, and surprise Israeli forces,” the report reads.

Here are the latest headlines on the conflict:

  • Humanitarian issues in Gaza: The number of children dying due to malnutrition and dehydration is rising, including two newborn girls who died in northern Gaza on Monday, according to a pediatrician at the Kamal Adwan Hospital. Northern Gaza is on the brink of famine, should the amount of aid it receives not increase rapidly, the head of the UN World Food Program said.
  • Aid in northern Gaza: A World Health Organization team has reached Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, delivering food, fuel and medical supplies for 42,000 patients. Elsewhere, the US military airdropped more than "27,600 US meal equivalents" and about 25,900 water bottles in northern Gaza. But airdropped aid does not meet the required volume for northern Gaza, according to UN World Food Program head Cindy McCain, who said that 300 trucks of food are needed to enter every day.
  • War ruins Ramadan: In Rafah, as people gathered at 3:30 a.m. local time on Monday for the pre-dawn meal during Ramadan, an Israeli airstrike killed at least three people, journalist Ahmad Hijazi told CNN. In Gaza City, Israeli strikes killed at least 21 people and wounded dozens, according to the head of the Shifa Medical Complex emergency department. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the people it killed in each area were terrorists. 
  • Calls for ceasefire: The head of the UN called for a ceasefire in Gaza and for the removal of all obstacles to aid deliveries, in honor of the month of Ramadan. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also called for a longer-lasting ceasefire in the Gaza war "ideally during Ramadan.” 
  • Israel strikes deep into Lebanon: Israeli fighter jets struck two Hezbollah compounds in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley in response to aircraft attacks launched toward the Golan Heights in recent days, the IDF said. The valley, considered a stronghold of Hezbollah, is located more than 100 kilometers (about 62 miles) from the Israel border.
  • US has not seen Israel's plan for Rafah: Israel has not presented the US with a humanitarian or military plan for Rafah, according to the State Department.
21 min ago

US destroys anti-ship missiles in Houthi-controlled Yemen

From CNN's Colin McCullough

US strikes destroyed an uncrewed underwater vessel and 18 anti-ship missiles on Monday in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, according to US Central Command.

The Houthis have been targeting ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since shortly after Israel's war with Hamas began, with the group trying to pressure Israel and its allies to stop its offensive in Gaza.

CENTCOM said Monday that it struck after determining that the Houthi weapons “presented a threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships,” according to a statement. 

Earlier on Monday, Houthis fired two anti-ship missiles toward a Singaporean-owned, Liberian-flagged merchant vessel named Pinocchio, CENTCOM said. The ship was not hit and there were no injuries reported.

Last week, a ballistic missile by the Iran-backed militant group struck a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden, killing three crew members in its first fatal attack since October.

21 min ago

There have never been UN Security Council meetings on sexual assaults against Palestinians, ambassador says

From CNN Staff

The UN Security Council has never convened to discuss sexual violence against Palestinian men and women, said Dr. Riyad H. Mansour, Palestinian ambassador to the UN.

During a briefing on sexual violence on Monday, Mansour said that for years and decades, "reports and investigations regarding sexual assault against Palestinian women and men, boys and girls, have not led to the convening of a single council meeting on the matter."

In the briefing, Pramila Patten, the UN special envoy on sexual violence, discussed her report where her team found “reasonable grounds to believe that conflict-related sexual violence, including rape and gang rape occurred” during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

The team also received reports of violence against Palestinian men and women in the occupied West Bank.

“We hope that this meeting marks a change in this attitude and that more attention will be given by this council on the issue in an unbiased matter,” the ambassador said.
21 min ago

WHO team delivers aid to Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza

From CNN's Mitchell McCluskey

A World Health Organization team and its partners has reached Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a Monday post on X.

The team delivered food, 24,050 liters of fuel and medical supplies for 42,000 patients, which included anesthetic drugs, surgical materials and medicine, Ghebreyesus said.

"The hospital continues to be minimally functional, with an urgent need for specialized health workers," he said.

The team also reached Al-Helou hospital, which has limited services and dire needs, the WHO chief said. "The hospital urgently needs medical staff, fuel, surgical equipment, food."

23 min ago

Israel strikes targets deep in Lebanon following Hezbollah attacks

From CNN’s Mitchell McCluskey and Charbel Mallo

Israeli fighter jets struck two Hezbollah compounds in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley in response to aircraft attacks launched toward the Golan Heights in recent days, the Israel Defense Forces said Monday.

“The sites belong to Hezbollah’s aerial forces that planned and carried out various attacks against the State of Israel,” the IDF said. 

Bachir Khodr, the governor of the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate, said the strikes hit the towns of Duris, Taraya, and Shmustar.

Khodr said in a social media post that there is “no accurate information so far” regarding casualties from the strikes. 

The Bekaa Valley, which is considered a stronghold of Hezbollah, was last targeted by the IDF on February 26. The valley is more than 100 kilometers (about 62 miles) from the Israel-Lebanon border — the farthest north Israel has struck in the country since October 7.

23 min ago

US ambassador urges Security Council to avoid drawing "false equivalency" between actions of Hamas and Israel

From CNN's Richard Roth

The US ambassador to the United Nations on Monday urged UN Security Council members to avoid “drawing false equivalency” between allegations of sexual assaults by Hamas on October 7 and claims of sexual violence against Palestinians detained by Israel.

“Let me be clear, these two things are not the same,” Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

All parties to “this conflict must uphold their obligations under international law” regarding the treatment of detainees, the ambassador said at a Security Council meeting. “We expect Israel to hold all of those who have committed these acts accountable for such acts.”

Pramila Patten, the UN special envoy on sexual violence, briefed the council on her team's report that found “reasonable grounds to believe that conflict-related sexual violence, including rape and gang rape occurred” during Hamas’ attack on October 7, as well as reports of Israeli violence against Palestinian men and women in the occupied West Bank.

Thomas-Greenfield thanked Patten for her report and asked why the council won’t “finally condemn Hamas’ sexual violence.”

24 min ago

Biden says he has no plans right now to meet Netanyahu or address the Israeli parliament

From CNN's Donald Judd

US President Joe Biden walks to speak to the press near Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday, March 11.
US President Joe Biden walks to speak to the press near Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday, March 11. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden said Monday there were no plans "at this moment" for a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or for him to address the Israeli parliament.  

Biden was caught on a hot mic during Thursday’s State of the Union telling Sen. Michael Bennet that he told the Israeli prime minister: “You and I are gonna have a come to Jesus meeting.”

On Saturday, Biden told MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart he was open to addressing Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, but declined to offer more details on if he’d do so at the invitation of Netanyahu or Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Pressed Monday on whether he planned to meet with Netanyahu, Biden left the door open, telling reporters “we’ll see what happens.” 

Some background: Divisions between Biden and Netanyahu burst out into the open over the weekend as the two traded barbs in interviews over Israel’s war against Hamas.

In the MSNBC interview, Biden also said Netanyahu was “hurting Israel more than helping Israel” in his war on Gaza, adding that he wants “to see a ceasefire” in the context of a deal that also brings back Israeli hostages held there by Hamas.

24 min ago

Famine is imminent in northern Gaza if aid does not increase, World Food Program chief says

From CNN’s Eve Brennan in London

Famine is imminent in northern Gaza if the size of aid entering the enclave does not increase "exponentially," Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) Cindy McCain said on Monday.

"Right now, WFP is gravely concerned about humanitarian conditions across Gaza, particularly the north which is in the grip of a humanitarian catastrophe," McCain said at a news conference in Rome for the launch of the initiative "Food for Gaza."

Aid delivered as airdrops will never match the volume that's necessary, McCain stressed.
"Road access and the use of existing ports and crossings is the only way to get aid into Gaza at the scale that is now required” said McCain, adding that 300 trucks of food are needed to enter every single day.

The WFP was “forced” to temporarily pause aid deliveries to the north on February 20 due to safety concerns and a breakdown of law and order, McCain said. But the program is “leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to get sufficient food aid to people,” she added.

25 min ago

Netanyahu’s "viability as a leader" may be in jeopardy, US intelligence assessment says

From CNN's Michael Conte

The US intelligence community assesses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “viability as a leader” to be “in jeopardy,” according to an annual unclassified threat assessment from the US intelligence community.

“Distrust of Netanyahu’s ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war, and we expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections,” according to the report released today. “A different, more moderate government is a possibility.”

In an interview over the weekend, President Joe Biden said that Netanyahu is "hurting Israel more than helping Israel" as a result of the high death toll in Gaza. The Biden administration has been pushing Israel to allow more aid into Gaza.

More background: In an interview in January, war cabinet minister Gadi Eisenkot said Israel needed fresh elections because the public no longer trusts Netanyahu’s leadership. His remarks were a symptom of rifts within Israel’s coalition government, as well as growing discontent with Netanyahu’s war plans. Established shortly after Hamas’ brutal October 7 attack, the Israeli war cabinet includes some ministers already at odds with one another.