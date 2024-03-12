Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “viability as a leader” is “in jeopardy,” according to an annual unclassified threat assessment from the US intelligence community.

“Distrust of Netanyahu’s ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war, and we expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections,” according to the report released on Monday.

Netanyahu has faced fierce criticism within Israel for his government’s failure to predict or forestall the October 7 Hamas attack, and public polling suggested many Israelis question whether his crushing military offensive in response is the best way to recover the hostages.

The report also warns that Israel will struggle to defeat Hamas militarily.

“Israel probably will face lingering armed resistance from HAMAS for years to come, and the military will struggle to neutralize HAMAS’s underground infrastructure, which allows insurgents to hide, regain strength, and surprise Israeli forces,” the report reads.

Here are the latest headlines on the conflict: