Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “viability as a leader” is “in jeopardy,” according to an annual unclassified threat assessment from the US intelligence community.
“Distrust of Netanyahu’s ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war, and we expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections,” according to the report released on Monday.
Netanyahu has faced fierce criticism within Israel for his government’s failure to predict or forestall the October 7 Hamas attack, and public polling suggested many Israelis question whether his crushing military offensive in response is the best way to recover the hostages.
The report also warns that Israel will struggle to defeat Hamas militarily.
“Israel probably will face lingering armed resistance from HAMAS for years to come, and the military will struggle to neutralize HAMAS’s underground infrastructure, which allows insurgents to hide, regain strength, and surprise Israeli forces,” the report reads.
Here are the latest headlines on the conflict:
- Humanitarian issues in Gaza: The number of children dying due to malnutrition and dehydration is rising, including two newborn girls who died in northern Gaza on Monday, according to a pediatrician at the Kamal Adwan Hospital. Northern Gaza is on the brink of famine, should the amount of aid it receives not increase rapidly, the head of the UN World Food Program said.
- Aid in northern Gaza: A World Health Organization team has reached Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, delivering food, fuel and medical supplies for 42,000 patients. Elsewhere, the US military airdropped more than "27,600 US meal equivalents" and about 25,900 water bottles in northern Gaza. But airdropped aid does not meet the required volume for northern Gaza, according to UN World Food Program head Cindy McCain, who said that 300 trucks of food are needed to enter every day.
- War ruins Ramadan: In Rafah, as people gathered at 3:30 a.m. local time on Monday for the pre-dawn meal during Ramadan, an Israeli airstrike killed at least three people, journalist Ahmad Hijazi told CNN. In Gaza City, Israeli strikes killed at least 21 people and wounded dozens, according to the head of the Shifa Medical Complex emergency department. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the people it killed in each area were terrorists.
- Calls for ceasefire: The head of the UN called for a ceasefire in Gaza and for the removal of all obstacles to aid deliveries, in honor of the month of Ramadan. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also called for a longer-lasting ceasefire in the Gaza war "ideally during Ramadan.”
- Israel strikes deep into Lebanon: Israeli fighter jets struck two Hezbollah compounds in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley in response to aircraft attacks launched toward the Golan Heights in recent days, the IDF said. The valley, considered a stronghold of Hezbollah, is located more than 100 kilometers (about 62 miles) from the Israel border.
- US has not seen Israel's plan for Rafah: Israel has not presented the US with a humanitarian or military plan for Rafah, according to the State Department.