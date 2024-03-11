Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said he will push ahead with a military offensive in Rafah, where 1.5 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering, despite US President Joe Biden's warning that doing so would be a "red line."
The Israeli leader's remarks come as Ramadan begins and ceasefire talks stall. Israeli officials have previously warned that if hostages held in Gaza aren’t home by the Islamic holy month they would launch a military offensive into Rafah.
Netanyahu said the operation in the southern city would not last more than two months, but did not provide specifics on the timeline. He also denied Biden's claim that he is "hurting more than helping" Israel in failing to limit civilian casualties in Gaza.
The Biden administration is not anticipating that Israeli forces will imminently expand their military operations into Rafah, two US officials told CNN.
The United Nations aid chief has warned that a ground invasion into Rafah could lead to "a slaughter."
Here's what else you need to know:
- Ceasefire talks: Hamas remains open to continued mediated talks with Israel after the sides failed to reach a truce agreement before Ramadan, the militant group's political leader said. But Ismail Haniyeh insisted that a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the withdrawal of all Israeli forces is the only way forward to an agreement. A member of Hamas' political bureau told CNN there are "no dates yet" for Hamas negotiators to return to Cairo to resume talks.
- UN visit: Family members of hostages held in Gaza will join Israel's delegation for a discussion at the UN Security Council on Monday about the findings of a UN report on sexual crimes allegedly committed by Hamas. "The people of Israel will not accept what happened, and we will not stop until the UN declares Hamas a terrorist organization," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said.
- US aid: A ship carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza was expected to depart from Cyprus on Sunday, Cyprus' president said. Cyprus, the European Commission, the US, the UAE, and the UK are working to establish a maritime corridor to deliver aid directly to Gaza.
- Aid appeal: Gaza's municipality renewed its appeal for humanitarian aid ahead of the start of Ramadan. Authorities called on international organizations to assist by providing fuel for basic services, electricity generators for water wells, restarting water supplies from Israel's national water company and providing heavy machinery for "waste management and infrastructure repair."
- New road: A road being built by the Israeli military splitting Gaza in two has reached the Mediterranean coast, a CNN analysis of satellite imagery shows. It's part of a security plan to control the territory for months and possibly years to come, Israeli officials have said.
- Air drop casualties: Gaza's Civil Defense said Sunday that the use of aid drops into Gaza have not "limited the famine crisis" but rather "increased the number of victims" and led to casualties and injuries. The civil defense did not say how many people had been killed or injured by the recent air drops, or from whom the aid had come.