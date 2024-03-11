World
As it happened

The 2024 Oscars

War in Gaza

Live Updates

Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:44 a.m. ET, March 11, 2024
45 min ago

Rafah on edge as Ramadan begins and ceasefire talks stall. Catch up here

From CNN staff

Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a conference in Jerusalem, on February 18.
Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a conference in Jerusalem, on February 18. Ronen Zvulun/Reuters/File

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said he will push ahead with a military offensive in Rafah, where 1.5 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering, despite US President Joe Biden's warning that doing so would be a "red line."

The Israeli leader's remarks come as Ramadan begins and ceasefire talks stall. Israeli officials have previously warned that if hostages held in Gaza aren’t home by the Islamic holy month they would launch a military offensive into Rafah.

Netanyahu said the operation in the southern city would not last more than two months, but did not provide specifics on the timeline. He also denied Biden's claim that he is "hurting more than helping" Israel in failing to limit civilian casualties in Gaza.

The Biden administration is not anticipating that Israeli forces will imminently expand their military operations into Rafah, two US officials told CNN.

The United Nations aid chief has warned that a ground invasion into Rafah could lead to "a slaughter."

Here's what else you need to know:

  • Ceasefire talks: Hamas remains open to continued mediated talks with Israel after the sides failed to reach a truce agreement before Ramadan, the militant group's political leader said. But Ismail Haniyeh insisted that a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the withdrawal of all Israeli forces is the only way forward to an agreement. A member of Hamas' political bureau told CNN there are "no dates yet" for Hamas negotiators to return to Cairo to resume talks.
  • UN visit: Family members of hostages held in Gaza will join Israel's delegation for a discussion at the UN Security Council on Monday about the findings of a UN report on sexual crimes allegedly committed by Hamas. "The people of Israel will not accept what happened, and we will not stop until the UN declares Hamas a terrorist organization," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said.
  • US aid: A ship carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza was expected to depart from Cyprus on Sunday, Cyprus' president said. Cyprus, the European Commission, the US, the UAE, and the UK are working to establish a maritime corridor to deliver aid directly to Gaza.
  • Aid appeal: Gaza's municipality renewed its appeal for humanitarian aid ahead of the start of Ramadan. Authorities called on international organizations to assist by providing fuel for basic services, electricity generators for water wells, restarting water supplies from Israel's national water company and providing heavy machinery for "waste management and infrastructure repair."
  • New road: A road being built by the Israeli military splitting Gaza in two has reached the Mediterranean coast, a CNN analysis of satellite imagery shows. It's part of a security plan to control the territory for months and possibly years to come, Israeli officials have said.
  • Air drop casualties: Gaza's Civil Defense said Sunday that the use of aid drops into Gaza have not "limited the famine crisis" but rather "increased the number of victims" and led to casualties and injuries. The civil defense did not say how many people had been killed or injured by the recent air drops, or from whom the aid had come. 

1 hr 20 min ago

Biden says Gaza crisis is "front of mind" in statement marking start of Ramadan

From CNN's Sam Fossum

President Joe Biden speaks in Atlanta on March 9.
President Joe Biden speaks in Atlanta on March 9. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is "front of mind" this Ramadan, US President Joe Biden said in a statement Sunday marking the start of the Islamic holy month.

"As Muslims gather around the world over the coming days and weeks to break their fast, the suffering of the Palestinian people will be front of mind for many. It is front of mind for me," Biden said in the statement.
"This year, it comes at a moment of immense pain. The war in Gaza has inflicted terrible suffering on the Palestinian people. More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, most of them civilians, including thousands of children." 

In his statement, Biden pledged that the United States would "continue to lead international efforts to get more humanitarian assistance into Gaza" and is "working non-stop to establish an immediate and sustained ceasefire for at least six weeks as part of a deal that releases hostages." 

Remember: A Hamas delegation left Cairo on March 7 following days of talks without an obvious breakthrough. Israel has warned that if hostages held in Gaza aren’t home by Ramadan they will launch a military offensive into Rafah, where more than a million displaced people are sheltering. However, the Biden administration is not anticipating that Israeli forces will imminently expand their military operations into the southern Gaza city, two US officials told CNN.

1 hr 7 min ago

US not anticipating Israeli forces to enter Rafah at the start of Ramadan

From CNN's MJ Lee and Alex Marquardt

Benny Gantz speaks to media outside Carlton Gardens, in Londonon March 6.
Benny Gantz speaks to media outside Carlton Gardens, in Londonon March 6. Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images/AP/File

The Biden administration is not anticipating that Israeli forces will imminently expand their military operations into Rafah, two US officials told CNN, with the holy month of Ramadan set to begin Monday for most Muslims.

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz, who visited Washington last week, has warned in recent weeks that if a temporary ceasefire and hostage release deal was not struck by Ramadan, the Israeli military would launch the next phase of its war against Hamas with a major incursion into Rafah in southern Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that regardless of a deal, he plans to send the military into Rafah.

“We’ll go there. We’re not going to leave [Gaza],” Netanyahu said Sunday in an interview with German outlet Axel Springer. “You know, I have a red line. You know what the red line is, that October 7 doesn’t happen again.”

Netanyahu was referencing comments made by President Joe Biden in a Saturday MSNBC interview in which he said an operation into Rafah “is a red line.”

“It cannot have 30,000 more Palestinians dead,” Biden said.

Netanyahu said Sunday in an interview with Politico and German media outlet Bild that the operation would not last more than two months but did not provide specifics on the timeline.

“Once we begin the intense action of eradicating the Hamas terrorist battalions in Rafah, it’s a matter of weeks, if not months. That means it’s not going to take more than two months, maybe six weeks, maybe four,” he said.

Read more about the situation in Rafah.

1 hr 18 min ago

Netanyahu says Israel will move forward with invasion of Rafah and responds to Biden's criticism

From CNN's Mitchell McCluskey

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a conference in Jerusalem on February 18.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a conference in Jerusalem on February 18. Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his policies in Gaza after US President Joe Biden said the Israeli leader is "hurting Israel more than helping."

"I don't know exactly what the president meant, but if he meant by that, that I'm pursuing private policies against the wish of the majority of Israelis, and that this is hurting the interests of Israel then he's wrong on both counts," Netanyahu said in an interview with Politico and German media outlet Bild. 

Biden made his remarks during an interview with MSNBC that aired Saturday, when he said Netanyahu "must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken" in Gaza.

Netanyahu said he intends to move forward with an invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, despite Biden warning that doing so would be a “red line.”

“We’ll go there. We’re not going to leave [Gaza],” Netanyahu said Sunday in an interview with German outlet Axel Springer. “You know, I have a red line. You know what the red line is, that October 7 doesn’t happen again.”

Netanyahu said the operation would not last more than two months, but did not provide specifics on the timeline.

1 hr 17 min ago

"No dates yet" to resume ceasefire negotiations, Hamas member tells CNN

From CNN’s Ibrahim Dahman in Cairo

A photo taken from southern Israel shows smoke billowing in Gaza amid Israeli bombardment on March 6.
A photo taken from southern Israel shows smoke billowing in Gaza amid Israeli bombardment on March 6. Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

There are “no dates yet” for Hamas negotiators to return to Cairo to resume talks over reaching a ceasefire in exchange for hostage releases, a member of the Hamas political bureau told CNN on Sunday. 

“There is nothing new,” Hossam Badran told CNN, saying that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to respond to fair Palestinian demands regarding Gaza’s basic needs.

He listed “stopping the killing, withdrawal, providing relief and the return of the displaced people without conditions” as factors to be considered.

A Hamas delegation left Cairo on March 7 following days of talks without an obvious breakthrough.

Negotiators had hoped to have a draft agreement this week after the days of meetings in Cairo, “but it won’t happen,” said one diplomat familiar with the discussions who described the last few days of talks as “very hectic.”

Egypt state-run Al Qahera news, citing a senior source, said the delegation had left to consult on the proposals, adding negotiations would resume this week.

Israel has warned that if the Israeli hostages being held in Gaza aren’t home by Ramadan they will launch a military offensive into Rafah in southern Gaza where around 1.5 million Palestinians are trying to seek safety from the fighting.

2 hr 13 min ago

Israeli road splitting Gaza in two has reached the Mediterranean coast

From CNN's Celine Alkhaldi, Allegra Goodwin and Richard Allen Greene

A road being built by the Israeli military splitting Gaza in two has reached the Mediterranean coast, a CNN analysis of satellite imagery shows. It’s part of a security plan to control the territory for months and possibly years to come, Israeli officials have said.

A satellite image from March 6 reveals that the east-west road, which has been under construction for weeks, now stretches from the Gaza-Israeli border area across the entire roughly 6.5-kilometer-wide (about 4-mile-wide) strip, dividing northern Gaza, including Gaza City, from the south of the enclave. About 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) includes an existing road, while the rest is new, according to CNN’s analysis.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told CNN they were using the route to “establish (an) operational foothold in the area” and allow “the passage of forces as well as logistical equipment.”

When asked about the route’s completion, the IDF said the road existed before the war and was being “renovated,” due to armored vehicles “damaging it.” It added that there was: “No beginning and ending.”

Read the full story here.

1 hr 15 min ago

Biden says Netanyahu is "hurting more than helping" Israel by failing to minimise casualties

From CNN's Sophie Tanno

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a campaign event in Atlanta on Saturday.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a campaign event in Atlanta on Saturday. Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "hurting more than helping" Israel in failing to limit civilian casualties in Gaza.

"What's happening is he has a right to defend Israel, a right to continue to pursue Hamas," Biden told MSNBC on Saturday, in remarks that point to the increasingly strained relationship between the two leaders.
"But he must, he must, he must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken," Biden said.
"He's hurting Israel more than helping Israel by making the rest of the world — it's contrary to what Israel stands for. And I think it's a big mistake."

Biden has for months warned that Israel risks losing international support over mounting civilian casualties in Gaza, where the death toll has passed 31,000.

And he said a potential Israeli invasion of the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering, is “a red line.”

“It cannot have 30,000 more Palestinians dead,” Biden said.

However, he said he would not cut off weapons like the Iron Dome missile interceptors that protect Israel from rocket attacks in the region.