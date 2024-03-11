Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a conference in Jerusalem, on February 18. Ronen Zvulun/Reuters/File

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said he will push ahead with a military offensive in Rafah, where 1.5 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering, despite US President Joe Biden's warning that doing so would be a "red line."

The Israeli leader's remarks come as Ramadan begins and ceasefire talks stall. Israeli officials have previously warned that if hostages held in Gaza aren’t home by the Islamic holy month they would launch a military offensive into Rafah.

Netanyahu said the operation in the southern city would not last more than two months, but did not provide specifics on the timeline. He also denied Biden's claim that he is "hurting more than helping" Israel in failing to limit civilian casualties in Gaza.

The Biden administration is not anticipating that Israeli forces will imminently expand their military operations into Rafah, two US officials told CNN.

The United Nations aid chief has warned that a ground invasion into Rafah could lead to "a slaughter."

Here's what else you need to know: