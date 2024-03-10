The first equipment for a temporary pier in Gaza is en route -- one of the US' extraordinary measures as Israel continues to severely restrict the distribution of aid within the besieged enclave, and as the harrowing humanitarian crisis continues.

The US and other nations including Jordan are also airdropping aid into the strip, with packages of water, food and other supplies -- but the United Nations and aid agencies have questioned the effectiveness of these airdrops.

Meanwhile, water, hygiene and sanitation services “remain severely constrained” in the war-torn strip, the UN said. Four out of every five households in Gaza are without safe water, the UN warned Saturday.

Here are other headlines you should know: