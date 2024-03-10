World
Live Updates

Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 12:14 a.m. ET, March 10, 2024
1 min ago

It's morning in the Middle East. Here's what you should know

From CNN staff

The first equipment for a temporary pier in Gaza is en route -- one of the US' extraordinary measures as Israel continues to severely restrict the distribution of aid within the besieged enclave, and as the harrowing humanitarian crisis continues.

The US and other nations including Jordan are also airdropping aid into the strip, with packages of water, food and other supplies -- but the United Nations and aid agencies have questioned the effectiveness of these airdrops.

Meanwhile, water, hygiene and sanitation services “remain severely constrained” in the war-torn strip, the UN said. Four out of every five households in Gaza are without safe water, the UN warned Saturday. 

Here are other headlines you should know:

  • Temporary pier: The US Central Command said on Saturday that a logistics support boat, carrying the first equipment to build the pier in Gaza, departed Virginia and is on its way to the eastern Mediterranean. The pier and causeway are expected to take at least one month to build and become fully operational, requiring up to 1,000 personnel to build, the Pentagon said Friday.
  • Attacks in Lebanon: Israeli airstrikes killed at least five people in southern Lebanon on Saturday -- a man, his pregnant wife, their two children and another individual, according to Lebanese state media. Israel has repeatedly said it is targeting the militant group Hezbollah, which has voiced support for Hamas and Palestinians, and is among several Iranian proxy groups at the center of inflamed regional tensions during the war.
  • Biden on ceasefire: US President Joe Biden said in an interview Saturday that it's "still possible" to reach a Gaza ceasefire deal before the start of the Muslim holy month Ramadan on Monday. CNN has previously reported that a ceasefire deal in Gaza — which would see Israeli hostages freed and the first break in fighting in more than three months — is unlikely to happen by the start of Ramadan, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.
  • Biden on 'red lines': In the same interview, Biden pledged to continue supporting Israel, saying: "I'm never going to leave Israel." There is "no red line" that would prompt him to cut off all weapons shipments to Israel, he said, but also called to protect Gaza civilians, saying, "(we) cannot have 30,000 more Palestinians dead as a consequence of going after (Hamas)."
  • Protests in Israel: Thousands of protesters gathered on Saturday in Israeli cities — including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and the coastal town of Caesarea — to demand a general election and the removal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from government. Clashes erupted between Israeli police and some demonstrators. 
  • Embattled UN agency: Canada and Sweden will both resume funding to the main United Nations aid agency in Gaza, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, after previously pulling support over Israel's claim that staff members were involved in the October 7 attacks. Both governments cited stricter controls within the organization, and its critical role in aid distribution. The head of the agency has said repeatedly that Israel has not provided evidence to support its allegations, while a UN investigation continues.
14 min ago

First equipment to build a temporary port in Gaza for aid is en route, US Central Command says

By CNN's Philip Wang

The US Army Vessel General Frank S. Besson departs Joint Base Langley-Eustis.
The US Army Vessel General Frank S. Besson departs Joint Base Langley-Eustis. US Central Command/Reuters

The first equipment needed to establish a temporary pier in Gaza is on its way, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Saturday.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced that the US military would begin establishing a port in the territory that could receive large shipments of critically needed food and medical supplies, with Gaza in the grips of a harrowing humanitarian crisis.

CENTCOM said that the US Army Vessel General Frank S. Besson, a logistics support boat, had departed Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia and was en route to the eastern Mediterranean.

Besson is carrying the first equipment to establish the temporary pier, according to CENTCOM.

But relief could be a long way off. The pier and causeway are expected to take at least one month, possibly two, to build and become fully operational, the Pentagon said Friday -- and will likely require up to 1,000 personnel to complete.

The extraordinary measure is among a flurry of actions by the international community to alleviate the crisis in Gaza caused by Israel’s refusal to open additional land crossings or surge more aid by land as it continues to fight Hamas.

In the besieged strip, more than two million people are in need of food and the medical system has all but collapsed.

11 min ago

Jordan says it airdropped aid into northern Gaza Saturday

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq

Aid packages fall towards northern Gaza after being dropped from a military aircraft on Saturday.
Aid packages fall towards northern Gaza after being dropped from a military aircraft on Saturday. Amir Cohen/Reuters/File

The Jordanian Armed Forces made 10 airdrops of humanitarian relief into northern Gaza on Saturday.

The airdrops were carried out in cooperation with the United States, France, Egypt and Belgium, the military said in a statement.

"Jordan continues its endeavors and efforts to send more medical, relief and food aid to people in the Gaza Strip with the aim of compensating for the acute shortage of food and medicine as a result of the continuing Israeli war on the Strip," the statement added.

Jordan said it has carried out 35 aid airdrops on Gaza since November 6. 

A video obtained by CNN on Saturday shows several military transport aircraft dropping humanitarian aid in areas in Gaza.

Some context: While airdrops are a speedy way of getting supplies into a conflict zone, aid agencies say their drawbacks overwhelmingly outweigh their benefits.

For starters, they are more expensive. Airdrops cost up to seven times as much as land deliveries, the World Food Programme says. They also have much more limited delivery capacity. 

“Humanitarian workers always complain that airdrops are good photo opportunities but a lousy way to deliver aid,” Richard Gowan, the International Crisis Group’s United Nations director, told CNN.

Aid workers are urging the US to pressure its ally Israel to lift the tight siege it holds on the enclave, which has left Palestinians on the brink of famine.

15 min ago

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 5 in southern Lebanon, according to state media

From CNN’s Charbel Mallo, Eyad Kourdi and Mohammed Tawfeeq

At least five people were killed and 9 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Saturday, according to the Lebanese state-run National News Agency (NNA).

NNA reported that fighter jets fired two air-to-surface missiles at a house in the Al-Ain area of Kharbet Selim, killing a man, his pregnant wife, their two children and another individual.

Emergency and relief teams were dispatched to recover the bodies and transport them to the government hospital in Tebnine, NNA reported.

“The raid caused the complete destruction of the house and caused heavy losses to dozens of surrounding homes,” according to NNA.

Hezbollah on Saturday released a statement that three of the Iran-backed Islamist movement's fighters were killed on Saturday, providing no further details.

CNN has contacted the Israel Defense Forces for comment, which said it is looking into the airstrike reports.

There has been daily cross-border fire between Israel and Lebanon since the war in Gaza began, and the IDF has repeatedly said it is targeting "Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas in southern Lebanon." Hezbollah has voiced support for Hamas and Palestinians, and is among several Iranian proxy groups at the center of inflamed regional tensions during the war.

15 min ago

Biden says he is holding out hope for a Gaza ceasefire before Ramadan, despite stalled talks

From CNN’s Samantha Waldenberg

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a campaign event in Atlanta on Saturday.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at a campaign event in Atlanta on Saturday. Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden said in an interview Saturday that a Gaza ceasefire deal before the start of Ramadan on Monday is still “possible,” mentioning that CIA Director Bill Burns is in the region to aid the negotiations “right at this minute.”

"I never give up on that," Biden told MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart when asked if a ceasefire could be reached before the Muslim holy month begins.

CNN has previously reported that a ceasefire deal in Gaza — which would see Israeli hostages freed and the first break in fighting in more than three months — is unlikely to happen by the start of Ramadan, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

On addressing Israeli lawmakers: Biden also said he would like to return to Israel and address the country’s parliament, the Knesset, but declined to discuss it in more detail when pressed by the MSNBC anchor.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria last week that Biden should go over current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's head and address the parliament directly.

15 min ago

Biden says there is no "red line" where he would cut off all weapons shipments to Israel

From CNN’s Donald Judd

US President Joe Biden pledged continued support for Israel but indicated there are "red lines" that Israel could cross in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

In an interview on MSNBC Saturday, Biden was asked if he has any "red line" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden said the US wouldn’t cut off all weapons shipments to Israel.

"I'm never going to leave Israel. The defense of Israel is still critical. So there's no red line (where) I'm going to cut off all weapons so they don't have the Iron Dome to protect them," Biden said, referring to Israel's missile defense system.
"But there's red lines that if he crosses ... (we) cannot have 30,000 more Palestinians dead as a consequence of going after (Hamas)," Biden continued, but didn’t say exactly what those red lines entailed.

"There's other ways to deal ... with the trauma caused by Hamas," he added.

Biden has been increasingly vocal in his calls for Israel to more deliberately protect civilian life in Gaza over the last few weeks. 

“Israel has had the overwhelming support of the vast majority of nations,” Biden told comedian Seth Meyers in an interview last week. “If it keeps this up with this incredibly conservative government they have … they’re going to lose support from around the world.”

On Saturday, Biden told MSNBC he cautioned Israel’s war cabinet to not "make the mistake America made," referencing his visit to Israel in October of last year, where he cautioned Israelis not to be "consumed" by rage like America was after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“America made a mistake. We went after (Osama) Bin Laden until we got him. But we shouldn't have gone into Ukraine,” Biden said, before correcting himself. “I mean, we shouldn't, we shouldn't have gone into the whole thing in Iraq and Afghanistan. It wasn't necessary, wasn't necessary.” 

16 min ago

Airstrike hits residential buildings in central Gaza, killing 8, witnesses and hospital officials say

From CNN's Abeer Salman and Mohammed Tawfeeq

At least eight people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on buildings in central Gaza on Saturday afternoon local time, according to health officials at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and witnesses on the ground.

Several witnesses told CNN on Saturday that the airstrike hit residential buildings in Nuseirat in central Gaza.

A video obtained by CNN from the hospital shows at least four of the dead being brought from the area to the facility — including two children, who were found dead after being pulled out from under rubble.

CNN has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces for comment on the alleged airstrike. The IDF has repeatedly said they are "operating to dismantle Hamas military and administrative capabilities."

16 min ago

Israeli police confront protesters demanding Netanyahu's ouster

From CNN’s Lauren Izso, Eyad Kourdi, Mohammed Tawfeeq and Jennifer Z. Deaton

Thousands of protesters gathered again on Saturday in Israeli cities — including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and the coastal town of Caesarea — to demand a general election and the removal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from government.

In Tel Aviv's Democracy Square, protesters chanted: "We will not stop until Bibi (Netanyahu) is arrested!"

"No to a government of terrorists!" one sign read.
"You are the leader; you are the guilty one!" other protesters chanted.

As the night progressed, clashes erupted between Israeli police and some demonstrators. 

The Israeli police arrested 16 people, saying a group breached orders by "crossing fences," "throwing smoke grenade" toward an intersection and "firing a gas grenade" at both protesters and police.

Photos from the scene showed police on horseback and on foot attempting to disperse people, with some using water cannons on the protesters. 

17 min ago

US says it shot down at least 28 Houthi drones after "large-scale" attack over the Red Sea

From CNN’s Lauren Koenig

The United States and coalition forces downed at least 28 unmanned aircraft flown by the Houthi rebel group in the Red Sea area Saturday, according to US Central Command. 

In a statement, CENTCOM wrote the "defeat" of the Houthi attack came "following further engagements through the morning." No US vessels or commercial ships were damaged in the attack, according to the statement.

CNN reported earlier that US forces shot down over a dozen drones launched by the Iranian-backed Houthis over the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden Saturday morning local time, according to CENTCOM, after the Houthis conducted a “large-scale” drone attack.

For context: The wave of drones comes in spite of continued US and coalition airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

The first fatal attack by the Iran-backed militant group occurred this week, when at least three crew members were killed and four others injured in the assault Wednesday on the M/V True Confidence, a Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned bulk carrier.

The Houthis have been targeting shipping in the Red Sea since shortly after the war between Israel and Hamas began, with the group tying the attacks to its effort to pressure Israel and its allies to stop the war in Gaza. They are among several Iranian proxy groups at the center of global concerns the war could spill further through the Mideast.