The first equipment for a temporary pier in Gaza is en route -- one of the US' extraordinary measures as Israel continues to severely restrict the distribution of aid within the besieged enclave, and as the harrowing humanitarian crisis continues.
The US and other nations including Jordan are also airdropping aid into the strip, with packages of water, food and other supplies -- but the United Nations and aid agencies have questioned the effectiveness of these airdrops.
Meanwhile, water, hygiene and sanitation services “remain severely constrained” in the war-torn strip, the UN said. Four out of every five households in Gaza are without safe water, the UN warned Saturday.
Here are other headlines you should know:
- Temporary pier: The US Central Command said on Saturday that a logistics support boat, carrying the first equipment to build the pier in Gaza, departed Virginia and is on its way to the eastern Mediterranean. The pier and causeway are expected to take at least one month to build and become fully operational, requiring up to 1,000 personnel to build, the Pentagon said Friday.
- Attacks in Lebanon: Israeli airstrikes killed at least five people in southern Lebanon on Saturday -- a man, his pregnant wife, their two children and another individual, according to Lebanese state media. Israel has repeatedly said it is targeting the militant group Hezbollah, which has voiced support for Hamas and Palestinians, and is among several Iranian proxy groups at the center of inflamed regional tensions during the war.
- Biden on ceasefire: US President Joe Biden said in an interview Saturday that it's "still possible" to reach a Gaza ceasefire deal before the start of the Muslim holy month Ramadan on Monday. CNN has previously reported that a ceasefire deal in Gaza — which would see Israeli hostages freed and the first break in fighting in more than three months — is unlikely to happen by the start of Ramadan, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.
- Biden on 'red lines': In the same interview, Biden pledged to continue supporting Israel, saying: "I'm never going to leave Israel." There is "no red line" that would prompt him to cut off all weapons shipments to Israel, he said, but also called to protect Gaza civilians, saying, "(we) cannot have 30,000 more Palestinians dead as a consequence of going after (Hamas)."
- Protests in Israel: Thousands of protesters gathered on Saturday in Israeli cities — including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and the coastal town of Caesarea — to demand a general election and the removal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from government. Clashes erupted between Israeli police and some demonstrators.
- Embattled UN agency: Canada and Sweden will both resume funding to the main United Nations aid agency in Gaza, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, after previously pulling support over Israel's claim that staff members were involved in the October 7 attacks. Both governments cited stricter controls within the organization, and its critical role in aid distribution. The head of the agency has said repeatedly that Israel has not provided evidence to support its allegations, while a UN investigation continues.