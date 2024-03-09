World
Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Chris Lau

Updated 12:12 a.m. ET, March 9, 2024
11 min ago

A humanitarian crisis continues to unfold in Gaza. Here's what you should know

From CNN staff

Palestinian children walk past rubble in Khan Younis, Gaza, on Friday.
Palestinian children walk past rubble in Khan Younis, Gaza, on Friday. Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Israel’s deadly military campaign in Gaza has exposed the entire population of more than 2.2 million people to severe hunger, dehydration and disease — with women in particular facing challenges finding food, sanitary products and maternity care.

Additionally, the number of people who have died of dehydration and malnutrition in Gaza has risen to at least 23, according to a spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the enclave.

Israel's bombardment has also wiped out educational infrastructure. Children in the enclave are expected to lose at least a year of schooling because of the war, according to the United Nations.

Here are other headlines you should know:

  • Israeli efforts to stop humanitarian aid: Angry Israelis cut across a field of stubble to try to get around a police blockade to hamper shipments of food and supplies intended for Gaza. For weeks Israeli border officers allowed protesters to disrupt the critical aid convoys at Kerem Shalom, the country’s sole functioning border crossing with Gaza. But at the end of last month, with international pressure and condemnation mounting, authorities announced they were moving additional officers to the crossing to take back control. Even with the area now declared a closed military zone, protesters continue to arrive and try to outmaneuver the police.
  • More on aid: The US and Jordanian militaries conducted an additional airdrop of humanitarian aid into northern Gaza on Friday, US Central Command said in a statement. The US Defense Department says none of the US humanitarian airdrops into Gaza on Friday have resulted in civilian casualties, despite a journalist at the scene and a doctor saying at least five people were killed and 10 others injured when the aid fell on them. Also, the Canadian government on Friday said it will restart assistance for people in Gaza through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

  • US humanitarian pier: floating pier and causeway that will be used to deliver critical humanitarian aid by sea to Gaza is expected to take at least one month — or possibly two — to become fully operational, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said Friday. Ryder also said the construction will likely require as many as 1,000 US military personnel to complete. But medical NGO, Doctors Without Borders, also known as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), called the US plan a "glaring distraction" from the reality of "Israel’s indiscriminate and disproportionate military campaign and punishing siege."
  • Timeline of carnage in Gaza: A timeline released by the Israeli military on Friday of the carnage at a food convoy in Gaza said the first Israeli gunfire came about one minute after the aid convoy began to pass an Israeli military checkpoint and crossed into a civilian area of Gaza City. The timeline says thousands of Gazans rushed toward the convoy and IDF troops at the same time. More than 100 people were killed after Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians who surrounded food aid trucks in northern Gaza last Thursday, according to the health ministry in Gaza.
  • More Israeli strikes: IDF fighter jets carried out airstrikes on Hezbollah targets Friday, after the military said it detected several rocket launches from southern Lebanon. There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side of the border.
  • Hostage deal: US President Joe Biden on Friday cast doubt on the prospect of striking a deal that includes a temporary ceasefire paired with a release of hostages by Ramadan.
1 min ago

Battle brewing over military exception for ultra-Orthodox Israelis

From CNN's Mick Krever

Ultra-Orthodox Israelis have long held a privileged position in that society.

Their religious schools, or yeshivas, get generous government subsidies. And yet young men of the Haredim, as they are known in Hebrew, are in all practical terms exempt from mandatory military service.

That exemption has bedeviled Israeli society since its founding. But a legal deadline to come up with a more equitable social compact, at least in the eyes of the Supreme Court, now looms at the end of March.

Powerful members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government have made clear they will not help him kick the can down the road without broad political support.

“This is the one issue that has the biggest potential of bringing down the coalition,” Yohanan Plesner, head of the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI), told CNN.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews view religious study as fundamental to the preservation of Judaism. For many of those who live in Israel, that means study is just as important to Israel’s defense as the military.

In Israel’s nascent days, Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion agreed with Haredi rabbis to exempt from military service 400 men studying in religious schools, or yeshivas. In 1948, there were few Haredim in Israel – many were and remain opposed to the state on religious grounds – and the exemption had little practical impact.

In 1998, Israel’s Supreme Court ripped up the longstanding exemption, telling the government that allowing Haredim to get out of conscription violated equal protection principles. In the decades since, successive governments and Knessets have tried to solve the issue, only to be told again and again by the court that their efforts were illegal.

Read more about the brewing clash in Israel over conscription

13 min ago

How some Israelis are trying to stop humanitarian aid from getting into Gaza

From CNN's Clarissa Ward and Brent Swails in Kerem Shalom, Israel

Angry Israelis cut across a field of stubble to try to get around a police blockade to disrupt shipments of food and supplies intended for Gaza.

For weeks Israeli border officers allowed protesters to disrupt the critical aid convoys at Kerem Shalom, the country’s sole functioning border crossing with Gaza. But at the end of last month, with international pressure and condemnation mounting, authorities announced they were moving additional officers to the crossing to take back control. But even with the area now declared a closed military zone, protesters continue to arrive and try to outmaneuver the police.

The protests are being led by the “Tsav 9” movement, a grouping of demobilized reservists, families of hostages and settlers. Its name, meaning “Order 9,” is a reference to the emergency mobilization notices that call up reservists.

The protesters say they fear the aid is helping militants still holding their friends and relatives hostage, five months after the murderous cross-border raids led by Hamas that killed about 1,200 people in Israel with 200 more being taken prisoner.

They hope preventing food and supplies from entering Gaza will force Hamas to release them. A recent poll by the Israel Democracy Institute found that two-thirds of Jewish Israelis support their view opposing the transfer of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Read more about the protesters seeking to prevent aid getting to Gaza

14 min ago

At least 23 people have now died from dehydration and malnutrition in Gaza, health ministry says

From Kareem Khadder in Jerusalem

A Palestinian child suffering from malnutrition receives treatment at a healthcare center in Rafah, in southern Gaza, on March 4. Children and mothers are among those most at risk of severe malnutrition.
A Palestinian child suffering from malnutrition receives treatment at a healthcare center in Rafah, in southern Gaza, on March 4. Children and mothers are among those most at risk of severe malnutrition. Mohammed Salem/Reuters

The number of people who have died of dehydration and malnutrition in Gaza has risen to at least 23, according to a spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the enclave.

CNN cannot independently confirm the deaths or their causes, due to the lack of international media access to wartime Gaza.

Three more children died Friday at Al-Shifa Hospital due to malnutrition and dehydration, according to Ashraf al-Qidra, a health ministry spokesperson.

Officials with aid organizations and international bodies have warned for weeks that displaced Palestinians are struggling to feed their children as Israel severely restricts aid deliveries. The United Nations says hundreds of thousands of people are on the brink of famine.

14 min ago

Biden casts doubt on prospects for hostage deal by Ramadan

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

US President Joe Biden on Friday cast doubt on the prospect of striking a deal that includes a temporary ceasefire paired with a release of hostages by Ramadan.

"It’s looking tough," Biden told reporters in Pennsylvania where he was campaigning.

Officials had hoped to secure a deal by the start of the Muslim holy month, but talks remain stalled. CNN previously reported hopes had dimmed for deal before Ramadan, which starts early next week.

14 min ago

Doctors Without Borders calls US plan for temporary aid pier in Gaza a "glaring distraction" from real problem

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy and Richard Roth

Medical NGO, Doctors Without Borders, also known as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), called the US plan to build a temporary pier to deliver aid by sea to Gaza a "glaring distraction" from the reality of what's happening there.

"The US plan for a temporary pier in Gaza to increase the flow of humanitarian aid is a glaring distraction from the real problem: Israel’s indiscriminate and disproportionate military campaign and punishing siege," said Avril Benoît, US executive director of MSF.

Benoît went on to say that US efforts should instead be placed on pressuring Israel to allow increased food and medical aid into Gaza by road. 

"This is not a logistics problem; it is a political problem. Rather than look to the US military to build a work-around, the US should insist on immediate humanitarian access using the roads and entry points that already exist," Benoît said. 

Benoît reiterated MSF's view that a ceasefire "is the only way to ensure a real scale up in emergency assistance" to Gaza. 

More than 30,000 Gazans have been killed and 70,000 injured since the start of the war, the enclave's health ministry says. Gaza's health ministry does not distinguish between civilians and fighters, but has said in recent updates that around 70% of the casualties are women and children.  

CNN reached out to the Israel Defense Forces for reaction to Benoît's comments, but has not yet heard back. 

Israel has previously rejected accusations that it has indiscriminately bombed Gaza, saying its air force has carried out a "precise" and "focused" campaign. Israel has also claimed its objective is to dismantle Hamas after the militant group carried out the October 7 attack that left over 1,200 dead.

14 min ago

It could take 2 months and 1,000 troops for US to construct floating pier for aid to Gaza, Pentagon says

From CNN's Natasha Bertrand, Jennifer Hansler and Alex Marquardt

floating pier and causeway that will be used to deliver critical humanitarian aid by sea to Gaza is expected to take at least one month — or possibly two — to become fully operational, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said on Friday. Ryder also said the construction will likely require as many as 1,000 US military personnel to complete.

How it will work: The maritime corridor will be used by multiple nations, but the floating pier off the coast of Gaza will be run by the US government and will be constructed by the US military, including Navy and Army personnel.

The pier will allow ships to offload aid, which will then be transported across a causeway into Gaza that will also be constructed by the US military, officials said. The US is still trying to determine who will be on the other side of the causeway to receive the aid and distribute it inside the strip, they said.

How it was developed: The temporary pier concept was developed in part by an organization called Fogbow, according to a person familiar with the planning, which is an advisory group comprised of former military, United Nations, and USAID and CIA personnel.

What Biden is saying: In his announcement on Thursday, US President Joe Biden promised "no US boots will be on the ground." When pressed Friday by reporters at Joint Base Andrews about who would provide security for the port, Biden said it would be the Israelis.

Biden also told reporters Friday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to allow more aid into Gaza.

Read more about the logistics of the port plan.

CNN's Kevin Liptak contributed reporting to this post.

14 min ago

Pentagon says humanitarian airdrops by the US on Friday did not result in civilian deaths

From CNN's Michael Conte

The US Defense Department says that none of the US humanitarian airdrops into Gaza on Friday have resulted in civilian casualties.

“Press reports that US airdrops resulted in civilian casualties on the ground are false, as we've confirmed that all of our aid bundles landed safely on the ground,” said Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder at a briefing.

At least five people were killed and 10 others injured when aid fell on them, according to a journalist on the scene and a doctor who confirmed the toll. 

Video of apparent malfunction: A video obtained by CNN on Friday shows how an airdrop into the strip went wrong when the parachute on a pallet of aid apparently malfunctioned. In the video, the pallet and its contents can be seen falling at a high speed toward residential buildings near the Fairouz Towers in western Gaza. As the aid raced toward the ground, free-falling bags came apart in a shower of debris, and can later be seen and heard impacting the ground with loud thuds.

Ryder said that with the fourth airdrop on Friday, the total number of meals dropped into Gaza stands at over 124,000.

14 min ago

Israeli road splitting Gaza in two has reached the Mediterranean coast, CNN analysis shows

From CNN's Celine Alkhaldi, Allegra Goodwin and Richard Allen Greene

A satellite image from March 6 reveals that an east-west road being built in Gaza by Israeli military stretches from the Gaza-Israeli border area across the entire roughly 6.5-kilometer-wide (about 4-mile-wide) strip, dividing northern Gaza, including Gaza City, from the south of the enclave. About 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) includes an existing road, while the rest is new, according to CNN’s analysis.

It’s part of a security plan to control the territory for months and possibly years to come, Israeli officials have said.

Israeli Minister for Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli told CNN that the new road will “make it easier” for the Israeli military to launch raids north of Gaza City and south, to the central area of the Gaza Strip.

The road, which he said will be used for at least a year, will have three lanes: one for heavy tanks and armored vehicles, another for lighter vehicles and a third for faster movement. It will be possible to drive on the Netzarim Corridor from Be’eri, an Israeli kibbutz near the Gaza border, to the Mediterranean Sea in seven minutes, he said.