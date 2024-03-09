Israel’s deadly military campaign in Gaza has exposed the entire population of more than 2.2 million people to severe hunger, dehydration and disease — with women in particular facing challenges finding food, sanitary products and maternity care.
Additionally, the number of people who have died of dehydration and malnutrition in Gaza has risen to at least 23, according to a spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the enclave.
Israel's bombardment has also wiped out educational infrastructure. Children in the enclave are expected to lose at least a year of schooling because of the war, according to the United Nations.
Here are other headlines you should know:
- Israeli efforts to stop humanitarian aid: Angry Israelis cut across a field of stubble to try to get around a police blockade to hamper shipments of food and supplies intended for Gaza. For weeks Israeli border officers allowed protesters to disrupt the critical aid convoys at Kerem Shalom, the country’s sole functioning border crossing with Gaza. But at the end of last month, with international pressure and condemnation mounting, authorities announced they were moving additional officers to the crossing to take back control. Even with the area now declared a closed military zone, protesters continue to arrive and try to outmaneuver the police.
- More on aid: The US and Jordanian militaries conducted an additional airdrop of humanitarian aid into northern Gaza on Friday, US Central Command said in a statement. The US Defense Department says none of the US humanitarian airdrops into Gaza on Friday have resulted in civilian casualties, despite a journalist at the scene and a doctor saying at least five people were killed and 10 others injured when the aid fell on them. Also, the Canadian government on Friday said it will restart assistance for people in Gaza through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
- US humanitarian pier: A floating pier and causeway that will be used to deliver critical humanitarian aid by sea to Gaza is expected to take at least one month — or possibly two — to become fully operational, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said Friday. Ryder also said the construction will likely require as many as 1,000 US military personnel to complete. But medical NGO, Doctors Without Borders, also known as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), called the US plan a "glaring distraction" from the reality of "Israel’s indiscriminate and disproportionate military campaign and punishing siege."
- Timeline of carnage in Gaza: A timeline released by the Israeli military on Friday of the carnage at a food convoy in Gaza said the first Israeli gunfire came about one minute after the aid convoy began to pass an Israeli military checkpoint and crossed into a civilian area of Gaza City. The timeline says thousands of Gazans rushed toward the convoy and IDF troops at the same time. More than 100 people were killed after Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians who surrounded food aid trucks in northern Gaza last Thursday, according to the health ministry in Gaza.
- More Israeli strikes: IDF fighter jets carried out airstrikes on Hezbollah targets Friday, after the military said it detected several rocket launches from southern Lebanon. There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side of the border.
- Hostage deal: US President Joe Biden on Friday cast doubt on the prospect of striking a deal that includes a temporary ceasefire paired with a release of hostages by Ramadan.