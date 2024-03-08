US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced plans for the US military to establish a temporary port along the Gaza coast to bring desperately needed additional humanitarian aid into the war-torn strip.

Speaking during his State of the Union address, Biden said the structure on the Mediterranean coast would receive "large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters."

A senior US administration official also said earlier that Israel has "prepared a new land crossing directly into northern Gaza," a development that comes after weeks of increasing US pressure as the humanitarian crisis worsens.

The Israeli government allowed just a quarter of the planned UN and humanitarian partner aid missions to enter areas of northern Gaza in February, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Thursday.

