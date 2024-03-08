World
Israel-Hamas war

State of the Union

Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:03 AM ET, Fri March 8, 2024
3 min ago

US military will build a temporary pier to deliver aid to Gaza, Biden says. Catch up here

From CNN staff

US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced plans for the US military to establish a temporary port along the Gaza coast to bring desperately needed additional humanitarian aid into the war-torn strip.

Speaking during his State of the Union address, Biden said the structure on the Mediterranean coast would receive "large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters."

A senior US administration official also said earlier that Israel has "prepared a new land crossing directly into northern Gaza," a development that comes after weeks of increasing US pressure as the humanitarian crisis worsens.

The Israeli government allowed just a quarter of the planned UN and humanitarian partner aid missions to enter areas of northern Gaza in February, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Thursday

Here's what else you should know:

  • Ceasefire impasse: Sources say US Central Intelligence Agency Director Bill Burns is in the Middle East this week as ceasefire talks appear to have come to a standstill. Hamas delegation left Cairo after days of talks, with no obvious breakthrough in negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire in exchange for hostage releases. A deal appears unlikely to happen by the start of Ramadan, which the US had been aiming for, according to sources.
  • Food crisis: Children in Gaza who survive bombardment "may not survive a famine,” World Health Organization chief Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus warned amid reports of surging cases of child malnutrition in the enclave. As Israel’s severe restrictions on aid entering Gaza drain essential supplies, displaced Palestinians have told CNN they are struggling to feed themselves and their children. Health officials in Gaza also say the strip is in grave need of blood and donation equipment from the international community.

  • Settlements expansion: The UN special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process condemned Israel’s plan for new housing units in settlements in the occupied West Bank. The UN urged Israeli authorities to cease all settlement activity and reiterated that settlements are illegal under international law.
  • Cross-border clashes: Lebanon has recirculated its “vision” aimed at ending hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel to mediating countries this week, a Lebanese official told CNN. The Lebanese vision, first presented at the UN Security Council in January, calls for a “full and balanced implementation” of UN resolution 1701 that ended the war in 2006, the official said.  

18 min ago

Biden addressed Israel's war in Gaza in his State of the Union speech. Here's the main takeaways

From CNN staff

Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address at the US Capitol on Thursday.
Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address at the US Capitol on Thursday. Shawn Thew/Pool/Reuters

US President Joe Biden acknowledged the “gut-wrenching” conflict in Gaza in his State of the Union remarks Thursday, calling on Hamas to release all hostages and urging Israel to “do its part,” to increase humanitarian aid deliveries to the Palestinian enclave.

"Israel has a right to go after Hamas" following the October 7 attack, Biden said, but he added that Israel also has a "fundamental responsibility" to protect civilians in Gaza.

"This war has taken a greater toll on innocent civilians than all previous wars in Gaza combined," he said.

Here are the main takeaways from Biden's speech:

  • Hostages pledge: Biden promised to bring home American hostages held in Gaza since October 7, saying his teams have been "working non-stop to establish an immediate ceasefire that would last for at least six weeks." At least six Americans are believed to be among 99 hostages who are still alive. "I pledge to all the families that we will not rest until we bring their loved ones home," Biden said.
  • Temporary aid port: The president announced plans for the US military to establish a temporary port to bring additional aid into the war-torn strip. The pier on Gaza's Mediterranean coast would receive "large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters," Biden said. "Israel must allow more aid into Gaza and ensure that humanitarian workers aren’t caught in the cross-fire," he added.
  • Two-state solution: Biden reiterated US support for a two-state solution to help bring a lasting peace to the Middle East, saying "no other path" would guarantee that "Palestinians can live with peace and dignity" alongside guaranteeing Israel’s security and democracy. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously rejected calls for Palestinian sovereignty.
  • Iran threat: Creating stability in the Middle East also means "containing the threat posed by Iran," Biden said. He highlighted the US-led international coalition of more than a dozen countries in the Red Sea, where Iran-backed Houthi rebels are attacking commercial shipping. Biden said he had "ordered strikes to degrade Houthi capabilities and defend US forces in the region" and "will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and military personnel."
1 hr 6 min ago

CIA director is in the Middle East amid ceasefire talk impasse, sources say

From CNN's Alex Marquardt

CIA Director Bill Burns is seen during a Senate Select Intelligence Committee hearing on "Worldwide in March 2022.
CIA Director Bill Burns is seen during a Senate Select Intelligence Committee hearing on "Worldwide in March 2022. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images/File

US Central Intelligence Agency Director Bill Burns has traveled back to the Middle East, according to a US official and another source familiar with the trip. 

Burns’ trip comes as negotiations to broker a ceasefire in Gaza appear to be at an impasse and are unlikely to be resolved before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The source said Burns was in Egypt on Wednesday before traveling to Qatar on Thursday.

Burns is not expected to stop in Israel on this trip, the US official said. There also likely won't be a "quad" format meeting with the Egyptian and Israeli intelligence chiefs and the Qatari prime minister, as there was in Paris two weeks ago.

Burns has been leading US President Joe Biden administration’s efforts to reach a ceasefire deal. He met with Qatar’s prime minister in Washington earlier this week.

Qatar and Egypt are the main interlocutors with Hamas, and talks have taken place in Cairo this week.

Hopes dim:Hamas delegation left Cairo with no obvious breakthrough in negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire in exchange for hostage releases. A deal appears unlikely to happen by the start of Ramadan, which the US had been aiming for, according to sources.

48 min ago

Biden says US military will open temporary aid port in Gaza

From CNN staff

US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced plans for the US military to establish a temporary port along the Gaza coast to bring desperately needed additional humanitarian aid into the war-torn strip.

Speaking during his State of the Union address, Biden said the structure on the Mediterranean coast would receive "large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters."

"This temporary pier would enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day," Biden said. "But Israel must also do its part. Israel must allow more aid into Gaza and ensure that humanitarian workers aren’t caught in the cross-fire."

No US boots will be on the ground in Gaza, the president said. It was not immediately clear when the port would be up and running.

Earlier, a senior Biden administration official said the additional assistance would be coordinated with Israel, the United Nations and humanitarian nongovernmental organizations. Initial aid shipments will come via Cyprus, the official said.

New land crossing: A senior US administration official also said earlier that Israel has "prepared a new land crossing directly into northern Gaza," a development that comes after weeks of increasing US pressure as the humanitarian crisis worsens. The Israeli government allowed just a quarter of the planned UN and humanitarian partner aid missions to enter areas of northern Gaza in February, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Thursday

4 hr 14 min ago

Injured journalist says he witnessed Israeli tanks fire at civilians gathered at roundabout in Gaza City

From CNN’s Abeer Salman and Celine Alkhaldi

Journalist Khader Al Za'anoun told CNN on Thursday that he witnessed Israeli tanks firing at civilians gathered at the Kuwaiti roundabout in the Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City.

Al Za'anoun said he sustained injuries to his face, right arm and right ear.  

Al-Za'anoun, who regularly works with CNN, said that a group of civilians was gathered waiting for aid trucks coming from southern Gaza on Salah Eddin Street in the early hours of Thursday.

At around 1 a.m. local time, Israeli tanks started shelling the area, he said, and many people who had been waiting for the aid trucks fled the area.  

Shortly after the Israeli fire, four aid trucks arrived, he said. He was waiting for the trucks' arrival with his children. 

Al Za'anoun climbed on one of the trucks to grab a sack of flour for his family when Israeli tanks began firing again, he said, and he was shot trying to run away. He was rushed to the hospital and unable to receive any of the aid. 

CNN has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces for comment.

3 hr 16 min ago

UN condemns Israel's plan for new West Bank settlement units

From CNN’s Richard Roth and Sahar Akbarzai

The United Nations special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process on Thursday condemned Israel’s plan for new housing units in settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"Israel’s settlement expansion continues to be a driver of conflict in the occupied West Bank, further entrenching the occupation and undermining the right of Palestinians to self-determination and independent statehood," Tor Wennesland said in a statement.

Israel advanced more than 3,000 new housing units in three occupied West Bank settlements to final approval stages.

The UN urged Israeli authorities to cease all settlement activity and reiterated that settlements are illegal under international law.

RememberSettler violence in the occupied West Bank has jumped sharply since the war began, with settlers burning cars, destroying infrastructure and assaulting and killing Palestinians. Last month, the US State Department announced the first round of sanctions targeting Israeli settlers accused of perpetrating violence in the West Bank. The sanctions block their financial assets and bar them from entering the US. They mark one of the more significant moves US President Joe Biden has taken to critique Israel since the Israel-Hamas war started on October 7.

3 hr 18 min ago

Israel allowed only a quarter of possible UN aid missions into northern Gaza in February

From CNN's Hande Atay Alam 

The Israeli government allowed just a quarter of the planned United Nations and humanitarian partner aid missions to enter areas of northern Gaza in February, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement on Thursday. 

"Only six of 24 planned missions to areas north of Wadi Gaza were facilitated in February, primarily due to an operational pause, after an UN-coordinated food convoy was struck by Israeli naval fire on 5 February," according to the OCHA statement. 

The main UN relief agency in Gaza said on February 5 that one of its trucks waiting to take aid to northern Gaza was hit by Israeli fire.

Growing hunger: At least 20 people have died in Gaza due to malnutrition and dehydration since the war began in Gaza, including a 15-year-old boy who was declared dead at the Al-Shifa medical complex on Wednesday from starvation, the Palestinian health ministry in the enclave said. 

CNN cannot independently confirm the deaths or their causes due to the lack of international media access to Gaza, but there have been increasingly urgent warnings about hunger in the strip from international agencies as Israel maintains a tight siege.

3 hr 17 min ago

Israel has prepared a new land crossing directly into northern Gaza, US official says

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

Israel has "prepared a new land crossing directly into northern Gaza," a senior US administration official said Thursday, following weeks of increasing US pressure as the humanitarian crisis worsens.

“This third crossing will allow for aid to flow directly to the population in northern Gaza that is in dire need of assistance,” the official said on a call with reporters. “As the UN confirmed today, we expect the first deliveries to transit this crossing over the coming weeks, starting with a pilot and then ramping up.”

Calls for more aid: The move for the Israeli government to allow aid to flow overland comes after the US has ratcheted up its public and private rhetoric about the “unacceptable and unsustainable” humanitarian situation in Gaza. That message was conveyed to both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government in Israel and his chief political rival, Benny Gantz, in Washington this week.