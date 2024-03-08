US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced plans for the US military to establish a temporary port along the Gaza coast to bring desperately needed additional humanitarian aid into the war-torn strip.
Speaking during his State of the Union address, Biden said the structure on the Mediterranean coast would receive "large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters."
A senior US administration official also said earlier that Israel has "prepared a new land crossing directly into northern Gaza," a development that comes after weeks of increasing US pressure as the humanitarian crisis worsens.
The Israeli government allowed just a quarter of the planned UN and humanitarian partner aid missions to enter areas of northern Gaza in February, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Thursday.
Here's what else you should know:
- Ceasefire impasse: Sources say US Central Intelligence Agency Director Bill Burns is in the Middle East this week as ceasefire talks appear to have come to a standstill. A Hamas delegation left Cairo after days of talks, with no obvious breakthrough in negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire in exchange for hostage releases. A deal appears unlikely to happen by the start of Ramadan, which the US had been aiming for, according to sources.
- Food crisis: Children in Gaza who survive bombardment "may not survive a famine,” World Health Organization chief Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus warned amid reports of surging cases of child malnutrition in the enclave. As Israel’s severe restrictions on aid entering Gaza drain essential supplies, displaced Palestinians have told CNN they are struggling to feed themselves and their children. Health officials in Gaza also say the strip is in grave need of blood and donation equipment from the international community.
- Settlements expansion: The UN special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process condemned Israel’s plan for new housing units in settlements in the occupied West Bank. The UN urged Israeli authorities to cease all settlement activity and reiterated that settlements are illegal under international law.
- Cross-border clashes: Lebanon has recirculated its “vision” aimed at ending hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel to mediating countries this week, a Lebanese official told CNN. The Lebanese vision, first presented at the UN Security Council in January, calls for a “full and balanced implementation” of UN resolution 1701 that ended the war in 2006, the official said.