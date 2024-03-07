The United States conducted strikes on two drones in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen late on Wednesday, according to a statement from US Central Command.

The Houthis, an Iran-backed militant group, began attacking ships in October that have been transiting the Red Sea. Their attacks were in response to Israel's war on Hamas. The US strike came just hours after a Houthi missile attack on a commercial ship near Yemen killed three crew members and injured at least four, according to CENTCOM.

The attack, which CENTCOM said was the fifth anti-ship ballistic missile fired by Houthis in the last two days, marked a significant escalation of the Houthi attacks on Red Sea vessels.

Here's the latest on the conflict in the region: