The United States conducted strikes on two drones in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen late on Wednesday, according to a statement from US Central Command.
The Houthis, an Iran-backed militant group, began attacking ships in October that have been transiting the Red Sea. Their attacks were in response to Israel's war on Hamas. The US strike came just hours after a Houthi missile attack on a commercial ship near Yemen killed three crew members and injured at least four, according to CENTCOM.
The attack, which CENTCOM said was the fifth anti-ship ballistic missile fired by Houthis in the last two days, marked a significant escalation of the Houthi attacks on Red Sea vessels.
Here's the latest on the conflict in the region:
- Suffering in Gaza: At least 20 people have died in Gaza due to malnutrition and dehydration since the war began, including a 15-year-old boy who was declared dead at the Al-Shifa medical complex on Wednesday, the enclave's health ministry said. Gazans told CNN their children are starving to death and mothers cannot breastfeed their babies. In the southern city of Rafah, a displaced health worker has warned thousands of babies could die of starvation if Israel continues its severe restrictions on food, fuel, water and medication from entering Gaza.
- Israel blocking aid: The United Nations said almost 40% of aid missions it coordinated in Gaza were denied or impeded by Israel last month. In February, 86 of the 222 missions in areas that needed coordination were denied or impeded by Israel, said the agency's humanitarian affairs arm. In response to the deepening humanitarian crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Cyprus this week to discuss creating a maritime aid corridor to Gaza.
- West Bank settlements: Israel will advance over 3,400 new housing units in three West Bank settlements to final approval stages, including in Ma’ale Adumim, close to the site of a recent shooting attack that killed an Israeli. The Palestinian Authority's foreign ministry strongly condemned Israel's advancing settlements, calling it a "continuation of the cycle of violence."
- ICJ case against Israel: South Africa has submitted an urgent request to the International Court of Justice to ask for additional emergency measures against Israel, according to a document released by the ICJ. South Africa argued the "situation of widespread starvation" brought on by the conflict should be considered.