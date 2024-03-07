World
Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:21 AM ET, Thu March 7, 2024
10 min ago

It's morning in Gaza. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

The United States conducted strikes on two drones in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen late on Wednesday, according to a statement from US Central Command.

The Houthis, an Iran-backed militant group, began attacking ships in October that have been transiting the Red Sea. Their attacks were in response to Israel's war on Hamas. The US strike came just hours after a Houthi missile attack on a commercial ship near Yemen killed three crew members and injured at least four, according to CENTCOM.

The attack, which CENTCOM said was the fifth anti-ship ballistic missile fired by Houthis in the last two days, marked a significant escalation of the Houthi attacks on Red Sea vessels.

Here's the latest on the conflict in the region:

  • Suffering in Gaza: At least 20 people have died in Gaza due to malnutrition and dehydration since the war began, including a 15-year-old boy who was declared dead at the Al-Shifa medical complex on Wednesday, the enclave's health ministry said. Gazans told CNN their children are starving to death and mothers cannot breastfeed their babies. In the southern city of Rafah, a displaced health worker has warned thousands of babies could die of starvation if Israel continues its severe restrictions on food, fuel, water and medication from entering Gaza.
  • Israel blocking aid: The United Nations said almost 40% of aid missions it coordinated in Gaza were denied or impeded by Israel last month. In February, 86 of the 222 missions in areas that needed coordination were denied or impeded by Israel, said the agency's humanitarian affairs arm. In response to the deepening humanitarian crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Cyprus this week to discuss creating a maritime aid corridor to Gaza

  • West Bank settlements: Israel will advance over 3,400 new housing units in three West Bank settlements to final approval stages, including in Ma’ale Adumim, close to the site of a recent shooting attack that killed an Israeli. The Palestinian Authority's foreign ministry strongly condemned Israel's advancing settlements, calling it a "continuation of the cycle of violence."
  • ICJ case against Israel: South Africa has submitted an urgent request to the International Court of Justice to ask for additional emergency measures against Israel, according to a document released by the ICJ. South Africa argued the "situation of widespread starvation" brought on by the conflict should be considered.
31 min ago

South Africa submits new request in its ICJ case against Israel

From CNN's Pierre Bairin and Jessie Gretener

South Africa submitted an urgent request to the International Court of Justice on Wednesday to ask for additional emergency measures against Israel, according to a document released by the ICJ. 

In the urgent request submitted on Wednesday, South Africa argues that it is “compelled to return to the Court in light of the new facts and changes in the situation in Gaza — particularly the situation of widespread starvation — brought about by the continuing egregious breaches of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide ... by the State of Israel ... and its ongoing manifest violations of the provisional measures indicated by this Court on 26 January 2024," the ICJ statement said.  

The statement also requests the ICJ to “indicate provisional measures and/or to modify the provisional measures” that were issued in January. 

More background: South Africa brought proceedings against Israel to the ICJ in early January on claims that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The ICJ then announced later in the month that it would impose some provisional measures against Israel over its military operation in Gaza. 

32 min ago

US military says it struck 2 drones in Yemen that threatened merchant vessels and US Navy ships

From CNN's Rashard Rose

The United States conducted strikes on two drones in Yemen on Wednesday, according to a statement from US Central Command.

"At approximately 7:14 p.m. (Sanaa Time), United States Central Command conducted self-defense strikes against two unmanned aerial vehicles in a Houthi controlled area of Yemen that presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region," CENTCOM said.
"These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels."

Some background: Earlier on Wednesday, US Central Command said three crew members were killed and at least four more were injured in a Houthi attack on a commercial ship near Yemen. It marked a significant escalation of the Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, which began in October in response to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

32 min ago

3 crew members killed and at least 4 wounded in Houthi attack on commercial ship, US military says

From CNN's Rashard Rose

This 2022 photo shows the bulk carrier vessel True Confidence in Ravenna, Italy.
This 2022 photo shows the bulk carrier vessel True Confidence in Ravenna, Italy. Dario Bonazza/Reuters/File

US Central Command said that three crew members were killed, and at least four more were wounded in the Houthi attack on a commercial ship near Yemen.

"At approximately 11:30 a.m. (Sanaa time) Mar. 6, an anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) was launched from Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen toward M/V True Confidence, a Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned bulk carrier, while transiting the Gulf of Aden," CENTCOM said in a statement.
"The missile struck the vessel, and the multinational crew reports three fatalities, at least four injuries, of which three are in critical condition, and significant damage to the ship."

CENTCOM said that this is the fifth anti-ship ballistic missile fired by Houthis in the last two days.

The strike marks a significant escalation of the Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, which began in October in response to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

33 min ago

At least 20 Palestinians have died due to malnutrition since start of war, Gaza health ministry says

From CNN’s Kareem Khadder, Abeer Salman, Ibrahim Dahman and Celine Alkhaldi

Children carry empty bowls during a march demanding an end to the war and an end to the famine that citizens are suffering from in Rafah, Gaza on March 6.
Children carry empty bowls during a march demanding an end to the war and an end to the famine that citizens are suffering from in Rafah, Gaza on March 6. Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

At least 20 people have died due to malnutrition and dehydration since the war began in Gaza, including a 15-year-old boy who was declared dead at the Al-Shifa medical complex on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry in the enclave said. 

The youngest child to die of starvation and lack of medical attention was one day old, according to Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital. Several other children who died were less than a year old. 

"The famine is deepening and will claim thousands of citizens if the aggression is not stopped and humanitarian and medical aid is not immediately entered" into Gaza, ministry spokesperson Dr. Ashraf Al-Qidra said Wednesday. 

United Nations experts have accused Israel of "intentionally starving" Palestinians in the strip. Gazans told CNN their children are starving to death and mothers cannot breastfeed their babies.

Death toll: The warning comes as the number of people killed by the Israeli military in Gaza rose to at least 30,717, with over 72,000 wounded since October 7. 

CNN cannot independently confirm the deaths of the children or their causes due to the lack of international media access to Gaza, but there have been increasingly urgent warnings about hunger in the strip from international agencies who get in.

34 min ago

About 40% of UN-coordinated aid missions in Gaza denied or impeded by Israel last month, agency says

From CNN’s Kareem Khadder, Ibrahim Dahman and Celine Alkhaldi

Almost 40% of aid missions coordinated by the United Nations were denied or impeded by Israel last month, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Wednesday.

In February, 86 of the 222 missions — 39% of them — in areas that needed coordination were denied or impeded by Israel, OCHA said.

There was a 48% increase in the overall number of coordinated humanitarian missions facilitated by Israeli authorities across Gaza in February compared to January, OCHA said — but their effectiveness “was undermined by a cessation in operations to the north, and an overall decline in the security of civilians, including humanitarian aid workers.”

Decrease in security: The decline in effectiveness was mainly due to the “diminished presence of local police, following a spate of attacks by Israeli forces that led to police casualties,” OCHA said, adding the breakdown of law and order causes major limits to move aid. The Israeli army’s stance viewing Palestinian police forces as combatants “further complicates the efforts to restore law and order,” OCHA said. The lack of order has caused an increase in violence targeting humanitarian workers, it added.

Border crossings: Frequent and prolonged closures and blockages at Kerem Shalom and Nitzana crossings have also hampered the cross-border movement of humanitarian cargo, OCHA said. This includes 16 different times where crossing was inaccessible through Kerem Shalom and 10 at Nitzana because of protests and security issues, it said. Some Israelis have been blocking trucks at the crossings, saying no aid should get into Gaza while hostages are being held there. 

46 min ago

At least 94 journalists killed during Israel-Hamas war, CPJ reports

From CNN's Kareem Khadder and Hande Atay Alam 

At least 94 journalistshave been killed in Gaza, Israel and Lebanon since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) reported on Wednesday.

As of March 6, CPJ’s preliminary investigations showed 89 Palestinian, two Israeli, and three Lebanese journalists were among the list who died during the Israel-Hamas war.

The latest journalist who lost his life in the conflict was Mohammad Salama, a journalist for Al-Aqsa satellite channel who was killed by an airstrike overnight in Deir Al-Balah, according to the Palestinian Media Office.

Salama was displaced from Gaza City and was killed with a number of his family members when an airstrike hit the house where he was sheltering in central Gaza, the Palestinian Media Office reported.

CPJ's list did not include Salama as of Wednesday but said in a statement, "CPJ is also investigating numerous unconfirmed reports of other journalists being killed, missing, detained, hurt, or threatened, and of damage to media offices and journalists’ homes."

“CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties,” Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator said in a CJP statement, adding, "Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heart-breaking conflict.

"Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats. Many have lost colleagues, families, and media facilities, and have fled seeking safety when there is no safe haven or exit.”