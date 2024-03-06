World
Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:31 a.m. ET, March 6, 2024
7 min ago

New US draft resolution at UN calls for "immediate" Gaza ceasefire to free hostages, source says

From CNN's Jonny Hallam and Richard Roth

The United States on Tuesday circulated a newly revised draft United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate temporary ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages, according to a UN diplomat who confirmed the text to CNN.

The third revision supports "an agreement for an immediate ceasefire of roughly six weeks in Gaza together with the release of all hostages as soon as the parties agree," a copy seen by CNN and confirmed by the UN diplomatic source says.

The US, which wants any Security Council support for a ceasefire to be linked to the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, has traditionally protected its ally Israel from UN actions. It has repeatedly resisted calls for a “ceasefire,” emphasizing what it claims is Israel’s right to defend itself following Hamas’ terror attack on October 7. 

In its latest draft, the US emphasized support for a temporary ceasefire to "intensify diplomatic and other efforts aimed at creating the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities and lasting peace." Earlier drafts of the US resolution called for a “temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable,” which fell short of the wishes of most other Security Council members.

The US has said it plans to allow time for negotiations on its latest draft and will not rush to a vote, according to the diplomatic source. 

To be adopted, the resolution would need at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes from any of the Security Council's five permanent members — the US, France, Britain, Russia and China.

33 min ago

Hamas responds to ceasefire proposals as hunger mounts in Gaza. Catch up here

From CNN staff

Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen in Rafah,Gaza, on Tuesday, March 5.
Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen in Rafah,Gaza, on Tuesday, March 5. Mohammed Salem/Reuters

Hamas has responded to a proposal from Egypt and Qatar as negotiators scramble to reach a deal within the next few days that would pair a pause in fighting with the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Gazans are facing a harrowing threat of hunger, and eyewitnesses told CNN that Israeli forces opened fire on people waiting for aid on Monday night in northern Gaza.

These are the top headlines from today:

  • Starvation in Gaza: Israeli forces turned away a food aid convoy from traveling to northern Gaza on Tuesday, the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) said. It comes after UN experts accused Israel of "intentionally starving the Palestinian people" in Gaza. The World Health Organization said limits to aid deliveries have resulted in roughly 90% of children under the age of 2 experiencing severe food poverty, with child malnutrition levels in northern Gaza being "particularly extreme." The main UN relief agency in the strip is unsure if it will be able to pay its staff so they can deliver food to Gazans. Multiple countries paused funding when some staffers with the agency were accused of taking part in the October 7 Hamas attack.
  • Food airdrops: The US and Jordan again airdropped meals into the enclave on Tuesday. The Pentagon said the US and its international partners are also considering a maritime corridor to get aid into Gaza. US ally Israel continues to obstruct the bulk of aid deliveries to the strip.
  • Aid line shooting: Israeli forces opened fire on people waiting for aid on Monday night in northern Gaza, eyewitnesses told CNN. The shooting took place in Gaza City shortly before midnight, said one eyewitness, who had traveled there to try to get flour. A local journalist said there was "sporadic fire." CNN has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces for comment. It’s unclear if there were any casualties. It comes after more than 100 Palestinians were killed trying to access food aid trucks amid Israeli gunfire in Gaza City last Thursday, according to Gaza health officials.
  • Ceasefire talks: Hamas said Tuesday there will not be "any prisoner exchange" unless there is a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli troop withdrawal and entry of aid into the strip. A senior leader for Hamas also accused Israel of stalling on reaching an agreement. Negotiators have been gathered in Cairo since Sunday for talks on a deal, but Israel did not send a delegation, an Israeli official told CNN.
  • US input: US President Joe Biden said a potential ceasefire "is in the hands of Hamas." He called the deal on the table a "rational offer" and said the Israelis had agreed to it. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said "it is on Hamas" to accept an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza. The Biden administration has been racing against the clock to secure a ceasefire before Ramadan starts next week. Biden said Tuesday that without a deal by then, the situation in Israel — and specifically Jerusalem — would be "very, very dangerous."
4 hr 41 min ago

Food aid convoy turned away by Israeli forces in Gaza, UN World Food Programme says

From CNN's Amy Cassidy and Sharon Braithwaite

Israeli forces prevented a food aid convoy from traveling to northern Gaza on Tuesday, the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) said.

UN agencies and Palestinian officials have warned that children are starving to death and others fighting for their lives in the north of the besieged enclave as critical supplies are held up from reaching those in need.

"A 14-truck food convoy – the first by WFP since it paused deliveries to the north on 20 February – was turned back by the Israeli Defence Force after a three-hour wait at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint," WFP said in a statement.

The trucks were later "stopped by a large crowd of desperate people who looted the food, taking around 200 tons," WFP said.

CNN has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces for comment.

Some context: A group of UN experts earlier on Tuesday accused Israel of "intentionally starving the Palestinian people" in Gaza. International forces continue to airdrop food supplies into northern Gaza, but these "are a last resort and will not avert famine," WFP said.

4 hr 35 min ago

Hamas responds to ceasefire proposal but accuses Israel of "stalling"

From CNN's Mostafa Salem, Tara John and Kevin Liptak

Hamas said Tuesday there could be no “exchange of prisoners” before a permanent ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, as it responded to proposals from Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

“The security and safety of our people will not be achieved except through a permanent ceasefire, the end of the aggression, [Israel’s] withdrawal from every inch in Gaza…and the entry of aid to our people in Gaza is our utmost priority,” Hamas senior leader Osama Hamdan told a news conference in Beirut.

“Any prisoner exchange will not be completed except after the completion of all this.”

Hamas’ response comes as negotiators race to reach a deal that would pair a pause in fighting with the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Whether that deadline can be met remains uncertain. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously ruled out stopping the military campaign before Hamas is completely destroyed.

Hamdan on Tuesday also accused Israel of stalling on reaching an agreement and warned that the negotiations would not be “open-ended” as Israel continues its offensive in Gaza.

“We have affirmed our conditions for a ceasefire: complete withdrawal from the sector, the return of displaced persons to the areas they left, especially in the north, and the provision of sufficient aid, relief, and reconstruction,” he said.

Read more about the negotiations.

4 hr 39 min ago

Babies due to be born in the next month are at risk of dying in Gaza, UNICEF says

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq

The babies of thousands of women "who are due to give birth in the next month in the Gaza Strip are at risk of dying," according to the United Nations children's fund (UNICEF) State of Palestine Humanitarian Situation report on Tuesday.

At least 5,500 pregnant women "do not have access to prenatal or postnatal check-ups because of bombings and need to flee for safety," the report said

"Anxiety is also leading to premature births," the report added, citing the UN Population Fund (UNPF).

The report also said more than 90% of children "aged 6-23 months and pregnant, breastfeeding women face severe food poverty with access to two or fewer food groups per day."

4 hr 49 min ago

Israeli protesters urge Biden to help with release of hostages

From Lauren Izso and CNN's Hande Atay Alam

Protesters call on President Joe Biden to secure a hostage deal ahead of Ramadan, outside the US Embassy in Tel Aviv on March 5.
Protesters call on President Joe Biden to secure a hostage deal ahead of Ramadan, outside the US Embassy in Tel Aviv on March 5. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

A large group of protesters gathered outside the US Embassy in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, calling for US President Joe Biden's help with securing a ceasefire deal in Gaza that would see Israeli hostages freed.

Protesters were seen waving American flags and holding signs saying: "Hostage Deal Now" and "All of Them Home Now."

Another group of protesters gathered outside the US consulate in Jerusalem, holding signs that read: "In Biden We Trust" and "Leaving No One Behind." 

The protest organizers put out a statement Tuesday, saying:

"The hostage families and supporters will express their gratitude for the support of President Joe Biden and call on him to help secure the hostage release deal that's currently on the table and take advantage of a small window of opportunity before Ramadan to bring them home."

Biden has urged for a ceasefire as negotiations continue over an agreement that would pair a pause in fighting with the release of hostages. "It's in the hands of Hamas right now," Biden told reporters on Tuesday.

4 hr 50 min ago

Sanitation conditions challenging with only 1 toilet per 340 displaced people in Gaza, UNICEF says

From CNN's Richard Roth and Mohammed Tawfeeq

A view of a toilet in a tent near the Egyptian border in Rafah, Gaza on January 22.
A view of a toilet in a tent near the Egyptian border in Rafah, Gaza on January 22. Abed Zagout/Anadolu/Getty Images/File

Large numbers of displaced people across Gaza are causing "extremely challenging hygiene and sanitation conditions," the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) reported Tuesday.

"On average, 340 individuals share one toilet, and 1,290 persons share one shower, as assessed by the WASH Cluster," the report said.

"The humanitarian community in Gaza continues to provide food and health care across the Gaza Strip, despite the ongoing fighting and other major challenges," said Jamie McGoldrick, the humanitarian coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, during his two-day visit to Gaza.

He added that despite efforts to provide aid, the ongoing airstrikes and fighting in Gaza "continue to impede safe and efficient humanitarian operations. We reiterate the need for security assurances and unimpeded passage to distribute aid, at scale, across Gaza."

4 hr 52 min ago

US is looking at options for a maritime corridor to get aid to Gaza, Pentagon says

From CNN's Haley Britzky

The United States and its international partners are considering a maritime corridor to get aid into Gaza, Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said Tuesday.  

“In coordination with the US interagency and international partners, we are actively reviewing options for a maritime corridor for humanitarian assistance into Gaza, including potential commercial and contracted options,” Ryder said. “I don't have more to announce at this time regarding what that would be.” 

Ryder added that the US military would be “only in a supporting role” and the US Agency for International Development is leading coordination efforts for the US government. 

The White House said last week there are discussions with Israel and other stakeholders about a potential maritime corridor for humanitarian aid into Gaza.

4 hr 40 min ago

Israel "intentionally starving the Palestinian people," UN experts say 

From CNN Richard Roth and Hande Atay Alam

Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen amid shortages of food supplies in Rafah, Gaza, on March 5.
Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen amid shortages of food supplies in Rafah, Gaza, on March 5. Mohammed Salem/Reuters

United Nations experts accused Israel in a statement on Tuesday of "intentionally starving the Palestinian people" in Gaza.

“Israel has been intentionally starving the Palestinian people in Gaza since 8 October. Now it is targeting civilians seeking humanitarian aid and humanitarian convoys,” several UN experts said in a statement. 

“Israel must end its campaign of starvation and targeting of civilians."

Israel has consistently denied targeting civilians, saying its war is against Hamas. Israeli authorities regularly say "there is no limit to the amount of humanitarian aid for the civilians in Gaza."

But a Palestinian Ministry of Health spokesperson said Sunday the number of children who have died of dehydration and malnutrition in northern Gaza has risen to 15.

CNN cannot independently confirm the deaths of the children or their causes due to the lack of international media access to Gaza, but there have been increasingly urgent warnings about hunger in the strip from international agencies who get in.

UN experts also condemned the "violence unleashed by Israeli forces" after more than 100 Palestinians were killed trying to access food aid in Gaza City on Thursday. 