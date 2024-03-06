The United States on Tuesday circulated a newly revised draft United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate temporary ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages, according to a UN diplomat who confirmed the text to CNN.

The third revision supports "an agreement for an immediate ceasefire of roughly six weeks in Gaza together with the release of all hostages as soon as the parties agree," a copy seen by CNN and confirmed by the UN diplomatic source says.

The US, which wants any Security Council support for a ceasefire to be linked to the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, has traditionally protected its ally Israel from UN actions. It has repeatedly resisted calls for a “ceasefire,” emphasizing what it claims is Israel’s right to defend itself following Hamas’ terror attack on October 7.

In its latest draft, the US emphasized support for a temporary ceasefire to "intensify diplomatic and other efforts aimed at creating the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities and lasting peace." Earlier drafts of the US resolution called for a “temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable,” which fell short of the wishes of most other Security Council members.

The US has said it plans to allow time for negotiations on its latest draft and will not rush to a vote, according to the diplomatic source.

To be adopted, the resolution would need at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes from any of the Security Council's five permanent members — the US, France, Britain, Russia and China.