The Biden administration is continuing to call for more humanitarian aid to enter Gaza while it faces backlash for its ongoing military support to the Israeli government in the face of human rights abuse allegations. Still, the US reaffirmed Monday it will continue to provide military assistance to Israel, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.
Negotiations continue for an agreement on a temporary ceasefire to release hostages from Gaza — but Israel is absent from the talks.
Meantime, more children have died of dehydration and malnutrition in Gaza as conditions in the enclave deteriorate further, a Palestinian Ministry of Health spokesperson said.
Here are the top headlines:
- Controversial visit: Israeli war cabinet Minister Benny Gantz, one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main political rivals, held meetings with high-level US officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, during a three-day trip to Washington. An Israeli official said Gantz does not represent the government, amid evident aggravation from the Israeli prime minister and his allies about the trip. The White House defended Gantz's visit, emphasizing that he is part of Israel's war cabinet. Harris said the meetings will focus on a ceasefire deal to release the remaining hostages in Gaza.
- Ceasefire talks: Egyptian, Qatari and US mediators are meeting in Cairo to untangle deadlocked ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas after Israel said it would not send a delegation. The decision to skip the talks was made by Netanyahu, an Israeli official said.
- Children starving: A growing number of children in Gaza are dying of starvation and dehydration, according to the World Health Organization and Palestinian officials. A WHO team found “severe levels of malnutrition, children dying of starvation, serious shortages of fuel, food and medical supplies, hospital buildings destroyed,” during a recent visit to northern Gaza, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X Monday.
- Sexual violence: A UN team found evidence that hostages in Gaza were raped, according to Pramila Patten, the UN special envoy on sexual violence and women. Patten said there is “clear and convincing information” that some hostages were taken to Gaza and subjected to sexual violence and “reasonable grounds” to believe the sexual violence is ongoing. Israel believes that 130 hostages remain in Gaza — 99 of whom are believed to be alive.
- Torture allegations: The UN agency for Palestinian refugees accused Israel of detaining and torturing some of its staffers, coercing them into making false confessions about the agency’s ties to Hamas. Juliette Touma, spokesperson for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), said the false confessions were being used to spread misinformation but did not tie those confessions to the allegations against the 12 staffers accused of participating in the October 7 attacks.
- On the ground: There is no more space to bury the dead in one of Gaza’s main cemeteries, its caretaker said. The Gaza Ministry of Health said Monday that 124 people were killed in the past 24 hours. At least eight people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike on an aid distribution truck in central Gaza, according to the ministry. The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement Sunday it “eliminated” a Hamas terrorist in "an aerial strike in the central Gaza strip."