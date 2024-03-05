World
Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Chris Lau, CNN

Published 12:00 AM ET, Tue March 5, 2024
57 min ago

Devastation in Gaza reinforces urgency of ongoing ceasefire talks. Here's what to know

From CNN staff

The Biden administration is continuing to call for more humanitarian aid to enter Gaza while it faces backlash for its ongoing military support to the Israeli government in the face of human rights abuse allegations. Still, the US reaffirmed Monday it will continue to provide military assistance to Israel, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Negotiations continue for an agreement on a temporary ceasefire to release hostages from Gaza — but Israel is absent from the talks.

Meantime, more children have died of dehydration and malnutrition in Gaza as conditions in the enclave deteriorate further, a Palestinian Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

Here are the top headlines:

  • Controversial visit: Israeli war cabinet Minister Benny Gantz, one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main political rivals, held meetings with high-level US officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, during a three-day trip to Washington. An Israeli official said Gantz does not represent the government, amid evident aggravation from the Israeli prime minister and his allies about the trip. The White House defended Gantz's visit, emphasizing that he is part of Israel's war cabinet. Harris said the meetings will focus on a ceasefire deal to release the remaining hostages in Gaza.
  • Ceasefire talks: Egyptian, Qatari and US mediators are meeting in Cairo to untangle deadlocked ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas after Israel said it would not send a delegation. The decision to skip the talks was made by Netanyahu, an Israeli official said.
  • Children starving: A growing number of children in Gaza are dying of starvation and dehydration, according to the World Health Organization and Palestinian officials. A WHO team found “severe levels of malnutrition, children dying of starvation, serious shortages of fuel, food and medical supplies, hospital buildings destroyed,” during a recent visit to northern Gaza, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X Monday.
  • Sexual violence: A UN team found evidence that hostages in Gaza were raped, according to Pramila Patten, the UN special envoy on sexual violence and women. Patten said there is “clear and convincing information” that some hostages were taken to Gaza and subjected to sexual violence and “reasonable grounds” to believe the sexual violence is ongoing. Israel believes that 130 hostages remain in Gaza — 99 of whom are believed to be alive.
  • Torture allegations: The UN agency for Palestinian refugees accused Israel of detaining and torturing some of its staffers, coercing them into making false confessions about the agency’s ties to Hamas. Juliette Touma, spokesperson for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), said the false confessions were being used to spread misinformation but did not tie those confessions to the allegations against the 12 staffers accused of participating in the October 7 attacks.
  • On the ground: There is no more space to bury the dead in one of Gaza’s main cemeteries, its caretaker said. The Gaza Ministry of Health said Monday that 124 people were killed in the past 24 hours. At least eight people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike on an aid distribution truck in central Gaza, according to the ministry. The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement Sunday it “eliminated” a Hamas terrorist in "an aerial strike in the central Gaza strip."

1 hr 11 min ago

Children are starving to death in Gaza, WHO chief says

From CNN's Helen Regan, Ibrahim Dahman and Amy Cassidy

A growing number of children in Gaza are dying of starvation and dehydration, according to the World Health Organization and Palestinian officials, amid desperate conditions due to Israel’s throttling of aid and destruction of the besieged enclave — reinforcing the urgency of this week’s ceasefire talks.

A WHO team found “severe levels of malnutrition, children dying of starvation, serious shortages of fuel, food and medical supplies, hospital buildings destroyed,” during a recent visit to the Al-Awda and Kamal Adwan hospitals in northern Gaza, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X Monday.

Tedros appealed to Israel to ensure the safe and regular delivery of humanitarian aid and for a halt to the fighting.

A Palestinian Ministry of Health spokesperson said Sunday the number of children who have died of dehydration and malnutrition in northern Gaza has risen to 15.

A WHO team visiting Kamal Adwan Hospital at the weekend corroborated the dire conditions, saying the lack of food resulted in the deaths of 10 children at the hospital.

“Kamal Adwan Hospital is the only paediatrics hospital in the north of Gaza, and is overwhelmed with patients… The lack of electricity poses a serious threat to patient care, especially in critical areas like the intensive care unit and the neonatal unit,” Tedros said on X.

Keep reading about the urgency for a ceasefire deal.

4 hr 1 min ago

Fate of Israeli hostages in Gaza will remain unknown until ceasefire, Hamas says

From CNN's Abeer Salman and Mohammed Tawfeeq

There is "no way to know the fate" of Israeli hostages held in Gaza until a ceasefire deal is reached and implemented, a member of Hamas' political bureau told CNN on Monday.

Israel believes 130 hostages remain in Gaza — 99 of whom are believed to be alive — following Hamas' October 7 attacks that killed around 1,200 people in Israel.

"It is not possible to know any details about the fate of the Israeli prisoners because they are in different locations and with different factions, we do not know their fate under the bombardment and the starvation policy," Hamas official Basem Naim said in Istanbul.

"Therefore, we need a ceasefire in order to gather information."
1 hr 5 min ago

US support for Israel's military campaign will continue, State Department says

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

The United States will continue to support Israel with military assistance, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Monday — despite the government’s refusal to open more crossings for humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“We continue to support Israel's campaign to ensure that the attacks of October 7 cannot be repeated. We have provided military assistance to Israel because it is consistent with that goal,” Miller said at a briefing.

Miller said “the leadership of Hamas that planned and plotted October 7 continue to be at large inside Gaza” and “they continue to pose a threat to innocent civilians inside Israel.” 

“We support Israel's legitimate military campaign consistent with international humanitarian law and that's why we continue to support them militarily,” he added.

The Biden administration has faced backlash for its ongoing military support to the Israeli government in the face of human rights abuse allegations and for consistently suggesting that it would not use that assistance as leverage to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Miller on Monday said there is more that the Israeli government “can do and more that they should do” to address the humanitarian crisis on the ground.

4 hr 11 min ago

UN team finds "convincing" information that hostages in Gaza were raped

From CNN's Richard Roth at the United Nations

A United Nations team has found “clear and convincing” information that hostages in Gaza were sexually abused, Pramila Patten, the UN special envoy on sexual violence in conflict told reporters on Monday. There are “reasonable grounds” to believe the sexual violence is ongoing, she added.

According to Patten, the team also found “reasonable grounds to believe that conflict related sexual violence, including rape and gang rape occurred” during Hamas’ October 7 terror attack in Israel, in what is the most definitive finding by the global organization on sexual assault allegations in the aftermath of the attack.

The UN team, which was led by Patten, visited Israel between January 29 to February 14 for a mission “aimed at gathering, analyzing, and verifying information on conflict-related sexual violence” during October 7 and its aftermath, according to a 24-page report.

Patten stressed on Monday that the mission “was neither intended nor mandated to be investigative in nature,” adding that the team had 33 meetings with Israeli institutions while in Israel, interviewed 34 people, including survivors and witnesses to the October 7 attack, and released hostages, as well as reviewed 50 hours of footage of the attacks.

The mission was not able to meet with any victims of sexual violence on October 7 “despite our efforts,” Patten said. “On the very first day, I made a call for survivors to come forward. But we received information that a handful of them were receiving very specialized trauma treatment and were not prepared to come forward,” she said.

Hamas has previously denied that its militants committed rape during the October 7 attack.

Read the full report.

4 hr 12 min ago

White House defends decision to meet with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz 

From CNN's Donald Judd

The Biden administration defended its decision to host Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz on Monday for a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Israeli officials have insisted that Gantz does not represent the government during his visit this week. 

“A member of the war cabinet from Israel wants to come to the United States, wants to talk to us about the progress of that war, giving us an opportunity to talk about the importance of getting humanitarian assistance, increased opportunity to talk about the importance of this hostage deal, we're not going to turn away that sort of opportunity,” said John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesperson. 

Gantz, one of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main political rivals, is expected to meet with senior Biden administration officials without the Israeli ambassador present, which is at odds with the standard protocol when leaders of foreign governments visit. 

Kirby noted the meeting was at the request of Gantz.

Kirby wouldn’t say if there were plans for President Joe Biden to smooth things over with Netanyahu after reports the prime minister was “enraged” over Gantz’s visit. 

“We certainly recognize Prime Minister Netanyahu as the elected prime minister of the government of Israel, and we will continue to deal with him and with his entire war cabinet — and Mr. Gantz is a part of that war cabinet,” Kirby said.
4 hr 14 min ago

UN agency accuses Israel of detaining, coercing staffers into false confessions about ties to Hamas

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond in Tel Aviv, Israel

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees on Monday accused Israel of detaining and torturing some of its staffers, coercing them into making false confessions about the agency’s ties to Hamas.

“Some of our staff have conveyed to UNRWA teams that they were forced to (make) confessions under torture and ill-treatment. These false confessions were in response to questioning about relations between UNRWA and Hamas and involvement in the 7 October attack against Israel,” UNRWA spokeswoman Juliette Touma said in a statement.

Israel has accused at least 12 staffers from the UN Relief and Works Agency of being involved in the October 7 terrorist attacks and has alleged that about 12% of UNRWA’s 13,000 staffers are members of Hamas or other Palestinian militant groups. Israeli officials have said some of the information about the 12 staffers involved in October 7 was obtained through cell phone data and other sources. UNRWA says it has fired 10 of the 12 accused staffers and that the other two are dead. CNN cannot confirm the allegations.

Touma said that false confessions elicited “under torture” were being used “to further spread misinformation about the Agency as part of attempts to dismantle UNRWA,” but did not tie those confessions to the allegations against the 12 staffers accused of participating in the October 7 attacks.

Read more about the allegations.