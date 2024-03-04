Palestinian Children with empty containers wait in front of boilers to receive hot food in Gaza City on February 26. Omar Qattaa/Anadolu/Getty Images

A growing number of children in Gaza are dying from dehydration and malnutrition amid desperate conditions due to Israel’s throttling of aid and destruction of the besieged enclave, reinforcing the urgency of this week’s ceasefire talks.

In northern Gaza, children are starving to death and others fighting for their lives as critical supplies are held up from reaching those in need.

A Palestinian Ministry of Health spokesperson said Sunday the number of children who have died of dehydration and malnutrition in northern Gaza has risen to 15.

CNN cannot independently confirm the deaths of the children or their causes due to the lack of international media access to wartime Gaza.

Doctors at the Kamal Adwan Hospital also “fear for the lives of six children suffering from malnutrition and diarrhea in intensive care as a result of the cessation of the electric generator and oxygen and the weakness of medical capabilities,” Dr. Ashraf Al-Qidra, the ministry spokesperson in Gaza, said in a statement.

The death toll has been rising since last week when incubators and oxygen supplies at Kamal Adwan Hospital ceased to operate at night because of fuel shortages, the ministry said.

