15 min ago

Children are starving to death in Gaza as a ceasefire deal appears to stall

From CNN's Helen Regan, Ibrahim Dahman and Amy Cassidy

Palestinian Children with empty containers wait in front of boilers to receive hot food in Gaza City on February 26.
Palestinian Children with empty containers wait in front of boilers to receive hot food in Gaza City on February 26. Omar Qattaa/Anadolu/Getty Images

A growing number of children in Gaza are dying from dehydration and malnutrition amid desperate conditions due to Israel’s throttling of aid and destruction of the besieged enclave, reinforcing the urgency of this week’s ceasefire talks.

In northern Gaza, children are starving to death and others fighting for their lives as critical supplies are held up from reaching those in need.

A Palestinian Ministry of Health spokesperson said Sunday the number of children who have died of dehydration and malnutrition in northern Gaza has risen to 15.

CNN cannot independently confirm the deaths of the children or their causes due to the lack of international media access to wartime Gaza.

Doctors at the Kamal Adwan Hospital also “fear for the lives of six children suffering from malnutrition and diarrhea in intensive care as a result of the cessation of the electric generator and oxygen and the weakness of medical capabilities,” Dr. Ashraf Al-Qidra, the ministry spokesperson in Gaza, said in a statement.

The death toll has been rising since last week when incubators and oxygen supplies at Kamal Adwan Hospital ceased to operate at night because of fuel shortages, the ministry said.

Read the full report.

1 hr 28 min ago

Here's what we know about the state of negotiations as Israel skips ceasefire talks in Cairo

From CNN staff

On Sunday, Israel decided not to send a delegation to Egypt for talks on a deal for a ceasefire and release of hostages from Gaza, an Israeli official told CNN.

The official said the reason was that Hamas had not responded to two Israeli demands:

  • A list of hostages, specifying which are alive and which are dead
  • Confirmation of the ratio of Palestinian prisoners to be released from Israeli prisons in exchange for hostages

Meanwhile, a Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo for the talks, a senior Hamas source told CNN, where negotiators from the US, Israel and Egypt were also expected to attend.

For Hamas' part, it said that without Israel agreeing to a permanent ceasefire, it will not agree to a deal over hostages, a highly placed source in the militant group told CNN on Sunday.

At least three sticking points remain before Hamas will agree on a deal, the source said. These are:

  • A permanent ceasefire
  • The withdrawal of what the source called "occupation forces" — that is, Israeli troops — from Gaza
  • The return of displaced people from the south to the north of the strip

Distancing from US optimism: On Saturday, a senior official in US President Joe Biden's administration told reporters Israel had “basically accepted” a six-week ceasefire proposal in Gaza and was waiting on reply from Hamas.

Negotiators said they were pushing to get the deal done in time for the start of Ramadan, which begins a week from today. Biden had even told reporters earlier in the week that he hoped there would be a ceasefire by "next Monday," referring to today.

But officials from Israel, Hamas and Qatar had cautioned against Biden’s optimism that a deal could be reached that soon, suggesting that differences remained.

3 hr 37 min ago

Vice President Kamala Harris repeats US call for temporary ceasefire in Gaza

From CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez, Betsy Klein and Sam Fossum

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Selma, Alabama, on March 3.
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Selma, Alabama, on March 3. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday forcefully called for more humanitarian aid into Gaza, saying that people in the region are “starving” in the face of “inhumane” conditions and urging Israel to do more in one of the strongest pushes by a US official to date.

Harris — who was in Selma, Alabama, to commemorate the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday — has been closely monitoring the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza and has been involved in the post-conflict planning for the besieged coastal enclave.

Her Sunday remarks marked an escalation in the US push to address the situation in Gaza.

“The Israeli government must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid. No excuses,” Harris said.

Her comments also come at a critical moment in the Israel-Hamas war. On Monday, the vice president is expected to meet with a key member of the Israeli war cabinet, Benny Gantz, in Washington as the US continues to advocate a temporary ceasefire and hostage release.

“What we are seeing every day in Gaza is devastating. We have seen reports of families eating leaves or animal feed. Women giving birth to malnourished babies with little or no medical care, and children dying from malnutrition and dehydration,” Harris said, citing the deaths of dozens of Palestinians amid Israeli gunfire and panic at Gaza food lines.
“Our hearts break for the victims of that horrific tragedy and for all the innocent people in Gaza who are suffering from what is clearly a humanitarian catastrophe. People in Gaza are starving. The conditions are inhumane.”

Harris also echoed calls by President Joe Biden for a six-week ceasefire — a proposal that would allow for the release of hostages held by Hamas and a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Read more on Harris' speech.

5 hr 39 min ago

Israel not sending delegation to Cairo for Gaza talks, Israeli official says

From CNN’s Amir Tal and Richard Allen Greene in Jerusalem

Israel is not sending a delegation to Cairo for talks on a deal for a ceasefire and release of hostages from Gaza, an Israeli official told CNN Sunday.

The official said the reason was that Hamas had not responded to two Israeli demands: a list of hostages specifying which are alive and which are dead; and confirmation of the ratio of Palestinian prisoners to be released from Israeli prisons in exchange for hostages.

The official asked not to be named as they discussed closed-door diplomatic maneuvers.

A Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo on Sunday, for the talks that are hoped to bring a halt to the fighting.

The decision not to send an Israeli delegation was made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in coordination with Mossad director David Barnea — who has been a key Israeli negotiator — after Barnea received a message that Hamas had not responded to the conditions, the Israeli official said.

A high-ranking Hamas official did not immediately respond to a CNN question about whether the militant group had responded to Israel’s conditions.

More background: Netanyahu outlined the terms in a speech on Thursday, saying: “I demand to know in advance the names of all the hostages who will be included in the outline. I have yet to receive an answer on the two questions and it is too early to say, in spite of our willingness, if we will achieve an outline for an additional release in the coming days.”

The Israeli decision that no delegation will go to Cairo comes a day after a senior Biden administration official told reporters that Israel had “basically accepted” a proposal for a six-week ceasefire.

5 hr 45 min ago

Permanent ceasefire needed for Hamas to agree to hostage deal, source tells CNN

From CNN’s Ibrahim Dahman in Cairo and Becky Anderson in Abu Dhabi

Without Israel agreeing to a permanent ceasefire, Hamas will not agree to a deal over hostages, a highly placed source in the militant group told CNN on Sunday.

At least three sticking points remain before Hamas will agree upon a deal, the source said.

These are:

  • A permanent ceasefire
  • The withdrawal of what the source called "occupation forces" — that is, Israeli troops — from Gaza
  • The return of displaced people from the south to the north of the strip

The source spoke to CNN as a Hamas delegation returned to Cairo for further talks, and the day after a senior Biden administration official told reporters that Israel has “basically accepted” a proposal for a six-week ceasefire. There has been no public comment from Israel since the briefing from the US official.

A diplomatic source briefed on the talks told CNN on Sunday that there is progress, but it is very slow. The source said it was very unlikely there will be a deal in the next 48 hours.

While the source also said Hamas would not agree to releasing hostages without a permanent ceasefire, they also said there must be a guarantee of a certain amount of aid getting to both the north and south of Gaza before progress can be made.

1 hr 40 min ago

Vital humanitarian aid intended for Gaza being obstructed by Israel, CNN investigation finds

From CNN's Tamara Qiblawi, Allegra Goodwin, Nima Elbagir, Caroline Faraj and Kareem Khadder

An aid truck enters from Egypt en route to Gaza as seen from the Kerem Shalom crossing in Israel on December 22, 2023.
An aid truck enters from Egypt en route to Gaza as seen from the Kerem Shalom crossing in Israel on December 22, 2023. Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

The delivery of vital humanitarian aid intended for Gaza, including anesthetics, ventilators, and water filtration systems, is being obstructed by Israel, a new CNN investigation has found.

Humanitarian workers and government officials working to deliver urgently needed aid for Gaza say a clear pattern has emerged of Israeli obstruction, as disease and near-famine grip parts of the besieged enclave.

More than two dozen humanitarian and government officials told CNN of the arbitrary and contradictory criteria applied to aid meant for Gaza, including the rejection of sleeping bags “because they were the color green, and green means military and according to the 2008 list, military is dual use,” a humanitarian official told CNN.

CNN has also reviewed documents compiled by major participants in the humanitarian operation that list the items most frequently rejected by Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, or COGAT. These include anesthetics and anesthesia machines, oxygen cylinders, ventilators and water filtration systems.

Other items that have ended up in bureaucratic limbo include dates, sleeping bags, medicines to treat cancer, water purification tablets and maternity kits.

In a statement provided to CNN after publication of this report, COGAT described the testimony given to CNN as “false accusations” and criticized the decision to go public with the claims.

Read the full report.