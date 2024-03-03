World
Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Nectar Gan, CNN

Updated 12:10 a.m. ET, March 3, 2024
2 min ago

It's morning in the Middle East. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

People watch as U.S. military carries out its first aid drop over Gaza on March 2.
People watch as U.S. military carries out its first aid drop over Gaza on March 2. Kosay Al Nemer/Reuters

After the first successful US airdrop of aid into Gaza on Saturday, the Defense Department is planning on conducting additional drops in the days ahead, according to a White House official. 

At the same time, a senior official in US President Joe Biden's administration said Israel has “basically accepted” a six-week ceasefire proposal in Gaza, and it is now waiting on Hamas.

Find out more about today's biggest headlines:

  • US airdrops aid into Gaza: After the US airdropped aid into Gaza — in a joint operation with Jordan — White House officials said they have seen Palestinian civilians distribute the tens of thousands of meals among themselves. Biden said Saturday the amount of aid flowing into Gaza is not enough. Meanwhile, aid agencies have criticized US airdrop plans as ineffective, as the United Nations warns hundreds of thousands in the enclave are on the brink of famine and US ally Israel continues to obstruct aid deliveries
  • State of ceasefire-hostage deal negotiations: A senior Biden administration official said there is a “framework deal” that Israel has “more or less accepted.” The sticking point, the official says, is that Hamas has not yet agreed to releasing a “defined category of vulnerable hostages.” CNN reported Friday that officials believed ongoing talks to reach an agreement in time for Ramadan, which starts in just over a week, were still on track — even after more than 100 Palestinians were killed Thursday as they tried to access food in Gaza City. More talks are planned in Cairo, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The exact timing of the talks is unclear, but they will be held at the expert level; recent talks in Paris have included the director level.
  • Harris to meet with Israeli minister: As negotiators try to hammer out a deal, US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz on Monday, according to a White House official. Gantz — who last month warned that Israel would expand military operations in the southernmost city of Rafah if hostages held by Hamas are not returned by the start of Ramadan — is also expected to meet with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
  • PIJ encourages attacks: Al-Quds Brigades, the militant wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, has called upon residents of the West Bank and Jerusalem to attack checkpoints and roads used by Israeli settlers during Ramadan, according to the group's spokesperson. The Islamist organization is considered the second-largest militant group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas. While Hamas holds the majority of the hostages, videos from PIJ suggest that the group is also detaining some of them in Gaza.
  • Rafah strike: At least 11 people — including two health workers — were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp next to a maternity hospital in Rafah, the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said Saturday. The Israel Defense Forces claimed it targeted the PIJ in Rafah and that the hospital in the area was not damaged.
  • Protest at rally: Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted US first lady Jill Biden at least four times during a campaign speech on Saturday in Arizona. It's just the most recent example of the tense political climate at play in the Democratic Party. In January, President Biden was interrupted more than a dozen times by people protesting the war in Gaza.
  • Cargo ship sinks: A cargo vessel that was hit by a Houthi missile nearly two weeks ago has now sunk, according to Yemeni officials. Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a prominent Yemeni Houthi figure, claimed that the British government could "salvage" the UK-registered vessel by permitting the entry of aid convoys into Gaza.

2 min ago

A cargo ship has sunk in the Red Sea days after being attacked by Houthi rebels

From CNN's Philip Wang

US Central Command
A cargo ship struck last month by a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels has sunk in the Red Sea, the US Central Command said Saturday.

The sinking of the Rubymar, which was carrying 21,000 metric tons of fertilizer, presents an environmental risk in the Red Sea, according to US Central Command.

"As the ship sinks it also presents a subsurface impact risk to other ships transiting the busy shipping lanes of the waterway," it added.

The M/V Rubymar, a Belize-flagged, UK-owned bulk carrier, had been slowly taking on water since February 18, when it was struck by one of two ballistic missiles fired from Houthi territory in Yemen.

Days later, it created an 18-mile long oil slick in the Red Sea.

The damage sustained by the Rubymar is potentially the most significant to a vessel caused by an attack launched by the Iran-backed Houthis, who have been targeting commercial shipping in the Red Sea for months.

The attacks on one of the world’s most important shipping routes have upended global trade and stoked fears of a wider regional conflict months into the Israel-Hamas war.

1 min ago

UN Security Council expresses 'deep concern' over deadly Gaza aid convoy incident

From CNN’s Richard Roth and Manveena Suri

An injured Palestinian receives medical treatment in Al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli forces open fire on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid trucks at Al-Rashid Street in Gaza City, Gaza on February 29.
An injured Palestinian receives medical treatment in Al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli forces open fire on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid trucks at Al-Rashid Street in Gaza City, Gaza on February 29. Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu/Getty Images

The United Nations Security Council has expressed “deep concern” over a devastating incident that killed more than 100 Palestinians seeking aid on Thursday in northern Gaza, while acknowledging that an Israeli investigation is underway.

“The council members express deep concern regarding reports stating that over 100 individuals lost their lives with several hundred others sustaining injuries, including people with gunshot wounds as observed by UN-OCHA, in an incident involving Israeli forces at a large gathering surrounding a humanitarian assistance convoy southwest of Gaza City,” the Security Council said in a statement Saturday.

"The council members take note that an Israeli investigation is underway," it added.

On Thursday, the day of the incident, Security Council members were unable to agree on a statement because of US objections.

The statement released Saturday said members of the Security Council “reiterate their demand for parties to the conflict to allow, facilitate, and enable the immediate, rapid, safe, sustained and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip.”

"The council members urge Israel to keep border crossings open for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, to facilitate the opening of additional crossings to meet humanitarian needs at scale, and to support the rapid and safe delivery of relief items to people in all of the Gaza Strip,” the statement said.

The carnage: At least 118 people were killed and 760 injured Thursday when Israeli troops open fired on Palestinian civilians who were gathering around food aid trucks, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

CNN is unable to independently confirm these numbers.

Israel's military has denied that account, saying it fired warning shots to disperse a crowd.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary General, citing a UN team that visited the hospital where survivors were taken, said many of the injured civilians had suffered gunshot wounds.

“From what they saw, in terms of the patients alive and getting treatment is that there is a large number of gunshot wounds,” Stéphane Dujarric said.

Following the incident, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said an effective independent investigation was required.

16 min ago

After first US airdrop, Biden says amount of aid flowing into Gaza is not enough

From CNN’s Samantha Waldenberg

US President Joe Biden vowed Saturday to help more aid reach Gaza after the first US humanitarian airdrops into the strip. 

“The amount of aid flowing to Gaza is not nearly enough and we will continue to pull out every stop we can to get more aid in,” Biden said Saturday in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The statement echoes comments the president made on Friday, when he said the US will "insist" that Israel allow more trucks and routes to be added so more aid can be delivered to the people of Gaza.

Remember: United Nations agencies this week warned of an imminent risk of famine for half a million people in Gaza, and aid groups have criticized US plans to drop food aid into the enclave as ineffective. Aid workers and government officials say Israel has engaged in a clear pattern of obstructing humanitarian efforts in the enclave.

16 min ago

Ceasefire talks are expected to resume in Cairo, according to sources

From CNN’s Alex Marquardt

As international efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas continue, more talks are planned in Cairo, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The exact timing of the talks is unclear, but they will be held at the expert level. Recent talks in Paris have included the director level.

Negotiators from the US, Israel, Egypt and Hamas are expected to attend, according to a diplomatic source familiar with the discussions. It’s not clear if Qatar will attend.

Discussions between Israel and Hamas would be indirect, in separate rooms. 

Israel has asked Hamas for a list of the hostages who are alive and dead. Hamas has still not responded to last Friday’s Paris meeting, which was followed this week by technical meetings in Doha with teams from US, Egypt, Qatar and Israel.

16 min ago

Israel has "basically accepted" 6-week ceasefire proposal and is waiting on Hamas, US official says

From CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez & Samantha Waldenberg

People walk through destruction in the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza on February 29.
People walk through destruction in the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza on February 29. Mahmoud Essa/AP

Israel has “basically accepted” a six-week ceasefire proposal in Gaza, a senior official in US President Joe Biden's administration told reporters Saturday.

A second phase of the proposal would be worked out over those six weeks “to build something more enduring,” the official said.

That same official said there is a “framework deal” that Israel has “more or less accepted.” The sticking point, the official says, is that Hamas has not yet agreed to a “defined category of vulnerable hostages.”

“This vulnerable category of hostages, which is the first phase, is the deal. At the point of — how will that happen and is Hamas committed to doing that?” the official said.

The official added the US has held “a number of meetings” in Israel and a meeting in Paris in the past several weeks. The official also said meetings are “ongoing” Saturday in Doha, Qatar.

Some background: CNN reported Friday that officials believed ongoing talks to reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement in time for Ramadan were still on track — even after more than 100 Palestinians were killed Thursday as they tried to access food in Gaza City. US officials said the carnage injected added urgency to the talks, and US President Joe Biden on Friday afternoon called for an "immediate ceasefire" for at least six weeks as part of a hostage deal.

US officials on Friday said there are no indications that the discussions had been significantly derailed, but much hinges on an expected Hamas response to what has been discussed in Paris and Doha in the past week between the other countries involved: Qatar, Egypt, Israel and the US. On Thursday, a Hamas official warned the negotiations could be impacted.

17 min ago

What to know about humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

From CNN's Thom Poole

People watch as the US military carries out its first aid drop over Gaza in Gaza City on March 2.
People watch as the US military carries out its first aid drop over Gaza in Gaza City on March 2. Kosay Al Nemer/Reuters

The United States has, for the first time, airdropped aid into Gaza in an effort to alleviate a spiraling humanitarian crisis.

  • The aid drop included 38,000 meals: It was dropped from three US C-130 aircraft in 66 bundles along the Gaza coastline, according to US Central Command, in a joint effort with Jordan's military. The White House said more drops will follow. A senior administration official said the US has seen civilians approach and distribute some of the aid.
  • The US is the latest among several nations to drop aid: Previously, Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the United Kingdom and France have also delivered humanitarian supplies via this method. Jordanian aircraft made two more aid drops as part of the US mission Saturday, the country's military said.
  • Coordination with Israel is critical: Israel controls the airspace over Gaza, so any aid-dropping efforts require coordination with Israeli authorities.
  • Airdrops can be imprecise compared to land routes: Earlier this week, a Jordanian plane appeared to miss its target, sending pallets of food into the sea. Video showed Palestinians swimming out to try to secure some rations.
  • Aid groups have been critical of the US plan: Beyond being imprecise, critics like Oxfam's Scott Paul say airdrops provide a "paltry, symbolic amount of aid" when the US could really make an impact by ceasing the supply of weapons to Israel and demanding that Israel stop blocking wider aid efforts on the ground.
  • Palestinians are in a desperate situation: The aid that lands in the strip is only a fraction of what is needed, with Israel refusing to open more border crossings, the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza working at a reduced rate, and the Kerem Shalom border crossing in Israel often blocked by protesters demanding the release of hostages in Gaza.
17 min ago

Days spent playing or going to school have been replaced by forced displacement and trauma for Gaza's kids

From CNN's Sana Noor Haq, Rachel Wilson, Rosa Rahimi and Ibrahim Dahman

The Hamouda siblings, Kareem, 2, Ella, 6, and Sila, 4, at a pre-school graduation celebration June 15, 2023.
The Hamouda siblings, Kareem, 2, Ella, 6, and Sila, 4, at a pre-school graduation celebration June 15, 2023. Mohammed Hamouda

Before the war, Mohammed Hamouda and his wife, Dina, would stroll along beaches in northern Gaza, where their three young children loved to swim, eat ice cream, and ride camels on the shoreline.

On other days, the family of five sat with relatives on the balcony overlooking a green garden at their home in Beit Lahia.

“My children used to live a simple life. We used to go out on the weekends,” the displaced health worker told CNN. “They used to enjoy themselves a lot.”

Now, the sound of laughter has been replaced by that of Israeli strikes raining down on the enclave.

“They are very fearful. All day, we have to be by their side,” Hamouda reflected from Rafah, in southern Gaza, where they have fled.
“They keep asking me about when we will go back home.”

But the family has no home to go back to. They recently learned that their house in Beit Lahia was destroyed. Hamouda’s youngest child, Kareem, 2, is too young to understand, but his eldest children, Ella, 6, and Sila, 4, were devastated by the loss and would not stop crying. “I couldn’t find any words to console her (Ella),” he said.

Read the full story.

17 min ago

Israeli strike on refugee camp kills at least 11 Palestinians, including medical staff, health ministry says

From CNN's Abeer Salman and Lauren Izso

At least 11 people have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp next to a maternity hospital in Rafah, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said Saturday.

The strike hit the area where displaced Gazans had been taking shelter in tents outside the gates to the Emirati Maternity Hospital in Tal Al-Sultan in Rafah, the southernmost Gaza city.

The ministry said as many as 50 people, including children, were injured in the strike. A paramedic working at the hospital named Abdel Fattah Abu Marhi, and a nurse are among the dead, according to the ministry.

What the Israel Defense Forces says: The IDF claimed it targeted Islamic Jihad terrorists in Rafah on Saturday and that the hospital in the area was not damaged.

"Earlier today (Saturday), the IDF and ISA targeted Islamic Jihad terrorists and terror infrastructure in the area of Rafah," according to the statement. "The precision strike was conducted against Islamic Jihad terrorists, and no damage was caused to the hospital in the area."