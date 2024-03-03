After the first successful US airdrop of aid into Gaza on Saturday, the Defense Department is planning on conducting additional drops in the days ahead, according to a White House official.
At the same time, a senior official in US President Joe Biden's administration said Israel has “basically accepted” a six-week ceasefire proposal in Gaza, and it is now waiting on Hamas.
Find out more about today's biggest headlines:
- US airdrops aid into Gaza: After the US airdropped aid into Gaza — in a joint operation with Jordan — White House officials said they have seen Palestinian civilians distribute the tens of thousands of meals among themselves. Biden said Saturday the amount of aid flowing into Gaza is not enough. Meanwhile, aid agencies have criticized US airdrop plans as ineffective, as the United Nations warns hundreds of thousands in the enclave are on the brink of famine and US ally Israel continues to obstruct aid deliveries.
- State of ceasefire-hostage deal negotiations: A senior Biden administration official said there is a “framework deal” that Israel has “more or less accepted.” The sticking point, the official says, is that Hamas has not yet agreed to releasing a “defined category of vulnerable hostages.” CNN reported Friday that officials believed ongoing talks to reach an agreement in time for Ramadan, which starts in just over a week, were still on track — even after more than 100 Palestinians were killed Thursday as they tried to access food in Gaza City. More talks are planned in Cairo, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The exact timing of the talks is unclear, but they will be held at the expert level; recent talks in Paris have included the director level.
- Harris to meet with Israeli minister: As negotiators try to hammer out a deal, US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz on Monday, according to a White House official. Gantz — who last month warned that Israel would expand military operations in the southernmost city of Rafah if hostages held by Hamas are not returned by the start of Ramadan — is also expected to meet with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
- PIJ encourages attacks: Al-Quds Brigades, the militant wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, has called upon residents of the West Bank and Jerusalem to attack checkpoints and roads used by Israeli settlers during Ramadan, according to the group's spokesperson. The Islamist organization is considered the second-largest militant group in the Gaza Strip after Hamas. While Hamas holds the majority of the hostages, videos from PIJ suggest that the group is also detaining some of them in Gaza.
- Rafah strike: At least 11 people — including two health workers — were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp next to a maternity hospital in Rafah, the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said Saturday. The Israel Defense Forces claimed it targeted the PIJ in Rafah and that the hospital in the area was not damaged.
- Protest at rally: Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted US first lady Jill Biden at least four times during a campaign speech on Saturday in Arizona. It's just the most recent example of the tense political climate at play in the Democratic Party. In January, President Biden was interrupted more than a dozen times by people protesting the war in Gaza.
- Cargo ship sinks: A cargo vessel that was hit by a Houthi missile nearly two weeks ago has now sunk, according to Yemeni officials. Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a prominent Yemeni Houthi figure, claimed that the British government could "salvage" the UK-registered vessel by permitting the entry of aid convoys into Gaza.