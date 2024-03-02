World
Audio
Audio
Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Chris Lau

Published 12:03 AM ET, Sat March 2, 2024
7 Posts
7 min ago

More countries call for investigation into Gaza food site tragedy. Here’s where things stand

From CNN staff

At least 115 people were killed and at least 760 were injured after Israeli forces opened fire as Palestinian civilians waited for food on Thursday, according to Dr. Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesperson for the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza. 

It's one of the single deadliest tragedies in Gaza since Israel’s war against Hamas began on October 7.

There are now growing calls for an independent inquiry into the incident. The United Nations has said an independent investigation is required to establish the facts, and nations such as France have backed that appeal.

Here's where things stand:

  • What happened: A convoy of at least 18 food trucks arrived in northern Gaza on Thursday morning, sent by several countries in the region. Palestinian civilians gathered around the newly arrived aid trucks in the hope of getting food, and Israeli forces soon started shooting, witnesses said. The aid trucks tried to exit the area, accidentally ramming others and causing further deaths and injuries, the eyewitnesses told CNN. The Israeli military has given a different account of the circumstances. In an update on Thursday, the Israeli military said that Israeli tanks had fired warning shots to disperse the crowd around the aid convoy, after seeing that people were being trampled.
  • Global calls for investigation: On Friday, the White House said that the US asked Israel to look into the tragedy. Germany also called on Israel to "fully investigate" the deaths. France said it would support the United Nations' call for an independent inquiry, with the French foreign affairs minister calling the events on the ground "indefensible." 
  • What it could mean for the war: The deaths come at a critical time for the conflict, with negotiations between Israel and Hamas on a deal to pause fighting and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza reaching a potentially pivotal moment. Hamas senior member Izzat Al-Risheq warned that the killing of people collecting aid from trucks in Gaza could lead to the failure of ongoing talks. US officials on Friday said there are no indications that discussions had been significantly derailed — but much hinges on an expected Hamas response to what has been discussed in Paris and Doha in the past week between the other countries involved: Qatar, Egypt, Israel and the US.
  • Against the backdrop of a dire humanitarian situation: More than half a million people in Gaza are on the brink of famine, United Nations agencies warned earlier this week, as the war stretches toward the five-month mark. Aid has been so sparse that, when available, it has often prompted panic. The UN reported Friday that at least 10 Palestinian children have starved to death in Gaza and that number can be expected to rise.
  • The flow of aid has slowed: The Rafah crossing, where most aid had been delivered into Gaza, is now working at a reduced rate, and the alternate Kerem Shalom crossing in Israel is being blocked by demonstrators calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas. The Jordanian military made three airdrops of aid into parts of Gaza City on Friday and US President Joe Biden announced the US will also be making its own airdrops of supplies in the coming days.
8 min ago

Biden says US airdrops into Gaza will begin "very soon" and his hope for a Monday ceasefire appears unlikely

From CNN's Samantha Waldenberg and Kevin Liptak

US President Joe Biden stops to talk to reporters as he departs the White House on March 1.
US President Joe Biden stops to talk to reporters as he departs the White House on March 1. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

US airdrops of humanitarian assistance into Gaza will begin "very soon," US President Joe Biden said Friday.

His comments come after he announced earlier Friday in the Oval Office that the US will begin air-dropping food aid to the people of Gaza. Biden also said earlier that the US would be “pulling out every stop” to get additional supplies into Gaza.

Additionally, Biden offered a mixed assessment of hostage talks between Israel and Hamas reaching a deal by Monday, saying that he was both hopeful a deal could be achieved by Ramadan but also that an agreement "may not get there."

Asked if he was confident a ceasefire could be agreed to by Monday — the day he'd earlier this week pointed to as a possibility — Biden suggested it appeared unlikely.

"It looks like we’re still — it’s not there yet. I think we’ll get there but it’s not there yet. And it may not get there now," Biden said.

Biden said he's "still hoping for" a ceasefire, when asked whether he thinks a ceasefire may never be negotiated.

"It’s not over til it’s over," Biden said.

His comments were a starkly realistic view into the state of the talks, which have been advancing for weeks between the US, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and Hamas. The remarks laid bare the difficulties in brokering an agreement between Israel and Hamas that would result in the release hostages and a six-week pause in fighting.

8 min ago

Israeli spokesperson responds to CNN investigation into indiscriminate fire that killed half a Gaza family

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq

Siblings Al-Zain, 10, and Ali, 13, were among those killed. 
Siblings Al-Zain, 10, and Ali, 13, were among those killed.  Courtesy of Abu Jibba Family

Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy responded to CNN's detailed investigation into Israel's use of indiscriminate fire that killed half of an entire Palestinian family during a deadly January attack. He acknowledged there were civilian casualties, but blamed Hamas.

Several members of the Abu Jibba family were killed by the shockwave of what was likely a 2,000-pound bomb dropped by the Israeli military. Such a large bomb is, by its nature, indiscriminate when civilians are present.

The Israel Defense Forces has alleged they were responding to fire by militants from an area near where the civilians were sheltering. Survivors of the attack told CNN there were no militants at their location.

"We think it is deeply tragic, deeply tragic, the war that Hamas has brought on the people of Gaza by deciding to declare this needless war on October 7," Levy told CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Friday.
"Hamas deliberately embeds its fighters within civilian areas because it knows that either it gains immunity for its fighters, or civilians will be hurt. And Hamas wants the civilians to be hurt, because its only strategy for trying to survive this war is to generate sympathy and international pressure on Israel to stop," he told CNN.

The survivors of the attack have said they were not warned in advance. The IDF previously told CNN that they told civilians to begin evacuating days ahead of the bombing. When asked for evidence supporting that claim, the IDF did not provide any.

"If soldiers are coming under attack, clearly there is no time to give a warning for people to evacuate, having already said that the militants terrorists were operating in the area," Levy said.

CNN's Mick Krever contributed reporting to this post.

8 min ago

UN Women calls war in Gaza "a war on women"

From CNN's Richard Roth and Mohammed Tawfeeq

Palestinian women and children walk past buildings destroyed during Israeli strikes in Beit Lahia, Gaza, on February 26.
Palestinian women and children walk past buildings destroyed during Israeli strikes in Beit Lahia, Gaza, on February 26. AFP/Getty Images

UN Women, a United Nations organization dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women, called the war in Gaza "also a war on women."

In a statement Friday, the organization estimated 9,000 women have been killed in Gaza since the October 7 attack.

"As the war on Gaza approaches its five-month mark, Gazan women continue to suffer its devastating impact," the statement read. "While this war spares no one, UN Women data shows that it kills and injures women in unprecedented ways."

UN Women reported an average of 63 women are killed every day in Gaza, with an approximate 37 mothers who are killed daily, "leaving their families devastated and their children with diminished protection."

"More than 4 out of 5 women (84 per cent) report that their family eats half or less of the food they used to before the war began, with mothers and adult women being those tasked with sourcing food, yet eating last, less, and least than everyone else," the statement added.

Displaced Palestinian women prepare bread inside a tent in Rafah, Gaza, on December 27.
Displaced Palestinian women prepare bread inside a tent in Rafah, Gaza, on December 27. Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images

UN Women also pointed out that 87% of women in Gaza find it harder to access food than men.

"Some women are now resorting to extreme coping mechanisms, such as scavenging for food under rubble or in dumpsters," UN Women said.

They called for immediate humanitarian aid to reach Gaza and an end to "the killing, bombing, and destruction of essential infrastructure in Gaza."

"Unless there is an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, many more will die in the coming days and weeks," UN Woman said.

8 min ago

At least 10 Gazan children have starved to death, UN says, as Israeli siege threatens a "man-made famine"

From CNN's Sana Noor Haq

At least 10 Palestinian children have starved to death in Gaza, the United Nations reported on Friday, after a senior United Nations official warned Israel's severe restrictions on aid entering the strip are creating a "man-made famine."

The number of Gazan children that have died from starvation "can unfortunately be expected to be higher," UN health agency spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said in a statement on Friday.

“Food and supplies are so scarce that we see these situations coming up, and the food supplies have been cut off deliberately,” he added.

By the numbers: Among the entire population of more than 2.2 million people in Gaza, one in four face catastrophic levels of food insecurity, according to the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Around 1.17 million Palestinians face "emergency" levels of food insecurity, and the plight for another 500,000 is "catastrophic," according to OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke.

Risk of famine: Earlier this week, the commissioner-general of the UN's agency for Palestine refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, told CNN's Christiane Amanpour that lengthy aid inspections, difficulties in distributing relief across the rubble-filled strip, and the scarcity of aid have produced a "chaotic situation."

CNN previously reported on Palestinians eating grass and drinking polluted water to try to survive in northern Gaza, where Israel concentrated its military offensive in the early days of the war.

8 min ago

Hamas and rival faction Fatah agree on continued meetings after talks in Moscow

From CNN’s Matog Saleh and Eyad Kourdi

The main Palestinian political factions, Fatah and Hamas, met in Moscow and agreed to continue meetings going forward, according to statements by both groups on Friday.

Hamas released a statement, signed by "Factions that met in Moscow," saying the intra-Palestinian talks had been constructive.

"The factions affirm the positive and constructive spirit that prevailed at the meeting and agreed that their meetings will continue in rounds. An upcoming dialogue aims to reach comprehensive national unity that includes all Palestinian forces and factions within the framework of the Palestine Liberation Organization," Hamas stated on Friday.

Fatah, through spokesperson Hussein Hamayel, also welcomed the outcomes of the Moscow meeting, emphasizing the need for unity beyond partisan agendas, especially in response to challenges following the war in Gaza and the enclave's reconstruction.

Key context: Fatah controls the Palestinian Authority based in the West Bank, which held administrative control over Gaza until 2007. Hamas won the 2006 legislative elections in the occupied territories and expelled the faction from the enclave.

The objective of the two-day talks in Moscow was to unite the groups under the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), a coalition of parties that signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1993.

It comes at a time that the Palestinian Authority has grown deeply unpopular among Palestinians — seen as corrupt and unable to provide security in the face of regular Israeli military incursions. It is also under intense pressure from the United States to reform.

Hamas, meanwhile, is not currently part of the PLO and does not recognize Israel.

CNN's Abbas Al Lawati contributed to this post.

8 min ago

US announces plans to airdrop humanitarian aid into Gaza

From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Oren Liebermann

Palestinians gather to collect aid food in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on February 26.
Palestinians gather to collect aid food in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on February 26. AFP/Getty Images/File

US President Joe Biden announced Friday that the United States will airdrop humanitarian aid and supplies into Gaza. The US military is working to carry out these airdrops to Palestinians in the coming days, a US official previously said.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Biden said the US would be “pulling out every stop” to get additional assistance into Gaza, which has been under heavy bombardment by Israel since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks.

Biden said aid was not flowing into Gaza quickly enough and that he was working to broker an immediate ceasefire deal that would allow additional assistance into the enclave.

Some background: US officials have been calling on Israel to open additional crossings for aid to enter into Gaza and have also been exploring possible airdrops of aid into the enclave. US Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power met on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, a US official told CNN.