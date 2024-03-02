US President Joe Biden stops to talk to reporters as he departs the White House on March 1. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

US airdrops of humanitarian assistance into Gaza will begin "very soon," US President Joe Biden said Friday.

His comments come after he announced earlier Friday in the Oval Office that the US will begin air-dropping food aid to the people of Gaza. Biden also said earlier that the US would be “pulling out every stop” to get additional supplies into Gaza.

Additionally, Biden offered a mixed assessment of hostage talks between Israel and Hamas reaching a deal by Monday, saying that he was both hopeful a deal could be achieved by Ramadan but also that an agreement "may not get there."

Asked if he was confident a ceasefire could be agreed to by Monday — the day he'd earlier this week pointed to as a possibility — Biden suggested it appeared unlikely.

"It looks like we’re still — it’s not there yet. I think we’ll get there but it’s not there yet. And it may not get there now," Biden said.

Biden said he's "still hoping for" a ceasefire, when asked whether he thinks a ceasefire may never be negotiated.

"It’s not over til it’s over," Biden said.

His comments were a starkly realistic view into the state of the talks, which have been advancing for weeks between the US, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and Hamas. The remarks laid bare the difficulties in brokering an agreement between Israel and Hamas that would result in the release hostages and a six-week pause in fighting.