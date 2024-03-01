World
Devastation in Gaza as Israel wages war on Hamas

By Heather Chen, CNN

Updated 12:00 a.m. ET, March 1, 2024
1 min ago

Over 100 killed after Israeli forces open fire at Gaza food line, health ministry says. Here's what to know

From CNN staff

More than 100 people were killed in northern Gaza where Israeli troops opened fire Thursday, triggering panic as hungry Palestinian civilians were gathering around food aid trucks, Palestinian officials and eyewitnesses said.

CNN is unable to independently confirm the death toll, and the Israeli military has given a different account of the circumstances.

What we know: The carnage unfolded early Thursday when a group of trucks carrying desperately needed aid arrived at Haroun Al Rasheed Street in western Gaza City, in the Sheikh Ajleen neighborhood.

People had swarmed around the newly arrived aid trucks when Israeli forces started shooting, according to witnesses. Many of the victims died when they were run over by trucks, according to one account.

As the aid trucks tried to escape the area, others were accidentally rammed, causing further deaths and injuries, an eyewitness told CNN.

A local journalist in Gaza, Khader Al Za’anoun, who was at the scene and witnessed the incident, said the chaos and confusion that led to people being hit by the trucks only started once Israeli forces opened fire.

What the IDF says: An Israeli official told CNN IDF troops did use live fire on people surrounding aid truck as "the crowd approached the forces in a manner that posed a threat to the troops, who responded to the threat with live fire. The incident is under review."

Israeli government spokesperson Avi Hyman also told reporters the incident was "obviously a tragedy, but we're not sure of the specifics quite yet."

What Hamas says: Hamas senior member Izzat Al-Risheq warned that Thursday's incident could lead to the failure of ongoing talks aiming at the release of hostages and a ceasefire.

2 hr 36 min ago

UN chief condemns deadly Gaza aid site tragedy

From CNN’s Richard Roth

People at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City mourn over the body of a Palestinian killed amid Israeli gunfire and panic at an aid distribution point on February 29.
People at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City mourn over the body of a Palestinian killed amid Israeli gunfire and panic at an aid distribution point on February 29. AFP/Getty Images

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the carnage at a food aid site in Gaza, where the strip's health ministry said more than 100 people were killed.

Israeli forces opened fire as scores of people were waiting for food, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza. Israel's military and eyewitnesses have provided contradictory accounts of the events on the ground.

"The desperate civilians in Gaza need urgent help, including those in the besieged north where the United Nations has not been able to deliver aid in more than a week," Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief, said in a statement.

The UN was not present during the incident but called for an investigation, Dujarric said. Guterres said later Thursday the deaths would require an effective, independent investigation.

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Lt. Col. Peter Lerner told CNN the aid trucks involved in Thursday's deadly incidents were from "international aid by governments that came on in private truckloads to move north."

"We need to do everything in order to alleviate the humanitarian situation," he said.  

Guterres said he is also "appalled" by the number of Gazans killed in the war. The health ministry in the strip announced Thursday that the death toll has surpassed 30,000, with over 70,000 injured. "Tragically, an unknown number of people lie under rubble," according to the UN statement.

He reiterated calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages in Gaza.

3 hr 11 min ago

Biden and Qatari leader say deadly aid site tragedy underscores urgency for ceasefire deal

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

US President Joe Biden and Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar discussed the "tragic and alarming incident" where more than 100 people were killed in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the strip, the White House said on Thursday.

"Both leaders grieved the loss of civilian lives and agreed that this incident underscored the urgency of bringing negotiations to a close as soon as possible and expanding the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza," the White House said in a readout of the call between two leaders. 

More than 100 people were killed during the chaos, where Israeli troops opened fire and triggered panic as hungry Palestinian civilians were gathering around food aid trucks, Palestinian officials and eyewitnesses said.

On hostages: Biden and Al-Thani also discussed efforts to free remaining hostages held by Hamas, according to the readout.  

"They agreed that Hamas should release the hostages it is holding without delay,” the White House wrote. “The leaders underscored that the release of hostages would result in an immediate and sustained ceasefire in Gaza over a period of at least six weeks. They exchanged views on how such a prolonged period of calm could then be built into something more enduring."

The two also talked about getting more humanitarian assistance into Gaza "and how the ceasefire under the hostage deal would further help enable those efforts and ensure that assistance reached civilians in need throughout Gaza."

1 min ago

US pressing Israel for answers on deaths at northern Gaza aid site, State Department says

From CNN's Michael Conte and Jennifer Hansler

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller speaks at a news conference in Washington on July 18, 2023.
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller speaks at a news conference in Washington on July 18, 2023. Nathan Howard/AP/File

The US State Department expressed condolences for those killed and injured at an aid site in northern Gaza on Thursday, and said officials are pressing Israel for answers as they conduct an investigation.

"Far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed over the course of this conflict, not just today, but over the past nearly five months," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a briefing. "We have been in touch with the Israeli government since early this morning and understand that an investigation is underway."

Miller said the US is aware of "conflicting reports" about what happened and would only say the US knows that a commercial convoy not associated with the UN was delivering the aid.

A screengrab captured from an IDF video shows Palestinians surrounding humanitarian aid trucks in Gaza City on February 29.
A screengrab captured from an IDF video shows Palestinians surrounding humanitarian aid trucks in Gaza City on February 29. IDF

Miller also noted that aerial footage of the tragedy shows just "how desperate the situation on the ground is." He called for Israel to "allow the entry of more assistance into Gaza, through as many points of access as possible, and to enable safe and secure distribution of that aid throughout Gaza."

Miller also said the deaths indicated how necessary it is to reach "a potential temporary ceasefire as part of a hostage deal" to allow more aid in. He said the US continues that work "day and night" through calls between US President Joe Biden and leaders in Egypt and Qatar.

Remember: Scores of people were killed and hundreds injured when Israel Defense Forces troops used live fire as hungry and desperate Palestinian civilians were gathering around food aid trucks, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Here's what we know so far.

3 hr 21 min ago

IDF responds to CNN investigation into indiscriminate killing of half an entire family

From CNN’s Mick Krever

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces on Thursday responded to CNN’s weeks-long investigation into a January incident in which indiscriminate Israeli fire killed half the members of one family.

“When we are going after Hamas, after Hamas’ leadership – and when they are hiding in the civilian arena – there are civilian consequences,” Lt. Col. Peter Lerner told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

A key finding of CNN’s investigation was that several members of the Abu Jibba family were killed by the shockwave of what was likely a 2,000-pound bomb dropped by the Israeli military. Such a large bomb is, by its nature, indiscriminate when civilians are present.

The IDF told CNN it was responding to fire by militants. The IDF also told CNN that it told civilians to begin evacuating days ahead of the incident. When asked for evidence of that claim, the IDF did not provide any, and survivors of the attack said they were not warned in advance.

The IDF alleged they were fired upon from near the location where the civilians were sheltering. Survivors of the attack told CNN there were no militants at their location. The IDF separately alleged there were Hamas weapons facilities several hundred meters away from the location they bombed but did not allege that the building they bombed was a Hamas facility. 

Lerner said that “watching the report, there was a lot of supposition and not fact-based analysis.” He did not go into detail. 

CNN provided the IDF with the opportunity to respond to the report’s key allegations in advance of publication, via an extensive list of questions.

Responding to CNN’s investigation, the UN secretary general’s spokesperson on Wednesday called for “a full investigation into what was reported.” The International Criminal Court prosecutor's office said it is also "aware of the incident" and following closely.