Live Updates

The latest on the Israel-Hamas war

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 1:03 a.m. ET, February 29, 2024
14 Posts
1 min ago

Death toll in Gaza tops 30,000, health ministry says 

From CNN staff

Residents conduct a search and rescue operation in the rubble of destroyed buildings after Israeli attacks at al-Nuseirat refugee camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on February 28.
Residents conduct a search and rescue operation in the rubble of destroyed buildings after Israeli attacks at al-Nuseirat refugee camp in Deir al-Balah, Gaza on February 28. Ashraf Amra/Anadolu/Getty Images

More than 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel’s war with Hamas began in October, the health ministry in the besieged enclave said Thursday.

CNN cannot independently confirm the numbers due to the lack of international media access to Gaza.

25 min ago

Concern rising among Biden officials that Israel may launch incursion into Lebanon

From CNN's Alex Marquardt

Smoke billows above the Lebanese village of Bint Jbeil during Israeli bombardment on February 28.
Smoke billows above the Lebanese village of Bint Jbeil during Israeli bombardment on February 28. Jalaa Marey/AFP/Getty Images

US administration and intelligence officials are concerned that Israel is planning a ground incursion into Lebanon that could be launched in the coming months if diplomatic efforts fail to push Hezbollah back from the northern border with Israel, senior administration officials and officials familiar with the intelligence said.

While a final Israeli decision has yet to be made, the worry is acute enough inside the Biden administration that the prospect of an incursion has made its way into intelligence briefings for senior administration officials, according to one person who received a briefing and was told an operation could happen early summer.

“We are operating in the assumption that an Israeli military operation is in the coming months,” one senior Biden administration official said. “Not necessarily imminently in the next few weeks but perhaps later this spring. An Israeli military operation is a distinct possibility.”

The leadership of Hezbollah, a powerful Iran-backed paramilitary group, has expressed support for Palestinians and condemned Israel's offensive in Gaza.

There have been months of daily, deadly cross-border strikes by both Israel and Hezbollah that have displaced tens of thousands of Lebanese and Israeli residents from their homes. Israel has fired artillery and launched jets and drones to strike targets while Hezbollah has used some of its vast arsenal of rockets and missiles.

While the US is a key mediator in discussions over a pause in the fighting in Gaza, the Biden administration has also been leading parallel discussions with Israeli and Lebanese officials that if successful would create a miles-wide buffer zone inside southern Lebanon. That deal would likely postpone an Israeli incursion, US officials believe.

20 min ago

It's morning in Gaza. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

This picture shows a camp for internally displaced Palestinians in Rafah, Gaza on February 28.
This picture shows a camp for internally displaced Palestinians in Rafah, Gaza on February 28. AFP/Getty Images

The United States considering airdropping aid into Gaza as the humanitarian crisis there worsens and aid fails to reach people in the war-torn territory, two US officials told CNN on Wednesday.

US officials have consistently said that much more must be done for critically, necessary assistance to reach people in Gaza, where more than 2 million people are at “imminent risk” of famine, according to the United Nations. 

Hospitals face dire conditions, and at least six children have died in recent days as a result of dehydration and malnutrition in Gazan medical facilities, according to the enclave's health ministry. 

Earlier this week, Jordan, Egypt, the UAE, Qatar and France airdropped aid in various areas in Gaza, in a sign of how desperate the situation has become. Top US officials have called on Israel to open more crossings to allow aid to enter Gaza, as the flow of trucks into the enclave trickled down to less than 100 per day last week, according to USAID chief Samantha Power.

Here are our other top headlines:

  • Deadly Israeli strikes: Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza killed at least 20 people Wednesday, health officials at Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said.
  • More Israeli strikes: Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon killed at least two people and wounded 14 others, according to Lebanon's state-run NNA news. The airstrikes hit the towns of Kafra and Seddiqine, near the border with Israel.
  • Indiscriminate killing: The United Nations is urging an investigation into indiscriminate Israeli fire that killed half of a family in Gaza after a CNN report on the attack was published Wednesday.

  • Ramadan fears: The US called on Israel to allow worshippers to visit the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem for Ramadan, as Hamas calls for Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank to march on the mosque on the first day of the holy month. The US also called on Israel to sign a letter pledging it would not commit human rights violations with American weapons.
  • UNRWA allegations: Israel still has not provided evidence to support its allegations that members of the main UN aid agency in Gaza were involved in the October 7 Hamas attacks, according to the head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
  • Russia hosts Palestinian meeting: Palestinian factions will meet in Moscow on Thursday to discuss forming a new government after the Palestinian Authority cabinet resigned on Monday. Hamas hasn’t confirmed attendance, but a Russian official said "all parties" have agreed to participate.
1 hr 11 min ago

International correspondents call for "free and unfettered" access to Gaza

From CNN's Jennifer Deaton and Mohammed Tawfeeq

Fifty-five foreign news correspondents have signed a letter calling for international media to be allowed "free and unfettered" access to Gaza to conduct comprehensive on-the-ground reporting on Israel's war with Hamas.

The letter is addressed to the governments of Israel and Egypt and was delivered to their embassies in London.

"We urge the Governments of Israel and Egypt to allow free and unfettered access to Gaza for all foreign media. We call on the government of Israel to openly state its permission for international journalists to operate in Gaza and for the Egyptian authorities to allow international journalists access to the Rafah Crossing," the letter said.

Those who signed the letter include CNN's Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour and Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward. Dozens more international correspondents from Sky News, BBC, Channel 4, ITN, CBS, NBC and ABC also signed the letter.  

The letter also emphasized the importance of on-the-ground reporting.

"There is intense global interest in the events in Gaza and for now the only reporting has come from journalists who were already based there," the letter says.

"It's vital that local journalists' safety is respected and that their efforts are bolstered by the journalism of members of the international media. The need for comprehensive on the ground reporting of the conflict is imperative."

Reporting restrictions: Foreign media have been allowed limited access to Gaza, which has been either embedded with the Israeli military on condition of viewing and approving unedited raw footage or, in rare instances, with humanitarian aid convoys into the enclave.

There has been no public response to the letter from Israel or Egypt.

1 hr 14 min ago

New Zealand designates entirety of Hamas as a "terrorist entity"

From CNN’s Michael Rios and Akanksha Sharma

The New Zealand government designated all of Hamas as a “terrorist entity” on Thursday, broadening its policy on the Islamist group.

The country now considers Hamas' political wing a "terrorist entity". It designated the military wing of Hamas a "terrorist entity" in 2010.

“What happened on 7 October reinforces we can no longer distinguish between the military and political wings of Hamas,” New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters said.

He said that the “organisation as a whole bears responsibility for these horrific terrorist attacks.”

The move means that any assets of Hamas in New Zealand will be frozen, and any financial or property transactions or material support to Hamas is now a criminal offense in the country.

Calls to end violence: New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon clarified that “this designation targets Hamas, not the provision of private humanitarian support to Palestinian civilians.”

It will also not hinder New Zealand's efforts to provide humanitarian and development assistance to the civilians in Gaza, Luxon said.

Consular support to New Zealand citizens or permanent residents in the conflict zone will also not be affected.

Peters said that Wellington remains “gravely concerned” about the impact of the conflict on civilians in Gaza and called “for an end to the violence and an urgent resumption of the Middle East Peace Process.”

"A lasting solution to the conflict will only be achieved by peaceful means,” Peters said.
1 hr 15 min ago

US considers airdropping aid into Gaza as humanitarian crisis worsens, officials say

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler 

A child carries a sack filled with personal belongings at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah, Gaza, on February 28.
A child carries a sack filled with personal belongings at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Rafah, Gaza, on February 28. AFP/Getty Images

The United States is looking into possible airdrops of aid into Gaza as the humanitarian crisis there worsens and aid fails to reach people in the war-torn territory, two US officials told CNN on Wednesday.

US officials have consistently said that much more must be done for critically necessary assistance to reach people in Gaza, where more than 2 million people are at “imminent risk” of famine, according to the United Nations. 

One US official said the prospect of airdrops is being seriously considered based on conditions on the ground. Axios first reported that the US is exploring the move.

Earlier this week, Jordan, Egypt, the UAE, Qatar and France airdropped relief aid on various areas in the Gaza Strip, in a sign of how desperate the situation has become. 

Top US officials have called on Israel to open additional crossings to allow aid to enter Gaza, as the flow of trucks into the enclave trickled down to less than 100 per day last week, according to Samantha Power, administrator for the US Agency for International Development.

“It is absolutely clear, that as conditions continue to deteriorate in Gaza, for the Gazan people, two crossings is not enough,” Power said Wednesday in a video message from the Kerem Shalom crossing. 
“This is a matter of life and death.”

Power met on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, one of the US officials told CNN.

1 hr 18 min ago

Israeli airstrikes on central Gaza kill at least 20 people, health officials say

From CNN's Abeer Salman and Mohammed Tawfeeq

A woman mourns a loved one killed during Israeli bombardment, outside Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza on February 28.
A woman mourns a loved one killed during Israeli bombardment, outside Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza on February 28. AFP/Getty Images

Israeli airstrikes on central Gaza killed at least 20 people on Wednesday, according to health officials at Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

The death toll could rise, as many people remain under the rubble, the officials said.

Several witnesses told CNN on Wednesday that airstrikes hit residential buildings in Al Bureij and Nuseirat in central Gaza.

CNN cannot independently verify the number of casualties.

A video obtained by CNN from Al-Aqsa Hospital shows multiple deceased people being brought from the area to the facility. It shows the bodies of several people being wrapped in white cloth.

The footage showed family members weeping and crying hysterically near the bodies. 

The video also shows several wounded people being carried on stretchers.

CNN has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for comment on the airstrike.

1 hr 19 min ago

The US asks Israel to sign a letter pledging not to commit human rights violations with US weapons

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

The United States called on Israel to sign a letter pledging it will not commit human rights violations with US weapons, State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said.

He noted the request is not specific to Israel, but applies to all nations who receive US military assistance.

He said the letter calls on countries receiving US assistance to "provide us written assurances that recipients, number one, will use the weapons in accordance with the US with a law of war and, number two, will facilitate and not arbitrarily deny or restrict humanitarian assistance."

“There is a process that we are engaged in with every country that receives military assistance for the United States to make sure they are aware of the requirements of the national security memorandum, make sure that they are aware of the timeline that is outlined in the national security memorandum,” Miller explained at a State Department briefing Wednesday.

“It requires a 45-day timeline for these countries to provide written assurances, so we’re going about that process now,” he said.

More context: Israel has come under immense scrutiny for the way it has prosecuted its war in Gaza. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and US officials have repeatedly called on Israel to do more to decrease the death toll. There are growing calls from Congress to condition military aid to Israel. Nations around the world are sounding the alarm against a potential military offensive in Rafah, where more than a million people have been displaced.

Miller previously confirmed that the US is assessing civilian harm from US weapons in Israel.

1 hr 20 min ago

Children dying of malnutrition in Gaza as hospitals struggle to operate, health ministry says

From CNN's Kareem Khadder and Hande Atay Alam 

Displaced Palestinians arrive at Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City to take shelter on February 22.
Displaced Palestinians arrive at Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City to take shelter on February 22. Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu/Getty Images

At least six children died in recent days as a result of dehydration and malnutrition in Gazan medical facilities, the health ministry said.

At least four children died at Kamal Adwan Hospital over the past few days, and two children died at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex on Wednesday, according to the health ministry and a local doctor.

"Another baby died today as a result of malnutrition at Kamal Adwan Hospital, which is the only pediatrics hospital in northern Gaza," Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the acting director and head of the pediatrics at Kamal Adwan Hospital, said.

Safiya said the generators would stop working tonight because of the hospital's fuel shortage, "which means our incubators and oxygen supply will stop and only will run on solar panels during the day."

"The hospital is out of service starting today due to running out of fuel," and "surgical operations in the hospital were completely stopped as a result of lack of medical supplies," Safiya said. 

Safiya also pointed out the lack of medical aid and baby formula in the hospital and said babies are getting milk that's "diluted and not concentrated" every five or six hours instead of the recommended three to four hours.

Mothers are unable to produce natural milk "due to dehydration and lack of nutritional food," Safiya said.