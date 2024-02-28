Israel will take measures to protect civilians if it expands military operations in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, a military spokesperson said Tuesday.

Conducting a large-scale military operation in Rafah — where more than a million displaced Palestinians are crammed against the Egyptian border in a dire humanitarian situation — "needs to be with the right conditions, and we will make sure those conditions occur if we act," Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told CNN.

Hagari said a safer zone will be made for civilians before conducting any large-scale military operation and that Israel must create conditions "of food, humanitarian aid, medicine, hospitals, field hospitals. So there will be conditions for the population if we act."

Some context: Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, in response to its deadly October 7 attacks.

Earlier this month, Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz warned that Israeli forces will expand military operations in Rafah if hostages held by Hamas are not returned by the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, expected to begin March 10 or 11.

White House National Security spokesman John Kirby told CNN Tuesday that the US won’t support Israel’s planned offensive into Rafah until officials have seen a plan that ensures the safety of refugees seeking shelter in the city.