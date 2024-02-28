World
Israel-Hamas war

The latest on the Israel-Hamas war

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 10:53 p.m. ET, February 27, 2024
13 min ago

Israeli military will protect civilians if it expands operations in Rafah, spokesperson claims

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq and Hira Humayun 

Israel will take measures to protect civilians if it expands military operations in Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, a military spokesperson said Tuesday.

Conducting a large-scale military operation in Rafah — where more than a million displaced Palestinians are crammed against the Egyptian border in a dire humanitarian situation — "needs to be with the right conditions, and we will make sure those conditions occur if we act," Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told CNN.

Hagari said a safer zone will be made for civilians before conducting any large-scale military operation and that Israel must create conditions "of food, humanitarian aid, medicine, hospitals, field hospitals. So there will be conditions for the population if we act."

Some context: Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, in response to its deadly October 7 attacks.

Earlier this month, Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz warned that Israeli forces will expand military operations in Rafah if hostages held by Hamas are not returned by the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, expected to begin March 10 or 11.

White House National Security spokesman John Kirby told CNN Tuesday that the US won’t support Israel’s planned offensive into Rafah until officials have seen a plan that ensures the safety of refugees seeking shelter in the city.

26 min ago

Qatar hoping deal between Israel-Hamas is reached before Ramadan, but no agreement yet

From CNN's Mostafa Salem

Israel and Hamas have yet to reach an agreement to pause fighting in exchange for the release of hostages from Gaza, Qatar’s foreign ministry’s spokesperson said.

But he remains hopeful that a final agreement can be reached before the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan on March 10 or 11.

“Until now, we don’t have an agreement and we’re still working on negotiations on all fronts,” spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said Tuesday in his weekly televised news conference from Doha. 

Remember: Officials from Israel, Hamas and Qatar have cautioned against US President Joe Biden’s optimism that a hostage-for-ceasefire deal in Gaza could be reached by the end of this week, suggesting that differences remain as negotiators work to secure an agreement.

41 min ago

White House says US won't support Israel's incursion into Rafah without seeing a civilian evacuation plan

From CNN's Donald Judd

The United States won’t support Israel’s planned offensive into Rafah until officials have seen a plan that ensures the safety of refugees seeking shelter in the southern Gaza city, US National Security spokesperson John Kirby told CNN Tuesday.

This comes despite comments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicating Israel will move into Rafah regardless of whether a humanitarian pause is negotiated in Gaza.

Kirby cited comments from Netanyahu earlier this month that he’d ordered the Israeli Defense Forces to produce “a plan for operations in Rafah — to include in that a plan for securing the safety of the more than a million refugees that are there.”

But Kirby acknowledged US officials “have not been presented with such a plan” to date.

50 min ago

US expected to reduce forces near Middle East

From CNN's Oren Liebermann

Marine rapid response force is expected to leave the eastern Mediterranean Sea in the coming weeks and return to the United States, according to two defense officials, in a significant reduction of US forces in the region.

The USS Bataan amphibious ready group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are expected to begin sailing toward the US in March, one official said, though an exact timeline for the departure is unclear. The Pentagon could still decide to keep the group in the region if the situation rapidly deteriorates.

The Marine rapid response force first deployed in July and was sent to the region in October. It had previously been extended to remain in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, as CNN reported. Capable of carrying out amphibious operations and certain special operations, the Marines are also trained to assist in evacuation operations, one of the reasons they were sent at the beginning of the Gaza war. But as the war nears its fifth month, the need for an evacuation of American citizens has not materialized.

The Pentagon declined to comment.

Remember: The US has maintained an aircraft carrier or amphibious assault ship in the eastern Mediterranean Sea since shortly after the October 7 attacks in Israel. The warships were intended to deter Iranian proxies in the region, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, from escalating the already volatile situation and risking a wider regional conflict.

Read more about the expected move by US forces.

58 min ago

Half a million people face "real prospect of famine" in Gaza, UN officials warn

From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq

More than a half a million people in Gaza are on the brink of famine, United Nations agencies warned on Tuesday, as the UN Security Council discussed food security in the stricken Palestinian enclave.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said at least 576,000 people across Gaza are "facing catastrophic levels of deprivation and starvation." 

Meanwhile, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) warned "of a real prospect of famine by May, with 500,000 people at risk if the threat is allowed to materialize."

"Today, food aid is required by almost the entire population of 2.2 million people. Gaza is seeing the worst level of child malnutrition anywhere in the world," Carl Skau, WFP Deputy Executive Director, told the Security Council.

"One child in every six under the age of 2 is acutely malnourished."

Ready for action: As ceasefire negotiations continue, Skau said the WFP "is ready to swiftly expand and scale up operations" if an agreement is reached.

"Immediate action is required to enable a huge increase in the volume of food and other humanitarian supplies," he said.

"If nothing changes, a famine is imminent in northern Gaza."
2 hr 52 min ago

Gaza child asks, "Are you waiting for our death?" as desperation grows

From CNN staff

CNN's Nic Robertson reports increasing food shortages in Gaza are causing citizens to become increasingly desperate and instances of looting food aid trucks have paused delivery in some areas.

Take a look at the dire situation unfolding in northern Gaza:

1 hr ago

Gaza hospitals face critical lack of electricity, water and medical supplies, Health Ministry says

From CNN’s Ibrahim Dahman and Eyad Kourdi

Hospitals in Gaza are facing dire conditions, with some operating without electricity, water and low levels of medical supplies, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave.

The situation is particularly critical at the Nasser medical complex in southern Gaza, the ministry said, adding that the hospital's generator has stopped, the sewage network has broken down, water was cut off, and a lack of medical capabilities has hindered the facility's work.

“We need to evacuate more than 120 patients from Nasser Medical Complex to other hospitals to receive health care,” the ministry said on Tuesday.

In northern Gaza, the Al-Awda Health and Community Association said that its hospital cannot carry out medical services due to the lack of medical supplies, warning of the possibility of a “complete cessation” of services in the next 48 hours. 

The Israeli military is working on a way to get aid into northern Gaza "quickly," an Israeli official told CNN earlier Tuesday. The Israel Defense Forces is working out where aid would cross into Gaza, the source said.

Death toll approaches 30,000: The total number of people killed in Gaza since October 7 is up to 29,878, with the number of injured reaching 70,215, according to figures from the Gaza health ministry.

CNN cannot independently confirm the numbers due to the lack of international media access to Gaza. 

CNN's Richard Allen Greene contributed reporting to this post.

2 hr 27 min ago

USAID chief presses for more aid for Gazans and announces $53 million in new assistance

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

The top US humanitarian aid official on Tuesday called for additional assistance to be able to reach those inside of Gaza as she announced the United States will provide $53 million in additional humanitarian aid to the war-torn strip and the occupied West Bank.

Much of this aid will support food assistance, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power said in an announcement, as more than 2 million people in Gaza are at “imminent risk” of famine.

“That assistance has to reach people in need,” Power said in a taped message outside a World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse in Amman, Jordan.
“Right now, the bureaucratic bottlenecks and inspection delays have to get resolved. The number of access points into Gaza has to grow significantly.
“The aid workers who on the ground in Gaza are risking their lives to get food to people in desperate, desperate need, those aid workers have to be protected. They have to know they can do their jobs without being shot at and killed.”

Power is slated to travel from Jordan to Israel and the West Bank as part of the effort to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza that is veering into catastrophe.

US officials have repeatedly said the amount of aid entering Gaza is not nearly enough. Last week, only 85 trucks a day were able to enter through the Rafah crossing, Power said, down from 500 before the conflict began.

Keep reading about aid challenges in Gaza.

2 hr 29 min ago

Biden projected optimism on Gaza ceasefire deal. Israel and Hamas are already distancing themselves from it

From CNN's Richard Allen Greene, Mostafa Salem, Rob Picheta, Ibrahim Dahman and Eyad Kourdi

Officials from Israel, Hamas and Qatar have cautioned against US President Joe Biden’s optimism that a hostage-for-ceasefire deal in Gaza could be reached by the end of this week, suggesting that differences remain as negotiators work to secure an agreement.

Biden said Monday he hoped there would be a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict by “next Monday,” as the death toll in Gaza approaches 30,000.

What Israel says: Israel was “surprised that he (Biden) used the word "ceasefire" on Monday, an Israeli official told CNN Tuesday, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the subject. “I don’t know on what basis he said it.”

“Israel will be ready to release (Palestinian) prisoners even today if conditions are met,” the official added.

What Hamas says: Basem Naim, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, told CNN Tuesday that the group was unaware of any ceasefire agreement that could be brokered by next Monday. “There is nothing,” Naim said.

What Qatar says: Qatar, which along with the US is a key mediator in negotiations between Israel and Hamas, added further caution on Tuesday and hinted at a different timeline than was suggested by Biden. “If there was an agreement, you would see me more in a cheered attitude,” Majed Al-Ansari, a spokesperson for the Qatar Foreign Ministry, said, adding that meetings are still taking place, which signal a positive trajectory.