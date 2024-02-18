At least 50 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza on Saturday, according to doctors at hospitals in the strip. The Israel Defense Forces said it struck a series of Hamas "command and control centers" in central Gaza.
These are the biggest headlines from the war on Saturday:
- Airstrikes kill dozens, doctors say: At least 44 Palestinians were killed and dozens more injured due to Israeli airstrikes on multiple neighborhoods in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza on Saturday, a doctor from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said. Video obtained by CNN from Al-Aqsa shows injured children among those being rushed in for treatment, and dead bodies wrapped in cloth on the hospital floor, including a deceased baby. The IDF said its jets hit Hamas targets in the Nuseirat and Deir al-Balah neighborhoods. In the southernmost city of Rafah, a hospital director told CNN that new Israeli airstrikes killed at least 13 people.
- Israeli offensive looms in Rafah: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli military has a "realistic" plan for an anticipated ground operation in the city, claiming there is room for displaced Palestinians to move north, but "we have to do it in an orderly way." Palestinians crammed into the city say they have nowhere left to go, but some have been trying to flee northward as Israeli airstrikes ramp up.
- Dire situation at Nasser Hospital: Medical personnel, patients and displaced people remain trapped inside southern Gaza’s Nasser medical complex, the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health said in a statement Friday night local time. In a statement issued Saturday, the IDF said operations were still underway in Khan Younis, where the hospital is located, with “approximately 100 individuals suspected of terrorist activity being apprehended.” Israeli special forces entered the hospital complex on Thursday, alleging that Hamas militants were inside.
- Status of hostage and ceasefire deal: As talks on a deal seem to be at an impasse, Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani emphasized the urgent need to end the conflict and prevent escalation while speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. He said a ceasefire should not be conditional to a hostage deal. Meanwhile, Israel’s Coordinator for the Captives and the Missing Gal Hirsch told CNN on Saturday that Hamas' demands for a hostage deal are “delusional,” which Netanyahu later echoed.
- Protests: Police arrested 12 people during pro-Palestinian marches in London Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Police. About 250,000 demonstrators participated, according to Palestine Solidarity Campaign, which organized the event to call for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. In Israel, thousands took to the streets of Tel Aviv and Caesarea on Saturday, calling for the dismissal of Netanyahu and his government. The prime minister called for "unity," saying, "The last thing we need now is a new election."
- US strikes on Houthi targets: The US said it made two successful strikes on Houthi rebel targets in the Red Sea out of self-defense on Friday. The US identified one of the weapons, a missile, as an "imminent threat" to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region. The group maintains the attacks in the Red Sea are intended to pressure Israel and its allies to stop the war in Gaza.