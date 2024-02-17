Displaced Palestinians in Gaza’s southernmost Rafah city are reportedly fleeing towards northern Deir al Balah as Israeli airstrikes intensify amid the prospect of ground operations, according to a UN body.

“Intensified airstrikes on Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population are crammed into less than 20 per cent of the Gaza Strip, and statements by Israeli officials about a ground operation in Gaza have reportedly led to the movement of people out of Gaza’s southernmost governorate toward Deir al Balah,” said the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Earlier on Friday, former Israeli prime minister and current war cabinet minister Benny Gantz said Israel “won’t stop” until all hostages are returned, even if that means continuing hostilities during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

He added that Israel is preparing for a military incursion into Gaza and will act “in dialogue” with its partners, including Egypt, and “direct the population to protected areas.”

In a separate statement on Friday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told reporters that Israel had “no intention” of sending Palestinians into Egypt as part of an evacuation of Rafah, the focus of its next military offensive.

Gallant provided no details about a potential evacuation but said “we are thoroughly planning future operations in Rafah, which is a significant Hamas stronghold.”

Israeli officials have said the military is working on a detailed plan to evacuate civilians from Rafah ahead of a planned offensive there but have yet to share details.