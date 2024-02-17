World
Recap

The latest on the Israel-Hamas war

By Chris Lau and Andrew Raine, CNN

Updated 12:08 a.m. ET, February 17, 2024
1 min ago

Displaced Palestinians fleeing Rafah after intensified Israeli airstrikes, say UN officials

From CNN’s Manveena Suri 

Displaced Palestinians in Gaza’s southernmost Rafah city are reportedly fleeing towards northern Deir al Balah as Israeli airstrikes intensify amid the prospect of ground operations, according to a UN body.

“Intensified airstrikes on Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population are crammed into less than 20 per cent of the Gaza Strip, and statements by Israeli officials about a ground operation in Gaza have reportedly led to the movement of people out of Gaza’s southernmost governorate toward Deir al Balah,” said the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Earlier on Friday, former Israeli prime minister and current war cabinet minister Benny Gantz said Israel “won’t stop” until all hostages are returned, even if that means continuing hostilities during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. 

He added that Israel is preparing for a military incursion into Gaza and will act “in dialogue” with its partners, including Egypt, and “direct the population to protected areas.”

In a separate statement on Friday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told reporters that Israel had “no intention” of sending Palestinians into Egypt as part of an evacuation of Rafah, the focus of its next military offensive.

Gallant provided no details about a potential evacuation but said “we are thoroughly planning future operations in Rafah, which is a significant Hamas stronghold.”

Israeli officials have said the military is working on a detailed plan to evacuate civilians from Rafah ahead of a planned offensive there but have yet to share details.

10 min ago

It's morning in the Middle East. Catch up here 

From CNN staff

Five patients at Nasser Hospital, Gaza's largest functioning medical facility, died on Friday after power was lost at the hospital, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

The death comes as Israeli special forces raided the hospital on Thursday after laying siege to the facility for days. Israel's military claimed it apprehended more than 20 suspects from the October 7 attack by Hamas and found weapons amid their continued raid of the hospital in Khan Younis. António Guterres, the United Nation's secretary-general, condemned the raid.

Here are the latest developments in the conflict:

  • Growing dread in Rafah: Over a million Palestinian refugees are taking shelter in Gaza's southernmost city ahead of an anticipated Israeli ground offensive, with many trying to figure out whether to stay or evacuate. Israel's defense minister said Israel has "no intention" of sending Palestinians into Egypt as part of an evacuation of Rafah. Still, satellite images show Egypt building a buffer zone and wall along its border.
  • ICJ decides against extra measures: The International Court of Justice decided on Friday that the “perilous situation” does not demand further provisional measures. The court previously ordered Israel to “take all measures” to limit the death and destruction caused by its military campaign, prevent and punish incitement to genocide, and ensure access to humanitarian aid. The court's latest decision is in response to an urgent request from South Africa to consider whether the escalating situation in Rafah calls for additional provisional measures.
  • More details released about UNRWA employees: Israel released more details Friday about the 12 employees with the UN's Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) who are accused of participating in the October 7 terrorist attacks and kidnappings — including their names, photos and alleged roles with Hamas.
  • Ceasefire talks are at an impasse: Talks surrounding a hostage and ceasefire deal appear to have hit a standstill. In a post on X, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed "international dictates" on the creation of a Palestinian state.
  • Biden said he hopes for a temporary ceasefire: US President Joe Biden told reporters Friday he has had "extensive conversations" with Netanyahu, where he relayed his position that "there has to be a temporary ceasefire" to secure the safe release of hostages still held by Hamas. “I'm still hopeful that can be done," Biden said.
  • Hezbollah chief issues stern warning: Israel will pay with "blood" for its attacks on southern Lebanon, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech on Friday. The strong words come after the Israel Defense Forces said Thursday that it had eliminated a senior commander and two operatives belonging to Hezbollah's Radwan forces in an airstrike conducted late Wednesday in Lebanese territory. Lebanon's state-run news agency said civilians were killed in the attack.
11 min ago

ICJ decides that situation in Gaza does not demand additional provisional measures

From CNN's Mitchell McCluskey

Palestinians residents examines the rubbles of destroyed buildings following Israeli attacks in Rafah, Gaza on February 16.
Palestinians residents examines the rubbles of destroyed buildings following Israeli attacks in Rafah, Gaza on February 16. Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu/Getty Images

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) decided on Friday that the “perilous situation” in the Gaza strip does not demand further provisional measures beyond those already in place.

On January 26, the ICJ ordered Israel to “take all measures” to limit the death and destruction caused by its military campaign, prevent and punish incitement to genocide, and ensure access to humanitarian aid. This was in response to South Africa previously accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, which Israel has denied.

The ICJ’s Friday decision is in response to an urgent request from South Africa asking the court to consider whether the escalating situation in Rafah — where millions of Palestinians have sought shelter from nonstop bombardment across the territory — calls for additional provisional measures.

Subsequently, Israel’s lawyers filed a series of statements in which they argued that “the provisional measures already indicated by the Court cover the situation of hostilities in Gaza as a whole.”

The ICJ decided the measures were sufficient, noting their decision accounted for the recent developments in Rafah.

“This perilous situation demands immediate and effective implementation of the provisional measures indicated by the Court in its Order of 26 January 2024, which are applicable throughout the Gaza Strip, including in Rafah, and does not demand the indication of additional provisional measures,” the court’s decision reads.
“The Court emphasizes that the State of Israel remains bound to fully comply with its obligations under the Genocide Convention and with the said Order, including by ensuring the safety and security of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” the ICJ said.

Reacting to the latest urgent request at the ICJ, Israel accused South Africa of trying to deny Israel's right to defend itself and its citizens.

"South Africa's legally and factually unfounded submission proves once again that it is the legal arm of the Hamas terrorist organization," Lior Haiat, Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson, said Wednesday.

12 min ago

Palestinian surgeon inside Nasser Hospital warns "all the ICU patients will die" as Israeli raid continues

CNN’s Sana Noor Haq

Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis, Gaza, on December 22, 2020.
Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis, Gaza, on December 22, 2020. Abed Zagout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A doctor trapped inside Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza said the wards and corridors “are still flooded with beds” as Israeli forces continued to raid what was the largest remaining functioning hospital in the enclave.

“The situation is still the same. All of the medical staff and patients are still trapped in the medical department," he said in a voice note late Thursday. His testimony was shared with CNN by his colleague.
“Most of the patients do not have the chance to get the medicine and their health care ... We cannot make rounds on patients. We cannot move between beds,” added the surgeon, who asked not to be named for security reasons. “No one can reach the ICU ... the army is inside it,” he wrote in a message. “All the ICU patients will die.”

On Friday, details emerged of the grim conditions faced by those left inside the facility. At least five patients died after Israel’s attack caused the complex to lose power, the ministry said, adding that Nasser Hospital was “without electricity, water, food, and heating.”

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they did not target the hospital's power supply, but a generator malfunction had caused the power outage. Despite the outage, the IDF said that "all vital systems" remained functional due to a backup power system. The IDF said troops with the Israeli military also supplied alternative generators, food for infants, water and diesel fuel to the hospital.

On Thursday, Israeli special forces entered Nasser. The Israeli military has since said they've found weapons inside the facility and that they have detained over 20 suspects from the October 7 attack amid the raid.

CNN’s Abeer Salman contributed reporting.

12 min ago

Biden says he has told Netanyahu there should be temporary ceasefire to secure release of hostages

From CNN's Donald Judd

US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 16.
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 16. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House Friday that he’s had “extensive conversations” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the last several days, where he relayed his position “that there has to be a temporary ceasefire” to secure the safe release of hostages still held by Hamas.

“I'm still hopeful that can be done, and in the meantime ... I'm hoping that Israelis will not make any massive land invasion in the meantime,” Biden said. “So, it's my expectation that's not going to happen. There has to be a ceasefire to get those hostages out.”

Biden also said his "hope and expectation" is that a hostage and ceasefire deal will be reached. "The deal is being negotiated now, and we're gonna see where it takes us," he said.

US conversations with Israel: CNN reported earlier this week that US officials have been direct in their talks with Israeli counterparts that the estimated 1.3 million people currently in the southernmost city of Rafah simply “have nowhere to go” ahead of an expected ground offensive, according to a senior administration official.

The Biden administration is highly skeptical about whether Netanyahu’s direction to Israel’s military for an “evacuation of the population” out of Rafah before Israel forces enter is even remotely feasible.

12 min ago

Israel releases names and details about alleged October 7 involvement of UN agency employees

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond in Tel Aviv

Israel released more details on Friday about the 12 employees of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees that it has accused of participating in the October 7 terrorist attacks and kidnappings, including their names, photos, and alleged roles with Hamas.

The additional details included screengrabs of what Israel said were two United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) employees — a social worker and math teacher — in Israel on October 7. The defense ministry also provided identification photos of 10 other alleged Hamas members, their positions and alleged involvement in the attack, but did not provide any supporting evidence to back up its claims.

CNN could not independently verify the identity of the men or Israel’s allegations about their involvement with Hamas.

An UNRWA spokesperson said the United Nations' highest investigative authority is investigating the matter, but declined to comment on the additional details provided by Israel on Friday due to the investigation.

Some background: Israel presented the United Nations, the United States and other allies with a dossier last month that included allegations about these 12 UNRWA employees — out of 13,000 in Gaza — leading more than a dozen countries to suspend funding to the agency, which plays a central role in feeding and sheltering hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the strip.

UNRWA quickly fired 10 of the 12 staff members accused by Israel of involvement in the October 7 attacks and launched an investigation into the allegations in hopes of keeping international funding to the agency flowing at a critical time. The United Nations said two of the 12 had died.

Read more details about Israel's allegations.

12 min ago

Israel has "no intention" of sending Palestinians to Egypt, defense minister says

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond

A displaced Palestinian woman walks near the border fence between Gaza and Egypt on February 16, in Rafah, Gaza.
A displaced Palestinian woman walks near the border fence between Gaza and Egypt on February 16, in Rafah, Gaza. Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel has “no intention” of sending Palestinians into Egypt as part of an evacuation of Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah, where Israel has said it will concentrate its next military offensive.

“We respect and value our peace agreement with Egypt, which is a cornerstone of stability in the region as well as an important partner,” Gallant told reporters during a briefing Friday.

Gallant’s comments come amid reports that Egypt is building a miles-wide buffer zone along its border with Gaza as part of a contingency plan in case large numbers of Palestinian refugees flood into Egypt.

Israeli officials have said the military is working on a detailed plan to evacuate civilians from Rafah ahead of a planned offensive there, but they have yet to share any details of the plan.

Gallant provided no details about a potential evacuation on Friday, but said, “we are thoroughly planning future operations in Rafah, which is a significant Hamas stronghold.”

12 min ago

Israeli war cabinet minister says fighting could continue during Ramadan

From CNN's Amir Tal

Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz attends a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel in October 2023.
Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz attends a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel in October 2023. Abir Sultan/Reuters

Israeli war cabinet minister and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Israel “won’t stop” until all hostages in Gaza are returned, even if that means continuing hostilities during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“I would like to convey a message to all citizens of Israel and to the families of the hostages: We don't stop — until they are returned,” Gantz said in a video on Friday. “There will not be a ceasefire even for one day until our hostages are returned.”

Gantz said the fighting would continue, regardless of the time of the year.

“⁠Even in the approaching month of Ramadan, the fire can continue," he said. "Either our hostages will be returned, or we will expand the fighting to Rafah.”

Gantz added Israel is preparing for a ground offensive into Rafah and will act “in dialogue” with its partners, including Egypt, and “direct the population to protected areas.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the operation in Rafah must be completed by the start of Ramadan on March 10, an Israeli official told CNN on Saturday.

13 min ago

Hezbollah chief warns Israel will pay with "blood" for attacks on southern Lebanon

From CNN's Hamdi Alkhshali and Tamara Qiblawi

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday issued a stern warning in a televised speech condemning recent Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, which left number of civilians killed or wounded, as "unacceptable."

Nasrallah said that the killing of civilians would not go unanswered and vowed that Hezbollah's retaliation would be swift and decisive.

“The enemy (Israel) must know that it went too far by its targeting of civilians. The price for the blood of our civilians, particularly the women and children, is blood,” Nasrallah said.

Israeli airstrike: The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Thursday that it eliminated a senior commander and two operatives belonging to Hezbollah's Radwan Forces in a precise airstrike on a Hezbollah military structure in Nabatieh that was conducted late Wednesday in Lebanese territory.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency described the structure hit in Nabatieh by the IDF as a residential building, adding that at least seven people from the same family, including a child, were killed.

Some background: Prior to October 7, Nasrallah had not spoken publicly in person since 2006, when a month-long war erupted between Lebanon and Israel. In November 2023, Nasrallah called for a ceasefire and praised Hamas' attacks on Israel, adding that they were fully planned and executed by the militant group.