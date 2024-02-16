World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the Israel-Hamas war

By Kathleen Magramo and Deva Lee, CNN

Updated 12:25 AM ET, Fri February 16, 2024
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
8 min ago

It's morning in Gaza. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

An Israeli airstrike on Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza has killed at least 12 people, according to a spokesperson for Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Ten of those killed were women and children, the spokesperson and a doctor at the hospital said. The other two casualties were elderly men.

Here are the latest developments in the conflict:

  • Biden spoke with Netanyahu: The US president spoke with the Israeli prime minister in a call about the “ongoing hostage negotiations” and the “situation in Rafah.” All eyes are on Rafah, near the border with Eqypt, where well over a million Palestinian refugees are taking shelter in a massive tent city.
  • Eqypt building buffer zone: Egypt is building a miles-wide buffer zone and wall along its border with Gaza, satellite imagery shows. The images, taken in the last five days, show a significant section of Egyptian territory between a roadway and the Gaza border has been bulldozed. 
  • Panic in Rafah: Rajaa Musleh, the Gaza representative for the non-profit organization MedGlobal, currently based in Rafah, said health workers who are still alive “may still be breathing, but we are dying inside.” The city is the last remaining refuge in Gaza for displaced Palestinians, and panic is soaring as many decide whether to stay or leave ahead of a planned Israeli offensive.
  • UN chief condemns Nasser Hospital raid: António Guterres, United Nations secretary-general, has condemned the Israeli military raid on the Khan Younis hospital. The IDF raided the hospital in Gaza on Thursday and said it detained several suspects.
  • US teenagers reportedly killed in West Bank: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered his “deepest condolences” after two American teenagers “who reportedly were killed” in the West Bank, and said there must be an investigation into their deaths.

16 min ago

Biden brought up the "situation in Rafah" and hostage talks with Netanyahu during a call

From CNN's Samantha Waldenberg

US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on February 13, in Washington, DC.
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on February 13, in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the “ongoing hostage negotiations” and the “situation in Rafah,” according to a White House readout released Thursday.

“The President also raised the situation in Rafah, and reiterated his view that a military operation should not proceed without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the civilians in Rafah,” the readout said.

CNN previously reported that all eyes are on Rafah, where well over a million Palestinian refugees are taking shelter in a massive tent city.

Despite international pressure, Netanyahu has continued to convey that the Israel Defense Forces will move into the Rafah area at some point. Many fear that military action in the refugee tent city could spark the exodus, but also result in the deaths of thousands of civilians.

Biden also raised the “ongoing hostage negotiations” in his call with Netanyahu as well.

“The President and the Prime Minister discussed ongoing hostage negotiations,” the White House said. “The President reaffirmed his commitment to working tirelessly to support the release of all hostages as soon as possible, recognizing their appalling situation after 132 days in Hamas captivity.”

The two leaders spoke last on Sunday and, in that call, discussed a deal to secure the release of hostages in Gaza at length, according to a senior administration official.

27 min ago

UK is "deeply concerned" about loss of life in Gaza, prime minister tells Netanyahu 

From CNN's Max Foster and Radina Gigova in London

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a meeting in London on February 14.
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a meeting in London on February 14. Daniel Leal/AP

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday and said his country is "deeply concerned" about the loss of civilian life in Gaza, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

Sunak also expressed the UK's concern on the "potentially devastating humanitarian impact" of an Israeli military operation in Rafah, the spokesperson said.

Sunak "reiterated that the immediate priority must be negotiating a humanitarian pause to allow the safe release of hostages and to facilitate considerably more aid going to Gaza, leading to a longer-term sustainable ceasefire," the Downing Street spokesperson added.

The prime minister urged Israel to open "the Kerem Shalom crossing and allow the maritime delivery of international aid through Ashdod port," the spokesperson said.

Sunak stressed the need for Israel to abide by International Humanitarian Law and protect civilian infrastructure like hospitals and shelters.

31 min ago

Egypt is building a miles-wide walled buffer zone on the Gaza border, satellite images show

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

This satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows Egypt building a miles-wide buffer zone, and border wall, along its border with Gaza.
This satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows Egypt building a miles-wide buffer zone, and border wall, along its border with Gaza. Maxar Technologies

Egypt is building a miles-wide buffer zone and wall along its border with Gaza, new satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies shows. 

The images, taken in the last five days, show a significant section of Egyptian territory between a roadway and the Gaza border has been bulldozed. 

When the buffer zone — which stretches from the end of the Gaza border to the Mediterranean Sea — is completed, it will engulf the Egyptian-Rafah border crossing complex.

At the actual border, multiple cranes were seen laying sections of wall.

Additional satellite imagery reviewed by CNN shows that bulldozers arrived on site on February 3, and that the initial excavation of the buffer zone began on February 6. 

There has been a significant uptick in excavation in the last five days. 

Videos released by the Sinai Foundation for Human Rights show construction of the border wall, which they said would be 5 meters (16 feet) high. 

The organization, which describes itself as a non-governmental human rights group, said two local contractors told them the border wall was commissioned by the Egyptian armed forces. CNN has reached out to the Egyptian government for comment.

The construction comes as fears that the already horrific humanitarian situation in Gaza will worsen, causing thousands of deaths and a mass exodus of Palestinians over Egypt's border. 

All eyes are on Rafah, situated along the new buffer zone, where over a million Palestinian refugees are taking shelter in a massive tent city. 

Despite international pressure, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained that the Israeli forces will enter Rafah. Many fear that military action in the refugee tent city could spark an exodus, but also result in the deaths of thousands of civilians. 

Netanyahu continues to rail against Egypt for not closing the Philadelphi Corridor — the strip of land between Egypt and Gaza and the strip's only non-Israeli controlled border. Netanyahu has said that Israel would not consider the war over until it was closed.

43 min ago

Netanyahu’s office rejects calls for two-state solution, saying it's not the time to speak about "gifts"

From CNN's Mick Krever in London

A spokesperson in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has rejected any discussion, for the moment, about a Palestinian state.

“Now is not the time to be speaking about gifts for the Palestinian people,” Avi Hyman, spokesperson for the National Public Diplomacy Directorate in the prime minister’s office, told CNN Thursday at a press briefing.

CNN had asked Hyman about reporting by The Washington Post that the Biden administration and “a small group of Middle East partners” are working to formulate a comprehensive peace plan, which “could be announced as early as the next several weeks.”

“Here is Israel, we’re still in the aftermath of the October 7th massacre,” Hyman said.

“Now is the time for victory – total victory against Hamas. And we will continue on the path to victory. All discussions about the day after Hamas will be had the day after Hamas."

President Joe Biden has made clear that he hopes that a ceasefire deal, which would see the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, could lead to a more lasting peace “on the basis of the two-state solution.” 