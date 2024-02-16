An Israeli airstrike on Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza has killed at least 12 people, according to a spokesperson for Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
Ten of those killed were women and children, the spokesperson and a doctor at the hospital said. The other two casualties were elderly men.
Here are the latest developments in the conflict:
- Biden spoke with Netanyahu: The US president spoke with the Israeli prime minister in a call about the “ongoing hostage negotiations” and the “situation in Rafah.” All eyes are on Rafah, near the border with Eqypt, where well over a million Palestinian refugees are taking shelter in a massive tent city.
- Eqypt building buffer zone: Egypt is building a miles-wide buffer zone and wall along its border with Gaza, satellite imagery shows. The images, taken in the last five days, show a significant section of Egyptian territory between a roadway and the Gaza border has been bulldozed.
- Panic in Rafah: Rajaa Musleh, the Gaza representative for the non-profit organization MedGlobal, currently based in Rafah, said health workers who are still alive “may still be breathing, but we are dying inside.” The city is the last remaining refuge in Gaza for displaced Palestinians, and panic is soaring as many decide whether to stay or leave ahead of a planned Israeli offensive.
- UN chief condemns Nasser Hospital raid: António Guterres, United Nations secretary-general, has condemned the Israeli military raid on the Khan Younis hospital. The IDF raided the hospital in Gaza on Thursday and said it detained several suspects.
- US teenagers reportedly killed in West Bank: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered his “deepest condolences” after two American teenagers “who reportedly were killed” in the West Bank, and said there must be an investigation into their deaths.
- Politicians reject Palestinian state: A spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and other Israeli politicians have publicly rejected a purported plan to provide a pathway for a Palestinian state, arguing against a two-state solution on social media.
- Lebanon strikes: Israel says it eliminated a senior Hezbollah commander and a number of operatives in an airstrike in Lebanon. Hezbollah said that a number of its fighters had been killed, but did not specify how, where, and when. Israel has continued its strikes in Lebanon throughout Thursday on what it called "Hezbollah terror targets."