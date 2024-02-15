Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends media conference in Tel Aviv on October 12, 2023. Jacquelyn Martin/AFP/Getty Images

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday reiterated his intention to order concerted military operations in Rafah, vowing that his country will fight “until the absolutely victory.”

Netanyahu said “powerful action” will come in the southern Gazan city after the evacuation of civilians from "battle zones."

A growing number of world leaders and NGOs have called on Israel to avoid a ground operation in what is now Gaza's most populated city, with a Red Cross official saying "countless lives are hanging in the balance."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned Israel's planned ground offensive, saying it would create a "humanitarian catastrophe.”

It comes as the Israeli military said Wednesday that it has struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, as the Israel Defense Forces chief of staff warned of an ongoing offensive against targets in the neighboring country. The strikes follow an earlier deadly rocket attack from Lebanon on a northern Israeli city.

Here are the latest headlines: