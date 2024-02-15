World
Israel-Hamas war

Live Updates

The latest on the Israel-Hamas war

By Chris Lau, CNN

Updated 12:38 a.m. ET, February 15, 2024
31 min ago

Netanyahu vows "powerful action" in Rafah while IDF hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. Catch up here

From CNN staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends media conference in Tel Aviv on October 12, 2023.  Jacquelyn Martin/AFP/Getty Images

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday reiterated his intention to order concerted military operations in Rafah, vowing that his country will fight “until the absolutely victory.”

Netanyahu said “powerful action” will come in the southern Gazan city after the evacuation of civilians from "battle zones."

A growing number of world leaders and NGOs have called on Israel to avoid a ground operation in what is now Gaza's most populated city, with a Red Cross official saying "countless lives are hanging in the balance."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned Israel's planned ground offensive, saying it would create a "humanitarian catastrophe.”

It comes as the Israeli military said Wednesday that it has struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, as the Israel Defense Forces chief of staff warned of an ongoing offensive against targets in the neighboring country. The strikes follow an earlier deadly rocket attack from Lebanon on a northern Israeli city.

Here are the latest headlines:

  • Israeli jets strike Lebanon: One Israeli solider was killed and eight others wounded Wednesday when a base in northern Israel was targeted by rockets from Lebanon. In response, the IDF struck “Hezbollah terror targets” in the neighboring country. Hezbollah, an Iran-backed armed group that is a regional force in its own right, has not claimed the attack. But Lebanese state media and Hezbollah-owned media reported air raids on several towns in southern Lebanon, including Aadchit, Souaneh and Chehabiya, throughout Wednesday.
  • Appeals to stop ground operation: The leaders of Australia, Canada and New Zealand, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron and World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appealed to Israel not to move forward with a Rafah ground operation. Tedros warned, "I don’t think even hell could describe it...I plead to Israel not to do this." United Nations special adviser Alice Wairimu Nderitu said the risk of atrocities "is serious, real and high."
  • Snipers at Nasser medical complex: Doctors and medical staff say Israeli snipers have shot dead a number of people as they fled the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis in recent days. "The tanks and the snipers (are) surrounding the hospital from all directions,” a surgeon there said. The IDF confirmed it was operating in the area but did not respond to direct allegations. It has ordered hospital staff and patients inside the medical complex to evacuate, saying it had “opened a secure route” for civilians to leave.
  • US concerned over Gaza aid: A US-funded shipment of flour intended for Gaza has not moved the way it was expected to, raising concerns from the White House, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Wednesday. The shipment was blocked by Israeli customs despite Israel’s war cabinet having approved shipments of flour to Gaza via the Ashdod port following a request from US officials.
  • Protection for Palestinians in US: President Joe Biden granted Palestinians in the United States temporary protection from deportation amid the ongoing conflict overseas, according to a new memo. The move comes as the White House faces immense pressure from the Arab-American community over the situation in Gaza.
  • Proposed ceasefire resolution: Arab countries at the United Nations are preparing to introduce a ceasefire resolution in the Security Council, which will also call for unimpeded humanitarian relief and the prevention of any transfer of residents of Gaza to a different location.
  • Cairo talks: Netanyahu said that Hamas must change its negotiating position before talks can continue in the Egyptian capital. Negotiations on a ceasefire as well as hostage and prisoner releases have been ongoing in Cairo and Israel has told mediators they will continue to engage in talks but have so far rejected a counterproposal made by Hamas that demanded a large release of Palestinian prisoners.
13 min ago

Leaders of Australia, Canada and New Zealand warn Israel against “catastrophic” assault on Rafah

From CNN’s Akanksha Sharma

Men walk through the rubble of a mosque that was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah, Gaza, on February 14.
Men walk through the rubble of a mosque that was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah, Gaza, on February 14. Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images

Israel's plans to launch a ground offensive in the southern Gazan city of Rafah would be "catastrophic," the prime ministers of Australia, Canada and New Zealand warned in a joint statement Thursday.

 “We are gravely concerned by indications that Israel is planning a ground offensive into Rafah,” the statement said, adding that any military action in an area where nearly 1.5 million Palestinians are taking refuge “would be catastrophic.”

The world leaders called on Israel to heed "growing international consensus" and not “go down this path," as "there is simply nowhere else for civilians to go."

They cited the International Court of Justice, which ordered Israel to ensure the delivery of essential humanitarian aid and the protection of civilians in Gaza.

 “An immediate humanitarian ceasefire is urgently needed,” the statement said.

The group added that "any ceasefire cannot be one sided” and reiterated calls for the release of all Israeli hostages.

1 hr 35 min ago

Israeli snipers shoot and kill civilians as they flee hospital in Gaza, according to eyewitness

From CNN's Sana Noor Haq and Jonny Hallam

Doctors and medical officials in Gaza say Israeli snipers have shot dead a number of people as they tried to leave the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza over recent days.

A trauma surgeon at the hospital said he was eyewitness to the shootings and said at least two people were killed by snipers on Tuesday, with more shot and injured.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have ordered hospital staff and patients inside the medical complex to evacuate and said it had “opened a secure route” for civilians to leave.

But at least eight people trying to escape along the route came under gunfire on Tuesday, said the surgeon, who asked not to be named for security reasons.

In a series of voice notes, the surgeon said medical teams at the hospital have been under intense bombardment for at least three days. His testimony was shared with CNN by his colleague.

Among those injured, the surgeon said, was a 16-year-old boy shot with four bullets at the hospital gate.

"The tanks and the snipers (are) surrounding the hospital from all directions,” the surgeon said in a voice message early Wednesday. “They threatened to bomb the hospital within half an hour."

The Nasser Medical Complex is the largest remaining functioning medical facility in Gaza.

Reached for comment late Wednesday, the IDF confirmed to CNN that Israeli troops are operating in the area of the Nasser Medical Complex and said they will get back to CNN if anything changes, but did not respond directly to the allegations.

Israel has repeatedly said that its military forces do not target civilians.

7 min ago

Biden gives Palestinians in the US temporary protection from deportation

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez and Samantha Waldenberg

US President Joe Biden speaks on the Senate's recent passage of the National Security Supplemental Bill, which provides military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, in the State Dining Room of the White House on February 13, in Washington, DC.
US President Joe Biden speaks on the Senate's recent passage of the National Security Supplemental Bill, which provides military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, in the State Dining Room of the White House on February 13, in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden granted Palestinians in the United States temporary protection from deportation amid the ongoing conflict overseas, according to a new memo.

The move comes as the White House faces immense pressure from the Arab-American community over the situation in Gaza.

Late last year, Democrats urged Biden to extend temporary protections to Palestinians in the US, arguing that those already in the country “should not be forced to return to the Palestinian territories, consistent with President Biden’s stated commitment to protecting Palestinian civilians.”

The president has the discretion to authorize what’s known as deferred enforced departure, which protects those covered from removal from the US for a period of time. Those who qualify are also eligible for work permits. 

“In light of the ongoing conflict and humanitarian needs on the ground, President Biden signed a memorandum directing the deferral of removal of certain Palestinians who are present in the United States, giving them a temporary safe haven,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement Wednesday. 
“Specifically, President Biden is granting deferred enforced departure for 18 months to Palestinians that are currently in the United States,” the statement continues.

Those convicted of felonies or who pose a public safety threat are not eligible for deferred enforced departure.

2 min ago

Israeli assault on Rafah would create humanitarian catastrophe, German foreign minister says

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy in London

Displaced Palestinians stand outside their tents in Rafah, Gaza on February 14.
Displaced Palestinians stand outside their tents in Rafah, Gaza on February 14. Said Khatib/AFP/Getty Images

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned Israel's plans to launch a ground offensive in Rafah, saying it would create a "humanitarian catastrophe." 

Speaking during a news conference after she met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Baerbock drew attention to the plight of displaced Palestinians sheltering in Rafah. 

"More than half of Gaza's population is currently seeking shelter in Rafah. 1.3 million people are waiting there in a very small space. They don't really have anywhere else to go right now," Baerbock said.
"These people cannot simply vanish into thin air. If the Israeli army were to launch an offensive on Rafah under these conditions, it would be a humanitarian catastrophe in the making," she said.

This comes as Netanyahu promised a "powerful action" in Rafah after the civilian population is evacuated, according to a statement posted on X. 

During her talks, Baerbock said she pushed for "more border crossings be opened quickly" so more humanitarian aid and medical supplies can reach people in Gaza. 

The foreign minister also laid out Germany's support for a ceasefire, saying it would create "a window of opportunity to free the hostages and to get more humanitarian aid in." 

1 hr 35 min ago

Arab group intends to introduce new Gaza ceasefire resolution at UN Security Council

From CNN’s Richard Roth

Arab countries at the United Nations are preparing to introduce a Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, they said Wednesday.

The resolution would also call for unimpeded humanitarian relief and would block any transfer of residents of Gaza to a different location — which Arab countries insist is forced collective punishment against international law.

The United States has publicly stated it opposed the draft resolution. 

Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour said the group had good, frank talks with the US Ambassador. Mansour said it is “high time” for the UN to act with a ceasefire resolution. and said the "internal business of the US is their business."

1 hr 35 min ago

Netanyahu vows "powerful action" in Rafah after civilian evacuation, despite appeals to avoid incursion

From CNN's Amir Tal in Jerusalem and Jen Deaton

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his intention to order Israel's military to go into Rafah after the civilian population is evacuated, according to a new statement posted on X Wednesday.

"We will fight until the absolutely victory and this includes a powerful action also in Rafah after we allow the civilian population to leave the battle zones," Netanyahu said.

Some background: US President Joe Biden told Netanyahu previously that an operation in Rafah “should not proceed” without ensuring the safety of the people sheltering there, the White House said.

Some other world leaders and NGOs including the United Nations have called on Israel to avoid a ground operation in what is now Gaza's most populated city.

French president Emmanel Macron and World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday appealed to Israel not to move forward with a Rafah ground operation.

Netanyahu said on Sunday that Rafah is "Hamas's last bastion," and that Israel will get the "remaining Hamas terrorist battalions" there, in an interview with ABC News.

1 hr 35 min ago

IDF says it struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon as chief of staff warns of ongoing offensive

From CNN's Amir Tal in Jerusalem

The Israel Defense Forces said Wednesday it had struck “Hezbollah terror targets” in Lebanon, as the IDF chief of staff warned of an ongoing offensive against targets in Lebanon.

Hezbollah, an Iran-backed armed group that is a regional force in its own right, has not claimed responsibility for, nor commented on the attack.

“The next campaign will have a very strong offensive, and we will use all our tools and capabilities,” the IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, said during a meeting with local leaders in northern Israel. “There is still a long way to go, and we will do it together.”

The strikes followed a deadly rocket attack on the northern Israeli city of Safed, which the IDF said originated from Lebanese territory.

“A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a series of Hezbollah terror targets in the areas of Jabal el Braij, Houneh, Dunin, Aadchit, and Souaneh,” an IDF statement said. “Among the targets struck were military compounds, operational control rooms, and terror infrastructure used by Hezbollah terrorists. Several targets belonged to the Redwan Forces.”