Israel-Hamas war

Live

New York special election

Recap

House impeaches Mayorkas

Live Updates

The latest on the Israel-Hamas war

By Kathleen Magramo and Helen Regan, CNN

Published 12:19 AM ET, Wed February 14, 2024
7 min ago

International opposition to Israel's military plans in Rafah is mounting. Here's what to know

From CNN staff

Palestinians who have sought shelter in the Rafah are scrambling figure out their next move amid Israel's looming ground offensive in the southern Gazan city which has drawn mounting international opposition.

Military operations in Rafah could lead to "a slaughter" and leave humanitarian efforts in Gaza "at death’s door," United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths warned Tuesday. Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar also strongly criticized Israel, saying the country is becoming "blinded by rage" and risks unleashing "a massacre".

More than 1.3 million displaced people — over half of Gaza's population — have sought shelter in Rafah fleeing Israel's bombardment and ground offensives in other parts of the enclave. Humanitarian groups have repeatedly said there's nowhere safe left to go.

Here's what to know.

  • Evacuation plans: The Israeli military has not yet presented its plan to the government for the evacuation of Rafah, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told CNN on Tuesday. The spokesperson said its forces aim to create a plan that evacuates civilians "out of harm's way" and differentiates civilians from Hamas militants but conceded it comes "not without challenge."
  • World warnings over Rafah: The South African government has made an “urgent request” to the International Court of Justice to decide if Israel's military actions in Rafah require the court to “use its power to prevent further imminent breach of the rights of Palestinians in Gaza.” 
  • Border risks: Egypt is boosting its security presence at its border with the Gaza Strip, wary of a spillover of Israel’s war on Hamas onto its territory should the Israeli military begin its ground assault in Rafah.
  • Hostage talks in Cairo: Negotiations held on Tuesday in Cairo were productive and serious, but did not arrive at a breakthrough that would result in a final deal, a US official said.
  • Blocked food for Gaza: A US-funded shipment of flour destined for Gaza has been stuck at the port of Ashdod in Israel for weeks, according to an Israeli official. It was blocked by Israeli customs under operational orders of the country's finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, despite Israel’s war cabinet having approved shipments via the Ashdod port following a request from US officials.
  • US Senate approves foreign aid: The Senate voted to pass a $95.3 billion foreign aid package to support Ukraine and for security assistance to Israel. It also includes humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and Ukraine, among other priorities.
  • Hamas tunnel video: The Israeli military released a video that purportedly shows the Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar inside a tunnel below the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, with his wife, children and his brother Ibrahim Sinwar. Israel has publicly accused Sinwar of being the “mastermind” behind Hamas’ terror attack against Israel on October 7. 

1 hr 28 min ago

Military push into Rafah could lead to "a slaughter," UN relief chief warns

From CNN's Michael Rios and Richard Roth

Martin Griffiths speaks during a press conference on the situation in Gaza, at UN Building in Geneva, on November 15, 2023. 
Martin Griffiths speaks during a press conference on the situation in Gaza, at UN Building in Geneva, on November 15, 2023.  Jean-Guy Python/AFP/Getty Images/File

Military operations in Rafah could lead to "a slaughter" and leave humanitarian efforts in Gaza "at death’s door," United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths warned Tuesday.

His comments add to growing international opposition to Israel's potential ground offensive into Rafah, where more than 1 million displaced Palestinians are estimated to be crammed into makeshift shelters. 

"They, like the entire population of Gaza, are the victims of an assault that is unparalleled in its intensity, brutality and scope," Griffiths said of those displaced. 

He urged Israel to listen to the international community’s warnings against "the dangerous consequences" of a ground invasion.

"History will not be kind" if those calls are ignored, he said.

The Israeli military has not yet presented its plan to the government for the evacuation of Rafah, according to a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces.

The military aims to create a plan that evacuates civilians "out of harm's way" and differentiates civilians from Hamas militants, the IDF spokesperson said.

Remember: More than 1.3 million people have sought shelter in Rafah fleeing Israel's bombardment and ground offensives in other parts of the enclave. Palestinians in Rafah are frantically trying to figure out whether to stay or evacuate after deadly Israeli strikes rained down on the southern city on Monday.

Mounting concerns: International alarm is mounting over Israel's planned ground offensive in Rafah, with Ireland's prime minister saying Israel has been "blinded by rage" and risks unleashing a massacre.

1 hr 8 min ago

Israel has become "blinded by rage" and risks unleashing a massacre in Rafah, Irish prime minister says

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy

Leo Varadkar attends a press conference at Stormont Castle, Belfast, on February 5.
Leo Varadkar attends a press conference at Stormont Castle, Belfast, on February 5. Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire/AP

Leo Varadkar, Ireland's Taoiseach (or prime minister), strongly criticized Israel Tuesday, accusing the country of becoming "blinded by rage" as it doubles down on plans to launch a ground offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where Israeli forces previously told hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to seek shelter.

Speaking to lawmakers in the Irish parliament, Varadkar said it was "very clear" to him that Israel is "is not listening to any country in the world," even the United States. 

"They [Israel] have become blinded by rage. And they are going to, I believe, make the situation much worse for their own security in the long term by going down the path they are going," the Irish leader said. 

Varadkar said an Israeli ground offensive on the border city of Rafah "should not happen," drawing attention to the 1.3 million Palestinians who are "taking refuge there." 

"There is a serious risk of a massacre occurring in Rafah if a ground assault were to occur," Varadkar warned. 

Other members of the Irish government joined Varadkar in condemning Israel this week including Trade Minister Simon Coveney, who accused the country of acting like a rogue state and behaving "like a monster to defeat a monster."

1 hr 2 min ago

Israel releases video purportedly showing Hamas leader hiding in Gaza tunnel days after October 7 attack

From CNN's Jessie Gretener and Jonny Hallam

A frame from the video released by the Israel Defense Forces purportedly showing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar inside a tunnel below Khan Younis.
A frame from the video released by the Israel Defense Forces purportedly showing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar inside a tunnel below Khan Younis. Israel Defense Forces

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a video recording Tuesday purportedly showing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar inside a tunnel below the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. 

Unveiling the video at his daily news conference, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said the footage was recorded October 10 and shows Sinwar with his wife, children and his brother walking through a dark tunnel. Hagari said the IDF obtained the material in recent days and said the clip was captured on a Hamas CCTV camera.

“In the last few days during the operation of special units we found a video from a Hamas security camera that was installed in the tunnel. The leader of Hamas in Gaza Strip, the master murderer Yahya Sinwar flees with his children and one of his wives through the network of tunnels led by his brother Ibrahim Sinwar,” Hagari said.
“That's how he escaped with his family underground in a tunnel to one of the safe accommodation complexes he had built in advance. This video of Sinwar is the result of our hunt for him,” Hagari continued.

CNN can neither independently verify that Sinwar is the man seen in the video, nor when it was recorded. The IDF did not provide additional evidence to support their claims.

Read more here.

53 min ago

Displaced Palestinians say they fear for their lives as they flee Rafah for Khan Younis and central Gaza

From CNN’s Eve Brennan

Palestinian are fleeing Rafah toward the central Gaza Strip on February 13.
Palestinian are fleeing Rafah toward the central Gaza Strip on February 13. Abed Zagout/Anadolu/Getty Images

Two displaced Palestinians told Reuters they are fleeing Rafah ahead of an anticipated Israeli ground offensive and heading to the cities of Khan Younis in southern Gaza and Al-Maghazi in the central strip.

Over 1.3 million people — more than half of Gaza’s population — are believed to be in Rafah, with most displaced from other parts of the besieged enclave crammed into the city close to the Egyptian border.

Displaced Palestinian Nahla Jarwan told Reuters on Tuesday that she had originally fled Al-Maghazi to Rafah, but now she is returning to Al-Maghazi.

“Last night in Rafah was very tough. We're going back to Al-Maghazi out of fear; we're displaced from one area to another,” she said, adding that "wherever we go, there is no safety."

“I'm hoping the world stands with us and looks at us with a kind, merciful eye. ... We're always crying. Martyrs, shelling, destruction, death, starvation, thirst, there is no food,” she added.

Another displaced Palestinian, Mo’men Shbair, told Reuters Tuesday that he prays the world pressures Israel to end the war.

“We’re lost. We don’t know where to go. … We're tired. We've been walking around without knowing where to go,” he said.

Shbair said he was in Khan Younis until he was told to head to Rafah for safety. Now, he is returning to Khan Younis.

2 hr 1 min ago

Egypt boosts security at border with Gaza as Israel eyes offensive in southernmost city of Rafah

From CNN's Nadeen Ebrahim and Sarah El Sirgany

Egypt is increasing its security presence at its border with the Gaza Strip, wary of a spillover of Israel’s war on Hamas onto its territory should the Israeli military begin its ground assault on the enclave’s southernmost city, Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s population is sheltering.

The fortification by the border is a “precautionary” measure ahead of an expected Israeli ground operation in Rafah, Egyptian security officials told CNN. As part of its security buildup, the officials said, Egypt has deployed more troops and machinery in North Sinai, bordering Gaza.

Decades-old ties at risk?: Egypt was the first Arab nation to recognize Israel in 1979. The two signed a landmark pact that saw Israel return the Sinai Peninsula it captured from Egypt in the 1967 war in exchange for peace. The treaty also limited the number of troops stationed on the border between Egypt and Gaza, which at the time was controlled by Israel. The treaty turned Egypt into a pariah in the Arab world, but decades later helped pave the way for other Arab nations to sign similar agreements with Israel.

Western media outlets, including the Associated Press and The New York Times, have reported that Egypt has threatened to void the peace treaty if Israeli troops invaded Rafah. Egypt’s foreign minister dismissed those reports, but said in a news conference Monday that Cairo would adhere to the treaty “as long as it remains reciprocal,” the state-run Ahram newspaper reported.

An Israeli official acknowledged that the Egyptians have been concerned with Israel’s operation, but said they are not aware of a specific threat about the treaty.

Read more about Egypt and Israel's relationship.

2 hr 2 min ago

US Senate passes $95 billion package with aid for Israel and humanitarian assistance in Gaza

From CNN's Clare Foran, Kristin Wilson, Ted Barrett and Morgan Rimmer

The US Senate passed a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill, which includes assistance for Ukraine and Israel in a vote early Tuesday morning. But before any countries see the assistance, the bill has to pass in the House, where many Republicans are opposed to further aid to Ukraine.

Here's what's in the bill: The foreign aid package includes billions of dollars to support Ukraine and for security assistance for Israel, as well as humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and Ukraine, among other priorities. 

Of the funding passed, $14.1 billion is in security assistance for Israel, $9.2 billion for humanitarian assistance and $4.8 billion to support regional partners in the Indo-Pacific region in addition to other policy provisions, according to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The bill passed the Senate despite House Speaker Mike Johnson’s criticism of the legislation and former President Donald Trump signaling opposition to the bill by arguing the US should stop providing foreign aid unless it is in the form of a loan.

Read more about the foreign aid bill passed in the US Senate.