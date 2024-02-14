Palestinians who have sought shelter in the Rafah are scrambling figure out their next move amid Israel's looming ground offensive in the southern Gazan city which has drawn mounting international opposition.
Military operations in Rafah could lead to "a slaughter" and leave humanitarian efforts in Gaza "at death’s door," United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths warned Tuesday. Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar also strongly criticized Israel, saying the country is becoming "blinded by rage" and risks unleashing "a massacre".
More than 1.3 million displaced people — over half of Gaza's population — have sought shelter in Rafah fleeing Israel's bombardment and ground offensives in other parts of the enclave. Humanitarian groups have repeatedly said there's nowhere safe left to go.
Here's what to know.
- Evacuation plans: The Israeli military has not yet presented its plan to the government for the evacuation of Rafah, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told CNN on Tuesday. The spokesperson said its forces aim to create a plan that evacuates civilians "out of harm's way" and differentiates civilians from Hamas militants but conceded it comes "not without challenge."
- World warnings over Rafah: The South African government has made an “urgent request” to the International Court of Justice to decide if Israel's military actions in Rafah require the court to “use its power to prevent further imminent breach of the rights of Palestinians in Gaza.”
- Border risks: Egypt is boosting its security presence at its border with the Gaza Strip, wary of a spillover of Israel’s war on Hamas onto its territory should the Israeli military begin its ground assault in Rafah.
- Hostage talks in Cairo: Negotiations held on Tuesday in Cairo were productive and serious, but did not arrive at a breakthrough that would result in a final deal, a US official said.
- Blocked food for Gaza: A US-funded shipment of flour destined for Gaza has been stuck at the port of Ashdod in Israel for weeks, according to an Israeli official. It was blocked by Israeli customs under operational orders of the country's finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, despite Israel’s war cabinet having approved shipments via the Ashdod port following a request from US officials.
- US Senate approves foreign aid: The Senate voted to pass a $95.3 billion foreign aid package to support Ukraine and for security assistance to Israel. It also includes humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and Ukraine, among other priorities.
- Hamas tunnel video: The Israeli military released a video that purportedly shows the Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar inside a tunnel below the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, with his wife, children and his brother Ibrahim Sinwar. Israel has publicly accused Sinwar of being the “mastermind” behind Hamas’ terror attack against Israel on October 7.