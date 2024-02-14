Martin Griffiths speaks during a press conference on the situation in Gaza, at UN Building in Geneva, on November 15, 2023. Jean-Guy Python/AFP/Getty Images/File

Military operations in Rafah could lead to "a slaughter" and leave humanitarian efforts in Gaza "at death’s door," United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths warned Tuesday.

His comments add to growing international opposition to Israel's potential ground offensive into Rafah, where more than 1 million displaced Palestinians are estimated to be crammed into makeshift shelters.

"They, like the entire population of Gaza, are the victims of an assault that is unparalleled in its intensity, brutality and scope," Griffiths said of those displaced.

He urged Israel to listen to the international community’s warnings against "the dangerous consequences" of a ground invasion.

"History will not be kind" if those calls are ignored, he said.

The Israeli military has not yet presented its plan to the government for the evacuation of Rafah, according to a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces.

The military aims to create a plan that evacuates civilians "out of harm's way" and differentiates civilians from Hamas militants, the IDF spokesperson said.

Remember: More than 1.3 million people have sought shelter in Rafah fleeing Israel's bombardment and ground offensives in other parts of the enclave. Palestinians in Rafah are frantically trying to figure out whether to stay or evacuate after deadly Israeli strikes rained down on the southern city on Monday.

Mounting concerns: International alarm is mounting over Israel's planned ground offensive in Rafah, with Ireland's prime minister saying Israel has been "blinded by rage" and risks unleashing a massacre.