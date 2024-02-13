World
The latest on the Israel-Hamas war

By Chris Lau and Deva Lee, CNN

Updated 12:23 a.m. ET, February 13, 2024
1 min ago

It's morning in Gaza. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

People inspect the damage to their homes following Israeli air strikes in Rafah, Gaza, on February 12.
People inspect the damage to their homes following Israeli air strikes in Rafah, Gaza, on February 12. Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

Palestinians in Rafah are trying to figure out their next move after deadly Israeli strikes rained down on the southern Gaza city, a displaced aid worker told CNN on Monday. 

“It was one of the most terrible nights,” Jamal al Rozzi said. “Not because of the number of martyrs of the number of injuries, but also because everybody was just asking themselves what to do.” 
“Rafah is fully crowded with people who have been evacuated from the north and the middle area,” said al Rozzi. “I have to face this question myself with my family ... It’s not easy to decide.”

About 100 people, including children, were killed as the “extremely intense” airstrikes and shelling pounded multiple locations, according to local officials.

The Israeli military confirmed it conducted a “series of strikes” in the Shaboura area of Rafah and that two Israeli hostages were rescued in a “special operation.”

More than 1.3 million people — more than half of Gaza’s population — are seeking refuge in Rafah, with the majority of people displaced from other parts of the besieged enclave crammed into a sprawling tent city.

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the military to plan for the “evacuation of the population” ahead of an offensive against what he described as "Hamas’s last bastion.”

Here are the latest developments:

  • Full-scale offensive looms: However, the State Department said the US does not see the Israeli strikes overnight Monday as “the launch of a full-scale offensive."
  • Warnings over Rafah offensive: The UN's relief and human rights chiefs called on Israel to abort its "terrifying" planned incursion into Rafah. They warned that such an operation would likely result in scores of civilian casualties. The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor said he was “deeply concerned by the reported bombardment and potential ground incursion by Israeli forces in Rafah,” and warned that his office is “actively investigating any crimes allegedly committed” in the war.
  • Death of 5-year-old: The US called on the Israeli government to investigate the death of 5-year-old Hind Rajab. She was found dead this weekend after being trapped in a car for Gaza City with members of her family who were reportedly shot to death by Israeli forces weeks ago. Rescue workers dispatched to find her were also reportedly shot and killed. 
  • Biden and Abdullah differ on Gaza: US President Joe Biden discussed a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas that would include a six-week pause in fighting with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House on Monday. Abdullah, for his part, called for a “lasting ceasefire” that would bring the current fighting to an end.
53 min ago

Houthis fired on commercial vessel carrying corn to Iran, US says

From CNN staff

A Greek-owned commercial vessel targeted by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea on Monday was carrying corn from Brazil to Iran, according to US Central Command and the State Department.

This appears to be the first time the Houthis have targeted a ship destined for Iran, which provides backing for the rebel group that controls parts of Yemen.

The Houthis had previously claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was a US vessel.

“In this case, it seems Iran’s destabilizing activities have imperiled the food security of the Iranian people,” a State Department spokesperson said.

The vessel was not subject to US sanctions because it was carrying corn, which falls under an exemption that covers food supplies, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the vessel is owned by Star Bulk Carriers, “a Greek-based global shipping company with partial U.S. owners.”

The ship suffered minor damage and no injuries to its crew, according to the US Central Command.

The vessel, named the "Star Iris," was sailing from the Brazilian port of Vila Do Conde to Iran’s Bandar Imam Khomeini port in the Persian Gulf, according to marine tracking company Kpler.

“The Star Iris, like every Iran-bound bulker, had not diverted away from the Red Sea, perhaps unafraid of attacks from Iran-backed Houthis who could be considered 'friendly' given the vessel's destination,” said Ishan Bhanu, Lead Agricultural Commodities Analyst at Kpler.

"At a projected 4.5 million tonnes for this year, flows from Brazil make for the majority of Iran's corn imports," he said.

The Houthis have been targeting vessels delivering for Israel in the Red Sea in response to what they call Israel's "aggression" against Gaza.

Despite repeated strikes against Houthi weapons, the Iran-backed rebel group has vowed to continue targeting vessels with links to Israel, the US and the UK.

53 min ago

US calls on Israel to urgently investigate the death of 5-year-old Palestinian Hind Rajab

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

This undated photo shows Hind Rajab.
This undated photo shows Hind Rajab. Palestine Red Crescent Society/Twitter (X)

The US has called on the Israeli government to investigate the death of 5-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab, State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said on Monday.

"We have asked the Israeli authorities to investigate this incident on an urgent basis. We understand that they're doing so. We expect to see those results on a timely fashion and they should include accountability measures as appropriate," Miller said.

Rajab was found dead this weekend after being trapped in a car for Gaza City with members of her family who were reportedly shot to death by Israeli forces weeks ago.

Rescue workers dispatched to find her were also reportedly shot and killed. 

"We are devastated about reports of the death of Hind Rajab. I will tell you that I have a little girl that's about to turn six myself, and so it's just a devastating account, a heartbreaking account for this child," Miller said. 
Hind Rajab's mother, Wissam Hamada, speaks during an interview.
Hind Rajab's mother, Wissam Hamada, speaks during an interview. CNN

56 min ago

Top US general casts doubt on idea Iran wants war with the United States

From CNN's Haley Britzky

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff cast doubt Monday on the idea that Iran wants war with the United States, telling NBC’s Lestor Holt, “I don’t know that they do.” 

“Having watched Iran operate, they will do things through their militia groups and others to put pressure, to achieve their objectives. At the same time, not looking for a broader conflict with the United States,” Gen. CQ Brown Jr. said in an interview on the “Nightly News” on Monday.

Brown’s comments come after at least 170 attacks by Iran-backed groups on US and coalition forces in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan since October 17.

31 min ago

Biden advocates for hostage deal and discusses war with Jordan’s King Abdullah

From CNN's Donald Judd

Jordan's King Abdullah delivers remarks during a press conference with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday, February 12.
Jordan's King Abdullah delivers remarks during a press conference with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday, February 12. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

US President Joe Biden discussed a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas which would include a six-week pause in fighting with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House on Monday.

"The key elements of the deal are on the table. There are gaps that remain – but I've encouraged Israeli leaders to keep working to achieve the deal. The United States will do everything possible to make it happen," Biden said.

The US president said that in the past month, he had participated in talks about a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leaders of Qatar and Egypt.

Biden said he’s been working “day and night,” along with Abdullah, to bring home hostages held by Hamas and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

He also thanked the king for conducting an airdrop of medical supplies to the region.

Speaking about Israel's planned ground offensive into Rafah, Biden said the country “should not proceed without a credible plan" to ensure the safety of people sheltering in the city.

42 min ago

Biden administration concerned about hostage rescue that may have killed 100 people

From CNN's MJ Lee

In this photo provided by the Israeli military, shows an Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying two released hostages, at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel,on Februay 12.
In this photo provided by the Israeli military, shows an Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying two released hostages, at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel,on Februay 12. Israel Defense Forces/AP

The Biden administration is deeply concerned about an Israeli operation that rescued two hostages out of Rafah but may have also resulted in about one hundred Palestinians being killed as part of that operation, according to a senior administration official.

The hostages were rescued Monday after 128 days in captivity.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that more than 100 people were killed in strikes that the Israeli military carried out in Rafah overnight. It did not specify how many of those were militants. 

US officials are still gathering information on the rescue operation, but such a high rate of Palestinian deaths would be deeply worrisome, the US official said.

Some background: Tension between President Joe Biden's administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has intensified in recent days as Israel has said that it is preparing to go into Rafah. US officials have expressed strong concerns to their Israeli counterparts about the feasibility of safely moving the large civilian population out of the area.

30 min ago

Biden is growing more frustrated with Netanyahu as "over the top" Gaza campaign rages on, sources say

From CNN's Kevin Liptak and MJ Lee

Joe Biden in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 12.
Joe Biden in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 12. Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden is growing increasingly frustrated behind the scenes with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, telling advisers and others that the prime minister is ignoring his advice and obstructing efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, according to people familiar with the matter. 

Biden has stopped short of directly criticizing Netanyahu in public. But he has become increasingly critical of Israel’s tactics, saying last week he believes the campaign in Gaza is “over the top.”

In private, Biden has been more willing to offer unvarnished thoughts on Netanyahu, including his deep irritation that Netanyahu has not followed through on American recommendations to de-intensify military tactics in Gaza. 

The tension between the Biden administration and Netanyahu’s government has only intensified in recent days over Israel’s preparations for a ground incursion into Rafah, where more than 1.3 million people are seeking refuge

The Biden administration is highly skeptical about whether Netanyahu’s direction to Israel’s military for an “evacuation of the population” out of Rafah before Israel forces go in is even remotely feasible.

“We have made very clear that an operation under current conditions is not something that we could envision,” a senior administration official said.

CNN's Arlette Saenz contributed reporting to this post.