People inspect the damage to their homes following Israeli air strikes in Rafah, Gaza, on February 12. Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

Palestinians in Rafah are trying to figure out their next move after deadly Israeli strikes rained down on the southern Gaza city, a displaced aid worker told CNN on Monday.

“It was one of the most terrible nights,” Jamal al Rozzi said. “Not because of the number of martyrs of the number of injuries, but also because everybody was just asking themselves what to do.”

“Rafah is fully crowded with people who have been evacuated from the north and the middle area,” said al Rozzi. “I have to face this question myself with my family ... It’s not easy to decide.”

About 100 people, including children, were killed as the “extremely intense” airstrikes and shelling pounded multiple locations, according to local officials.

The Israeli military confirmed it conducted a “series of strikes” in the Shaboura area of Rafah and that two Israeli hostages were rescued in a “special operation.”

More than 1.3 million people — more than half of Gaza’s population — are seeking refuge in Rafah, with the majority of people displaced from other parts of the besieged enclave crammed into a sprawling tent city.

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the military to plan for the “evacuation of the population” ahead of an offensive against what he described as "Hamas’s last bastion.”

Here are the latest developments: