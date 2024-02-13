Palestinians in Rafah are trying to figure out their next move after deadly Israeli strikes rained down on the southern Gaza city, a displaced aid worker told CNN on Monday.
“It was one of the most terrible nights,” Jamal al Rozzi said. “Not because of the number of martyrs of the number of injuries, but also because everybody was just asking themselves what to do.”
“Rafah is fully crowded with people who have been evacuated from the north and the middle area,” said al Rozzi. “I have to face this question myself with my family ... It’s not easy to decide.”
About 100 people, including children, were killed as the “extremely intense” airstrikes and shelling pounded multiple locations, according to local officials.
The Israeli military confirmed it conducted a “series of strikes” in the Shaboura area of Rafah and that two Israeli hostages were rescued in a “special operation.”
More than 1.3 million people — more than half of Gaza’s population — are seeking refuge in Rafah, with the majority of people displaced from other parts of the besieged enclave crammed into a sprawling tent city.
On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the military to plan for the “evacuation of the population” ahead of an offensive against what he described as "Hamas’s last bastion.”
Here are the latest developments:
- Full-scale offensive looms: However, the State Department said the US does not see the Israeli strikes overnight Monday as “the launch of a full-scale offensive."
- Warnings over Rafah offensive: The UN's relief and human rights chiefs called on Israel to abort its "terrifying" planned incursion into Rafah. They warned that such an operation would likely result in scores of civilian casualties. The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor said he was “deeply concerned by the reported bombardment and potential ground incursion by Israeli forces in Rafah,” and warned that his office is “actively investigating any crimes allegedly committed” in the war.
- Death of 5-year-old: The US called on the Israeli government to investigate the death of 5-year-old Hind Rajab. She was found dead this weekend after being trapped in a car for Gaza City with members of her family who were reportedly shot to death by Israeli forces weeks ago. Rescue workers dispatched to find her were also reportedly shot and killed.
- Biden and Abdullah differ on Gaza: US President Joe Biden discussed a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas that would include a six-week pause in fighting with Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House on Monday. Abdullah, for his part, called for a “lasting ceasefire” that would bring the current fighting to an end.