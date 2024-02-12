Mahmoud Abbas during a meeting in Amman, Jordan, on October 17, 2023. Jacquelyn Martin/AP/File

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas arrived on Sunday in Doha, Qatar, which has been a key mediator in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

Abbas is expected to meet with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Monday as part of continuing discussions to stop Israel's "aggression," according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Palestinian Authority is a government body with limited self-rule in the West Bank.

The visit comes as CIA director Bill Burns is expected to travel to Cairo for a Tuesday meeting to push for a hostage release deal, according to two sources familiar with the plans.

One of the sources said Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Israel's Mossad Director David Barnea are also expected to be in attendance.