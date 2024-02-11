An elderly woman sits at the entrance of a damaged house and Palestinians look at the damaged area after Israeli attacks in Rafah, Gaza on February 9. Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu/Getty Images

Ahead of a looming ground offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed his military to prepare to evacuate an estimated 1.3 million people in the city — many of whom were already displaced from other parts of the enclave and say they have nowhere to go.

On Saturday, an Israeli official told CNN that Netanyahu wants the Rafah operation completed by the start of Ramadan on March 10.

The United Nations said it was "extremely worried" about Israel's plan, while Human Rights Watch said a mass evacuation would have "catastrophic consequences."

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry warned Saturday of "very serious repercussions of storming and targeting" Rafah, and the United Arab Emirates also issued a stern warning about Israel's plan, which it said “threatens to cause the loss of more innocent life and exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.”

