Ahead of a looming ground offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed his military to prepare to evacuate an estimated 1.3 million people in the city — many of whom were already displaced from other parts of the enclave and say they have nowhere to go.
On Saturday, an Israeli official told CNN that Netanyahu wants the Rafah operation completed by the start of Ramadan on March 10.
The United Nations said it was "extremely worried" about Israel's plan, while Human Rights Watch said a mass evacuation would have "catastrophic consequences."
Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry warned Saturday of "very serious repercussions of storming and targeting" Rafah, and the United Arab Emirates also issued a stern warning about Israel's plan, which it said “threatens to cause the loss of more innocent life and exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.”
Here are other headlines you should know:
- More from Rafah: Israeli military aircraft killed three Hamas members in the southern city Saturday, including two senior military operatives, the IDF claimed in a statement. Meanwhile, Palestinian police said at least five officers were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Rafah, and hospital officials said a strike in the city killed at least 12 civilians. It is unknown if Israel’s reports on the Hamas operatives’ deaths are linked to those coming from Palestinian police and hospital officials.
- Humanitarian crisis: Israeli operations in northern Gaza left “total destruction,” according to residents in the Tal El Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City, with some saying they have had to drink from toilets due to a lack of water.
- More cross-border strikes: Israeli fighter jets struck three Hezbollah military command centers in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces said Saturday. The military's aircraft and artillery also struck additional Hezbollah locations across the Lebanese-Israeli border.
- There was also diplomatic news in Lebanon: Iran's foreign minister was in the country to meet with Hezbollah's leader and discuss the powerful paramilitary group's ongoing clashes with Israeli forces. Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called for a political resolution to the war in Gaza. He also said that Iran and the US have exchanged messages in recent weeks, as US clashes with Tehran's proxy groups have threatened to expand the conflict in the Mideast. CNN has reached out to the US State Department for comment.
- Israel protests: Eleven people were arrested as protesters marched through central Tel Aviv on Saturday night, according to Israeli police. The demonstrators packed the street as they called for the removal of Netanyahu, new elections and the release of hostages, videos provided by the protest organizers show.