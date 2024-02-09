US President Joe Biden on Thursday said Israel’s military operation to go after Hamas had been "over the top" as he highlighted the plight of Palestinians who have endured heavy bombardment and a lack of essential supplies.

“I’ve been pushing really hard — really hard — to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza. A lot of innocent people are starving. A lot innocent people in trouble and dying. And it’s got to stop,” Biden said.

Biden also voiced optimism that a deal currently being brokered pairing the release of hostages with a prolonged pause in the fighting could eventually lead to a more sustained change in the war.

His remarks come after a State Department spokesperson said the US would not support an Israeli military operation in Rafah "without serious planning" around the more than a million displaced civilians crammed into the southern Gaza city.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said the military "is preparing to fight in Rafah."

