By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:09 a.m. ET, February 9, 2024
7 Posts
7 min ago

Biden highlights Gaza civilians' plight as Israel eyes Rafah advance. Here's the latest

From CNN staff

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said Israel’s military operation to go after Hamas had been "over the top" as he highlighted the plight of Palestinians who have endured heavy bombardment and a lack of essential supplies.

“I’ve been pushing really hard — really hard — to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza. A lot of innocent people are starving. A lot innocent people in trouble and dying. And it’s got to stop,” Biden said.

Biden also voiced optimism that a deal currently being brokered pairing the release of hostages with a prolonged pause in the fighting could eventually lead to a more sustained change in the war.

His remarks come after a State Department spokesperson said the US would not support an Israeli military operation in Rafah "without serious planning" around the more than a million displaced civilians crammed into the southern Gaza city.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said the military "is preparing to fight in Rafah."

Here are the latest developments in the region:

  • Deadly attack: An Israeli airstrike targeting a room in the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City killed five people on Thursday, journalist Khader Zaanoun, who received his information from health officials in the city, told CNN.
  • Americans detained: Two American citizens were detained by Israeli forces during a raid of a home in Gaza early Thursday, according to a family member in the United States. The family does not know where the men have been taken at this point. CNN has reached out to the IDF for comment. 
  • Aid fears: United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Thursday that it would not be possible to replace the main UN aid agency in Gaza amid Israeli calls for it to be shut down. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is the only agency capable of doing the job, Guterres said.
  • US strikes: The US killed or wounded more than 40 militants in its strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria on February 2, according to the Defense Department. US Central Command is still assessing the complete results of the strikes, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said at a briefing Thursday. Meanwhile, the US military carried out further strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Thursday, US Central Command said.
  • Lebanon tensions: An Israeli drone strike on a car in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh on Thursday killed at least three people, Lebanese state media NNA reported. NNA did not give the names of those killed in the strike, but the Israeli military told CNN it had carried out a strike on a Hezbollah commander. Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force said on Thursday that dozens of its aircraft deployed over Lebanon could "turn into hundreds" ready to operate within minutes from launch in case of war.

1 hr 42 min ago

Biden says Israel's Gaza response "has been over the top"

From CNN's Piper Hudspeth Blackburn

US President Joe Biden late Thursday offered one of his sharpest rebukes to date of Israel’s military conduct in Gaza, saying the operation to go after Hamas had been “over the top.”

He also voiced optimism that a deal currently being brokered pairing the release of hostages with a prolonged pause in the fighting could eventually lead to a more sustained change in the war.

And he painted a stark portrait of the suffering in Gaza, insisting more must be done to stem the humanitarian crisis there.

Delivered at the very end of a fiery evening news conference, Biden’s remarks offered a new window into his view of the four-month conflict, which has tested American diplomacy and exposed divisions within his Democratic coalition.

“I’m of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in Gaza – in the Gaza Strip – has been over the top,” Biden told reporters at the White House, describing his own efforts to open up Gaza so more humanitarian aid could flow in.

His assessment of the Israeli military campaign as excessive marked a new stage in Biden’s public posturing on the war. For much of the months since October 7, Biden has embraced Israel and staunchly defended its right to go after Hamas.

Read the full story.

3 hr ago

US strikes more Houthi targets in Yemen, military says

From CNN's Rashard Rose

The US military carried out further strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Thursday, US Central Command said in a statement.

The strikes hit four unmanned surface vessels and seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that "presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," CENTCOM said on social media platform X. 

Coalition strikes against the Iran-backed Houthis have destroyed or degraded more than 100 missiles and launchers since January 11, a Pentagon spokesperson said at a briefing earlier Thursday.

The Houthis have said they will not stop their attacks on Red Sea shipping until Israel ends its war in Gaza.

2 hr 33 min ago

Israeli Air Force says hundreds of its aircraft are ready to strike Lebanon in case of war

From CNN’s Martin Goillandeau and Lauren Izso

The Israeli Air Force said Thursday that dozens of its aircraft deployed over Lebanon could "turn into hundreds" ready to operate within minutes from launch.

"The dozens of aircraft currently operating in the skies of Lebanon are only part of our capabilities. Once the order is given, my intention is for these dozens to become hundreds of aircraft capable of executing all missions within minutes, from launching operations over the skies of Lebanon," Israeli Air Force Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar said in front of military personnel.

Bar said that in case of a war in Lebanon, "the term 'attack' does not fully capture what will occur."

Bar said that massive strikes would target " hundreds of locations simultaneously, including deep within the country."

In an earlier statement, the Israel Defense Forces said soldiers who fought in Gaza were now training for combat on the northern front. 

"The 36th Division, the Northern Command's offensive division, has completed an intense combat operation in the Gaza Strip, during which the division's soldiers significantly damaged the capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF said. "Now, the division is increasing its readiness for operational plans against the northern enemy – in defense and offense."

3 hr 21 min ago

Israeli drone strike kills at least 3 in southern Lebanon, state media reports

From CNN's Mostafa Salem and Lauren Izso

An Israeli drone strike on a car in the center of the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh on Thursday killed at least three people, Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

NNA did not give the names of those killed in the strike, but the Israel Defense Forces told CNN it had carried out a strike on a "Hezbollah commander who was involved in a number of (rocket) launches towards the areas of Kiryat Shmona and Metula in northern Israel."

The IDF said that the strike was "in response to the launch toward Kiryat Shmona this morning."

Hezbollah confirmed it had fired rockets into several locations in northern Israel on Thursday morning. There were no immediate reports of Israeli casualties following the Hezbollah rocket attacks.

Hezbollah has not yet commented on reports that one of its commanders was killed in the Israeli strike, but late Thursday, the militant group announced it had conducted further rocket launches targeting the Israeli military at Meron airbase in Israel.

3 hr 25 min ago

Pentagon says US strikes on Iran-backed groups caused more than 40 militant casualties last week

From CNN's Michael Conte, Oren Liebermann and Haley Britzky

The US military killed or wounded more than 40 militants in its strikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria on February 2, according to the Defense Department.

US Central Command is still assessing the results of the strikes, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder said at a briefing Thursday. The strikes included more than 85 targets the militant groups have used to attack US forces, he said.

Strikes on Houthis: Ryder also gave an update on February 3 strikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, saying those attacks destroyed or damaged 35 Houthi targets at 13 locations.

“More broadly, since the first coalition strikes on January 11, we assessed that we've destroyed or degraded more than 100 missiles and launchers, including anti-ship, land attack and surface to air missiles, plus numerous communication capabilities, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned surface vessels, coastal radars, air surveillance capabilities and weapons storage areas,” Ryder said of the US and UK attacks on Houthi targets over the past several weeks.

Remember: The US has described recent attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria and attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes by the Houthis, who are also affiliated with Tehran, as "distinct but related challenges." In both cases, Washington is seeking to deter further attacks while avoiding wider conflict in a region already roiled by the Israel-Hamas war.

2 hr 36 min ago

State Department: US would not support Israeli military operation in Rafah without plan for civilians

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

The United States would not support an Israeli military operation in Rafah "without serious planning" around more than a million displaced civilians crammed into the southern Gaza city, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Thursday.

"To conduct such an operation right now with no planning and little thought in an area where there is sheltering of a million people would be a disaster," Patel said at a news briefing Thursday.  

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made this clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in meetings in Israel Wednesday, Patel said.

Netanyahu said on Wednesday that the "IDF is preparing to fight in Rafah."

Asked where displaced civilians in Rafah would be able to go, given they cannot return to northern Gaza and the ongoing military action in the south, Patel said, "These are legitimate questions that we believe that the Israelis should answer."

"We have yet to see any evidence of serious planning for such an operation" in Rafah, Patel claimed.