Live Updates

The latest on the Israel-Hamas war

By Kathleen Magramo, Amir Vera and Deva Lee, CNN

Updated 12:20 a.m. ET, February 8, 2024
21 min ago

"There won’t be any hostages to release" if Israel maintains plan to eliminate Hamas, former hostage says

From CNN's Amy Cassidy in London and Lauren Izso in Tel Aviv

Former Israeli hostage Adina Moshe on Wednesday criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that "there won’t be any hostages to release" if his government continues its plan to eliminate Hamas.

Moshe, 72, who was kidnapped by Hamas from Kibbutz Nir Oz and held hostage in Gaza for seven weeks, spoke at a news conference for the Hostages and Missing Families Forum — directing her comments specifically to Netanyahu. 

“Mr. Netanyahu, I’m turning to you. It’s all in your hands. You are the one. You’re the one who can. And I’m really afraid that if you continue the way you do, the destruction of Hamas, there won’t be any hostages to release," Moshe said. 

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters also delivered a message to Netanyahu and the Israeli War Cabinet in a release on Wednesday.

"If the hostages are not returned home: the citizens of Israel should know they live in a state that is not committed to their security, that the mutual responsibility in it has died," the families forum said in the release.
"They who do not protect their citizens will find that their citizens lose faith in them and their leadership." 

Earlier Wednesday, Netanyahu reiterated that Hamas must be destroyed for Israel to be safe. He dismissed Hamas’ proposals for a ceasefire and hostage deal, calling them “delusional.”

But the Israeli leader did not rule out the possibility of further negotiations.

21 min ago

Here's what it's like inside an underground tunnel in Gaza

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová in Khan Younis, Gaza

CNN was among a small group of reporters granted a military escort by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to see two interconnected tunnel compounds in Khan Younis, including a musty chamber — which looks like a makeshift cell — where the Israeli military says Hamas held at least 12 hostages.

CNN could not independently confirm Israel’s account, but details of it tally with descriptions in Israeli media from hostages who say they were held there. The IDF has shown similar complexes to other media in eastern Khan Younis.

Entering the tunnel: A CNN journalist entered the tunnel network through the wall of a basement now entirely exposed by a giant crater, the area surrounded by blown-out, multi-story residential buildings.

An Israeli soldier guards an entrance into a tunnel network discovered by Israel Defence Forces underneath a residential neighborhood in Khan Younis on Sunday, February 4. Ivana Kottasová/CNN
An Israeli soldier guards an entrance into a tunnel network discovered by Israel Defence Forces underneath a residential neighborhood in Khan Younis on Sunday, February 4. Ivana Kottasová/CNN

What's it like in the tunnel: The stale, damp air inside the tunnel smells of sewage. The walls are slimy, and they feel like they are closing in. When the light goes off, everything is plunged into complete darkness.

In the darkness underground, minutes feel like hours, and after a few turns down different shafts, it’s impossible not to feel disoriented. The compound is hot and very humid. Its tiled walls and floors are wet with condensation. The air feels heavy, as if oxygen is running out.

As a condition to enter Gaza under IDF escort, news outlets must submit photos and raw video footage to the Israeli military for review prior to publication. The IDF did not review this written report.

International media have been blocked access to the strip since the war began. CNN agreed to the terms to provide a rare glimpse into wartime Gaza, as Israel tries to find the remaining hostages and pushes further south into areas where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have fled.

Israel says that Hamas built a vast network of compounds like this one, connected by tunnels and shafts deep underground. The southern city of Khan Younis, which Israel considers one of the “main strongholds” of the group, is the current epicenter of fighting.

Inside the subterranean complex, the shafts are cramped.

Some of the tunnels are flooded ankle-deep in mud.

Signs of use for extended periods: What was clear from CNN’s tour is that the compound was used for an extended period of time. Discarded trash, empty food and drink packaging, soiled blankets and random pieces of clothing lie scattered around. In a kitchen fitted with basic equipment, dirty dishes are discarded in a sink.

A room inside the underground compound under a residential neighborhood in Khan Younis. The IDF said this room was likely used by guards. Ivana Kottasová/CNN
A room inside the underground compound under a residential neighborhood in Khan Younis. The IDF said this room was likely used by guards. Ivana Kottasová/CNN

Some thought seems to have been put into the interior design of the compound's facilities, including this kitchen wall. The IDF said that the way the compound was furnished was a sign that the compound was used by Hamas leaders. Ivana Kottasová/CNN
Some thought seems to have been put into the interior design of the compound's facilities, including this kitchen wall. The IDF said that the way the compound was furnished was a sign that the compound was used by Hamas leaders. Ivana Kottasová/CNN

22 min ago

UN chief expresses concern over humanitarian crisis in Rafah

From CNN's Richard Roth and Eyad Kourdi

Children carry belongings as Palestinians fleeing Khan Younis move towards Rafah, Gaza, on January 29. Mohammed Salem/Reuters
Children carry belongings as Palestinians fleeing Khan Younis move towards Rafah, Gaza, on January 29. Mohammed Salem/Reuters

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres expressed deep concerns over the escalating humanitarian crisis in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Wednesday, saying an extension of Israeli operations there would have "disastrous" repercussions.

Rafah is “where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been squeezed in a desperate search for safety," he said in an address to the UN General Assembly Wednesday.

Highlighting the dire situation as a "humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences," he urgently called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages”.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also raised concerns about a potential expansion of Israeli military operations into Rafah during meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials, two Israeli officials told CNN. 

Rafah is where thousands of displaced civilians fled to as fighting intensified in northern Gaza and slowly made its way south.

Those trapped in the city have no remaining escape route. The city borders Egypt, and the crossing into that country has been closed for months.

Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the Israeli military's chief of staff, briefed Blinken on Wednesday on Rafah, one Israeli official said, including the complexity of maneuvering in an area with so many civilians and which is located right on the Egyptian border.

22 min ago

Palestinian Authority president and US secretary of state discuss Gaza and aid efforts in meeting

From CNN’s Ibrahim Hazboun and Eyad Kourdi

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank town of Ramallah on February 7. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool/AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank town of Ramallah on February 7. Mark Schiefelbein/Pool/AP

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas discussed the latest developments in Gaza at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah on Wednesday.

Blinken and Abbas spoke about "developments in the ongoing efforts to stop the aggression against our people,” according to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA.

The president highlighted the importance of swiftly delivering relief, medical and food supplies, along with essential services like water, electricity and fuel, to facilitate hospital functionality and shelters across Gaza, WAFA reported.

Abbas also called for the US recognition of Palestinian statehood and a full United Nations membership, highlighting a two-state solution as essential for peace.

“His Excellency reiterated that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Palestinian state, and it is not possible to accept or deal with the plans of the occupation authorities to separate it, or to cut off any inch of its land, and it falls under the responsibility of the State of Palestine and under its administration,” WAFA said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly dismissed the idea of a Palestinian state or a role for the Palestinian Authority in post-war governance. 

23 min ago

Hamas has counterproposed a 3-phase plan. Here's what it would look like

From CNN staff

The full Hamas response to a proposal for a ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid in exchange for the release of hostages held in Gaza proposes three phases, each lasting 45 days. 

CNN has obtained a copy of Hamas' response, which senior Hamas official Muhammad Nazzal confirmed was genuine.

Here's a breakdown of each phase:

Phase one would include the release of Israeli hostages, including women and children (under 19 years old) “who are not enlisted, as well as the elderly and the sick, in exchange for a specific number of Palestinian prisoners,” Hamas said.

It would also include “intensifying humanitarian aid, relocating forces outside populated areas, allowing the start of reconstruction works for hospitals, houses, and facilities in all areas of the Gaza Strip, and allowing the United Nations and its agencies to provide humanitarian services and establish housing camps for the population.”

The first phase would also include a “temporary cessation of military operations and aerial reconnaissance, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces away from populated areas in the Gaza Strip to be parallel to the separation line, in order to facilitate the exchange of detainees.”

Phase two would see the “completion of (indirect) talks on the requirements necessary for the continuation of the mutual cessation of military operations and the return to a state of complete calm.”

This phase would aim for the release of all male hostages held in Gaza (civilians and enlisted personnel) “in exchange for a specified number of Palestinian prisoners, continuing the humanitarian measures of the first phase, the withdrawal of Israeli forces outside the borders of all areas of the Gaza Strip, and the comprehensive reconstruction of houses, facilities, and infrastructure that were destroyed in all areas of the Gaza Strip.”

Remember: Israel has repeatedly said it will not withdraw troops from Gaza until a complete victory over Hamas and other militant groups in the territory.

Phase three would aim “to exchange bodies and remains of the deceased on both sides after their arrival and identification,” while humanitarian aid and reconstruction continue.

Finally, Hamas proposes that the guarantors of the agreement would be Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Russia and the United Nations. It does not include the US among the guarantors.

 