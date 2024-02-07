US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel for high-stakes talks with top officials about a proposal for a sustained cessation in Gaza fighting in exchange for Hamas' release of hostages held since October 7.
Hamas gave a “positive” reply to the proposal, according to Qatar's prime minister, but he offered few details.
Blinken said the United States is reviewing Hamas' response, as is Israel's foreign intelligence service, according to Israeli authorities.
Hamas’ long-awaited counteroffer to a hostage and truce framework is “reasonable,” a source familiar with the discussions told CNN. It does not include two of its most prominent and public demands: that Israeli soldiers leave Gaza or for a deal to end the war.
Here's what else to know today:
- Gaza conflict: Fighting between Israel and Hamas is ongoing across multiple parts of the enclave, with operations in Khan Younis and "targeted raids in the northern and central Gaza Strip," the Israeli military said. Journalists working for CNN in Gaza reported that Israeli fire, including the shelling of an apartment block, caused multiple casualties across the territory since Monday, as well as intensive bombardment of the Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City.
- Trapped in Rafah: In the south, displaced Palestinians crowded into tents in Rafah are waiting with dread for an anticipated Israeli ground assault on the city — with nowhere left to flee once troops move in. Aid workers have raised concerns over any expanded military operation, where satellite images show a makeshift tent city estimated to house more than 1 million civilians displaced by the war.
- Houthi arms: Iran has provided the Houthis with a "diverse arsenal" of weapons, including short- and medium-range ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, since 2015, according to a new report by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). Shipments interdicted by the US have contained ballistic missile components, drones, anti-tank guided missiles and thousands of assault rifles, the report said.
- Israeli funding rejected: The US House of Representatives failed to pass a funding bill that would have provided $17.6 billion in security assistance for Israel and humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. US President Joe Biden said those who oppose a Senate border bill are “denying aid” to Palestinian people who are “really suffering.”
- Senior commander killed: One of the "most prominent leaders" of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades was killed, along with 13 of his family members, in an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza over the weekend, the Palestinian militant coalition said. Issam Khattab “Abu Mazen” was killed at his family's home, it said.
- Crossing protests: The Kerem Shalom crossing, where aid is checked before it enters Gaza, was again blocked by Israeli protesters — despite the area becoming a designated military zone. Israel says 100 aid trucks were able to enter the territory before protesters arrived on Tuesday.
- Hospital siege: The Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza has accused the Israeli military of tightening a siege of the Nasser medical complex and putting the lives of 300 medical personnel, 450 wounded, and 10,000 displaced people at risk. In late January, Nasser Hospital was the largest functioning hospital in Gaza, according to Doctors Without Borders. It's adjacent to the main route for people trying to flee Khan Younis for somewhat safer areas along the coast.