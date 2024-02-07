Antony Blinken arrives at Ben Gurion International airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, late Tuesday, on February 6. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Israel for high-stakes talks with top officials about a proposal for a sustained cessation in Gaza fighting in exchange for Hamas' release of hostages held since October 7.

Hamas gave a “positive” reply to the proposal, according to Qatar's prime minister, but he offered few details.

Blinken said the United States is reviewing Hamas' response, as is Israel's foreign intelligence service, according to Israeli authorities.

Hamas’ long-awaited counteroffer to a hostage and truce framework is “reasonable,” a source familiar with the discussions told CNN. It does not include two of its most prominent and public demands: that Israeli soldiers leave Gaza or for a deal to end the war.

