The United States will take "further action" after conducting major airstrikes over the weekend against Iran-backed militias who have carried out attacks on US troops in the Middle East, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.

Sullivan’s comments comes after the US adopted a “multi-tiered” response to the drone attack that killed three US service members and wounded more than 40 others last week.

The US destroyed or damaged 84 out of 85 targets in its sweeping series of airstrikes on Friday in Syria and Iraq, according to two US defense officials, with no indications of Iranian casualties.

Meanwhile, US forces also carried out further strikes on Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Houthis, who have said their attacks on global shipping are in response to Israel's war in Gaza, vowed the latest strikes will not go unanswered.

