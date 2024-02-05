The United States will take "further action" after conducting major airstrikes over the weekend against Iran-backed militias who have carried out attacks on US troops in the Middle East, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.
Sullivan’s comments comes after the US adopted a “multi-tiered” response to the drone attack that killed three US service members and wounded more than 40 others last week.
The US destroyed or damaged 84 out of 85 targets in its sweeping series of airstrikes on Friday in Syria and Iraq, according to two US defense officials, with no indications of Iranian casualties.
Meanwhile, US forces also carried out further strikes on Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Houthis, who have said their attacks on global shipping are in response to Israel's war in Gaza, vowed the latest strikes will not go unanswered.
Here's what you need to know:
- Gaza toll: Israel is pressing on with its bombardment and ground operations in the Palestinian enclave, where local medical sources said dozens of people were killed in airstrikes in central and southern districts. At least 27,365 Palestinians have been killed and 66,630 others injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Ministry of Health in the strip said Sunday.
- Israel protests: For the third straight weekend, thousands of people took part in demonstrations in Israel to demand a change in government and the release of the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza. Some say the government's actions show "its citizens are not at the top of its mind,” as anger rises over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the hostage crisis.
- US aid: US Senators unveiled a long-awaited border deal and foreign aid package with assistance for Israel, paving the way for a key vote in the chamber this week. According to the Senate Appropriations Committee, the sweeping package includes roughly $14.1 billion in security assistance for Israel, and humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
- Biden claim: Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir told the Wall Street Journal on Sunday that US President Joe Biden is not giving Israel his "full backing" in its war against Hamas. Benny Gantz, a former defense minister and a member of Israel’s war cabinet, called his comments "irresponsible" and urged Netanyahu to “call (him) to order.”
- Wider conflict: The Israel Defense Forces said it has attacked more than 3,400 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and more than 50 in Syria since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7. Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the aim is to stop Hezbollah's “supply chain of ammunition and missiles” being smuggled from Iran to Syria and then to Lebanon.