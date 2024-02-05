World
US strikes Iran-backed groups as Israel-Hamas war rages

By Chris Lau, CNN

Updated 12:08 a.m. ET, February 5, 2024
10 min ago

US strikes Iranian proxies as war rages in Gaza. Catch up on the latest here

From CNN staff

The United States will take "further action" after conducting major airstrikes over the weekend against Iran-backed militias who have carried out attacks on US troops in the Middle East, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.

Sullivan’s comments comes after the US adopted a “multi-tiered” response to the drone attack that killed three US service members and wounded more than 40 others last week.

The US destroyed or damaged 84 out of 85 targets in its sweeping series of airstrikes on Friday in Syria and Iraq, according to two US defense officials, with no indications of Iranian casualties.

Meanwhile, US forces also carried out further strikes on Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Houthis, who have said their attacks on global shipping are in response to Israel's war in Gaza, vowed the latest strikes will not go unanswered.

Here's what you need to know:

  • Gaza toll: Israel is pressing on with its bombardment and ground operations in the Palestinian enclave, where local medical sources said dozens of people were killed in airstrikes in central and southern districts. At least 27,365 Palestinians have been killed and 66,630 others injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Ministry of Health in the strip said Sunday.
  • Israel protests: For the third straight weekend, thousands of people took part in demonstrations in Israel to demand a change in government and the release of the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza. Some say the government's actions show "its citizens are not at the top of its mind,” as anger rises over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the hostage crisis.
  • US aid: US Senators unveiled a long-awaited border deal and foreign aid package with assistance for Israel, paving the way for a key vote in the chamber this week. According to the Senate Appropriations Committee, the sweeping package includes roughly $14.1 billion in security assistance for Israel, and humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
  • Biden claim: Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir told the Wall Street Journal on Sunday that US President Joe Biden is not giving Israel his "full backing" in its war against Hamas. Benny Gantz, a former defense minister and a member of Israel’s war cabinet, called his comments "irresponsible" and urged Netanyahu to “call (him) to order.”
  • Wider conflict: The Israel Defense Forces said it has attacked more than 3,400 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and more than 50 in Syria since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7. Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said the aim is to stop Hezbollah's “supply chain of ammunition and missiles” being smuggled from Iran to Syria and then to Lebanon.
1 hr 52 min ago

US strikes Houthi anti-ship and land attack cruise missiles, Central Command says

From CNN's Oren Liebermann

The United States military struck Houthi anti-ship and land attack cruise missiles in Yemen Sunday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, one day after joint US-UK strikes against the Iran-backed militant group

US forces struck an anti-ship cruise missile prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea at approximately 4 a.m. Yemen time Sunday, CENTCOM said.

Ninety minutes later, US forces struck a Houthi land attack cruise missile. The rebel group has used these types of missiles to attempt to strike Israel, as the Houthis claim their operations are carried out in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

At 10:30 a.m. Yemen time, US forces targeted four more anti-ship cruise missiles, saying they presented a threat to merchant vessels and US warships in the region.

More context: These strikes, which have becoming increasingly common as the US goes after Houthi weapons, come one day after a US-UK joint operation struck 36 different Houthi targets across 13 different sites in Yemen.

1 hr 20 min ago

US senators unveil package including billions in aid for Israel ahead of key vote

From CNN's Clare Foran, Lauren Fox, Ted Barrett, Priscilla Alvarez and Kristin Wilson

US Senators unveiled a long-awaited border deal and foreign aid package with assistance for Ukraine and Israel on Sunday, paving the way for a key vote in the chamber this week in which the legislation is at risk of failing and, if it does pass, setting up a clash with the House.

According to the Senate Appropriations Committee, the sweeping $118.2 billion legislative package includes roughly $14.1 billion in security assistance for Israel, as well as humanitarian assistance for civilians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

It’s the product of months of bipartisan negotiations with a trio of senators — Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, one of the chamber’s most conservative Republicans. But former President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson have attacked the border deal as too weak, and their opposition threatens to derail the legislation.

If Congress is unable to pass the legislative package, senators will have to decide whether to try to pass aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan separately from border and immigration measures.

Johnson announced Saturday that the House will vote this week on a standalone bill providing aid for Israel. The Louisiana Republican called on the Senate to take up that bill swiftly, ratcheting up pressure on senators to abandon their efforts to keep Israel aid linked with other issues.

Read more about the package.

2 hr 11 min ago

Jordan and Netherlands airdrop aid to northern Gaza hospital

From CNN’s Caroline Faraj, Mick Krever and Eyad Kourdi

The Royal Jordanian Air Force worked with the Dutch Air Force Sunday to successfully airdrop aid and medical supplies twice in the vicinity of the Jordanian field hospital in northern Gaza, according to officials in both countries.

The drop included humanitarian and medical supplies, delivered using GPS-guided parachutes, according to a statement from the Jordanian Armed Forces Sunday.

The Dutch Ministry of Defense confirmed the successful humanitarian mission, and chef José Andrés, founder of the NGO World Central Kitchen, said he was also part of the effort.

In January, French and Jordanian air forces dropped 7 tons of urgent humanitarian and medical aid to another field hospital in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis.

1 min ago

Houthis say their military capabilities "are not easy to destroy" following strikes by US and UK

From CNN’s Eyad Kourdi

US-led coalition conducts airstrikes in Yemen in response to the Houthi aggression at the Red Sea on February 3.
US-led coalition conducts airstrikes in Yemen in response to the Houthi aggression at the Red Sea on February 3. US Central Command

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Sunday criticized ongoing strikes by the United States and the United Kingdom, claiming their military capabilities are resistant to such attacks.

The US and the UK hit at least 30 Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday, with US forces striking an additional Houthi anti-ship cruise missile early Sunday.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Houthi spokesperson Mohammad Abdul Salam highlighted the "resilience" and “gradual enhancement” of the Houthis' military capabilities, saying they are "not easy to destroy." He also warned that the strikes would raise regional tensions.

"The continuation of the American-British aggression against our country will not achieve any goal for the aggressors but rather increase their issues and problems at the regional level," he said.

The statement also reaffirmed the Houthis' support for Palestinians. The group has said its attacks on global shipping in the Red Sea — which prompted the US and UK strikes — are aimed at pressuring Israel to end its offensive in Gaza.

1 hr 51 min ago

US destroys dozens of targets in Iraq and Syria, defense officials say

From CNN's Oren Liebermann and Natasha Bertrand

The US destroyed or damaged 84 out of 85 targets in its sweeping series of airstrikes on Friday in Syria and Iraq, according to two US defense officials, with no indications of Iranian casualties.

All but one of the 85 targets were “destroyed or functionally damaged,” the officials said, citing a preliminary battlefield damage assessment.

A complete post-strike analysis is still underway, but one official said there are no indications that members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed as part of the operations.

President Joe Biden told reporters traveling with him to Nevada Sunday that the strikes are working to deter and disrupt militant groups’ operations in the region.

In response to a drone attack that killed three US service members and wounded scores more in Jordan last weekend, the US targeted facilities and weapons used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria.

It marked the first time the US has carried out strikes in both countries simultaneously. In Iraq, the US targeted al-Qaim and Akashat near the border with Syria. And in Syria, the US struck near al-Barum, Deir ez-Zur and al-Mayadin. The target list included command and control centers, intelligence centers, rockets, missile, drone storage facilities and more.

Read more.

4 min ago

Sullivan vows "further action" after US retaliatory strikes on Iran-linked militia targets

From CNN’s Natasha Bertrand

Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House on December 4, 2023, in Washington.
Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House on December 4, 2023, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP/File

The United States will take “further action” after conducting major airstrikes over the weekend against Iran-backed militias who have carried out attacks on US troops in the Middle East, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.

“I would just say that the president was clear when he ordered them and when he conducted them that that was the beginning of our response and there will be more steps to come,” Sullivan told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

Sullivan, in response to Bash asking whether that meant the US was planning additional strikes, said, “What it means is that we will take further action.

“I’m not going to, obviously, describe the character of that action because I don’t want to telegraph our punches,” he said, “but there will be further action.”

Read the full story.

7 min ago

Thousands protest in Israel as frustrations grow over hostage crisis

From CNN’s Lauren Izso, Michael Rios and Ivana Kottasová

Protesters gather to stage a demonstration demanding the resignation of the government and the holding of early elections, in Tel Aviv, Israel on February 3.
Protesters gather to stage a demonstration demanding the resignation of the government and the holding of early elections, in Tel Aviv, Israel on February 3. Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu/Getty Images

Thousands of people protested in parts of Israel on Saturday to demand a change in government and the release of the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza.

In the coastal town of Caesarea, protesters rallied in the rain before marching toward one of the private residences of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Some were seen calling for the prime minister's removal, chanting, “Guilty, guilty, guilty!”

In Tel Aviv, protesters gathered at Habima Square to call for immediate elections in what was the third weekend in a row of demonstrations directly targeting Netanyahu and his government. Many waved Israeli flags and held up signs with images of the Israeli hostages, calling on the government to “bring them home.”

"The government of Israel declares in its actions that it is not competent and that the good of the state and its citizens are not at the top of its mind," protesters taking part in a demonstration titled “Calling for elections now!” said in a statement Saturday.

Pressure mounts: With more protests scheduled for next Saturday, the demonstrations are becoming a regular occurrence. Last spring and summer, mass weekly protests against Netanyahu and his government occurred over planned judicial reform, but were put on hold after Hamas' brutal October 7 attack. With the anger over Netanyahu’s handling of the hostage crisis rising, such demonstrations could soon be returning.

1 hr 51 min ago

Who are the Houthis?

From CNN's Christian Edwards

The US and UK have conducted strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen with the support of several other countries, hitting at least 30 targets across at least 10 locations, according to officials.

The strikes in Yemen follow Houthi attacks on international shipping lanes and US warships in the Red Sea which the Houthis say are in response to Israel's war in Gaza.

Here's what you need to know about the group:

  • The Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah (Supporters of God), emerged in the 1990s and is one side of the Yemeni civil war that has raged for nearly a decade — a conflict that spiraled into a wider war in 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition intervened in an attempt to beat back the Houthis.
  • Eight years later, the Houthis remain in control of much of Yemen, particularly in the north.
  • The group are believed to have been funded, armed and trained by Iran, and form part of Iran’s so-called “Axis of Resistance” — an anti-Israel and anti-Western alliance of regional militias backed by the Islamic Republic.
  • The Shiite-Muslim Houthis are now seen in parts of the largely-Sunni Muslim world and beyond as champions of the Palestinian cause.
  • While the Palestinian cause has always been central to Houthi ideology, experts say their actions in the Red Sea come with other benefits, such as projecting their power beyond Yemen.

Read more on the Houthis.