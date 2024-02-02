World
The latest on the Israel-Hamas war

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 12:25 AM ET, Fri February 2, 2024
20 min ago

Belgian officials to summon Israeli ambassador after bombing of development agency's offices in Gaza

From CNN's Mitchell McCluskey

Hadja Lahbib attends an event in Brussels, Belgium on January 23.
Hadja Lahbib attends an event in Brussels, Belgium on January 23. Hatim Kaghat/Belga/Sipa/AP

The Gaza offices of Belgium's development agency, Enabel, were destroyed in what Belgian officials described as a bombing.

Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadja Lahbib shared photos of the leveled office building in a post on X on Thursday.

"Targeting civilian buildings is unacceptable," Lahbib said, adding that she and Belgium's Minister of Development Cooperation Caroline Gennez would summon the Israeli ambassador to "clarify everything."

The agency's primary mission is "to implement the policy priorities of Belgian governmental cooperation and to promote sustainable international development," according to Enabel's website.

Israel did not immediately comment on the minister's statement.

31 min ago

US does not have plans to sanction Israeli government officials, White House says

From CNN's Donald Judd

There are currently no plans to target any Israeli officials with economic sanctions, the White House said Thursday after the administration announced a new executive order targeting four individuals accused of directly perpetrating violence or intimidation in the West Bank. 

“There’s no plans to target with sanctions Israeli government officials at this time,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters. “This was an initial set of designations; I’m not going to preview whether there will be more or not going forward, but it is a new tool that we’re going to take a look at using appropriately.” 

Axios reported Thursday that the administration had considered sanctioning some ultra-conservative Israeli government ministers, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, both of whom have vocally advocated for the mass relocation of Palestinians from Gaza to make way for Israeli settlers. 

Ben Gvir has taken steps to arm Israeli civilians in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attack and, according to The New York Times, has pledged 10,000 guns to towns and cities across Israel, including Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territory. 

31 min ago

US announces sanctions against 4 Israelis for violence in West Bank

From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Nikki Carvajal and Jennifer Hansler

The US State Department announced the first round of sanctions under a new executive order targeting those perpetrating violence in the West Bank on Thursday.

The new sanctions — which block their financial assets and bar them from coming to the US — target four Israeli nationals. 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that “Israel must do more to stop violence against civilians in the West Bank and hold accountable those responsible for it.”

Here are some more specifics:

Who the order targets: The order focuses on four individuals accused of directly perpetrating violence or intimidation in the West Bank, the State Department said. This includes people accused of initiating and leading a riot; setting buildings, fields and vehicles on fire; assaulting civilians; and damaging property. The four individuals named are David Chai Chasdai, Einan Tanjil, Shalom Zicherman and Yinon Levi.

What the order will do: The order will block the individuals' property and financial transactions in the United States and prohibit Americans from funding or contributing money to them. The order is directed toward foreign nationals and not American citizens, an official said, though some dual nationals have been accused of being involved in the violence.

Why this matters: President Joe Biden has faced backlash from key parts of his political coalition for his backing of Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza. While the order is not expected to address the situation in Gaza, it will mark one of the more significant actions he has taken to critique Israel since the war began, and it could be a signal from Biden toward Muslim and Arab-American voters who are upset with his refusal to call for a ceasefire.

Remember: Approximately 500,000 Jewish settlers now live in the West Bank, encroaching into land that Palestinians, along with the international community, view as territory for a future Palestinian state. While the areas around these settlements have always been prone to violence, the situation has worsened in recent months.

Watch a CNN investigation on settler violence in West Bank here.

31 min ago

Top US State Department official not aware of "any definitive response" from Hamas to hostage proposal 

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler

The top US State Department official for the Middle East said Thursday that she is not aware of “any definitive response” from Hamas to a proposal crafted over the weekend that would see the release of hostages held by the group and a sustained pause in the fighting in Gaza. 

Hamas said that Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau, received the proposal at a meeting in Paris this weekend that involved officials from Israel, Egypt, Qatar and the United States. 

“I think we're still very much in deliberation stage,” Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf said in a virtual briefing.

Leaf said the potential hostage deal is “a critical starting point” toward an end to the conflict.

Hamas said in a statement Tuesday that the head of its political bureau “is in the process of studying (the proposal) and submitting its response to it on the basis that the priority is to stop the aggression, the brutal attack on Gaza and the complete withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Strip.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head back to the region in the coming days as moving forward on the deal remains a top priority for President Joe Biden's administration.