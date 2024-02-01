World
Live Updates

The latest on the Israel-Hamas war

By Kathleen Magramo

Updated 12:04 a.m. ET, February 1, 2024
4 min ago

US Central Command says airstrikes destroyed Houthi drone ground control station in Yemen

From CNN's Mary Kay Mallonee

The US carried out airstrikes against an Iranian-backed Houthi drone ground control station in Yemen and 10 Houthi drones early Thursday morning, the US Central Command said. 

 “U.S. forces identified the UAV ground control station and one-way attack UAVs in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the U.S. Navy ships in the region,” CENTCOM said in a statement.
“U.S. Forces subsequently struck and destroyed the UAV ground control station and 10 one-way attack UAVs in self-defense."

These strikes are the latest in a series of attacks on Houthi weapons that the US military said were set to be launched against international shipping lanes and US warships in the region.

4 min ago

US Central Command says US destroyer shot down Houthi ballistic missile and 3 drones

From CNN's Oren Liebermann

The USS Carney shot down one Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile and three drones on Wednesday evening Yemen time, the US Central Command said.  

CENTCOM described the drones as Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). 

CNN earlier reported that the US destroyer shot down a Houthi ballistic missile and drones. 

These strikes are the latest in a series of attacks on Houthi weapons before they are launched against international shipping lanes and US warships in the region.

More context: Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been stepping up their strikes on ships in the Red Sea, which they say are revenge against Israel for its military campaign in Gaza.

The attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes, which could potentially cause a shock to the global economy.

The Houthis are believed to have been armed and trained by Iran, and there are fears that their attacks could escalate Israel’s war against Hamas into a wider regional conflict.

CNN's Christian Edwards contributed reporting to this post.

1 min ago

Blinken stresses importance of UN humanitarian work in Gaza but calls for allegations to be addressed

From CNN staff

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, speaks with UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, at the State Department, on January 31.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, speaks with UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, at the State Department, on January 31. Jess Rapfogel/AP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the importance of the United Nations' humanitarian work inside Gaza, saying it is “absolutely vital,” while also calling again for allegations made against UN staffers in the enclave to be addressed.

In remarks alongside UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag in Washington, Blinken noted that “her mission now could not be more vital."

“We strongly and fully support it. We'll be working very closely with Sigrid, with Israel, with Egypt, with other concerned parties to in the first instance maximize the assistance getting in, but not only getting into Gaza, getting to people who need it within Gaza, including in the north," he said ahead of their meeting at the State Department Wednesday.

Blinken said that the UN must “work through the terrible allegations” made against its aid agency, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The US has suspended approximately $300,000 in aid to UNRWA as the agency investigates Israeli allegations that 13 of its personnel were involved in the October 7 Hamas attacks. The US is among a growing list of countries that have suspended some or all funding to the agency.

1 min ago

Israel struck compound housing humanitarian workers in Gaza safe zone earlier this month, aid agencies say 

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy

Two aid agencies are claiming they have evidence that indicates Israel carried out a strike earlier this month on a compound housing humanitarian workers and their families in a supposed safe zone in Gaza. 

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) said an independent assessment carried out by the United Nations concluded that the damage was caused by an airstrike most likely involving a missile package exclusively possessed by the Israeli military. 

"The Israeli military is the only armed actor in Gaza with access to this weaponry," the statement on Wednesday said. The strike took place on January 18.

CNN has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for comment on the claims. 

More context: Although officially designated as a safe zone by the IDF, Al Mawasi – a 5.22-square-mile (13.5-square-kilometer) coastal strip where the compound was located – has suffered several strikes in recent weeks, according to reports from the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza and the Palestinian state news agency, WAFA. 

The two organizations reiterated that attacks against these kinds of settings violate international humanitarian law.

Despite remaining committed to serving the "humanitarian imperative," the IRC and MAP likened the current situation in Gaza however to fighting a "losing battle." 

CNN is unable to independently confirm these claims due to the difficulty of reporting from the war zone. 

6 min ago

Hamas won't be destroyed without two-state framework, former Israeli intelligence chief says

From CNN's Radina Gigova

Former Israel Security Agency chief Ami Ayalon appeared on CNN on Wednesday, January 31, during an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour.
Former Israel Security Agency chief Ami Ayalon appeared on CNN on Wednesday, January 31, during an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour. CNN

Without a two-state solution framework, Hamas won't be destroyed and "will flourish again," according to Israel's former security agency chief.

"We have to understand this war is on two fronts. One is the battlefield, but the other is a war of ideas and Hamas will be defeated only on the second front," Ami Ayalon told CNN's Christiane Amanpour during a rare interview from Haifa on Wednesday.

"The major defeat for Hamas is a future of two states. And unless we should discuss the future of two states, there is no way to defeat Hamas and to create a better political horizon for Palestinians and for Israelis," he added. 

Ayalon went on to say that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doesn't represent the views of the majority of the Israeli people, "and unfortunately, you know, he's leading us."

"We shall have elections in a few months and we should find the right way to a better future," he added. 

Ayalon said US President Joe Biden's push for a two-state solution is perceived as strong leadership, because "he filled a vacuum of leadership in Israel." 

He also blamed extremists on both sides of the conflict for leading the region to the current situation.

6 min ago

Netanyahu says UN agency dealing with Palestinian assistance should be replaced by other aid groups

From CNN's Amir Tal, Nic Robertson and Radina Gigova

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday called for the end of the mission of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

"I think it's time that the international community and the UN itself understand that UNRWA's mission has to end," Netanyahu told a delegation of UN ambassadors.

It's the first time Netanyahu has called for an end of the mission on camera and specifically accused UNRWA officials of being complicit in the October 7 Hamas attacks against Israel.

Netanyahu also addressed genocide accusations brought by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice, saying many of the charges at the UN’s top court were brought by UNRWA officials.  

"The worst thing that I can say is this: That many of the charges are false and unfounded, that were leveled against us in The Hague, were brought by UNRWA officials. And we have discovered in the last few weeks that UNRWA officials were complicit in the massacre," he said. 

"We need to get other UN agencies and other aid agencies replacing UNRWA if we're going to solve the problem of Gaza, as we intend to do," the prime minister added.