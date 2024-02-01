The USS Carney shot down one Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile and three drones on Wednesday evening Yemen time, the US Central Command said.

CENTCOM described the drones as Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

CNN earlier reported that the US destroyer shot down a Houthi ballistic missile and drones.

These strikes are the latest in a series of attacks on Houthi weapons before they are launched against international shipping lanes and US warships in the region.

More context: Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been stepping up their strikes on ships in the Red Sea, which they say are revenge against Israel for its military campaign in Gaza.

The attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes, which could potentially cause a shock to the global economy.

The Houthis are believed to have been armed and trained by Iran, and there are fears that their attacks could escalate Israel’s war against Hamas into a wider regional conflict.

CNN's Christian Edwards contributed reporting to this post.