US President Joe Biden told reporters he made a decision about the US response to the drone strike that killed three US service members and injured dozens in Jordan.
His comments came as the most powerful Iran-backed militia in Iraq announced the suspension of its military operations against US forces, two days after the attack.
“We’ve seen those reports," a Pentagon official said. "I don’t have a specific comment to provide other than actions speak louder than words.”
Here are other headlines you should know:
- UK weighs Palestinian statehood: The United Kingdom will consider recognizing a Palestinian state to help end the war with Israel, the country's foreign secretary said. Also, the UK said it was “alarmed” by a conference held in Jerusalem on Sunday calling for the resettlement of Gaza by Jewish Israelis, which was attended by several Israeli cabinet ministers.
- Netanyahu rejects Hamas demand: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel “will not release thousands of terrorists,” as part of a deal with Hamas, vowing to press on until the aims of the war in Gaza are achieved. The prime minister's comments come as Hamas has said it is studying a proposal for a potential hostage deal and ceasefire but that it wants the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.
- Flooding tunnels: The Israeli military confirmed Tuesday that it has been pumping "large volumes of water" into suspected Hamas tunnels in Gaza. When rumblings of the military's plans to flood tunnels emerged in December, concerns were raised about the safety of hostages, many of whom are believed to be held underground. Experts also highlighted concerns about the potential to contaminate freshwater supply and damage infrastructure at the surface level.
- Israeli military at Khan Younis hospital: After surrounding the Al Amal hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza for more than a week, Israeli military vehicles entered its compound, which is crowded with thousands of displaced people, the PRCS said. The tanks fired "live ammunition and smoke grenades,” the aid agency said. Meanwhile, the chief of staff of Israel's military said it will not allow hospitals to become a “cover for terrorism” after special forces infiltrated the Ibn Sina hospital in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and killed three Palestinian men.