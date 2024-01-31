Tedros Ghebreyesus speaks to the media during a news conference at the Government Buildings in Dublin on December 18, 2023. Niall Carson/AP/File

The World Health Organization (WHO) was able to reach Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis and "deliver essential medical supplies for 1000 patients" on Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said.

WHO has issued several warnings about fighting in nearby areas. The vicinity around Nasser Hospital has seen frequent shelling and air strikes as the Israeli military says it is targeting operatives.

"Once the most important referral hospitals in southern Gaza, within a week Nasser has gone from partially to minimally functional, reflecting the unwarranted and ongoing dismantling of the health system," Tedros wrote in a post on X Tuesday.

A referral hospital is usually a major hospital that includes specialty and emergency care.

The team had hoped to also deliver food to the hospital but were unable to do so because those supplies were grabbed by crowds gathered around the checkpoint.

Tedros said the incident "underscores the utter desperation of people in Gaza, who live in hellish conditions, including severe hunger."

He highlighted the knock-on effect of delays in deliveries, saying the shortages "increase the health risks of vulnerable patients and hamper health personnel."

The hospital is grappling with a "serious shortage" of specialist medical personnel, medicines, oxygen and fuel, Tedros said.

He also said WHO continues to seek permission to deliver fuel to the hospital.