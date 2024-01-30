Dozens of civilians were killed and wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City on Monday, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Witnesses said at least "25 civilians were killed" and others were injured in Israeli shelling of a family home in the al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, the agency said.

CNN is unable to independently verify the WAFA report.

Several injured people were brought to Al-Shifa Hospital, according to WAFA journalist Khader Zaanoun, who witnessed the casualties arriving and was in touch with CNN from the hospital via text message.

Earlier Monday, Zaanoun told CNN that Israeli forces had "invaded" Gaza City's Al-Rimal neighborhood “from multiple directions,” and were surrounding it, including Al-Shifa Hospital. "Ambulances are facing major difficulties in moving and operating due to artillery shelling and besiegement by Israeli forces," Zaanoun said.

CNN has reached out to the Israeli military for comment.