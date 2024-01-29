US President Joe Biden delivers remarks as he attends a "Sunday Lunch" at the Brookland Baptist Banquet Center in West Columbia, South Carolina, on January 28. Kent Nishimura/AFP/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden vowed to hold "to account" those responsible for a drone attack on a US outpost in Jordan, which killed three US Army soldiers and injured at least 34, marking the first time US troops have been killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the beginning of the Gaza war.

US Central Command confirmed the deaths and said eight personnel had to be medically evacuated from Jordan. The number of wounded is expected to rise.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group for several Iran-backed militias in the country, said it attacked a number of places along the Jordan-Syria border on Sunday — including a camp near the US base in Jordan where soldiers were killed.

US officials have said the drone that killed the US service members at Tower 22 was launched by Iran-backed militants and appeared to come from Syria. The US government has not yet named a specific militia they hold responsible.

Iran denied it played any role in the attack.

