UN Secretary-General says nine UNRWA staff members fired over allegations
From CNN's Richard Roth
Of the 12 staff members of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) allegedly involved in the deadly October 7 Hamas attack in Israel, nine have been fired, one killed and the identities of two others are "being clarified," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.
"The United Nations is taking swift action following the extremely serious allegations against several UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) staff members," Guterres said Sunday, adding the UN's oversight body has already launched an investigation and an independent review is forthcoming.
"Any UN employee involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution," the secretary-general said.
He urged countries, however, to continue financial assistance to the UNRWA that supports 2 million Gazans who depend on the "critical aid" for "daily survival," warning the agency's current funding "will not allow it to meet all requirements to support them in February."
In the wake of the allegations against the UNRWA, nine countries have so far paused funding for the main UN agency in Gaza.
"While I understand their concerns – I was myself horrified by these accusations - I strongly appeal to the governments that have suspended their contributions to, at least, guarantee the continuity of UNRWA’s operations," Guterres said.
"The abhorrent alleged acts of these staff members must have consequences. But the tens of thousands of men and women who work for UNRWA, many in some of the most dangerous situations for humanitarian workers, should not be penalized. The dire needs of the desperate populations they serve must be met," he said.
24 min ago
It's morning in Gaza. Here's what you need to know
From CNN staff
CNN filmed rare footage Saturday of Palestinian men detained by Israeli forces in Gaza and brought across the border to Israel — witnessing the men blindfolded and barefoot, with their hands bound behind their backs.
The Israel Defense Forces said the men are “suspected of terrorist activity and were arrested in Gaza and transferred to Israel for further interrogation.”
Meanwhile, a growing number of countries have temporarily suspended aid to the main United Nations relief agency in Gaza over allegations some staff members were involved in last October's Hamas attacks, and the Palestine Red Crescent Society says hospitals in the southern part of the strip are "under siege."
These are the biggest headlines from the war today:
More on the Palestinian detainees: Some of the men in the video appear physically exhausted, with their heads falling and swaying as they attempt to remain kneeling. They appear to be wearing only disposable white coveralls, despite the 10-degree Celsius temperature (50 degrees Fahrenheit). The IDF said the men filmed Saturday were about to be transferred to a "heated bus" when CNN filmed the scene, and maintained that detainees are treated in accordance with international law. A bus was waiting nearby, but CNN could not confirm when the men were put onto the bus. The Israeli military has detained hundreds – if not thousands – of Palestinian boys and men, and sometimes women, as its ground forces sweep through the enclave.
More countries pause UNRWA funding: Multiple nations have announced they are temporarily pausing their funding to the embattled UN agency in Gaza, in the wake of the allegations against its staff members. The Israel Defense Forces claimed UNRWA facilities were used for "terrorist purposes" in a statement on Saturday. The head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East urged the countries to reconsider suspending their funding, noting the accused employees have been fired, the highest investigative authority of the UN has already taken action and an independent review by external experts is forthcoming.
Where hostage talks stand: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu challenged Qatar on Saturday, saying, "They position themselves as intermediaries. Well, let them prove it and help to bring the hostages back." The prime minister was also asked about an alleged leaked audio recording that aired on Israeli television Tuesday, in which he appeared to criticize Qatar for not putting enough pressure on Hamas. "I’m not taking back even one word that I said," he said on Saturday. "I will not give up a route of pressuring Hamas or whoever can affect Hamas to bring our hostages back." Meanwhile, CIA Director Bill Burns is set to meet in the coming days with Israel and Egypt’s intelligence chiefs and the Qatari prime minister to discuss a hostage deal.
Houthi attack: A Marshall Islands-flagged commercial tanker was carrying a highly flammable liquid hydrogen mixture when it was struck by a Houthi missile in the Gulf of Aden on Friday, US Central Command said, sparking a fire that took a day to extinguish. Despite a series of US strikes against Houthi missiles, drones and radar sites, the Iran-backed rebel group has continued to attack international shipping lanes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The Houthis claim the attacks are in solidarity with the Palestinian people as a result of the war in Gaza — an argument the US has repeatedly rejected.
24 min ago
An oil tanker struck by Houthi rebels Friday is now headed to safe harbor
From CNN’s Kareem El Damanhoury and Mitchell McCluskey
The Marlin Luanda oil tanker is sailing toward a safe harbor after extinguishing a fire caused by a missile attack from Yemen’s Houthi rebels, the vessel’s operator, Trafigura, said Saturday.
All crew members on board are safe, the company said.
On Friday, the vessel was the latest commercial vessel struck by a Houthi missile as it crossed through the Gulf of Aden after passing through the Red Sea.
Trafigura highlighted the “exceptional dedication and bravery” of the crew and thanked Navy vessels from India, France and the United States for their assistance.
Remember: This all ties back to Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza: The Houthis, who are backed by Iran, say their actions are aimed at pressuring Israel to stop its ground offensive and widespread bombardment of the Palestinian enclave. The US has repeatedly rejected that argument.
The Houthis say they are also retaliating for recent strikes on their infrastructure by the US and UK militaries, which have been aimed at stopping the group's attacks in the key global shipping lane.
More about the ship: The commercial tanker had been carrying a highly flammable liquid hydrogen mixture when it was hit by the missile, according to US Central Command. The strike sparked a fire that took a day to extinguish.
The ship's crew consists of one Bangladeshi member and twenty-two Indian crew members, according to the US military officials.
CNN’s Oren Liebermann contributed reporting to this post.
24 min ago
CNN video shows Palestinian detainees blindfolded and barefoot in Israel near Gaza border
From CNNs' Jeremy Diamond in Tel Aviv
More than two dozen men are sitting and kneeling on the wet, cold ground near the Israel-Gaza border – blindfolded and barefoot, their hands bound behind their backs. Israeli soldiers, their faces obscured by balaclavas, are standing guard.
This was the scene CNN found in southern Israel near the Gaza border on Saturday morning, filming rare footage of Palestinian men detained by Israeli forces in Gaza and brought across the border to Israel.
Some of the men appear to be physically exhausted, with their heads falling and swaying as they attempt to remain kneeling. One detainee is laying on the ground before an Israeli soldier arrives to rouse him, propping him back up. The men are barefoot and appear to be wearing nothing more than disposable white coveralls, despite the 10-degree Celsius temperature (50 degrees Fahrenheit).
The Israeli military said the men are “suspected of terrorist activity and were arrested in Gaza and transferred to Israel for further interrogation.”
“As part of the IDF activity in the combat area in Gaza, individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity are being detained and questioned. It is often necessary for terror suspects to hand over their clothes such that their clothes can be searched and to ensure that they are not concealing explosive vests or other weaponry. The suspects are given jumpsuits, and are provided with clothes upon arrival to the detention facility,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. “Relevant suspects are taken for further questioning within Israel. Individuals who are found not to be taking part in terrorist activities are released back into Gaza, as soon as possible.”
The IDF said the men filmed on Saturday had been brought into Israel from Gaza and were about to be transferred to a “heated bus” when CNN filmed the scene, and maintained that detainees are treated in accordance with international law.
A bus was waiting nearby, but CNN could not confirm when the men were put onto the bus, as an Israeli soldier at the scene ordered CNN to leave the premises within minutes.
Detained Palestinians: The Israeli military has detained hundreds – if not thousands – of Palestinian boys and men (and in some cases, women) in Gaza as its ground forces swept through the enclave, often transferring them to detention sites in Israel and holding them for days without charge. Many of those detained have been identified as civilians by friends and relatives after images of their detention surfaced online.
Many detainees have alleged abuse at the hands of Israeli forces, including several Palestinian boys and men who told CNN in December they were detained for five days before being ultimately released without charge, emerging with bruised and swollen wrists. At the time, the Israeli military said: "The individuals detained are treated in accordance with international law" and that "the IDF strives to treat any detainee with dignity. Any incident in which the guidelines were not followed will be looked into.”
25 min ago
UN agency urges countries to reconsider funding suspensions
Commisioner-General Philippe Lazzarini says the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) provides food and health care in shelters for more than a million people in the besieged enclave.
“Many are hungry as the clock is ticking towards a looming famine,” Lazzarini said in a statement Saturday. “The lives of people in Gaza depend on this support and so does regional stability.”
Nine countries have announced they would temporarily pull funding from UNRWA after the agency announced it had fired employees who were allegedly involved in the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, Lazzarini said.
The Israeli government has not released details of the evidence concerning the alleged UNRWA involvement. Lazzarini said the highest investigative authority of the UN has already taken action, and an independent review by external experts is forthcoming.
“The only way that this can be done is through cooperation with international partners, especially UNRWA as the largest humanitarian actor in Gaza,” he said.
25 min ago
UK, Germany and Finland among growing list of countries pausing funding to UN agency in Gaza
From CNN's Benjamin Brown
More countries joined a growing list Saturday of governments temporarily pausing funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) after allegations that 12 staff members were involved in the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas in Israel.
The countries include:
United States
Australia
Canada
Italy
United Kingdom
Finland
Germany
Switzerland
Netherlands
In a statement shared with CNN, the UK foreign office said it was "appalled" by the allegations and awaiting results of the UN's internal investigation.
The Finnish foreign ministry said Saturday it had suspended its funding of 5 million euros (around $5.4 million US) per year due to the "serious allegations."
Germany's Foreign Ministry said it will "temporarily not approve" of any new funds for the organization, but other humanitarian aid will continue, with a recent 7 million euro (about $7.6 million US) increase in funding for the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN International Children's Emergency Fund.
Hamas condemns Israeli "threats": Hamas said in an official statement released Saturday that it condemns Israel's "threats and blackmail" against the UNRWA. The group criticized the relief agency's decision to fire the accused employees in Gaza and called for an "impartial investigation" into Israel's allegations.
Hamas also slammed a claim made by Israel's UN ambassador that the World Health Organization is in “collusion” with the Hamas movement, calling that a "hollow accusation," and stressing the importance of these agencies in providing aid in the besieged enclave.
CNN's Ibrahim Hazboun and Lauren Kent contributed reporting to this post.
25 min ago
Israeli military claims UN agency facilities were used for "terrorist purposes"
From CNN staff
The Israel Defense Forces claimed facilities of the main United Nations relief agency in Gaza were used for "terrorist purposes" in a statement to CNN on Saturday.
During a probe into the deadly October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, investigators found evidence "incriminating several UNRWA employees for their alleged involvement in the massacre, along with evidence pointing to the use of UNRWA facilities for terrorist purposes," the IDF said.
Remember: On Friday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East said it was immediately terminating the contracts of employees Israel had accused of being involved in the Hamas attacks.
The UN says it is conducting an investigation into the matter, while the US and a growing list of other nations have suspending their funding for the agency.
UNRWA responds: When asked about the Israeli military's claim on the use of its facilities, the UNRWA told CNN in a statement, "We don’t have more information on this at this stage," and that the internal oversight body of the UN was looking into all the allegations as part of its investigation.
25 min ago
Hospital is running low on anesthesia and blood in southern Gaza, Hamas-run health ministry says
From CNN's Ibrahim Hazboun
Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza is running out of its supply of blood, anesthesia and other stress medications, the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health said Saturday.
The shortage of blood is “severe and dangerous,” ministry spokesperson Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra warned in a statement.
The Israeli military says Hamas was operating in the area from inside the Al-Amal and Nasser hospitals. CNN cannot independently verify those claims.
The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement Friday that it is carrying out “precise operations” against Hamas and is liaising with hospital directors in Khan Younis to ensure the hospitals remain operational. But the PRCS claimed Saturday that the IDF has not made efforts to communicate with hospital administration.
Fewer than half of the 36 hospitals in Gaza are still partially functioning, the United Nations said Thursday.