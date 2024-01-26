Bill Burns, director of the CIA, is expected to meet with officials from Israel, Egypt and Qatar to discuss a deal to secure the release of remaining hostages held by Hamas, according to a US official familiar with the plans.
The meetings come amid intensive discussions on the parameters of a new deal that would pair hostages’ release with a cessation in the fighting in Gaza. The meetings are expected to be held in Europe, the official said.
US officials said they remain focused on securing a release of hostages after a leaked recording said to be of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticizing Qatar drew anger from the Gulf state.
Here's what else you need to know:
- Deadly shelling: At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured after Israeli shelling struck an area near Gaza City where people were awaiting aid delivery, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza. At least 25,900 Palestinians have been killed and 64,000 others injured by Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah said Thursday.
- Growing crisis: Fourteen of 36 hospitals in Gaza are partially functioning, with access to some impossible because of the conflict, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which cited the World Health Organization. Additionally, Rafah in southern Gaza now hosts��more than 50% of the strip's population, and people are facing worsening sanitary conditions and growing hunger, the UN said.
- "Worst situation": Surgeons from humanitarian group MedGlobal in Gaza don't have the resources to sedate patients while cleaning their wounds, said the group's American co-founder Dr. John Kahler. Kahler, who has provided humanitarian assistance from Haiti to Yemen, said Gaza is a "soul-crushing event" and "by far the worst situation" he has ever seen.
- Leak denial: Families of hostages held in Gaza denied leaking a recording of a meeting where Netanyahu appears to criticize Qatar, saying his officials record the meetings while families must leave their phones at the door. Netanyahu's office did not immediately respond to a CNN question about who leaked the audio, which infuriated Doha. The White House on Thursday reiterated its gratitude for Qatar's role in mediation.
- Genocide case: Israel declassified more than 30 documents, including summaries of cabinet meetings, as part of its defense against South Africa's accusation of genocide at the International Court of Justice, an Israeli official told CNN. The ICJ is due to announce an order in the case on Friday, which could call for a ceasefire in the conflict. World Court rulings are legally binding, but the court has no mechanism to enforce its decisions. A final ruling on whether Israel is committing genocide in Gaza is likely to take months or years to deliver.