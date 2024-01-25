A United Nations building sheltering displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza was hit by Israeli tank fire Wednesday, killing at least nine people and injuring 75 others, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency in Gaza.
Israel's military said it "currently" ruled out that an Israeli aerial or artillery strike hit the UNRWA Khan Younis Training Center. The IDF said a “thorough review of the operations of the forces in the vicinity is underway.”
UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on X that the entire center, one of the largest UNRWA facilities in Gaza, was sheltering 30,000 people, and is clearly marked as a UN site.
The White House said it is “gravely concerned” by the strike.
Here's the latest:
- On the ground: Israel's military operation in Khan Younis will continue for "several days," the IDF said Wednesday as streams of Palestinians flee the southern city. US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Israeli forces have "taken steps to transition their operations," including moving toward more "targeted" operations.
- Humanitarian crisis: Huge displacement camps have mushroomed across Gaza, where illnesses such as diarrhea, jaundice and Hepatitis A are spreading due to overcrowded conditions and limited access to drinkable water or sanitation. Several displaced Gaza residents detailed having no access to medicine or clothes amid the soaking rain. Dozens of displaced women and children gathered in front of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah on Wednesday, chanting for a ceasefire.
- Health care warning: The International Committee of the Red Cross issued a stark warning, saying Gaza faces a complete medical shutdown unless immediate action is taken to safeguard essential services. Meanwhile, the Israeli military operation in Khan Younis will shut down the largest operating hospital in southern Gaza, UNRWA told CNN.
- ICJ ruling: The International Court of Justice said that it will deliver its ruling Friday on whether to enact provisional measures to temporarily suspend Israel's military campaign in Gaza. South Africa took Israel to the ICJ, on claims that it is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Israel denies the accusation.
- Houthi attacks: Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said they targeted US warships with ballistic missiles in the Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandab Strait on Wednesday. It comes after the US Navy said it shot down two missiles fired by the Houthis at a US-flagged container ship.