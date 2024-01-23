Israel has proposed allowing Hamas senior leaders to leave Gaza as part of a broader ceasefire deal, two officials familiar with the talks told CNN.

Though it would give safe passage out of Gaza for top Hamas leaders who orchestrated the October 7 attack, draining Gaza of its leaders could weaken Hamas' grip on the war-torn strip while also allowing Israel to continue tracking down high-value targets abroad.

Separately, Axios reported that Israel has offered a two-month truce as part of a prospective hostage deal.

The reports come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas’ call for an end to the war in exchange for the release of hostages held in Gaza, as he faces increasing public pressure to bring the captives home.

Here's what else you need to know:

Yemen strikes: The US and the UK carried out more strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday, marking the eighth round of attacks on the rebels' infrastructure in just over 10 days. Houthi leader Mohamed Ali al-Houthi said the assault would only make the Yemeni people stronger.

The US and the UK carried out more strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday, marking the eighth round of attacks on the rebels' infrastructure in just over 10 days. Houthi leader Mohamed Ali al-Houthi said the assault would only make the Yemeni people stronger. On the ground: Medical facilities in Khan Younis in southern Gaza have been battered amid an Israeli assault in the area, Palestinian health officials said. The Israeli military said it was targeting Hamas outposts, infrastructure, and command and control centers in Khan Younis and the action demanded "precise operations" due to the densely populated civilian areas.

Medical facilities in Khan Younis in southern Gaza have been battered amid an Israeli assault in the area, Palestinian health officials said. The Israeli military said it was targeting Hamas outposts, infrastructure, and command and control centers in Khan Younis and the action demanded "precise operations" due to the densely populated civilian areas. Humanitarian crisis: Israel is destroying Gaza's food system, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food said. "It's unprecedented to make an entire civilian population go hungry this completely & quickly," Michael Fakhri said in a post on X. "Israel is intentionally imposing a high rate of disease, prolonged malnutrition, dehydration + starvation by destroying civilian infrastructure." People in some areas of Gaza have described sewage flowing through the streets. It comes as the death toll surpassed 25,000 people, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.