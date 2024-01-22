The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 25,000 people since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, the Hamas-controlled health ministry in the enclave said Sunday.

The Palestinian toll includes 25,105 killed and 62,681 injured, according to the ministry. CNN cannot independently verify the figures.

Israel's military said Sunday that military activities in Gaza were continuing, with "dozens of terrorists eliminated and large quantities of weapons located."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he would not accept Hamas' demand for an end to the war in exchange for the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Here's what you need to know:

Netanyahu rejects hostage plan: The Israeli leader said Hamas has demanded an end to the war, the release of Palestinian prisoners and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages. "I work on this around the clock," he said. "But to be clear: I reject outright the terms of surrender of the monsters of Hamas."

Two-state solution: Netanyahu's remarks come after the Israeli prime minister on Saturday again rejected calls for Palestinian sovereignty following talks with US President Joe Biden about Gaza's future, suggesting Israel's security needs would be incompatible with Palestinian statehood. "I will not compromise on full Israeli security control over all the territory west of Jordan - and this is contrary to a Palestinian state," Netanyahu said in a post on X.

International reaction: Biden has indicated he still believes Netanyahu can be convinced of a two-state solution to the conflict as the two remain at odds over plans for post-war Gaza. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called opposition to a two-state solution "unacceptable," while UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps called Netanyahu's comments "disappointing."