Live Updates

The latest on Israel's war in Gaza

By Heather Chen and Andrew Raine, CNN

Updated 12:16 a.m. ET, January 21, 2024
8 Posts
17 min ago

It's morning in Gaza. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

Iran's president has vowed to retaliate after five Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members who were serving on a military advisory mission in Syria were killed in an airstrike on a residential building in Damascus, according to the IRGC. Both Iran and Syria said Israel launched the strike. The Israel Defense Forces has declined to comment on the allegations, telling CNN, "We do not comment on foreign reports."

The reported strike comes as fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East continue to grow.

Here's what else you should know:

  • Developments around the region:
  • Iraq: US personnel were injured in a ballistic missile attack on Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq on Saturday, two US officials said. The attack resulted in minor injuries, the officials said, though it was not immediately clear how many personnel had been injured. US Central Command confirmed the attack Saturday evening and said in a statement that “a number” of US personnel are being evaluated for traumatic brain injuries. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iran-backed militia group, claimed responsibility for the missile attack. As of Thursday, US and coalition forces have come under attack more than 143 times in Iraq and Syria since October 7, 2023, as Iranian-backed Shia militias have launched repeated drone and rocket attacks.
  • Red Sea area: US forces on Saturday struck and destroyed a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed into the Gulf of Aden, south of Yemen, US Central Command said, as efforts continue to degrade the Iran-backed group’s capabilities. The US and its partners have sought to deter Houthi attacks on shipping and merchant vessels in the Red Sea, including intercepting missiles and drones aimed toward commercial ships.
  • Lebanon: Two people were killed after an Israeli airstrike on Saturday hit a vehicle in Lebanon in the town of al-Bazouriya near the border, the Lebanese state-run National News Agency reported. A separate drone strike hit a house in Marwahin, Lebanon, that had previously been targeted by Israel, according to NNA.
  • International discussions: Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Saturday the Israeli prime minister told US President Joe Biden in a phone call on Friday that Israel must retain security control over Gaza following the war against Hamas. It comes following CNN reporting that Netanyahu told Biden he was not foreclosing the possibility of a future Palestinian state in any form. Netanyahu on Thursday appeared to reject the idea of creating a Palestinian state. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom's shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Saturday that a future Labour government would support a Palestinian state and a two-state solution with Israel. And the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said Friday that Israel created and "funded" Hamas in order to weaken the Palestinian Authority led by the Fatah party. 
  • Destroyed cemeteries and hospital: The Israeli military desecrated at least 16 cemeteries in its ground offensive in Gaza, a CNN investigation has found, leaving gravestones ruined and bodies unearthed. Also, the Jordanian military has accused Israeli forces of deliberately targeting its field hospital in Gaza on Wednesday, saying Israeli tanks fired on the hospital where personnel were sheltering.
  • IDF says troops found tunnel: The Israel Defense Forces said troops uncovered a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis where Hamas allegedly held hostages.
  • Rising death toll: The number of people killed in Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023, has risen to 24,927, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, which collects data from some Hamas-run institutions in Gaza. About 70% of those killed are women and children, the ministry said. It also estimates that more than 8,000 people are missing, believed to be buried under rubble.
  • Protests in Italy: At least 10 police officers were injured during clashes with protesters at a jewelry fair in the Italian city of Vicenza on Saturday, according to CNN affiliate Sky Tg24. According to Sky Tg24, the protesters were demonstrating against the presence of Israeli exhibitors at the VicenzaOro, a gold and jewelry show. Italy's public national broadcaster RAI also reported that police fired water cannons at the protesters, who attempted to block the exhibition's entrance and carried placards bearing slogans such as "Stop global war" and "Free Palestine."

18 min ago

Netanyahu says full Israeli security control over all territory west of Jordan is "contrary to a Palestinian state"

From CNN’s Abeer Salman and Mitchell McCluskey

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday his desire for security control over all territory west of Jordan is contrary to the existence of a Palestinian state.

“I will not compromise on full Israeli security control over all the territory west of Jordan - and this is contrary to a Palestinian state,” Netanyahu said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He did not provide any other details in his one-line post, which came a day after he had a phone call with US President Joe Biden which included discussions on the matter. 

Netanyahu’s social media post echoes a statement he made in a press conference on Thursday where he said Israel "must control security of all the land which is west of the Jordan River." 

In a separate post, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also reasserted his rejection of a Palestinian state.

“I do deny a Palestinian state. Always!” Ben Gvir said on X.

18 min ago

US personnel injured in ballistic missile attack on Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq, US officials say

From CNN’s Oren Liebermann and Hamdi Alkhshali

US personnel were injured in a ballistic missile attack on Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq, according to two US officials. US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that multiple ballistic missiles and rockets targeted the base and, while most were intercepted, some did make impact.

The attack resulted in minor injuries, the two officials said, though it was not immediately clear how many personnel had been injured. In a statement, CENTCOM said some personnel "are undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries."

Attacks since October 7: The Saturday attack appears to be the second time ballistic missiles have been used to target US and coalition forces in Iraq since October 7, 2023, when Iran-backed Shia militias began launching attacks on coalition bases after the beginning of the war in Gaza. The US and coalition forces have come under attack more than 140 times in Iraq and Syria since then, as Iranian-backed Shia militias have launched repeated drone and rockets. The use of more powerful ballistic missiles — far rarer than rockets or one-way attack drones — comes at a time of increased tension in the region as the war passes 100 days.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iran-backed militia group, claimed responsibility for the missile attack. The group emphasized in a statement Saturday its commitment to resisting American "occupation forces" in the region and cited the attack as a response to what they referred to as the "Zionist entity’s massacres" against the Palestinian people in Gaza. US forces in Iraq and Syria operate as part of the coalition to defeat ISIS. 

In a statement, the United Nations secretary-general’s special representative for Iraq warned that the region is at a “critical juncture” stemming from the war in Gaza that risks drawing Iraq further into the conflict.

“Despite the Government’s efforts to prevent the escalation of tensions, continued attacks - originating from within and outside of Iraq’s borders - stand to undo the hard-won stability of the country and the achievements it has made in recent years,” the statement said.

On Monday, northern Iraq was the target of ballistic missile strikes by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for having what the organization said was a spy base for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad. The US condemned the strikes as “reckless” and imprecise.

Learn more about this attack and others in the region.

18 min ago

Iran's Raisi vows to retaliate after suspected Israeli strike on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps advisers

From CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian, Adam Pourahmadi and Jonny Hallam

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a funeral ceremony in Kerman, Iran, on January 5.
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a funeral ceremony in Kerman, Iran, on January 5. Iran's Presidency/WANA/Handout/Reuters

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday strongly condemned the deaths of five members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in a suspected Israeli missile strike on the Syrian capital of Damascus, according to Iranian state media Press TV.

Reacting to the strike — in what is the latest tit-for-tat escalation of hostilities that further risks spiraling into a wider regional conflict — Raisi vowed that Iran would retaliate, saying such "cowardly" acts will not go unanswered.

Raisi also said the attack would be "another stain on the record of all governments who claim to be the advocates of human rights because it violated Syria’s airspace and trampled on human and international laws," according to Iranian state media.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense claimed Israel "launched an air attack from the Golan Heights at 10:20 a.m. local time that targeted a residential building in the Mazzeh neighborhood in Damascus." In a statement, the ministry said its defenses managed to intercept and shoot "down a number of the enemy's missiles."

The Israeli military declined to comment on the Iranian and Syrian allegations that they were behind the attack. An Israel Defense Forces spokesperson told CNN: "We do not comment on foreign reports."

18 min ago

Netanyahu's office says he reiterated to Biden his policy that Israel must retain security control over Gaza

From CNN's Lauren Izso in Tel Aviv

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a cabinet meeting at the Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel, on January 7.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a cabinet meeting at the Defence Ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel, on January 7. Ronen Zvulun/Pool/AP

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office on Saturday responded to CNN reporting from Friday that Benjamin Netanyahu, in a private phone call with US President Joe Biden, said he was not foreclosing the possibility of a future Palestinian state in any form. Netanyahu's office said the prime minister told Biden that Israel must retain security control over Gaza following the war against Hamas. 

"In his conversation with President Biden, Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterated his policy that after Hamas is destroyed Israel must retain security control over Gaza to ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel, a requirement that contradicts the demand for Palestinian sovereignty,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

CNN previously reported that Netanyahu told Biden in a phone call Friday that public comments he made a day earlier — in which he appeared to reject the idea of creating a Palestinian state — were not meant to foreclose that outcome in any form, a person familiar with the conversation told CNN.

Hours after getting off the phone with Netanyahu, Biden told reporters at the White House that he believed Netanyahu could ultimately be convinced of a two-state solution. 

“There are a number of types of two-state solutions,” he said.
“There’s a number of countries that are members of the UN that are still -- don’t have their own military; a number of states that have limitations, and so I think there’s ways in which this can work,” Biden added.

Biden and Netanyahu remain publicly at odds over the fundamental question of what will happen to Gaza once the war against Hamas concludes, despite intense American efforts over the past several months to engage officials in Israel and the wider region on a plan they hope can finally resolve the decades-long conflict.

Kevin Liptak and MJ Lee contributed reporting.

19 min ago

Israeli missile strike in Damascus kills 5, including 4 Iranian military advisers, according to state TV

From CNN's Sarah El Sirgany and Adam Pourahmadi

People gather in front of a building destroyed in a reported Israeli strike in Damascus, Syria, on January 20.
People gather in front of a building destroyed in a reported Israeli strike in Damascus, Syria, on January 20. Louai Beshara/AFP/Getty Images

 At least five people have been killed in a missile strike on a building in Damascus, Iran's English-language state media outlet Press TV reported Saturday evening.

This follows reports earlier Saturday that four Iranian military advisers and several members of Syrian forces had been killed in what was deemed an Israeli missile strike, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, which cited the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). 

Syrian state TV, which also accused Israel of the attack, said earlier that several people were killed and injured in Saturday's missile strike in the Mazzeh neighborhood, home to several diplomatic missions including the Iranian embassy. 

The IRGC named the four military members as Hojatollah Omidvar, Ali Aghazadeh, Hossein Mohammadi and Saeed Karimi. 

"The Supreme Leader and Commander in Chief offered condolences and congratulations to the families of the great martyrs and to the fighters and commanders of the Islamic resistance front," Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing the IRGC. 

Syrian civil defense teams were searching for people they believe are trapped under the rubble, state TV reported, and that a number of surrounding buildings and nearby vehicles were also damaged in the strike.

The Israel Defense Forces declined to comment on the strike, telling CNN on Saturday: "We do not comment on foreign reports."

Escalating tensions: The reported strike comes as fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East continue to grow.

Along with northern Iraq, Syria was the target of ballistic missile strikes launched by Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Monday at what the organization said was “anti-Iran terror groups.”

On Friday, the US conducted its sixth reported strike on Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

This post has been updated to reflect the latest death toll provided by officials.

19 min ago

IDF says troops uncovered a Hamas tunnel used to hold hostages in Khan Younis

From CNN’s Amir Tal and Mitchell McCluskey

The Israel Defense Forces said troops uncovered a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis where Hamas allegedly held hostages, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a news conference on Saturday.

After IDF troops fought and killed several Hamas fighters at the entrance, they proceeded down the tunnel, which contained explosives and blast-proof doors, Hagari said.

About 20 meters (about 66 feet) underground, the IDF claims it found a central space. Hagari said hostages who have since returned to Israel said this is where they spent a majority of their time. 

Though no hostages were in the tunnel during the IDF’s operation, Hagari said they found evidence of their presence, including a drawing made by 5-year-old Emilia Aloni. The IDF released several images they said show the underground cells and the drawings they retrieved from inside the tunnels.

Further down, they found five prison cells, each equipped with a toilet and a mattress. Hagari said the IDF has evidence that about 20 hostages were held in the tunnel at different times.

The IDF allowed foreign journalists to access the tunnels before they were destroyed Friday, Hagari said.

19 min ago

US says its forces destroyed Houthi anti-ship missile

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

US forces on Saturday struck and destroyed a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed into the Gulf of Aden, south of Yemen, US Central Command said, as efforts continue to degrade the Iran-backed group’s capabilities.

The anti-ship missile “was aimed into the Gulf of Aden and was prepared to launch,” the US military said in a statement Saturday. 

“U.S. forces determined the missile presented a threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region, and subsequently struck and destroyed the missile in self-defense,” the statement read. “This action will make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels.”

Some context: The US and its partners have sought to deter Houthi attacks on shipping and merchant vessels in the Red Sea, including intercepting missiles and drones aimed toward commercial ships.

On Friday, the White House said the US had launched three strikes against "Houthi missile launchers that were ready to launch attacks" -- its sixth round in 10 days.

The US has said the pattern of strikes is likely to continue as it works to degrade the Houthis' military capabilities.

So far, however, the strikes have failed to deter the Houthi attacks on ships passing through the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea on the critical shipping route toward the Suez Canal.

Speaking to reporters last week, US President Biden acknowledged the efforts have not stopped the Houthi attacks. “Are they stopping the Houthis? No,” Biden said. “Are they going to continue? Yes.” 