Iran's president has vowed to retaliate after five Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members who were serving on a military advisory mission in Syria were killed in an airstrike on a residential building in Damascus, according to the IRGC. Both Iran and Syria said Israel launched the strike. The Israel Defense Forces has declined to comment on the allegations, telling CNN, "We do not comment on foreign reports."
The reported strike comes as fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East continue to grow.
Here's what else you should know:
- Developments around the region:
- Iraq: US personnel were injured in a ballistic missile attack on Al-Asad Air Base in Iraq on Saturday, two US officials said. The attack resulted in minor injuries, the officials said, though it was not immediately clear how many personnel had been injured. US Central Command confirmed the attack Saturday evening and said in a statement that “a number” of US personnel are being evaluated for traumatic brain injuries. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iran-backed militia group, claimed responsibility for the missile attack. As of Thursday, US and coalition forces have come under attack more than 143 times in Iraq and Syria since October 7, 2023, as Iranian-backed Shia militias have launched repeated drone and rocket attacks.
- Red Sea area: US forces on Saturday struck and destroyed a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed into the Gulf of Aden, south of Yemen, US Central Command said, as efforts continue to degrade the Iran-backed group’s capabilities. The US and its partners have sought to deter Houthi attacks on shipping and merchant vessels in the Red Sea, including intercepting missiles and drones aimed toward commercial ships.
- Lebanon: Two people were killed after an Israeli airstrike on Saturday hit a vehicle in Lebanon in the town of al-Bazouriya near the border, the Lebanese state-run National News Agency reported. A separate drone strike hit a house in Marwahin, Lebanon, that had previously been targeted by Israel, according to NNA.
- International discussions: Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Saturday the Israeli prime minister told US President Joe Biden in a phone call on Friday that Israel must retain security control over Gaza following the war against Hamas. It comes following CNN reporting that Netanyahu told Biden he was not foreclosing the possibility of a future Palestinian state in any form. Netanyahu on Thursday appeared to reject the idea of creating a Palestinian state. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom's shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Saturday that a future Labour government would support a Palestinian state and a two-state solution with Israel. And the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said Friday that Israel created and "funded" Hamas in order to weaken the Palestinian Authority led by the Fatah party.
- Destroyed cemeteries and hospital: The Israeli military desecrated at least 16 cemeteries in its ground offensive in Gaza, a CNN investigation has found, leaving gravestones ruined and bodies unearthed. Also, the Jordanian military has accused Israeli forces of deliberately targeting its field hospital in Gaza on Wednesday, saying Israeli tanks fired on the hospital where personnel were sheltering.
- IDF says troops found tunnel: The Israel Defense Forces said troops uncovered a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis where Hamas allegedly held hostages.
- Rising death toll: The number of people killed in Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023, has risen to 24,927, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah, which collects data from some Hamas-run institutions in Gaza. About 70% of those killed are women and children, the ministry said. It also estimates that more than 8,000 people are missing, believed to be buried under rubble.
- Protests in Italy: At least 10 police officers were injured during clashes with protesters at a jewelry fair in the Italian city of Vicenza on Saturday, according to CNN affiliate Sky Tg24. According to Sky Tg24, the protesters were demonstrating against the presence of Israeli exhibitors at the VicenzaOro, a gold and jewelry show. Italy's public national broadcaster RAI also reported that police fired water cannons at the protesters, who attempted to block the exhibition's entrance and carried placards bearing slogans such as "Stop global war" and "Free Palestine."