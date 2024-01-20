Intense Israeli bombardment and heavy fighting in the area around a large hospital in southern Gaza killed at least 29 people Friday, according to Palestinian state news agency WAFA.
Nasser Hospital, the largest remaining health facility in the city of Khan Younis, and several residential buildings came under "violent bombardment" by Israeli artillery and military vehicles, according to WAFA.
Khan Younis has been the epicenter of Israel's ground operation in recent weeks. The fighting has forced thousands of Gazans to flee the area, many of them already displaced from northern neighborhoods where Israel first launched its offensive.
Displaced Palestinians continue to arrive in overcrowded Rafah, near the border with Egypt, by "the thousands," a United Nations human rights official said Friday. There, they shelter in makeshift tents with little food or clean water.
- US citizen death: The State Department officially confirmed the death of a US citizen in the West Bank on Friday and has asked the Israeli government for more information. Earlier, citing local sources, Palestinian news agency WAFA had said a 17-year-old Palestinian American was fatally shot in the occupied West Bank town of Al-Mazra'a Al-Sharqiya.
- Harrowing claims from Gaza detainees: A UN Human Rights official says he has met Palestinian men in Gaza who described being beaten, blindfolded and held for weeks in Israeli detention. The official, Ajith Sunghay, shared their accounts and called on Israel to observe international human rights laws. In a statement of response, Israel's military said it detains Gazans suspected of terror activities for security reasons and observes international law. It did not directly address most of the claims relayed by Sunghay.
- Communications coming back on line: Service is slowly being restored after a near-total telecommunications blackout in the Gaza Strip that lasted more than a full week — the longest of the Israel-Hamas war, according to the internet monitoring site NetBlocks.
- Diplomatic divide: US President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, one day after the Israeli leader appeared to reject the idea of creating a Palestinian state — a comment that would put him at odds with Biden’s position. The US president reiterated his support for a two-state solution to the conflict (one in which an independent Palestinian state exists peacefully alongside Israel).
- More US strikes in Yemen: The US struck additional anti-ship missiles belonging to the Houthi rebels in Yemen today, according to a US official, marking the sixth time in the past 10 days the US has targeted the Iranian proxy group. The US says it is trying to deter more attacks by the Houthis on commercial shipping in the Red Sea, but Biden conceded Thursday that so far the attacks have not abated. Concerns remain, meanwhile, about widening conflict in the Middle East during the Israel-Hamas war.
- Damage to Gaza institutions: Fighting south of Gaza City damaged buildings at Al-Israa University on Wednesday, according to WAFA. Palestinian officials say all universities in the enclave have now been destroyed or at least damaged. CNN has geolocated images of the damage Wednesday that match the university's location. The IDF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.